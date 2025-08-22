2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Jerome Powell All Set To Deliver His Last Speech Today: What To Expect?

Jerome Powell All Set To Deliver His Last Speech Today: What To Expect?

The post Jerome Powell All Set To Deliver His Last Speech Today: What To Expect? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Jerome Powell is set to deliver what most certainly is to be his last keynote address as Fed Chair at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. To say his speech, titled “Economic Outlook and Framework Review,” will be watched closely by the economic experts and the crypto industry, would be an understatement.  It is expected to make a …
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/22 21:20
Aktsia
Solana Price Next To Hit ATH? Unexpected Memecoin War Heating Up

Solana Price Next To Hit ATH? Unexpected Memecoin War Heating Up

The post Solana Price Next To Hit ATH? Unexpected Memecoin War Heating Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: HeavenDEX became the 3rd-largest revenue protocol on Solana after launch. YZY token launch pushed throughput to 4,298 TPS in August. Rising tokenization could drive new demand for SOL and impact the price. The Solana network recorded rising activity in August 2025 as memecoin launchpads expanded on mainnet. The newly launched platform, HeavenDEX, ranked as the third-largest protocol by revenue, while the YZY token launch pushed throughput above 4,000 TPS. The developments raised questions about whether SOL price could move toward another all-time high soon. Solana Memecoin Launchpads Drive Competition A new memecoin launchpad called HeavenDEX became the third-largest revenue generator on Solana within days of its debut. Data from DeFiLlama on August 21, 2025, showed that HeavenDEX earned $1.02 million in 24-hour revenue. Pump.Fun topped the chart with 1.57 million, while Axiom Pro followed with 1.5 million. Jupiter and Phantom completed the top five. Solana HeavenDEX Launchpad in Spotlight | Source: SolanaFloor The sudden rise of HeavenDEX reflected growing interest in Solana-based launchpads. This trend is similar to earlier activity in January, when Solana reached its all-time high price following the launch of the TRUMP token. Similarly, heavy demand for new tokens helped lift SOL to record levels at the time. Activities are once again increasing on-chain as the YZY token went live. According to MartyParty, a market observer, Solana handled 4,298 transactions per second during the launch. He suggested this was a sign of what might come if larger token sales were carried out on the network. Solana Steps Up Amid YZY Token Launch | Source: MartyParty The impact of these launches is notably beyond individual tokens. Each new memecoin project required SOL for trading, fees, and liquidity, creating new demand for the native coin. With multiple launchpads now competing for attention, token creation on Solana is…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009435-1.28%
Solana
SOL$200.16-3.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-3.01%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:19
Aktsia
Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark

Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark

TLDR Davinci Jeremie stated that Shiba Inu will never reach the $1 price target. He explained that reaching $1 would push Shiba Inu’s market cap to $600 trillion. Jeremie compared this figure to the global stock market value of $128 trillion. Analysts noted that Shiba Inu would surpass gold and Bitcoin at the $1 price [...] The post Bitcoin Maxi Davinci Jeremie Says Shiba Inu Cannot Reach $1 Mark appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0.06593+0.41%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03643-3.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-0.53%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/22 21:18
Aktsia
Estate Whiskey Alliance Offers Certifications And Research Grants

Estate Whiskey Alliance Offers Certifications And Research Grants

The post Estate Whiskey Alliance Offers Certifications And Research Grants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Star Hill Farm Wheat Whiskey, made by Maker’s Mark Distillery, was the first whiskey to bear the Estate Whiskey Certified logo. Courtesy of Maker’s Mark Distillery The Estate Whiskey Alliance was founded on August 22, 2024 with seven members. The Alliance membership is composed of whiskey producers, farmers, suppliers, academic institutions and related entities to promote estate whiskey. To be considered estate whiskey, at least two-thirds of the grains used in making the whiskey must be grown on land owned or controlled by the distillery, and all production—milling, cooking, fermenting, distilling, barreling, aging and bottling—must occur on land owned or controlled by the distillery. Since its formation one year ago, membership in the Alliance has nearly tripled. “We are now at 16 members,” said Landon Borders, director of the Alliance and senior executive director of the UK Innovate at the University of Kentucky, in a telephone interview. “We are pleased as punch with that.” Estate Whiskey Alliance Certified Products As part of its efforts to promote estate whiskey, the Alliance has created a seal that can be found on certified products. Fourteen products from four distilleries now bear the Estate Whiskey Certified logo, indicating that the whiskey meets the Alliance’s definition of estate whiskey. The logo also indicates the percentage of grains—a minimum of two-thirds—in the whiskey coming from the estate. In order to be allowed the carry the Estate Whiskey Certified logo, estate distilleries must apply to the Alliance. “The product must be made by an Estate Whiskey Alliance member,” explained Borders. “There is a lot of required disclosure around the origins of the grain, maps of the estate down to the location of the mill. It is arduous.” Once the disclosure has been reviewed, a site visit by Alliance representatives is required, to ensure compliance and quality control.…
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.07-2.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020322-1.72%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01838-2.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:16
Aktsia
EU Accelerates Digital Euro, Weighs Ethereum or Solana Blockchain

EU Accelerates Digital Euro, Weighs Ethereum or Solana Blockchain

The post EU Accelerates Digital Euro, Weighs Ethereum or Solana Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Union officials are accelerating work on a digital euro after the United States enacted the Genius Act, a law that gives legal clarity to dollar-backed stablecoins European Union officials are accelerating work on a digital euro after the United States enacted the Genius Act, a law that gives legal clarity to dollar-backed stablecoins. Brussels fears the new U.S. regime could give dollar tokens a first-mover advantage in global payments, undermining the euro’s competitiveness. People briefed on the talks told the Financial Times that policymakers are now weighing whether to issue the digital euro as a euro-denominated stablecoin on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana, abandoning earlier plans for a closed, private ledger. A public network could shorten the launch timetable and make the token immediately interoperable with existing crypto infrastructure. A switch to a public chain would represent a major shift in the European Central Bank’s multi-year central-bank-digital-currency initiative, which until now has emphasised tight control over transaction data. Officials say no final decision has been taken, but the U.S. legislation has prompted a strategic rethink aimed at safeguarding the euro’s role in cross-border commerce and payments. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/eu-accelerates-digital-euro-weighs-ethereum-or-solana-blockchain-068aec5f
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10091+0.60%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21975-2.38%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:15
Aktsia
Apple Faces Security Threat Through Images

Apple Faces Security Threat Through Images

The post Apple Faces Security Threat Through Images appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has issued critical security updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS systems, addressing a serious zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-43300) within the ImageIO framework. This vulnerability, originating from an out-of-bounds write error causing memory overflow, poses significant risks. Continue Reading:Apple Faces Security Threat Through Images Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/apple-faces-security-threat-through-images
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020322-1.72%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005274-5.73%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011066-2.29%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:14
Aktsia
Cardano Midnight Reveals Crucial Update for Bitcoin Holders: Details

Cardano Midnight Reveals Crucial Update for Bitcoin Holders: Details

Cardano's Midnight shares crucial information for Bitcoin address holders
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:14
Aktsia
Trump Family-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Hits Record $2.4 Billion Supply

Trump Family-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Hits Record $2.4 Billion Supply

The post Trump Family-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Hits Record $2.4 Billion Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: World Liberty Financial issues $205M USD1 stablecoin, boosting total supply to $2.4B.  Fed Governor Christopher Waller praises stablecoins for retail and cross-border payments.  USD1 now represents 39% of World Liberty’s crypto portfolio, its largest position to date. The Trump family-backed project World Liberty Financial issued USD1 stablecoins just hours after speeches by Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller, who praised the potential of stablecoins in modern finance. Record issuance and market position On 21 August, World Liberty reported via social media platform X that it had issued $205 million of its USD1 stablecoin, increasing the token’s total supply to $2.4 billion—the first major increase since late April. 🚨 We just minted $205,000,000 of USD1 for the WLFI Treasury🚨 The fastest-growing stablecoin of all time continues to scale. Backed 1:1 by USD and U.S. Treasuries. Transparent. Reliable. Built for the future of global finance. $USD1 ☝️| $WLFI 🦅 — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 20, 2025 Since its launch in early April, USD1 has become the sixth-largest stablecoin globally by market capitalization, following Tether USDT ($167B, 60% of the market) and Circle USDC ($67.4B, 24%). Regulator support The USD1 issuance came shortly after Fed Governor Waller spoke at a blockchain conference in Wyoming, expressing support for cryptocurrencies with a special mention of stablecoins. “I believe that stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally. Stablecoins also have the potential to improve retail and cross-border payments.” — Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Teton Village, Wyoming. Waller also highlighted the importance of the GENIUS law, signed last month to regulate stablecoins, calling it “an important step for the payment stablecoin market to reach its full potential.” A similar view was expressed by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, who on 19 August…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-3.01%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1133+0.07%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 21:13
Aktsia
TSMC (TSM) Stock; Declines After U.S. Excludes Firm from Equity Stake Plan

TSMC (TSM) Stock; Declines After U.S. Excludes Firm from Equity Stake Plan

TLDRs; TSMC stock fell 1.3% despite exemption from U.S. equity stake plans under the CHIPS Act. The Trump administration may take equity stakes in select chipmakers like Intel but not TSMC or Micron. TSMC invests $100B in U.S. operations, securing $6.6B subsidies, highlighting Washington’s reliance on its technology. Semiconductor policies mark historic shifts, with U.S. [...] The post TSMC (TSM) Stock; Declines After U.S. Excludes Firm from Equity Stake Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-3.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.012212-4.16%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/22 21:12
Aktsia
Pi Coin Defies Expectations with Unchanging Price Amid Volatile Market

Pi Coin Defies Expectations with Unchanging Price Amid Volatile Market

Pi Coin's price remains stagnant at $0.36 amidst recent volatility. Short-term technical developments provide temporary support without long-term trend impact. Continue Reading:Pi Coin Defies Expectations with Unchanging Price Amid Volatile Market The post Pi Coin Defies Expectations with Unchanging Price Amid Volatile Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Pi Network
PI$0.34342-3.63%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 21:12
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000