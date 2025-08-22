Estate Whiskey Alliance Offers Certifications And Research Grants

Star Hill Farm Wheat Whiskey, made by Maker's Mark Distillery, was the first whiskey to bear the Estate Whiskey Certified logo. Courtesy of Maker's Mark Distillery The Estate Whiskey Alliance was founded on August 22, 2024 with seven members. The Alliance membership is composed of whiskey producers, farmers, suppliers, academic institutions and related entities to promote estate whiskey. To be considered estate whiskey, at least two-thirds of the grains used in making the whiskey must be grown on land owned or controlled by the distillery, and all production—milling, cooking, fermenting, distilling, barreling, aging and bottling—must occur on land owned or controlled by the distillery. Since its formation one year ago, membership in the Alliance has nearly tripled. "We are now at 16 members," said Landon Borders, director of the Alliance and senior executive director of the UK Innovate at the University of Kentucky, in a telephone interview. "We are pleased as punch with that." Estate Whiskey Alliance Certified Products As part of its efforts to promote estate whiskey, the Alliance has created a seal that can be found on certified products. Fourteen products from four distilleries now bear the Estate Whiskey Certified logo, indicating that the whiskey meets the Alliance's definition of estate whiskey. The logo also indicates the percentage of grains—a minimum of two-thirds—in the whiskey coming from the estate. In order to be allowed the carry the Estate Whiskey Certified logo, estate distilleries must apply to the Alliance. "The product must be made by an Estate Whiskey Alliance member," explained Borders. "There is a lot of required disclosure around the origins of the grain, maps of the estate down to the location of the mill. It is arduous." Once the disclosure has been reviewed, a site visit by Alliance representatives is required, to ensure compliance and quality control.…