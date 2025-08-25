2025-08-25 Monday

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Solana and XRP Whales Accumulate This 100x Altcoin Ahead of Ethereum ETF Decision

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/solana-and-xrp-whales-rotate-capital-ahead-of-ethereum-etf-decision/
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:45
Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

PANews reported on August 25 that regarding the debate over the pros and cons of prediction markets, Ethereum founder Vitalik said, "Most of the current mainstream prediction markets do not offer interest, which makes them very unattractive in terms of hedging, because participating in them means sacrificing a 4% annual interest rate on the US dollar. It is expected that once this problem is resolved and trading volume increases further, a large number of hedging use cases will emerge."
PANews2025/08/25 08:42
Ethereum Whale Makes Massive $4.7 Million Profit After 11-Year Hold

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-whale-massive-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:40
Ethereum Founder Highlights Prediction Markets' Lack of Yield

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-founder-predicts-market-shifts/
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:38
Shocking $3,785 Drop Signals Market Volatility

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cme-bitcoin-futures-drop/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:34
Coinbase CEO Predicts $1M Bitcoin Driven by FOMO, ETFs, Government Action

Bitcoin is on a collision course with $1 million as institutional giants mobilize, governments secure reserves, and ETF momentum explodes—according to Coinbase's CEO. $1M Bitcoin Coming as ETFs, Governments, and FOMO Align, Says Coinbase's CEO Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong projected that bitcoin could reach $1 million within the decade, pointing to broad shifts in regulation, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-ceo-predicts-1m-bitcoin-driven-by-fomo-etfs-government-action/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:33
A whale sold $2.89 million worth of AERO, making a profit of $1.04 million.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 2.038 million AERO at an average price of $1.42, worth $2.89 million, with a total profit of $1.04 million.
PANews2025/08/25 08:30
CME Bitcoin Futures: Shocking $3,785 Drop Signals Market Volatility

BitcoinWorld CME Bitcoin Futures: Shocking $3,785 Drop Signals Market Volatility The cryptocurrency market is always buzzing with activity, and recent movements in CME Bitcoin futures have certainly caught attention. Today, these significant financial instruments opened with a notable gap down, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. This particular event saw CME Bitcoin futures open a substantial $3,785 lower than their previous close, prompting many traders and investors to assess the implications. What Exactly Happened with CME Bitcoin Futures? According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) began the trading day at $113,450. This figure represents a significant decline from the previous close, which stood at $117,235 on the four-hour chart. This difference creates what is known as a “gap” in the trading world. Understanding this movement is crucial for anyone involved in crypto trading. Here’s a quick breakdown: Previous Close: $117,235 Today’s Open: $113,450 The Gap: A notable $3,785 downward difference Such gaps are not uncommon, especially in markets that don’t trade 24/7, like the traditional futures markets. However, the size of this particular gap in CME Bitcoin futures can provide valuable insights into market dynamics. Why Do CME Bitcoin Futures Gaps Occur? Gaps in futures markets typically occur when significant price movements happen outside of regular trading hours. For CME Bitcoin futures, this often means price action over the weekend, when the CME market is closed, directly impacts the opening price on Monday. Consider these factors that contribute to such gaps: Weekend Volatility: The underlying Bitcoin market continues to trade globally 24/7. Major news, market sentiment shifts, or large transactions during the weekend can cause Bitcoin’s spot price to move considerably. Institutional Activity: The CME market is largely driven by institutional investors. Their collective sentiment and trading strategies can heavily influence opening prices. Liquidity Changes: Periods of lower liquidity can sometimes amplify price movements, leading to larger gaps when trading resumes. Therefore, a gap down often suggests that the broader Bitcoin market experienced a significant selling pressure or negative news over the weekend. What Does This Gap Mean for Traders of CME Bitcoin Futures? For traders, a gap in CME Bitcoin futures can present both challenges and opportunities. It’s a signal that the market is reacting to external forces, and understanding these reactions is key. Potential Challenges: Increased Volatility: Large gaps can often lead to further volatility as the market attempts to “fill” the gap or continue in the direction of the gap. Stop-Loss Slippage: Traders with stop-loss orders placed within the gap range might experience slippage, meaning their orders are executed at a worse price than intended. Potential Opportunities: Gap-Fill Strategies: Some traders operate on the belief that most gaps eventually get “filled,” meaning the price will return to the previous close level. This can create specific trading strategies. Trend Confirmation: A strong gap down can confirm a bearish sentiment, allowing traders to position themselves accordingly if they believe the trend will continue. It is crucial for traders to conduct thorough research and consider their risk management strategies when dealing with such market movements. Always analyze the broader market context. The recent $3,785 gap down in CME Bitcoin futures highlights the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. While such movements can signal increased volatility and present risks, they also offer seasoned traders specific opportunities to capitalize on market inefficiencies. Staying informed about global market events and understanding the mechanics of futures trading remains paramount for navigating these waters successfully. Frequently Asked Questions About CME Bitcoin Futures Q1: What are CME Bitcoin futures? A1: CME Bitcoin futures are cash-settled futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) that allow investors to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin without owning the underlying cryptocurrency. They are popular among institutional investors. Q2: Why did CME Bitcoin futures open lower today? A2: The futures likely opened lower due to significant price movements in the underlying Bitcoin spot market over the weekend when the CME futures market was closed. Negative news or selling pressure during this period can lead to a gap down on opening. Q3: What does a “gap down” mean in futures trading? A3: A “gap down” occurs when a financial instrument’s opening price is significantly lower than its previous closing price, creating an empty space or “gap” on the price chart. It indicates strong selling pressure between trading sessions. Q4: How do traders typically react to a gap in CME Bitcoin futures? A4: Traders might react in several ways: some may anticipate a “gap fill” (price returning to the previous close), while others might see it as a confirmation of a new trend. Risk management, including stop-loss orders, becomes even more critical during such volatile periods. Q5: Are CME Bitcoin futures regulated? A5: Yes, CME Bitcoin futures are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States, providing a level of oversight and investor protection not always present in other crypto markets. Did this article help you understand the recent movements in CME Bitcoin futures? Share your thoughts and this article with fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post CME Bitcoin Futures: Shocking $3,785 Drop Signals Market Volatility first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:30
Top 5 Altcoins That Would Outperform Cardano in the Next Bull Run

The post Top 5 Altcoins That Would Outperform Cardano in the Next Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has long been considered one of the most dependable altcoins, supported by a strong community and a growing ecosystem. But as the next bull run looms, several alternatives, including possible even greater gains in percentage terms, are starting to emerge. Meme coins used to be dismissed in the past cycles, however, this time they have shown that they can capture massive liquidity, cultural interest, and mass adoption. Some of the tokens that have been making headway are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, MAGACOIN FINANCE, Pepe, and Dogwifhat, each of which combines branding, momentum, and interest amongst investors. Dogecoin: Legacy power, but fading whale interest Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the most iconic meme coin, powered by Elon Musk’s backing and years of cultural dominance. It has the best name recognition in the industry and continues to command a following of long-time believers. DOGE has failed to break new highs in the second cycle, and the whales are not keen on this accumulation. Unless something is added to its utility or produces a robust development pipeline, DOGE can become less of an investment and more of a piece of culture. As analysts comment, DOGE might see retail buying periods boosting it during bull markets, but the growth potential may be minimal compared to new market meme coins. Shiba Inu: Ecosystem growth meets cooling hype Shiba Inu (SHIB) earned its spot as a serious meme contender during its explosive 2021 run. Developers have since expanded their scope with Shibarium, a Layer-2 network aiming to reduce fees and increase transaction speed. Even with these updates, SHIB has not gained much value when compared to its competitors since it remains relatively less practical. Any activity by whales also implies diminished cumulative accumulation, meaning large players are returning to invest elsewhere. Unless Shibarium achieves widespread adoption and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:29
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000