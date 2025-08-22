$3 billion in 40 minutes

Yesterday, the American rapper Kanye West launched his token $YZY on the Solana blockchain. The event immediately attracted the attention of the markets and crypto enthusiasts, with a skyrocketing market capitalization reaching 3 billion dollars in just 40 minutes from the debut. However, the volatility did not take long to appear: the market value then settled at 1.13 billion dollars, confirming the speculative and unpredictable nature of these digital assets. An explosive debut for $YZY: Kanye West's new token on Solana According to the data provided by the on-chain analysis company Nansen, the first hours of trading of $YZY have generated million-dollar gains and losses among holders. The analysis of the top 500 wallets shows an overall balance of 50.4 million dollars in realized profits against 21.4 million in losses. The highest single profit recorded amounts to 3 million dollars, while the most significant loss reaches 1.3 million. On the front of positions not yet closed, the largest unrealized profit is 164,000 dollars, while the highest potential loss is 561,000 dollars. These numbers reflect the speed with which capital has moved and the strong speculative component that characterizes the trading of new tokens linked to public figures. Earnings for the team and user participation The pool of $YZY has generated 10 million dollars in total earnings since its creation, a figure that has been distributed among participants based on their involvement in the early stages of the project. Investor interest is also evidenced by the number of wallets involved: there are 62,465 addresses that have made at least one transaction with $YZY. Among these, 9,413 wallets have made profits exceeding 10 dollars, while 15,999 wallets have incurred losses of at least 10 dollars. These data highlight the strong polarization between those who managed to capitalize on the initial hype and…