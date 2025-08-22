2025-08-25 Monday

Interest In Altcoin Season Crashes 88% In August As Ethereum Price Tanks

Interest in a potential altcoin season has crashed significantly following the Ethereum price decline from its 2025 yearly high. ETH was expected to lead this alt season, which explains why interest in it has dropped following the altcoin’s crash.  Interest In Altcoin Season Falls Alongside Ethereum Price Google Trends data shows that investors are no […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/22 21:00
New Bill Would Ban State Officials From Holding Bitcoin and NFTs

The measure, HB1812, was filed on August 20 and referred to the State Government Committee. Sponsored by Rep. Ben Waxman […] The post New Bill Would Ban State Officials From Holding Bitcoin and NFTs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 21:00
Find Mining Launches Convenient XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App

LONDON, United Kingdom—With the rapid development of the blockchain industry, more and more users are seeking simple and secure ways to participate in the cryptoasset ecosystem. Find Mining recently launched a new mobile app, featuring “cloud mining experience anytime, anywhere,” with support for mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP). […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:00
MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” – Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders

The post MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” – Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. London, United Kingdom, August 22nd, 2025, Chainwire MetaWin today announced the launch of MetaWin Create, a groundbreaking initiative that provides free access to premium AI tools exclusively for MetaWinners NFT holders. This marks a major first in the NFT space, combining digital ownership with real-world utility that enhances productivity, creativity, and innovation. Link: https://vimeo.com/1112264236 MetaWin has already adopted AI extensively across its own operations. The company’s development team is achieving three times the productivity with AI integration, while its in-house games studio is transitioning to full AI-powered builds. Now, this same advantage is being extended to the MetaWinners community. “I believe the future belongs to those who adopt AI and use it to create,” said Skel, Founder of MetaWin. “Not everyone has the pockets to subscribe to multiple AI platforms, so we’re removing that barrier. With MetaWin Create, simply holding a MetaWinners NFT unlocks access to powerful tools that can genuinely change lives.” Through MetaWin Create, NFT holders will gain access to a curated suite of AI platforms covering: Productivity tools (for research, writing, and workflows) Creative tools (for design, video, and content production) Developer tools (for coding and technical builds) This initiative reinforces MetaWin’s position as a pioneer in merging blockchain utility with cutting-edge technology adoption, and underscores its mission to provide real, lasting value to its community. MetaWin Create will roll out in phases, and will be available to all verified MetaWinners NFT holders at no additional cost. For more information on MetaWinners NFTs and the upcoming MetaWin Create program, visit metawin.com or follow @MetaWin on X. About Metawin MetaWin is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:58
Nvidia Introduces Install-to-Play, Expanding Cloud Game Library

TLDRs; Nvidia’s new Install-to-Play feature lets GeForce Now members install games directly in the cloud. GeForce Now will maintain $19.99 membership pricing despite major RTX 5080-class upgrade. Premium users can expand cloud storage from 100GB to 1TB with an additional fee. GeForce Now will launch in India and partner with Discord and Epic Games for [...] The post Nvidia Introduces Install-to-Play, Expanding Cloud Game Library appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 20:58
Hackers Are Now Targeting Real World Assets: CertiK Flags $14.6M in 2025 Losses

TLDR: Real World Assets exploits reached $14.6M in H1 2025, CertiK data shows, with attackers shifting from DeFi to tokenized assets. Top protocols like Ondo, Paxos, and Tether scored AAA or AA ratings in CertiK’s 2025 RWA security review. Risks now extend beyond code to oracles, custody, counterparties, and fraudulent proof-of-reserve attestations. Ethereum leads in [...] The post Hackers Are Now Targeting Real World Assets: CertiK Flags $14.6M in 2025 Losses appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 20:55
MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders

Cryptodaily2025/08/22 20:55
Apple patches iOS zero-day that put crypto wallets at risk via malicious images

The post Apple patches iOS zero-day that put crypto wallets at risk via malicious images appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has released iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 along with macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, Sonoma 14.7.8, and Ventura 13.7.8 to fix a zero-day in the ImageIO framework that was exploited in the wild. Per Apple, processing a malicious image could corrupt memory, enabling code execution, and the company is aware of a report of use in an extremely sophisticated attack targeting specific individuals. The flaw sits in ImageIO, the component that parses common image formats, which makes delivery via everyday channels, including messaging apps and web content, straightforward from an attacker’s perspective. As security outlets reported, the bug is tracked as CVE-2025-43300 and stems from an out-of-bounds write that Apple addressed with improved bounds checking. The crypto angle is direct. Wallet owners often copy and paste recipient addresses, and many keep recovery phrases in screenshots or photo storage for convenience. Research this year documented families of mobile spyware and stealers that scan galleries using optical character recognition and exfiltrate images with seed phrases, as well as strains that monitor the clipboard to swap addresses during a transaction. As Kaspersky reported, SparkCat and its successor SparkKitty used OCR to harvest seed phrases from photos on both iOS and Android, including samples observed on official app stores. A compromise achieved through a booby-trapped image can, therefore, act as an initial foothold to enable gallery scraping for recovery phrases, surveillance of crypto app activity, and clipboard hijacking during on-chain transfers. Previous research on clipboard hijackers explains how address strings are silently replaced to redirect funds during copy-paste, a tactic long used by drainer operations. The current incident also fits a pattern of high-value iOS exploit chains used against targeted users. In 2023, Citizen Lab documented a zero-click chain, dubbed Blastpass, used to deliver commercial spyware, demonstrating how image and message parsing bugs can be linked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:54
Trader Passa Da 43 Milioni a 770.000 $ Mentre Il Prezzo Di Ethereum Crolla

Un leggendario trader di Ethereum (ETH), noto per aver trasformato un modesto capitale di 125.000 $ in oltre 43 milioni di dollari, ha visto quasi tutta la sua fortuna svanire a seguito del recente calo del prezzo di Ethereum. Secondo i report, il trader aveva aperto una posizione long su ETH durante il recente rally […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/22 20:53
Bitcoin mining pools compared: What sets ViaBTC apart

The post Bitcoin mining pools compared: What sets ViaBTC apart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin mining becomes more competitive in 2025, miners face critical decisions about where to allocate their computing power. Among the most important choices is selecting the right mining pool. Mining pools allow individuals to combine hash power, boost the probability of earning block rewards, and enjoy more consistent payouts compared to solo mining. Dozens of mining pools exist today, but they differ greatly in terms of supported languages, payout flexibility, security, user experience, and hash rate rankings. Among them, ViaBTC has emerged as one of the leading global pools. This article compares ViaBTC with other well-known pools and explains why it continues to stand out in today’s market. Mining pool features compared Language support ViaBTC supports more than five languages, offering an inclusive environment for miners across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. This ensures users can interact with the platform in their native language. By contrast, many pools only offer English plus one or two additional languages, creating barriers for international miners. Withdrawals and payout flexibility Mining profitability often depends on payout options. ViaBTC provides multiple settlement modes: PPS+ (Pay Per Share Plus) – guaranteed payouts. PPLNS (Pay Per Last N Shares) – variance-based rewards. SOLO mining – full independence. ViaBTC also features low withdrawal thresholds (from just 0.001 BTC depending on payout method) and supports frequent payouts, helping miners maintain liquidity. Many competitors enforce higher limits, which can disadvantage smaller miners. Security measures Security remains a cornerstone in mining. ViaBTC employs: Two-factor authentication (2FA) Multi-tier risk control systems Cold and multi-signature wallets Real-time monitoring It has also achieved SOC 2 Type I audit certification, strengthening its reputation for operational reliability. While competitors like Foundry USA and Antpool also invest heavily in security, ViaBTC’s transparency and stability have made it a trusted global brand. Beginner-friendly design New miners…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:53
