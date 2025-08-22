2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
The Secret Of Making Money With Crypto And Earning Passive Income

The Secret Of Making Money With Crypto And Earning Passive Income

The post The Secret Of Making Money With Crypto And Earning Passive Income  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Have you ever dreamt of becoming a Crypto Millionaire? The crypto market is full of opportunities, but it’s the Crypto Whales who know how to maximize their gains. And now, with BlockchainFX, the key to making money with crypto is in your hands. BlockchainFX isn’t just another trading platform; it’s a multi-asset super app that brings everything you need to invest in the best cryptos for high ROIs. Whether you’re eyeing low cap altcoins with massive growth potential or established assets with consistent returns, BlockchainFX allows you to trade over 500 assets, including crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, all on one platform. But here’s the best part: BlockchainFX rewards you for every transaction. Imagine earning passive income just by holding and trading BFX tokens! Don’t wait, get in on the presale action now with $5.7M raised, and be part of the most exciting crypto pump this year. BlockchainFX Features: The Ultimate Tool for Crypto Traders BlockchainFX is built to cater to the needs of both novice and seasoned traders. It’s not just about buying and selling, it’s about creating a seamless trading experience with multiple asset classes. Here’s what makes BlockchainFX a game-changer: Access 500+ Assets in One Place No more hopping between exchanges. BlockchainFX offers access to 500+ assets, including crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, all in one platform. It’s the easiest way to trade a variety of assets without the hassle of multiple accounts. Earn Passive Income with Every Transaction With BlockchainFX, every time someone trades, you earn rewards in USDT, even during the presale! Imagine earning while you sleep. Whether you’re trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, or low cap altcoins, the rewards just keep coming. Passive income has never been this easy. Instant Swaps Between Asset Classes Need to quickly move from crypto to stocks…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089+0.46%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:19
Aktsia
Crypto Expert: XRP Holders Shouldn’t Expect a Price Crash Soon

Crypto Expert: XRP Holders Shouldn’t Expect a Price Crash Soon

TLDR Austin Hilton stated that XRP holders are unlikely to see a major price collapse under current market conditions. He explained that Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto market and its movements strongly influence XRP’s direction. Hilton noted that most forecasts expect Bitcoin to stay above $100,000 through the end of 2025. He mentioned that [...] The post Crypto Expert: XRP Holders Shouldn’t Expect a Price Crash Soon appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
XRP
XRP$2.9468-3.02%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000786-1.13%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/22 20:18
Aktsia
100x Gains in 2025: Why BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, TOKEN6900, and Best Wallet Are the Top Cryptos to Buy

100x Gains in 2025: Why BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, TOKEN6900, and Best Wallet Are the Top Cryptos to Buy

BlockchainFX presale at $0.02 has raised $5.7M with 5,626+ investors. Offering multi-asset trading, staking rewards, and 100x growth potential, it outshines rivals.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30571-4.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-4.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 20:18
Aktsia
Bitcoin Core devs call dissidents ‘Knotzis,’ find bug in their software

Bitcoin Core devs call dissidents ‘Knotzis,’ find bug in their software

The post Bitcoin Core devs call dissidents ‘Knotzis,’ find bug in their software appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of developers that manages the world’s most popular full node software, Bitcoin Core, continues to assert their view that the OP_RETURN war of 2025 is over, they’ve won, and their dissidents are unserious people following a hillbilly leader. Their latest jeers include a new nickname for their opposition, “Knotzis,” and cackling at a minor Knots software bug. They continue to bask in their victory despite a growing displacement of their actual software’s dominance across the Bitcoin network. Indeed, Knots users — who protest Core’s OP_RETURN changes — have grown 10-fold this year, going from fewer than 400 to nearly 4,000 internet-connected nodes. Reachable Core node operators, in contrast, haven’t multiplied, hovering around 20,000 across the same time period. In brief, the OP_RETURN war is this year’s most contentious disagreement between Bitcoin developers. Core devs want to ease the memory storage capabilities of the OP_RETURN scripting code for data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC). Knots devs, in contrast, want to maintain strict filters against this data to disincentivize what they view as “spam” from bogging down node operators’ computer memory. As the two camps have become increasingly emotional and entrenched in their beliefs, many of the arguments have degraded into name-calling and ad hominem attacks. Bitcoin Mechanic responds to Shinobi’s name-calling. Bitcoin Core devs laugh at Knots dissidents There are endless examples of verbal sparring on social media. Antoine Poinsot, a leader of the OP_RETURN war, accused one critic of feeding an echo chamber with “what they like to hear.” He’s called Knots users “filteroors” and branded any network they might fork, “Bitcoin Brain Knots.” Bitcoin Core dev Peter Todd, who worked with Poinsot on the pull request for their pro-data storage OP_RETURN change, claimed that Knots nodes accomplish “nothing.” He also laughed at Knots nodes…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022577-3.38%
Echo
ECHO$0.02831+12.56%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:18
Aktsia
Bitcoin Price Faces $116k Bounce Talk but Analysts Warn of Deeper Risks

Bitcoin Price Faces $116k Bounce Talk but Analysts Warn of Deeper Risks

TLDR: Bitcoin trades at $112,333 with a 5.60% weekly drop, raising questions about the next move in price action. Analysts warn Bitcoin must dip further before any bounce holds, citing weak retracement and trapped stops. Market watchers highlight $106,666 as the bull market support band, critical for Bitcoin’s next direction. CME gap between $92,700 and [...] The post Bitcoin Price Faces $116k Bounce Talk but Analysts Warn of Deeper Risks appeared first on Blockonomi.
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.12+3.44%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/22 20:16
Aktsia
MoonBull Ignites the Race to Financial Freedom: The Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 as Official Trump and Mubarak Hold Strong

MoonBull Ignites the Race to Financial Freedom: The Best Crypto to Watch in 2025 as Official Trump and Mubarak Hold Strong

Which meme coin could flip a small stash into a bull-sized fortune in 2025? Across the cryptoworld, three names stand out: MoonBull, Official Trump, and Mubarak. Each project is drawing serious attention, but one is rapidly being tagged as the best crypto to watch in 2025. Over the years, meme coins have shown how culture […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.445-3.04%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004747-2.12%
MUBARAK
MUBARAK$0.032475-5.00%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:15
Aktsia
Coinbase amends remote work policy to prevent North Korean hackers

Coinbase amends remote work policy to prevent North Korean hackers

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to Business Insider, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated that North Korean IT personnel attempted to exploit remote work policies to gain access to sensitive systems, forcing the company to adjust its "remote-first" policy. Coinbase now requires all employees to travel to the United States for in-person onboarding training. Those working with sensitive systems must hold US citizenship and undergo fingerprint verification. Coinbase is also working with law enforcement to address this threat and strengthen internal information security controls. Some employees have been threatened or bribed to leak sensitive information, and Coinbase has made it clear that such actions will result in serious legal consequences. To address cybersecurity risks, the company has also expanded its US customer support team, including building a new facility in North Carolina.
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004161-2.55%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02027+0.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00675-2.45%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 20:15
Aktsia
Zoom Communications Inc. ($ZM) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Lift Outlook

Zoom Communications Inc. ($ZM) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Lift Outlook

TLDR Q2 revenue reached $1.217 billion, up 4.7% year over year. Net income jumped 64% year over year to $358.6 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.53, beating expectations. Repurchased 6 million shares, totaling 27.4 million under the plan. Raised full-year outlook with EPS guidance of $5.81–$5.84. Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) reported its second [...] The post Zoom Communications Inc. ($ZM) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Lift Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000067-8.21%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011066-2.29%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/22 20:12
Aktsia
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,484.55-2.89%
Major
MAJOR$0.16263-3.38%
OG
OG$13.145-1.58%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Aktsia
Jerome Powell Speech Today Could Decide Bitcoin Price Path to $150K or Crash to $110K

Jerome Powell Speech Today Could Decide Bitcoin Price Path to $150K or Crash to $110K

The post Jerome Powell Speech Today Could Decide Bitcoin Price Path to $150K or Crash to $110K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News All eyes in the crypto market are locked on the Jackson Hole Summit today, where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10 AM ET. His remarks could decide the next big move for Bitcoin and altcoins, as traders weigh fears of hawkish policy against signs of a weakening economy. Could …
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.39%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000033-14.28%
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/22 20:09
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000