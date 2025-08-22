2025-08-25 Monday

Bitcoin volatility has dropped to 38%, approaching blue-chip stocks such as Goldman Sachs. Bitwise executives believe that Ethereum is entering a risk-averse period.

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Bloomberg, that with the influx of buy-and-hold investors on Wall Street, Bitcoin's annualized volatility has fallen from nearly 200% over a decade ago to 38%, comparable to blue-chip stocks like Starbucks or Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETF trading volume has matched or even surpassed Bitcoin's on some trading days this month. Since August, Ethereum ETFs have attracted $2.5 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin products have seen a net outflow of $1.3 billion. Arthur Azizov of B2 Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments, predicts that Ethereum prices will consolidate between $3,900 and $4,400. Bradley Duke, head of Bitwise Europe, said that Ethereum is entering a risk-averse market, with some funds preparing for a pullback and not ruling out the possibility of a short squeeze. Market attention is currently focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
PANews2025/08/22 20:29
Why Ondo Finance Could End Up Being The Crypto Wild Card In Q4 2025

The post Why Ondo Finance Could End Up Being The Crypto Wild Card In Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance has been making a splash in the crypto market this year, mostly thanks to high-profile deals with key industry players. It has emerged as one of the top projects in the real-world assets (RWAs) narrative. Ondo Finance was one of the few crypto projects that managed to push its way into the top 50 list on Coinmarketcap. Its market cap clocked $2.91 billion at the time of observation, making it the 37th biggest crypto by market cap. Interestingly, Ondo Finance has only been around since early 2024, and did not exist during the 2021 bull run. Even more impressive was that it was recently ranked as the top RWAs project by social activity. The rising social activity behind the project confirms that it has been receiving a lot of attention, which was not coincidental. Ondo Finance Secures Spotlight Through Strategic Partnerships While Ondo Finance has achieved significant growth organically, it its rapid rise in popularity was mostly through strategic alliances. The company has secured deals with some of the top financial institutions in both the traditional and WEB3 financial segments. In July the project confirmed its involvement in Alchemy Pay. A crypto on-ramp platform seeking to provide access to dollar yields through USDY stablecoin. It was also involved in the creation of tokenized U.S treasuries on Solana, which could be accessible through Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay and bank transfers. Ondo Finance has also been collaborating with BlackRock for its BUIDL initiative, which also focused heavily on RWAs. The list of collaborations also extended to other traditional finance companies like Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. The crypto project has also been busy securing strategic partnerships in the WEB3 segment. Some of the notable ones include Chainlink, Pantera Capital, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), among others. Ondo Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:28
$3.8B Bitcoin Options Expire Pre‑Jackson Hole — Volatility Ahead?

The post $3.8B Bitcoin Options Expire Pre‑Jackson Hole — Volatility Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The put-to-call ratio (PCR) stands at 1.30, and the max pain level is $118,000, above Bitcoin’s spot price. Analysts note put-heavy positioning, reflecting short-term skepticism and demand for downside protection if Powell maintains a balanced approach. Traders are watching interest rate and liquidity signals as September rate cut expectations fall to 70%. Bitcoin BTC $112 016 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $31.43 B and the broader crypto market remain jittery amid Friday’s options expiry, ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. A total of $3.82 billion in Bitcoin options expired today, as BTC price saw further selling, testing the intraday lows of $112,047. Recent reports suggested that investors have been ditching BTC for ETH ETH $4 231 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $511.06 B Vol. 24h: $27.14 B . Bitcoin Options Data Hints Market Skepticism Bitcoin options data shows a bearish tilt, with the put-to-call ratio (PCR) at 1.30, indicating increased downside hedging by traders. The max pain level stands at $118,000, significantly higher than Bitcoin’s current spot price of $113,019. Analysts at Deribit noted that upcoming Bitcoin options expiries remain put-heavy, signaling continued short-term skepticism among investors. 🚨 Options Expiry Alert 🚨At 08:00 UTC tomorrow, over $4.8B in crypto options are set to expire on Deribit.$BTC: $3.83B notional | Put/Call: 1.31 | Max Pain: $118K$ETH: $948M notional | Put/Call: 0.82 | Max Pain: $4,250 BTC expiry tilts put-heavy, while ETH call interest… pic.twitter.com/AGuHa2Txxs — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) August 21, 2025 Speaking to CoinDesk, Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at crypto market maker Orbit Markets, said that Bitcoin options are pricing a ±2.0% move, around Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Goyal added: “If his tone leans more balanced than dovish, markets could see a retracement, which has driven demand for downside protection. The skew tells…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:27
$3.8B Bitcoin Options Expiry Hint BTC Volatility Before Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

$3.82 billion in Bitcoin options expired ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, with BTC price testing intraday lows around $112,047. The post $3.8B Bitcoin Options Expiry Hint BTC Volatility Before Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/22 20:26
Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong with a museum-scale exhibition

Bitcoin Asia 2025 will present a museum-level exhibition in Hong Kong that will combine digital and physical works on value, code, and property — “from bytes to brushstrokes.” According to the press release, the event demonstrates how bitcoin is affecting not only global finance but also culture. The event organizers named British artist and author […] Сообщение Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong with a museum-scale exhibition появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/08/22 20:25
Husky Inu (HINU) Closes The Week With A Jump To $0.00019921

Husky Inu (HINU) is closing the week with yet another price increase, rising from $0.00019863 to $0.00019921. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 20:23
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – Analyst Reveals The Top Coins This Week

The crypto market is showing early signs of movement as traders prepare for what could be a defining October for altcoins. The best cryptos to buy now are those with strong upside potential, low market caps, and growing community interest, offering opportunities to capitalize on a potential market rebound. With exchange tokens showing sudden strength […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 20:23
Governors supported Trump’s urge to cut rates

The post Governors supported Trump’s urge to cut rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has been pushing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates throughout his second presidential tenure. The Fed officials have been consistently opposing Trump’s pressure. However, the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed that by July, 2 of 12 Fed governors, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, spoke out in favor of cutting the rates. What’s happening within the Federal Reserve, and how will it affect the markets? Summary 2025 has been a tense year for the Federal Reserve as the POTUS demands to cut interest rates while the Fed is too concerned with inflation risks to obey. The FOMC minutes, released not long before the Fed chair’s important speech, reveal the Fed’s continuous reluctance to cut rates. Despite keeping the same position, July saw a split vote, marking an unusual dissent in the Fed. Over ten candidates are considered for the Fed chair replacement in 2026. News from Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee On Aug. 20, the results of the July 29–30 FOMC meeting were released. It reveals that the policymakers have concerns about the tariffs’ role in boosting U.S. inflation. They are not certain about whether tariffs will have a one-time impact on prices or will trigger a lasting inflation hike. While the Fed heads didn’t come to a clear conclusion over the effects of tariffs on prices, they agreed that potentially inflation rates may get out of hand.  As the Fed officials have to balance between keeping inflation in check and supporting the labor market, it has to tolerate what they perceive as a lesser evil. Throughout Trump’s second presidency, the Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues stood together in their reluctance to cut the interest rates as they saw the risk of inflation spiking as a bigger problem than unemployment. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:21
Messari Report: BNB Chain Ranks First in Q2 Stablecoin Transactions, DEX Trading Volume, and Active Users

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the BNB Chain Q2 2025 report released by Messari, BNB Chain performed strongly in the second quarter, with on-chain transaction volume, number of stablecoin transactions, active users and DEX trading volume all ranking first in the entire chain, consolidating its leading position in the Web3 ecosystem. Market capitalization and activity: BNB's market capitalization increased by 7.5% quarter-over-quarter to $92.6 billion, average daily trading volume increased by 101.9% to 9.9 million transactions, and average daily active addresses increased by 33.2% to 1.6 million. New addresses in May reached 17 million. DEX performance: The average daily trading volume was US$3.3 billion, with PancakeSwap accounting for 85.1% and Uniswap's trading volume increasing by 755.4% quarter-over-quarter to US$297 million. Stablecoins: The market capitalization of stablecoins increased by 49.6% quarter-on-quarter to US$10.5 billion, of which USD1 reached US$2.2 billion on its initial offering, and USDT maintained its dominant position with a market capitalization of US$6.3 billion. DeFi TVL: increased by 14% quarter-on-quarter to US$9.9 billion, ranking fourth. Technology upgrades: The Lorentz and Maxwell hard forks reduced block times to 0.75 seconds, and opBNB achieved sub-second finality through the Volta upgrade. Ecosystem support: The stablecoin "0 Fee Carnival" subsidizes $4 million in gas fees to accelerate user adoption; MVB Season 9 supports 16 early-stage projects to promote development in fields such as AI and DeFi.
PANews2025/08/22 20:20
Elon Musk tried to form unlikely tag team with Zuckerberg in $97B OpenAI bid

Elon Musk sought help from Mark Zuckerberg as he tried to buy OpenAI earlier this year, according to a court filing by the ChatGPT maker. OpenAI said Musk identified the Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive as someone he had spoken with about financing an unsolicited offer for the company. Neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:19
