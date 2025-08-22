MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Ethereum ETF Sees $580M Outflows Ahead of Powell Speech
The post Ethereum ETF Sees $580M Outflows Ahead of Powell Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-traded spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETF) experienced massive outflows totaling $578 million over three trading days from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. However, macroeconomic uncertainty rather than declining institutional interest is likely the driver for the outflows. As a result, ETH’s price has fundamentals to keep its upward movement, though it is still vulnerable to macroeconomic developments. Macro Backdrop Drives Risk-Off Sentiment Farside Investors data showed that Aug. 19 recorded the second-largest single-day outflows in Ethereum ETF history at $429.6 million. The outflow was exceeded only by the $465.1 million exodus recorded on Aug. 4 during a broader market correction. The outflows coincide with heightened market volatility as investors position defensively ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech scheduled for Aug. 22. Analysts noted that communication uncertainty from the Fed typically triggers profit-taking as traders de-risk positions ahead of major policy announcements. Economic data adds to the uncertainty building. Producer Price Index figures exceeded forecasts, with July producer prices jumping 0.9% versus the anticipated 0.2% increase. The hotter-than-expected inflation data raised questions about the persistence of price pressures and the Fed’s ability to implement aggressive rate cuts. Further, President Donald Trump’s unveiling of modified “reciprocal” tariffs ranging between 10% and 41% on dozens of countries added additional uncertainty. According to FOMC minutes published on Aug. 20, the Fed is still concerned that the tariffs’ shock might be stronger than the current effects. Institutional Interest Signals Robustness Despite the substantial outflows, Ethereum ETF have maintained net positive flows of approximately $2.1 billion throughout August. Further, the ETFs broke the outflow streak with $287.6 million of positive flows in Aug. 21. The positive flows relate to a backdrop of continued strong institutional demand for Ethereum exposure. US-traded spot Ethereum ETF flows in August | Source: Farside Investors CoinShares data…
TRUMP
$8.447
-3.01%
INDEX
$1.099
-6.86%
COM
$0.020316
-1.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:37
Aktsia
Dow rises as investors await Powell speech
Stocks rise amid Fed chair Powell speech
Aktsia
Crypto.news
2025/08/22 21:36
Aktsia
Bitcoin Cash Continues Its Upward Trend Above $547
The post Bitcoin Cash Continues Its Upward Trend Above $547 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 22, 2025 at 11:59 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has fallen below the moving average lines since its high of $632. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: bearish On the 19th of August, the 50-day SMA support stopped the bearish momentum. In the last 48 hours, the cryptocurrency has been trading above the 50-day SMA but below the 21-day SMA. If BCH falls below the 50-day SMA, selling pressure will increase again. The next support level for the altcoin is $517. However, further declines in the cryptocurrency are unlikely. A break above the 21-day SMA barrier would allow the altcoin to resume its uptrend. The altcoin will rise to retest or break through the $632 mark. BCH is currently worth $551.74. Bitcoin Cash price indicators reading The price of the cryptocurrency has been stuck between the moving average lines for the past 48 hours. BCH will gain value if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA. On the other hand, the altcoin will continue to fall if it loses support from the 50-day SMA. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 What is the next move for BCH? The price of BCH falls below the moving average lines. The selling pressure on BCH has reached its bearish exhaustion. BCH has fallen and found support above its low at $547. The price of the cryptocurrency is trading above the $547 support level but below the moving average lines. The cryptocurrency value will resume its positive trend once it breaks above the moving average lines. However, a further downward movement of the cryptocurrency seems unlikely. On August 11, buyers drove…
BCH
$566.8
-4.45%
ALTCOIN
$0.000609
-3.27%
MOVE
$0.1241
-4.24%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:35
Aktsia
Workday, Inc. ($WDAY) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat, Shares Slip on Acquisition News
TLDR Q2 2025 GAAP EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.49 last year Adjusted EPS: $2.21, topping analyst consensus of $2.11 Revenue up 12.6% year-over-year to $2.35 billion Workday announces acquisition of Paradox, an AI hiring platform Shares drop 5.82% pre-market, trading at $214.33 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported second-quarter earnings for the fiscal period ended July 31, [...] The post Workday, Inc. ($WDAY) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat, Shares Slip on Acquisition News appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1224
-2.23%
SECOND
$0.0000067
-8.21%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:33
Aktsia
Nasdaq listed BTC treasury company AsiaStrategy now sells luxury watches in Bitcoin
The post Nasdaq listed BTC treasury company AsiaStrategy now sells luxury watches in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top Win International changed its corporate name to AsiaStrategy on Aug. 22 in Hong Kong, kept its Nasdaq ticker SORA, and began accepting Bitcoin for watch sales, the company said. The move follows a months-long restructuring that brought Sora Ventures into Top Win’s public company structure in May, a path that avoided a separate listing by using an existing issuer to pursue a Bitcoin treasury and capital markets strategy. Days later, the company confirmed a ticker change to SORA and board changes led by Sora Ventures cofounder Jason Fang, formalizing the pivot while retaining the underlying watch trading and distribution business headquartered in Hong Kong. Since the merger, the company has used equity and governance to build exposure to the Bitcoin corporate ecosystem in Asia. In late May, it announced strategic stakes in Metaplanet and HK Asia Holdings, two regional bellwethers for listed company Bitcoin strategies, aligning its public market footprint with portfolio positions that track treasury adoption and market development. Earlier in the year, Sora-linked executives joined the board of HK Asia, adding operational alignment with a firm undergoing a Bitcoin-centric revamp, as covered in board changes at HK Asia Holdings and the subsequent corporate transition. Capital for the treasury track also expanded this month. Per a company update covered by CryptoSlate, Taiwan-based WiseLink led a 10 million dollar convertible note into SORA on Aug. 15, framed as part of a cross-border finance initiative that allocates proceeds toward Bitcoin acquisition and related operations. Terms disclosed included a three-year note structure, with proceeds earmarked for balance sheet deployment and strategic investments that complement the rebrand. The raise connects with Sora Ventures’ longer-term plan to propagate a listed company Bitcoin playbook across Asia, following earlier initiatives such as a 150 million dollar fund aimed at corporate treasury adoption. Accepting Bitcoin for watch sales…
CHANGE
$0.00225919
-3.45%
BTC
$111,537.2
-2.87%
MOVE
$0.1241
-4.24%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:33
Aktsia
The U.S.-China trade war is now a game of rerouting and risk
Some U.S. scrap sellers are routing copper bound for China through Canada, Mexico and Vietnam to sidestep a 10% import duty, people familiar with the trade said. The use of third-country stops shows how far firms are going to keep shipments moving as tensions between Washington and Beijing disrupt normal routes. Scrap from the United […]
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
COPPER
$0.000000000000152
+7.72%
GAME
$26.7331
-1.04%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 21:33
Aktsia
Hetmantsev: draft law on crypto market legalization to be considered in September
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) has postponed consideration of the draft law on the legalisation of the cryptocurrency market to early autumn. This was stated by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. According to him, MPs failed to put the issue on the agenda this week. […] Сообщение Hetmantsev: draft law on crypto market legalization to be considered in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Aktsia
Incrypted
2025/08/22 21:32
Aktsia
Dow Jones futures move little amid market caution ahead of Fed Powell’s address
The post Dow Jones futures move little amid market caution ahead of Fed Powell’s address appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders adopt caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. US markets struggled as Fed rate cut odds eased following US economic data. Walmart declined 4.5% after missing earnings estimates for the first time since 2022. Dow Jones futures steady around 44,850 during early European hours on Friday, ahead of the opening of the United States (US) regular markets. However, the S&P 500 futures decline by 0.12% to trade around 6,380, and the Nasdaq 100 futures fall by 0.29%, trading around 23,150. US stock futures face challenges as traders adopt caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, which could offer fresh clues on the September policy outlook. US markets struggled as prospects for a September Federal Reserve rate cut faded, with the Dow and Nasdaq Composite each closing down 0.34%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% on Thursday’s regular session. Strong PMI data paired with rising jobless claims highlights the Federal Reserve’s challenge of weighing persistent inflation pressures against evidence of a softening labor market. According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. Walmart sank 4.5% after missing earnings estimates for the first time since 2022. The weak results, coupled with cautious guidance from other major retailers, highlighted consumer uncertainty in the face of higher tariffs and uneven spending patterns. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks…
MOVE
$0.1241
-4.24%
INDEX
$1.099
-6.86%
COM
$0.020316
-1.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:31
Aktsia
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges
The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
GROW
$0.0108
--%
USA
$0.0000007552
-9.62%
ACT
$0.04037
-6.22%
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 21:30
Aktsia
Eric Trump plans to attend key Metaplanet vote on Bitcoin capital strategy
The post Eric Trump plans to attend key Metaplanet vote on Bitcoin capital strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eric Trump plans to attend Metaplanet’s key shareholder vote in Tokyo focused on Bitcoin capital strategy. Metaplanet has accumulated over $2 billion in Bitcoin, with its shares surging 140% this year. Eric Trump, a member of Metaplanet’s Strategic Board of Advisors, plans to visit Tokyo next month to attend the company’s key shareholder meeting, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the plan. US President Donald Trump’s son will first join the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong as a keynote speaker on August 28-29. Metaplanet is set to vote on new capital raising methods at the meeting scheduled for September 1, 2025. The vote will focus on approving additional financing tools, including preferred stock issuances, which could raise billions in capital for Bitcoin acquisitions. The Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has accumulated approximately 18,888 Bitcoin since initiating its accumulation strategy. The stash is now worth over $2 billion with Bitcoin trading at $111,700 according to TradingView. Shares of Metaplanet slipped slightly in Tokyo on Friday, though the stock has still gained roughly 140% so far this year, Yahoo Finance data show. In March, Metaplanet appointed Eric Trump to its advisory board, enhancing its strategic direction in Bitcoin treasury management with the goal of amassing 10,000 BTC by year-end. The visit comes amid expanding Trump family involvement in crypto. American Bitcoin, supported by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is considering purchasing companies in Japan and Hong Kong to expand its crypto treasury operations, the Financial Times reported last week. However, no definitive acquisition agreements have been confirmed by the company. American Bitcoin is set to go public through a reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/eric-trump-metaplanet-shareholder-voting/
TRUMP
$8.447
-3.01%
BTC
$111,537.2
-2.87%
COM
$0.020316
-1.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:30
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000