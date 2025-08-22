2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Layer Brett Presale Smashes $850K: Ethereum L2 Meme Coin Poised for 150x Q4 Gains Over Shiba Inu

Layer Brett presale tops $850K, offering tokens at $0.0047 with staking APYs over 12,580%. Analysts see 150x Q4 gains, outpacing Shiba Inu and Bonk.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 20:40
In the past hour, the total amount of liquidation on the entire network reached 92.785 million US dollars, with long orders accounting for more than 98%.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Coinglass data, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network reached US$92.785 million in the past hour, of which the amount of long position liquidation was US$91.0882 million, accounting for more than 98%, and the amount of short position liquidation was US$1.6968 million.
PANews2025/08/22 20:39
TON gains momentum with $780 million treasury and Ledger staking integration

Verb holds $713 million in Toncoin and $67 million in cash reserves. Ledger Live integration allows TON staking from just 10 tokens. TON Sharpe ratio turned positive in August, indicating momentum. The Open Network (TON) has seen a surge in institutional and retail interest, marked by a series of developments that could strengthen its position […] The post TON gains momentum with $780 million treasury and Ledger staking integration appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/22 20:39
Fed Governor Waller Tells Crypto Investors: DeFi Is Just Payments Tech, Not a Threat

TLDR: Fed Governor Waller told the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium that DeFi is only a new way to process payments safely. Stablecoins now extend beyond crypto trading, offering dollar access globally while supporting faster cross-border transfers. AI has long been part of payments, with new models improving fraud detection and compliance across financial services. The Federal [...] The post Fed Governor Waller Tells Crypto Investors: DeFi Is Just Payments Tech, Not a Threat appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 20:37
EU Weighs Public Blockchain for Digital Euro After US Stablecoin Law

The post EU Weighs Public Blockchain for Digital Euro After US Stablecoin Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is accelerating work on its planned digital euro after the United States enacted the Genius Act, a law that sets rules for dollar-denominated stablecoins The European Union is accelerating work on its planned digital euro after the United States enacted the Genius Act, a law that sets rules for dollar-denominated stablecoins. People involved in the EU discussions told the Financial Times that officials fear the new U.S. framework could give American-backed tokens a first-mover advantage and erode the euro’s role in digital payments. In a shift from earlier plans to build the currency on a proprietary network, policymakers are now studying whether to issue the digital euro as a stablecoin on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. Adopting an open ledger is seen as a way to speed development, tap existing developer communities and ensure interoperability with the broader crypto ecosystem, the sources said. No final decision has been made, but the debate marks the bloc’s most serious consideration to date of public blockchain rails for a sovereign digital currency. The European Commission and European Central Bank are expected to outline next steps later this year. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/eu-weighs-public-blockchain-digital-euro-after-us-stablecoin-law-27fc8132
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:36
$70B DeFi Protocol Aave Launches on Aptos Amid Expansion

The post $70B DeFi Protocol Aave Launches on Aptos Amid Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol with $70 billion in net deposits, has launched on Aptos, a layer-1 blockchain founded by former Meta employees. The move may deepen stablecoin and liquid staking token liquidity on the blockchain, two asset classes subject to regulation in 2025. According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, Aave will support four coins native to the blockchain at launch: stablecoins USDC (USDC) and USDt (USDT), Aptos (APT), and Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe). The Aptos Foundation will provide users with rewards and liquidity incentives to promote the use of Aave on the Aptos blockchain. The arrival of Aave could deepen stablecoin liquidity on the blockchain, as the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies are experiencing a breakthrough and are one of the industry’s most-discussed use cases. On Aptos, the stablecoin market cap has surged in 2025, jumping to $1.27 billion on Thursday from $627.8 million on Jan. 1. Stablecoin market cap on Aptos. Source: DefiLlama The launch comes as Aave positions itself to take advantage of “new collateral markets,” such as liquid staking tokens (LSTs). LSTs are a type of token given to users who stake assets, contributing to network security. These tokens can be used for DeFi activities such as lending or trading. “By expanding to Aptos, Aave increases access to lending, borrowing, and savings to a new, fast-growing community,” an Aave spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Currently, Aptos has a total value locked of $857 million, according to DefiLlama. Aave enters an ecosystem with few DeFi protocol competitors. Of the top five protocols listed by DefiLlama, only one has a total value locked of over $1 billion: PancakeSwap at $2.1 billion. Related: Spain slaps DeFi investor with $10.5M back tax for loan: Report Regulators, indexes weigh DeFi moves  Decentralized finance is a sector of crypto that has blossomed in recent years,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:32
SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Allianz Declares Bitcoin a Cornerstone of the Future of Finance

In its new report, “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance,” Allianz described Bitcoin’s progression from “an experimental protocol into […] The post Allianz Declares Bitcoin a Cornerstone of the Future of Finance appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 20:30
Naseem’s Strategic Moves Impact YZY Token Trading

The post Naseem’s Strategic Moves Impact YZY Token Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Naseem identified as key YZY trader with $800,000 cash-out. Kanye West endorses YZY token economy foundation. Market volatility mirrors past meme coin patterns. On-chain analysis reveals trader Naseem as the first buyer of Kanye West’s YZY token, spending $250,000 after its on-chain deployment on August 17. Such transactions highlight potential market manipulation risks, as celebrity-endorsed tokens like YZY see significant volatility, impacting investors and drawing regulatory scrutiny. Naseem’s Market Movements Trigger YZY Volatility Information from ChainCatcher confirms that trader Naseem executed the first YZY purchase via an address linked to earlier meme coin enterprises. The identity connection was underpinned by wallet analysis from Bubblemaps. Naseem’s two-phase market engagement, buying and subsequently divesting a portion, reflects strategic investment tactics. YZY token’s market trajectory reveals volatility, influenced by announcements from prominent figures like Kanye West, who publicly supported the token. Kanye West stated, “YZY MONEY official token has been released.” Large trades initiated by Naseem triggered notable fluctuations. Influential personalities, including Arthur Hayes, responded to YZY’s market shift, with Hayes expressing regret after initial participation. Community sentiment remains divided, impacted by both amplified trading and hesitancy over market unsteadiness. Potential Regulatory Scrutiny Looms Over Meme Coin Swings Did you know? Naseem’s trading activities align with previous celebrity-endorsed token patterns, dating back to the TRUMP token. Historical data from these trades highlight recurring risks and retail losses among ordinary investors. According to CoinMarketCap, YZY MONEY’s recent price is $0.67, with a declining market cap of $200.69 million and a fully diluted cap of $668.97 million. Trading volume plummeted by 86.73% in the past 24 hours, with a 41.60% price drop. Long-term data records a 73.99% fall over 90 days. YZY MONEY(YZY), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:34 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts emphasize potential regulatory scrutiny…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:30
Best Crypto for Late 2025: Layer Brett Predicted to Outperform Solana and Cardano Into 2026

Layer Brett presale at $0.0047 with up to 9,000% APY staking fuses meme culture and Layer 2 tech, making it a 100x contender over giants like SOL and ADA.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 20:30
