2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.0168+1.32%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1706-4.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.124-4.32%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Invest $1,000 in Ozak AI Now; Potential Million-Dollar Returns Await

The post Invest $1,000 in Ozak AI Now; Potential Million-Dollar Returns Await appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ozak AI is a fast-emerging project within the AI-crypto space, combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The project will have already sold over 184 million tokens, netting about $2.12 million. A setback for issuers to remain in close contact with the investor community in the presale mode, Ozak AI is currently …
Mode Network
MODE$0.002224-3.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-2.39%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1518-1.04%
CoinPedia2025/08/22 21:11
EU Advances Digital Euro Stablecoin With Potential Ethereum or Solana Integration

The idea of a digital euro came from the European Central Bank in 2020, as stablecoins like USDT and USDC started dominating. The ECB is reportedly revisiting its roadmap for the digital euro, considering Ethereum or Solana as potential infrastructures. EU officials are accelerating their rollout of a digital euro to protect financial stability and [...]]]>
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000077-0.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.012212-4.16%
Crypto News Flash2025/08/22 21:11
Huaxing Capital Invests $100 Million in BNB for Strategic Partnership

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/huaxing-capital-bnb-investment/
Binance Coin
BNB$860.63-1.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020322-1.72%
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:09
Hidden Gem Memecoins to Look at by the End of August

The memecoin season is hitting differently this time&nbsp;around. While everyone’s watching the usual suspects, the real alpha is hiding across Ethereum, Base, and Solana ecosystems. These aren’t the overexposed tokens your favorite crypto influencer has been shilling, these are the micro cap plays that serious degen traders are quietly accumulating. August 2025’s winning memecoins blend viral culture, AI narratives, and genuine utility, creating sustainable hype cycles rather than one-day&nbsp;wonders. Solana’s Micro-Cap Breakout Candidates Solana dominates the memecoin factory thanks to Pump.fun’s democratized token creation and penny&nbsp;fees. $AMI ($212K market cap) represents AI hype meets memecoin culture. Trading at $0.0001491, KOL analysis suggests 300x potential as it builds community around artificial intelligence and viral&nbsp;humor. $UDOG ($91K market cap) capitalizes on “ugliest dog” virality, while $PEDRO ($55K) taps into Pedro Pascal anxiety memes. Both demonstrate how micro-caps can explode when they perfectly capture internet culture&nbsp;timing. Other plays include $ORIO (first real-cat meme using Grok), $PYRATE (NFTs + ocean conservation), and $BURRRD (payment card integration). Base Chain: Coinbase’s Memecoin Laboratory Base’s connection to Coinbase creates unique opportunities leveraging the exchange’s massive user&nbsp;base. $MOCHI ($11M market cap) features Brian Armstrong’s cat with Coinbase grant backing and KYC’d team. Despite being 85% below ATH, recent 545% gains suggest smart accumulation opportunities. $TYBG ($7M market cap) fuses religious and tech memes through “Based Commandments” with 98% fair distribution. Ethereum’s Resilient Degen&nbsp;Plays Higher fees limit accessibility, but surviving ETH projects tend to have stronger conviction holders. $MANYU ($20M) shows technical reversal patterns suggesting whale accumulation. $ZEUS ($5M) positions as Pepe’s dog companion, expecting volume surges as the Pepe ecosystem expands. $ICERAIDS represents a new launch powering AI trading with a doxxed team and cross-chain plans. The New Memecoin&nbsp;Meta The August 2025 landscape has evolved beyond basic animal themes. Successful projects now layer AI integration, cultural moments, utility features, and community governance for more sustainable value propositions. Projects combining memes with actual utility (staking, NFTs, real-world applications) show stronger holding patterns and survive market downturns while maintaining speculative upside. Risk Management in the Micro-Cap Casino Over 90% of memecoins fail completely. Smart traders risk only 1–2% per memecoin bet while diversifying across multiple potential winners. Key risks: rug pulls, team abandonment, whale dumps. Projects with transparent teams, locked liquidity, and gradual unlocks offer better risk-adjusted returns. End-of-August Catalysts Solana’s strength above $200, Base’s growing Coinbase adoption, and Ethereum’s upcoming upgrades create positive sentiment. KOL endorsements, exchange listings, and viral moments can trigger immediate 10–50x moves in tiny market&nbsp;caps. Building Your Own Memecoin&nbsp;Success For entrepreneurs, the barrier to entry has never been lower. Platforms like Rocket Suite provide comprehensive tools for launching professional memecoin projects on Base and Ethereum, including an automated volume bot to help new tokens rank higher on Dexscreener and Dextools. Successful launches combine authentic community building with smart technical execution. Having the right infrastructure to create initial momentum and maintain visibility determines whether projects fade quickly or capture lasting attention. The Bottom&nbsp;Line These hidden gems represent high-risk, high-reward opportunities for traders who understand the space. While most will fail, those that capture viral momentum could deliver life-changing returns for early&nbsp;holders. Success requires quick decision-making, constant monitoring, and strict position sizing. Position small, diversify across multiple bets, and remember: being early often matters more than being&nbsp;right. Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Memecoins carry extreme risk and can result in total loss. Only invest what you can afford to lose completely and always do your own research. Hidden Gem Memecoins to Look at by the End of August was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/08/22 21:09
Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets As US Dollar Gains

The post Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets As US Dollar Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jackson Hole Speech: Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets As US Dollar Gains Skip to content Home News Forex News Jackson Hole Speech: Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets as US Dollar Gains Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jackson-hole-dollar-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020322-1.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02731-2.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:09
Matrixdock’s tokenized dold XAUm launches on Sui

Matrixdock
SUI
SUI$3.493-5.21%
Crypto.news2025/08/22 21:08
XRP on Verge of $11.8 Billion Stablecoin Integration That May Change It All

XRP becomes next in line to back $11.8 billion stablecoin USDe by Ethena
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225851-3.48%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
XRP
XRP$2.9467-3.06%
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:07
Shiba Inu at a Critical Juncture: Will It Break Out?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is at a crucial moment, with a potential breakout on the horizon. The cryptocurrency has been forming a “tightening triangle” pattern, and its price is currently resting on the lower boundary of this ascending formation. This trendline is acting as a strong support level, absorbing recent selling pressure and suggesting … Continue reading "Shiba Inu at a Critical Juncture: Will It Break Out?" The post Shiba Inu at a Critical Juncture: Will It Break Out? appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001246-3.70%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-0.53%
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:06
Coinbase Adds Trump-Backed World Liberty USD1 Stablecoin

Trump-backed DeFi project World Liberty has launched its USD1 stablecoin on Coinbase, expanding trading access and market adoption. L’article Coinbase Adds Trump-Backed World Liberty USD1 Stablecoin est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-3.01%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1133+0.07%
USD1
USD1$0.9998-0.02%
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:05
