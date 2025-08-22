2025-08-25 Monday

Ethena Picks BNB to Power USDe Perps

The post Ethena Picks BNB to Power USDe Perps appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethena has chosen BNB as the first asset in its new framework to support USDe perpetuals. This decision adds a large, liquid token to Ethena’s risk setup and could improve hedging, depth, and trading stability for USDe perps. BNB’s scale and market presence may help tighten spreads and broaden access for traders. The move also …
Philippines considers establishing a national Bitcoin reserve

The post Philippines considers establishing a national Bitcoin reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Philippines legislators propose a bill for the central bank to purchase 2,000 Bitcoin annually, building a 10,000 Bitcoin reserve over five years. The reserve would be held for at least 20 years, with BTC sales permitted only to retire government debt. Miguel Luis “Migz” Villafuerte, a Filipino congressman known for becoming the country’s youngest elected governor, has filed a proposal that would require the central bank to steadily accumulate Bitcoin as part of the Philippines’ sovereign reserves. The measure, filed as House Bill 421, would direct the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines’ central bank, to purchase up to 2,000 Bitcoin annually over five years, with a maximum of 10,000 BTC to be held in cold storage. The reserves would be distributed across multiple secure facilities under central bank oversight to minimize risks and ensure resilience. Villafuerte, who represents the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology, said the Philippines must diversify beyond gold and US dollars to strengthen its financial security. He called Bitcoin a new “digital gold” that could safeguard the nation’s balance sheet against global shocks and dollar dependence. The Filipino congressman also pointed to global efforts to integrate Bitcoin into national reserves, mentioning examples in El Salvador, Brazil, Switzerland, and Poland, along with a proposal by US Senator Cynthia Lummis that President Donald Trump has vocally endorsed. The bill imposes strict conditions on the reserve, prohibiting the BSP from selling or encumbering its Bitcoin for at least 20 years except to retire government debt. One year before the lock-up expires, the central bank must report to Congress on whether to extend the hold period or begin gradual sales, capped at 10% of the reserve every two years. If enacted, the Philippines would become the first Asian nation to legislate a sovereign Bitcoin accumulation…
Did the US Just Ban CBDCs? Here’s What Happened and Why $BEST Gains

The post Did the US Just Ban CBDCs? Here’s What Happened and Why $BEST Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Did the US Just Ban CBDCs? Here’s What Happened and Why $BEST Gains Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/did-us-ban-cbdcs-and-why-best-token-gains/
Taiwan will vote on restarting a nuclear reactor as power demand surges from AI

Taiwan will head to the polls this weekend to decide whether to restart nuclear power, only 3 months after it shut down the last reactor. The referendum reflects growing unease over how the island can secure enough electricity to support its fast-expanding semiconductor industry. With that, the vote reflects Taiwan’s broader struggle to ensure reliable […]
China Considers Yuan-Pegged Stablecoins to Boost Global Influence

The post China Considers Yuan-Pegged Stablecoins to Boost Global Influence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.   Key highlights: China may allow yuan-pegged stablecoins to boost its global currency influence. Conflux has already launched a CNH-backed stablecoin for cross-border payments. Policy shift challenges dollar dominance amid growing global stablecoin adoption. China is reportedly considering allowing stablecoins pegged to the yuan for the first time, signaling a major reversal in a country that previously banned cryptocurrency trading. The move is aimed at boosting the yuan’s influence globally and modernizing cross-border payments. 180-Degree policy shift in digital assets If approved, this plan would represent a radical shift in Beijing’s approach to digital assets. In 2021, China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining over concerns about financial system stability. Now, authorities are exploring ways to internationalize the yuan while maintaining strict regulatory oversight. The State Council, China’s cabinet, will consider and possibly approve a roadmap for expanding the yuan’s use globally later this month. The document will set targets for international use, outline responsibilities for regulators, and define risk prevention measures. First steps taken by Chinese blockchain projects Even as the strategy is being discussed, the Chinese blockchain platform Conflux has already launched a stablecoin backed by the offshore yuan (CNH).  This initiative targets cross-border payments, particularly under the One Belt, One Road program, which could transform payments between Asian, African, and European countries. China has long sought to elevate the yuan to a global reserve currency on par with the U.S. dollar or euro, but tight currency controls and trade surpluses have limited progress.  According to SWIFT, the yuan’s share of global payments fell to 2.89% in May, while the dollar holds 48.46%. RMB’s share as a global payment’s currency. Source: SWIFT A global context: dollar, stablecoins, and regional competitors The U.S. has actively supported stablecoins, with former President Trump backing regulatory frameworks for dollar-denominated cryptocurrencies. Currently, U.S. dollar-based…
Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts to Earn 1777 XRP Daily

The post Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts to Earn 1777 XRP Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP settlement with the SEC has renewed optimism for a U.S.-listed XRP ETF, potentially boosting institutional adoption. Already used by 100+ banks for fast, low-cost cross-border payments, XRP is cementing its role as a utility asset. Bitcoin (BTC) has also hit multi-year highs, fueled by 401(k) retirement plan access and record spot ETF inflows exceeding $55 billion this year. Institutions continue to reinforce its value as both an inflation hedge and a long-term store of wealth. Together, these policy milestones show digital assets entering mainstream portfolios. For retail investors, the challenge is capturing this momentum without the volatility of trading or mining costs. Quid Miner: A Trusted Gateway to Passive Crypto Income Established in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner has built its reputation as a regulated mining provider. Since introducing cloud mining in 2018, the platform has grown to serve investors in over 180 countries under strict international compliance. With its mobile-first interface, users can access mining plans for BTC, XRP, Ethereum(ETH), Dogecoin（DOGE）, USDT and more—directly from their phones. No technical setup or costly hardware is required; daily rewards are generated automatically once a plan is activated. At the core of Quid Miner’s model is an AI-driven engine that intelligently distributes computing power across networks to improve efficiency. Its data centers in North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia operate entirely on renewable energy, combining sustainable practices with reliable performance. Why Investors Are Choosing Quid Miner 1.AI-Driven Efficiency — Dynamic allocation of hash power delivers consistent daily returns. 2.Multi-Asset Support — Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT from one account. 3.Enterprise-Level Security — Protected by McAfee® safeguards, Cloudflare® defenses, and encrypted wallets. 4.Green Infrastructure — 100% renewable energy, meeting global ESG standards. 5.User Incentives — $15 sign-up bonus, daily payouts, and referral rewards up…
$3 billion in 40 minutes

The post $3 billion in 40 minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, the American rapper Kanye West launched his token $YZY on the Solana blockchain. The event immediately attracted the attention of the markets and crypto enthusiasts, with a skyrocketing market capitalization reaching 3 billion dollars in just 40 minutes from the debut.  However, the volatility did not take long to appear: the market value then settled at 1.13 billion dollars, confirming the speculative and unpredictable nature of these digital assets. An explosive debut for $YZY: Kanye West’s new token on Solana According to the data provided by the on-chain analysis company Nansen, the first hours of trading of $YZY have generated million-dollar gains and losses among holders. The analysis of the top 500 wallets shows an overall balance of 50.4 million dollars in realized profits against 21.4 million in losses. The highest single profit recorded amounts to 3 million dollars, while the most significant loss reaches 1.3 million. On the front of positions not yet closed, the largest unrealized profit is 164,000 dollars, while the highest potential loss is 561,000 dollars. These numbers reflect the speed with which capital has moved and the strong speculative component that characterizes the trading of new tokens linked to public figures. Earnings for the team and user participation The pool of $YZY has generated 10 million dollars in total earnings since its creation, a figure that has been distributed among participants based on their involvement in the early stages of the project. Investor interest is also evidenced by the number of wallets involved: there are 62,465 addresses that have made at least one transaction with $YZY. Among these, 9,413 wallets have made profits exceeding 10 dollars, while 15,999 wallets have incurred losses of at least 10 dollars. These data highlight the strong polarization between those who managed to capitalize on the initial hype and…
Bitcoin Price Watch: Price Action Squeezed—Will the Next Break Favor Bulls or Bears?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Price Action Squeezed—Will the Next Break Favor Bulls or Bears? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, bitcoin is trading at $112,264 per coin as of Aug. 22, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $32.51 billion. The digital asset’s price ranged between $112,023 and $113,827 throughout the day, reflecting tight intraday consolidation. Bitcoin The broader daily trend remains bearish following bitcoin‘s rejection […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-price-action-squeezed-will-the-next-break-favor-bulls-or-bears/
BlockchainFX’s Top Crypto Presale and Game-Changing Features Leave Blockdag and Competitors in Shock

BlockchainFX presale surges past $5.7M with 5,600+ investors in at $0.02. Multi-asset trading, staking rewards, and 100x ROI potential leave Blockdag trailing.
Risk-hungry traders look to Ethereum, altcoins as Bitcoin’s volatility bottoms out

Bitcoin is finally acting its age. After years of wild price moves that made it the symbol of chaos in finance, its behavior is now tame enough to bore the average trader. The once-hyperactive token is slowly turning into a stable asset, and that is driving short-term traders straight into Ethereum’s arms. According to Bytetree […]
