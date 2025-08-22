Why Ondo Finance Could End Up Being The Crypto Wild Card In Q4 2025

The post Why Ondo Finance Could End Up Being The Crypto Wild Card In Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance has been making a splash in the crypto market this year, mostly thanks to high-profile deals with key industry players. It has emerged as one of the top projects in the real-world assets (RWAs) narrative. Ondo Finance was one of the few crypto projects that managed to push its way into the top 50 list on Coinmarketcap. Its market cap clocked $2.91 billion at the time of observation, making it the 37th biggest crypto by market cap. Interestingly, Ondo Finance has only been around since early 2024, and did not exist during the 2021 bull run. Even more impressive was that it was recently ranked as the top RWAs project by social activity. The rising social activity behind the project confirms that it has been receiving a lot of attention, which was not coincidental. Ondo Finance Secures Spotlight Through Strategic Partnerships While Ondo Finance has achieved significant growth organically, it its rapid rise in popularity was mostly through strategic alliances. The company has secured deals with some of the top financial institutions in both the traditional and WEB3 financial segments. In July the project confirmed its involvement in Alchemy Pay. A crypto on-ramp platform seeking to provide access to dollar yields through USDY stablecoin. It was also involved in the creation of tokenized U.S treasuries on Solana, which could be accessible through Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay and bank transfers. Ondo Finance has also been collaborating with BlackRock for its BUIDL initiative, which also focused heavily on RWAs. The list of collaborations also extended to other traditional finance companies like Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. The crypto project has also been busy securing strategic partnerships in the WEB3 segment. Some of the notable ones include Chainlink, Pantera Capital, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), among others. Ondo Finance…