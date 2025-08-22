2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Anxiety Over Crypto Profits Drives Pennsylvania to Pledge Honest Government

Anxiety Over Crypto Profits Drives Pennsylvania to Pledge Honest Government

Quick HighlightsLaw banned state employees & families from profit over $1,000 in crypto. Violator may face fine to $50,000 or prison up five year. Bill inspires by national scandal and grow calls for digit transparency.Digital Asset Under Fire Why Pennsylvania Is Lead Ethical RevolutionPennsylvania State Represenative Ben Waxman, joined eight Democrat co-authors, has roll out HB1821 — an ambitious bills to stop public employees and their immediate familys from personally profit by cryptocurrencies. This move is reflect surge in concern about conflicts of interest and corruption tied to rapidly grew digital asset industry, with cues from recent federals actions and scandal seen at New York and Floraida where officials face scrutiny over un-disclose crypto holdings.How HB1812 Disrupt Status QuosThe new measure put teeth behind ethic rule by hold violation accountable with fine up $50,000 and maximum jail for 5 years. The bills would force public officials to divest crypto within 90 day and prohibits “prohibit financial transactions” above $1,000. Notable, the bills amended Title 65 of Pennsylvaania Code, increasing oversight during, at a time when such as Texas moved clarifying crypto holding for government bank.Lesson from Trump and Other FigureThis bill referenced accusation against Donald Trumps, who allegedly earned 2.4 billions from crypto’s projects while in offices, fuel debate on how power is intersect with digit riches. This echoes earlier controversy, like Miami's failed “CityCoin” launching and SEC’s warning to “pump & dump” scheme mentioning politicians—collective shape publics skepticism.The Promises of HB1812: A Future AccountabilitiesHB1812 arrives amidst mounting anxieties about conflict of interest, with some analysts compared it to land mark reform after Enron scandal—another moments when lawmakers scrambled to closed ethical loopholes. The bills is part of nation wave’ efforts to regulated digital assets, which Democrats championed with parallel initiative California, Illionis, and Congress.The measure’s real impact rests on its abilities to reassure citizens that goverment isn’t sways by underground crypto deals. As much states debate same legislation, Pennsylvania bold step could reshape public officials in America managing digital wealthy, inspire other jurisdictionses, and—if enforcement live up the promotion—restores faith in democracy government system.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14217-6.40%
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05882+3.61%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:04
Aktsia
If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns

If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns

Bloomberg expert McGlone shares unexpected take on future Bitcoin and inflation trajectories
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06437-2.89%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000786-1.13%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:03
Aktsia
Don’t expect China’s stablecoin to touch the mainland

Don’t expect China’s stablecoin to touch the mainland

China’s split renminbi system suggests a rumored yuan stablecoin won’t mark a crypto shift. The cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with speculation after recent reports suggested China may soften its stance on a yuan-backed stablecoin, but law experts caution against overinterpreting the news.Reuters reported Wednesday that Beijing is considering approving a stablecoin pegged to the renminbi as part of a roadmap to boost the currency’s internationalization. It was the second report this month, following a similar Financial Times story on Aug. 5. Despite the news, Chinese officials have yet to confirm whether it’s considering a stablecoin push.Even if Chinese authorities move ahead, analysts stress that such a stablecoin would almost certainly circulate offshore, not in the mainland. Read more
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091+0.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.124-4.32%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:02
Aktsia
Enhancing Data Security with cuPQC 0.4’s Advanced Hash Functions and Merkle Trees

Enhancing Data Security with cuPQC 0.4’s Advanced Hash Functions and Merkle Trees

The post Enhancing Data Security with cuPQC 0.4’s Advanced Hash Functions and Merkle Trees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Aug 22, 2025 06:25 NVIDIA’s cuPQC 0.4 introduces advanced cryptographic features like expanded hash functions and Merkle trees, bolstering data integrity and security for large datasets. NVIDIA has unveiled the latest version of its cuPQC SDK, version 0.4, which promises significant advancements in data security and integrity. This update introduces enhanced cryptographic techniques, including expanded hash functions and comprehensive support for Merkle trees, according to NVIDIA. Advanced Cryptographic Features cuPQC 0.4 is equipped with advanced device functions that enable rapid cryptographic computations by integrating multiple lightweight operations within a single kernel. This is further augmented by Link Time Optimization (LTO) and device-side APIs that significantly enhance performance. The latest release includes new cryptographic primitives, expanding hash function support to include SHA2, SHA3, SHAKE, and Poseidon2-BabyBear, and introducing Merkle tree calculations. Merkle Trees for Efficient Data Verification Merkle trees, known for their efficiency in managing data integrity and verification processes, are a major addition in cuPQC 0.4. Unlike traditional hash chains, Merkle trees operate with a time complexity of O(logN), optimizing storage and improving the performance of data verification. Each non-leaf node in a binary Merkle tree is the hash of its two child nodes, allowing for efficient proof generation and verification of data integrity. For instance, to verify a data block, the tree allows the construction of a proof sequence that can be used to confirm the existence of a specific data block, ensuring its integrity without exposing the entire dataset. Applications Across Cryptographic Domains The enhanced cryptographic capabilities of cuPQC 0.4 have broad applications across various domains. In data integrity verification, Merkle trees facilitate swift detection of data alterations by recalculating and comparing root hashes, making them ideal for performance-critical environments. Merkle trees also excel in membership proofs, which…
KernelDAO
KERNEL$0.19756-8.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020322-1.72%
NODE
NODE$0.09298-4.54%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:02
Aktsia
Bitcoin miner Foundry hits 0.07% jackpot mining eight consecutive BTC blocks

Bitcoin miner Foundry hits 0.07% jackpot mining eight consecutive BTC blocks

Bitcoin hashrate occupied by few mining pools
Bitcoin
BTC$111,501.41-2.90%
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/22 21:01
Aktsia
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-4.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05882+3.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091+0.60%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Aktsia
AERO – Assessing why it could face a bull trap at THIS level

AERO – Assessing why it could face a bull trap at THIS level

Technical analysis of AERO gave differing signals across different timeframes, but AMBCrypto was able to piece them together for swing traders and long-term investors.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0026-11.95%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3477-6.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:00
Aktsia
Ethereum Whales Buy Position In Top Crypto ICO, PEPD Positioned To Explode On Ethereum and Revive Meme-Culture

Ethereum Whales Buy Position In Top Crypto ICO, PEPD Positioned To Explode On Ethereum and Revive Meme-Culture

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Ethereum continues to dominate trading activity, but whale wallets are increasingly exploring crypto presale projects that offer fresh opportunities. Among the top crypto presales gaining traction, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) stands out as a new crypto token presale that merges meme culture with real blockchain utility. Whale […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05882+3.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:00
Aktsia
SharpLink Share Buyback: A Bold $1.5 Billion Move for Ethereum Treasury Firm

SharpLink Share Buyback: A Bold $1.5 Billion Move for Ethereum Treasury Firm

BitcoinWorld SharpLink Share Buyback: A Bold $1.5 Billion Move for Ethereum Treasury Firm SharpLink Gaming, a name increasingly familiar in the crypto space, has made a significant announcement that is capturing attention. This Nasdaq-listed marketing firm, which has strategically transitioned into an Ethereum (ETH) treasury company, recently revealed its board’s authorization for a substantial SharpLink share buyback program. This move could signal strong confidence in the company’s valuation and its unique position in the digital asset landscape. What’s Driving the SharpLink Share Buyback? According to JinSe Finance, SharpLink Gaming’s board has approved repurchases of up to $1.5 billion in company shares. This decision isn’t just a routine financial maneuver; it is a calculated strategy rooted in the company’s new identity. Strategic Valuation: SharpLink emphasized that these buybacks are most beneficial, or ‘accretive,’ when the company’s shares trade below the net asset value (NAV) of its substantial Ethereum holdings. Ethereum Treasury: As of August 17, SharpLink held an impressive 740,760 ETH. This makes its treasury a significant player in the Ethereum ecosystem. The company believes that investing in its own shares at a discount to its underlying ETH assets offers a compelling value proposition for shareholders. How Does an Ethereum Treasury Company Operate? SharpLink’s transformation from a marketing firm to an Ethereum treasury company marks a pivotal shift in its business model. Essentially, it means the company holds a significant portion of its assets in Ethereum, treating ETH as a primary treasury reserve asset, much like some traditional companies hold gold or fiat currency. This strategy aligns SharpLink’s financial health directly with the performance and stability of Ethereum. Therefore, a SharpLink share buyback directly leverages the value of these digital assets. Benefits and Investor Impact of the Bold Buyback A share buyback program, especially one of this magnitude, can offer several advantages, particularly when executed strategically by an Ethereum treasury company like SharpLink. Enhanced Shareholder Value: By reducing the number of outstanding shares, each remaining share represents a larger percentage of company ownership, potentially increasing its earnings per share and market value. Signal of Confidence: A substantial buyback often signals that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued, projecting confidence in its future prospects and asset base. Leveraging ETH Holdings: The buyback allows SharpLink to utilize its strong ETH treasury to directly benefit its stock, especially when its market valuation lags behind its digital asset wealth. Improved Financial Metrics: Share buybacks can improve various financial ratios, making the company appear more attractive to investors. This proactive approach through the SharpLink share buyback aims to bridge any gap between its market capitalization and its significant ETH holdings. Potential Challenges and Market Considerations While a share buyback can be a powerful tool, it also comes with its own set of considerations. The success of SharpLink’s strategy is inherently linked to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. ETH Price Volatility: The value of SharpLink’s treasury, and thus the underlying value supporting the buyback, can fluctuate significantly with Ethereum’s price movements. Market Perception: While generally positive, market sentiment towards crypto-backed companies can be unpredictable. Execution Risk: The company must execute the buyback efficiently to truly realize its benefits, ensuring purchases occur at opportune times. However, by carefully timing the SharpLink share buyback, the company can mitigate some of these risks. What Does This Mean for SharpLink’s Future? SharpLink Gaming’s decision to authorize a $1.5 billion share buyback underscores its unique transformation and strategic commitment to its Ethereum treasury model. This move positions the company to potentially unlock significant value for its shareholders, leveraging its substantial ETH holdings to support its stock price. As the company continues to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape, its approach to capital management, particularly through initiatives like the SharpLink share buyback, will be crucial in defining its trajectory and setting a precedent for other crypto-focused firms. Investors will be watching closely to see how this bold strategy unfolds. FAQs About SharpLink’s Share Buyback Q1: What is a share buyback? A share buyback, or share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares from the open market. This reduces the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the value of the remaining shares. Q2: Why is SharpLink Gaming conducting a $1.5 billion SharpLink share buyback? SharpLink is conducting this buyback because it believes its shares are trading below the net asset value of its Ethereum holdings. The company aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing shares at what it considers a discount. Q3: How much Ethereum does SharpLink Gaming hold? As of August 17, SharpLink Gaming held 740,760 ETH as part of its treasury assets, making it a significant holder of Ethereum. Q4: What does it mean for SharpLink to be an ‘Ethereum treasury company’? It means that SharpLink Gaming holds a substantial portion of its corporate treasury in Ethereum, treating ETH as a primary reserve asset rather than traditional fiat currencies or other investments. This strategy links its financial health to Ethereum’s performance. Q5: How does the SharpLink share buyback benefit existing shareholders? By reducing the total number of outstanding shares, the buyback can increase the earnings per share and the percentage of ownership each existing share represents. This often leads to an increase in the stock price and overall shareholder value. If you found this insight into SharpLink’s bold move valuable, consider sharing this article with your network! Your support helps us bring more timely and relevant crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post SharpLink Share Buyback: A Bold $1.5 Billion Move for Ethereum Treasury Firm first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01879-2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091+0.60%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:00
Aktsia
Bitcoin’s Reign Will Continue, Popular American Entrepreneur Says

Bitcoin’s Reign Will Continue, Popular American Entrepreneur Says

According to Anthony Pompliano, Bitcoin is still the clear leader in the crypto market and it’s not likely to give up that spot soon. He made the point during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he pushed back against the old “blockchain, not Bitcoin” line that was popular in the 2016-2017 cycle. Related Reading: Panic Or Profit? Analyst Says XRP Below $3 Is A ‘Massive Blessing’ He said Bitcoin has proven itself, and he framed the debate as one about what people want to own, not just what the technology can do. Bitcoin Maintains Market Lead Pompliano argued that the idea blockchain alone would outshine Bitcoin has been tested and found wanting. Based on reports from his CNBC interview, he stressed that while blockchain has useful cases, Bitcoin holds a unique position as an asset that many want to own outright. He called the split in investor goals a key reason markets feel more volatile, and he pointed to the years after 2016-2017 as evidence that Bitcoin kept growing in influence. Investors Are Choosing Different Paths Some people want yield; others want the asset itself. Pompliano noted both groups exist and that this split matters. He said some big holders are now converting coins into BTC ETFs. He explained that institutional-style custody and the rules around ETFs make those funds attractive to traditional investors who can’t buy or hold Bitcoin directly. ETF Demand Tied To Security And Access According to Pompliano, ETF funds are held by professional custodians, which makes them harder to steal than coins in personal wallets. That, he said, explains why large holders might move into ETFs even if they own Bitcoin already. But he didn’t predict that everyone would follow that path. He described the move as sensible for some, while also saying a core of the Bitcoin community will keep pushing for self-custody. Custody Choices Are Changing The custody conversation is shifting from purely ideological to practical. Pompliano compared Bitcoin to the S&P 500 in the sense that it’s becoming a mainstream store of value for some investors. Still, many will keep the “not your keys, not your coins” stance and hold private keys themselves, he added, keeping a cultural split alive inside the market. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Stop For 2025? $175,000, According To SOL Strategies Boss Pompliano warned that splitting capital across ETFs, infrastructure bets, and direct holdings can add to price swings. He said the current market offers enormous opportunity for different strategies, but that same diversity of bets can push volatility higher. That’s a simple trade-off, he suggested: more ways to invest can mean more movement in price. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14217-6.40%
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.32%
Solana
SOL$200.09-3.86%
Aktsia
NewsBTC2025/08/22 21:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000