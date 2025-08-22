$3.8B Bitcoin Options Expire Pre‑Jackson Hole — Volatility Ahead?
The post $3.8B Bitcoin Options Expire Pre‑Jackson Hole — Volatility Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The put-to-call ratio (PCR) stands at 1.30, and the max pain level is $118,000, above Bitcoin’s spot price. Analysts note put-heavy positioning, reflecting short-term skepticism and demand for downside protection if Powell maintains a balanced approach. Traders are watching interest rate and liquidity signals as September rate cut expectations fall to 70%. Bitcoin BTC $112 016 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $31.43 B and the broader crypto market remain jittery amid Friday’s options expiry, ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. A total of $3.82 billion in Bitcoin options expired today, as BTC price saw further selling, testing the intraday lows of $112,047. Recent reports suggested that investors have been ditching BTC for ETH ETH $4 231 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $511.06 B Vol. 24h: $27.14 B . Bitcoin Options Data Hints Market Skepticism Bitcoin options data shows a bearish tilt, with the put-to-call ratio (PCR) at 1.30, indicating increased downside hedging by traders. The max pain level stands at $118,000, significantly higher than Bitcoin’s current spot price of $113,019. Analysts at Deribit noted that upcoming Bitcoin options expiries remain put-heavy, signaling continued short-term skepticism among investors. 🚨 Options Expiry Alert 🚨At 08:00 UTC tomorrow, over $4.8B in crypto options are set to expire on Deribit.$BTC: $3.83B notional | Put/Call: 1.31 | Max Pain: $118K$ETH: $948M notional | Put/Call: 0.82 | Max Pain: $4,250 BTC expiry tilts put-heavy, while ETH call interest… pic.twitter.com/AGuHa2Txxs — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) August 21, 2025 Speaking to CoinDesk, Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at crypto market maker Orbit Markets, said that Bitcoin options are pricing a ±2.0% move, around Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Goyal added: “If his tone leans more balanced than dovish, markets could see a retracement, which has driven demand for downside protection. The skew tells…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:27