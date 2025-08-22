MEXC börs
Wall Street Giant State Street Completes $100M On-Chain Debt Deal
The investment was made through State Street’s Short Term Investment Fund, marking a milestone in blockchain adoption for institutional debt […] The post Wall Street Giant State Street Completes $100M On-Chain Debt Deal appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP News: Ripple to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through SBI Partnership
Ripple USD is set to roll into Japan with SBI in 2026, boosting crypto reach. Japan’s stablecoin rules, JPYC launch, and RLUSD entry mark finance shifting toward digital expansion. Ripple announced that its stablecoin, RLUSD, will enter the Japanese market in the first quarter of 2026 through a partnership with SBI Holdings and its crypto subsidiary [...]]]>
SharpLink Approves $1.5B Buyback as It Leans on Ethereum Holdings
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), a gaming technology firm and one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion. A buyback (also called a share repurchase) is when a company uses its own cash to buy back its shares from the stock market. This latest move is aimed at strengthening shareholder value by repurchasing the company’s common stock when market conditions warrant. The move comes as SharpLink positions itself not only as a gaming and technology company, but also as a vocal advocate for Ethereum adoption. Strategy Anchored in Ethereum Treasury SharpLink’s capital strategy is deeply tied to its Ethereum reserves. The company is among the few publicly traded firms to hold ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom explains the rationale: if SharpLink’s stock trades below the net asset value (NAV) of its ETH holdings, issuing new equity could dilute ETH per share value. In such cases, buying back shares may be a more accretive and shareholder-friendly move. The program reflects SharpLink’s intent to use its ETH-backed balance sheet as leverage in maintaining financial discipline. Flexible Market Execution The repurchase program allows SharpLink to act decisively when opportunities arise. Shares may be repurchased through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods permissible under securities law. Sharplink Gaming stressed that the timing and scale of repurchases will depend on share price, trading activity, and broader market conditions. Importantly, SharpLink is not obligated to buy back a set number of shares, giving management flexibility to suspend or discontinue the program at any time. This structure positions SharpLink to be opportunistic while maintaining prudent oversight of its capital reserves. Reinforcing Long-Term Shareholder Value By combining an ETH reserve strategy with one of the gaming industry’s most ambitious stock buyback authorizations, SharpLink aims to show its commitment to long-term value creation. The program shows confidence in both the company’s fundamentals and Ethereum’s role as a core digital asset. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink continues to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and blockchain-based finance. Its decision to allocate up to $1.5 billion toward repurchases not only supports its stock in the near term but also highlights its vision of aligning shareholder returns with the growth of Ethereum as a global financial infrastructure
Analyst upgrades Roblox stock price target
The post Analyst upgrades Roblox stock price target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been at the centre of attention the past month for all the wrong reasons, its stock has been going up and down amid child safety controversies and shutdown rumors. However, the RBLX shares are still up nearly 100% year-to-date, and one analyst believes the video game developer still has some room for growth this year. Namely, Wolfe Research analyst Shweta Khajuria upgraded her RBLX stock rating from “Peerperform” to “Outperform,” setting the price target at $150, an approximately 28% upside from the current price of $117. Roblox stock price targets As things stand, the average target price for Roblox for the next 12 months sits at $146.74 based on 18 total ratings on market analysis platform TipRanks, the highest projection being as high as $170 and the lowest sitting at $77. RBLX stock price target. Source: TipRanks Khajuria’s new prediction thus accords with the majority view, given that nearly all analysts on the platform maintain a “Buy” rating and collectively predict price levels almost identical to hers. The Wolfe Research analyst also increased Roblox’s fiscal 2026 bookings and EBITDA estimates by 7% and 13%, respectively. Elaborating on the new numbers, Khajuria noted that the company stands to benefit from platform flywheel effects, faster content creation, pricing optimization, and early ad monetization. According to the same comment, the market now expects regional pricing to add $318 million in incremental bookings (+5%), while advertising revenue is projected to contribute about $300 million (+4%) in incremental gross revenue. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/analyst-upgrades-roblox-stock-price-target/
Thiel’s Ether Bets Pay Off as Ethereum Gains Wall Street Traction
The post Thiel’s Ether Bets Pay Off as Ethereum Gains Wall Street Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire Peter Thiel has emerged as a significant beneficiary of Ether’s 13.5% surge this month. The PayPal co-founder’s investment firms have generated substantial paper gains through strategic bets on Ethereum-focused companies. Thiel’s Ethereum Strategy Takes Shape The Wall Street Journal reports that Thiel’s venture capital approach centers on Ethereum becoming Wall Street’s preferred blockchain platform. His Founders Fund owns 7.5% of ETHZilla, a company that pivoted from biotech to purchasing ether. The firm also controls 9.1% of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which raised $250 million for ether acquisitions. ETHZilla’s market value jumped from $18 million to $741 million after disclosing Thiel’s investment. Bitmine has surged over 1,000% since late June, reaching an $8.3 billion valuation. Both companies represent Thiel’s broader thesis on Ethereum’s institutional adoption potential. The investment rationale focuses on Ethereum’s growing role in traditional finance infrastructure. Major firms like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton already operate tokenized money-market funds on Ethereum. According to the WSJ, Goldman Sachs and BNY have launched competing blockchain-based financial products. Ethereum network activity reached $1.2 trillion this year, up from $960 billion last year. Most transactions involve stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin, plus major exchange operations. However, some analysts question whether current activity reflects genuine institutional adoption or speculative trading. Risks Remain Despite Political Tailwinds The Journal notes that the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance provides additional momentum for ether investments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested stablecoins could help manage the national debt. The recent passage of the Genius Act has also boosted interest in dollar-pegged digital tokens. Critics warn that betting on Ethereum remains highly speculative and risky. Some network activity appears spam-related, including phishing attacks and fraudulent transactions. Whether Ethereum achieves widespread financial industry adoption remains uncertain despite current institutional interest. The post Thiel’s Ether Bets Pay Off as Ethereum Gains Wall…
Coinbase Tightens Security Amid North Korean IT Threat
The post Coinbase Tightens Security Amid North Korean IT Threat appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase says North Korean IT workers are trying to infiltrate its operations. In response, the company is mandating in-person, on-site training in the United States for all employees. Access to sensitive systems will be limited to U.S. citizens who must also undergo fingerprinting. The move aims to reduce remote-work exposure, strengthen identity verification, and protect …
A South Korean court ordered Wemade to compensate former and current employees approximately 9.939 billion won.
PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Korean media reports, the Seoul Central District Court has partially ruled in favor of Wemade in a damages lawsuit filed by former and current employees, ordering Wemade to pay approximately 9.939 billion won in compensation. The lawsuit was filed by 27 former and current employees in July of last year, seeking 16.176 billion won in damages, alleging that the company failed to fulfill its promise to pay employees the virtual currency WEMIX. Wemade established a blockchain subsidiary, Wemade Tree, in 2018 and merged it with the company in 2022. Currently, the relevant functions are undertaken by the WEMIX Foundation.
Dogecoin About To Explode? On-Chain Models Hint At Major Rally
The post Dogecoin About To Explode? On-Chain Models Hint At Major Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
State Street and JP Morgan Complete First Transaction on RWA Debt Platform
The post State Street and JP Morgan Complete First Transaction on RWA Debt Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. State Street, an asset manager and custodian bank serving institutional clients, has joined financial services company JPMorgan’s tokenized debt platform as its first third-party custodian, allowing it to hold blockchain-based debt securities on behalf of investors. JP Morgan’s Digital Debt Service platform allows institutional clients to trade and settle tokenized debt instruments, which are securities issued on a blockchain that represent government or corporate bonds. The asset manager purchased $100 million in tokenized commercial debt from the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), one of the oldest banks in Southeast Asia, in the platform’s inaugural transaction, according to Thursday’s announcement. Source: State Street State Street, founded in 1792, is one of the “Big Three” asset managers, alongside BlackRock and Vanguard, with over $49 trillion in assets under custody, and an additional $5.1 trillion in assets under management. The asset manager extending custody services to tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) showcases the growth of the emerging sector and signals a milestone as more established financial institutions interact with the digital economy. Related: Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs lead TradFi’s blockchain charge: Ripple JP Morgan leans into tokenized RWAs as sector records triple-digit growth JP Morgan launched Onyx, a suite of blockchain-based services and technologies, in 2020. It rebranded the project to Kinexys, its RWA tokenization platform, in 2024. Oracle provider Chainlink announced a partnership with Kinexys in May to help develop payment infrastructure for settling tokenized RWA transactions between financial institutions. In June, Kinexys, Chainlink and RWA platform Ondo Finance completed a crosschain transfer of Ondo’s OUSG tokenized Short-Term US Treasurys Fund in June, moving the digital asset between Ondo’s layer-1 testnet to the Kinexys permissioned chain. Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph that tokenizing assets onchain increases capital velocity in the economy and also bolsters the entire crypto ecosystem by locking value onchain.…
Tesla Faces Fresh Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Autopilot Safety Investigations
TLDRs; NHTSA investigates Tesla for delayed crash reporting, citing possible violations of federal safety disclosure rules. Tesla says delays stemmed from data glitches, while regulators plan a full compliance audit. The probe coincides with Tesla’s rapid expansion of commercial robotaxi services in multiple U.S. cities. Autopilot-linked fatalities continue to raise questions about the safety and [...] The post Tesla Faces Fresh Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Autopilot Safety Investigations appeared first on CoinCentral.
