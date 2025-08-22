2025-08-25 Monday

Why Jerome Powell Speech At Jackson Hole Could Make or Mar Crypto Market

The post Why Jerome Powell Speech At Jackson Hole Could Make or Mar Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is to deliver his Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET. Traders across global markets looked to the address for signals on interest rate cuts, inflation, and monetary policy. Notably, both equities and digital assets are bracing for sharp movements in the aftermath of the speech. Jerome Powell Faces Divided Economic Picture In a major development, Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, is due to deliver his last Jackson Hole speech at 4:00 PM CET. The speech is coming at a critical moment, with the economy showing mixed signals. Inflation figures is likely to shift, while the job market showed signs of weakness. It is important to add that political pressure also added to the challenge. US President Donald Trump had urged Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, but recent inflation data suggested caution. Futures markets showed investors were betting on a possible cut in September. Optimistic estimates placed the chance of a small cut between 70% and 85%. Market volatility may trail Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech | Source: Ted Pillows Some market observers noted that a rate cut might have lifted stocks and crypto, but a tougher stance on inflation could have pushed prices lower. Traders noted that Powell’s past Jackson Hole speeches often moved markets sharply. In earlier years, Treasury yields and the dollar went up, while the S&P 500 dropped. This made many expect fresh swings this time too. Investors across stocks, bonds, and digital assets are prepared for sudden moves depending on his message. Crypto Traders Watched for Policy Hints at Jackson Hole The crypto market closely followed the buildup to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech remarks. Bitcoin and Ethereum were at the center of attention. Traders noted that a hint of easier conditions could bring…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 21:49
SUI Hits 4B Transaction Blocks, Is Global Scale Next?

The post SUI Hits 4B Transaction Blocks, Is Global Scale Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Insights Sui hits 4 billion transaction blocks, signaling nonstop network activity and continuous global-scale growth potential. SUI trades at $3.44 with $1.05B volume, despite weekly declines and short-term selling pressure Robinhood listing boosts SUI’s accessibility for US investors, expanding exposure and supporting long-term ecosystem growth. SUI Hits 4B Transaction Blocks, Is Global Scale Next? The Sui blockchain has crossed the 4 billion transaction block milestone, showing continuous activity on its network. This development reflects constant block creation, with the chain running around the clock without pause. Supporters of the project describe it as proof of strong network usage. A post from Eye Zen Hour on social media noted, “$SUI just crossed 4 BILLION total transaction blocks – nonstop, 24/7 activity powering the chain.” This milestone is being viewed as a marker of expansion, though questions remain about the pace of adoption outside its current user base. 🚨 BREAKING: SUI HITS 4 BILLION TOTAL TX BLOCKS$SUI just crossed 4 BILLION total transaction blocks – nonstop, 24/7 activity powering the chain. Every block, every second… the network keeps growing Next stop: global scale LFG! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bBsnwk6ZpZ — eye zen hour (@eyezenhour) August 22, 2025 Current Market Performance At the time of reporting, the price of SUI is $3.44. The token recorded a 1% decline in the past 24 hours and a 10% decline over the past seven days. The 24-hour trading volume stood at $1.05 billion, showing that trading activity remains active despite the weekly drop. Price action over the past week has been volatile, with SUI failing to maintain higher levels after touching resistance. The declines suggest short-term selling pressure, though daily trading volume continues to reflect high participation from traders and investors. Technical Position and Breakout Retest Chart analysis shows that SUI recently broke out of a macro triangle…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 21:48
NBA’s New Max-Contract Paradigm Adds Risk To De’Aaron Fox’s $220-Plus Million Extension

The post NBA’s New Max-Contract Paradigm Adds Risk To De’Aaron Fox’s $220-Plus Million Extension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MARCH 09: De’Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on March 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 141-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Getty Images The San Antonio Spurs signed star point guard De’Aaron Fox to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $229 million in early August, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. That decision was not met with universal acclaim. “San Antonio could see Fox’s value decline because of this contract,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote. “A 30% max is already rich for Fox, who has only been an All-Star once, when he also made the All-NBA third team in 2022-23 after leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Worse yet, Fox’s skill set isn’t one that has aged well historically.” Under the NBA’s previous collective bargaining agreement, Fox would have been a no-brainer max candidate. However, the latest CBA introduced punishing restrictions for teams with expensive payrolls. If Fox begins to tail off at any point throughout his extension, his $50-plus million annual salary could eventually become an anchor on the Spurs right as wunderkind Victor Wembanyama enters his athletic prime. Why The Spurs Gave De’Aaron Fox A Max Deal For now, the Spurs have the financial flexibility to take on the risk of a full max deal for Fox. Wembanyama won’t become eligible for an extension until next offseason. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle has three more years left on his rookie-scale contract, while 2025 No. 2 overall…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 21:46
US DOJ hands crypto privacy developers win, clarifying that code isn’t a crime

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) took a decisive step toward clarifying its stance on open-source software developers in the crypto sector. Matthew J. Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, declared that “merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime.” This could turn out to be a huge turning […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/22 21:44
Bitcoin Prediction Today as US House Bans CBDCs, Allianz Turns Pro-Crypto, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as US House Bans CBDCs, Allianz Turns Pro-Crypto, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as US House Bans CBDCs, Allianz Turns Pro-Crypto, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-22-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 21:44
DeSci project Transfidelity raises 76 ETH for neurodegenerative disease research, to launch FIDEL token next week

PANews reported on August 22nd that the DeSci project Transfidelity raised 76 ETH from 41 contributors to develop compounds that improve protein translation accuracy to prevent neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation. Support from Cerebrum DAO and Molecule DAO will help connect with communities focused on preventive research. The project announced that it will launch the FIDEL token next week to further promote related research and application development.
PANews 2025/08/22 21:42
5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
Crypto Ticker 2025/08/22 21:40
U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Wall Street Journal, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Falkind will leave the government less than five months after being confirmed by the Senate. Falkender oversaw day-to-day operations at the Treasury Department and briefly served as acting commissioner during a period of leadership turmoil at the IRS. He is the second Senate-confirmed official to leave the Treasury Department this month, following the departure of former IRS Commissioner Billy Long. During his tenure, Falkender was instrumental in crafting tax policies in the tax and spending bills signed by President Trump.
PANews 2025/08/22 21:39
Crypto fugitive busted in Seoul after tossing cigarette

The post Crypto fugitive busted in Seoul after tossing cigarette appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Police in South Korea have arrested a 60-year-old fugitive behind a $13 million crypto scam after he was stopped for tossing a cigarette butt and tried to bribe his way out of further questioning.  The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced today that, on Wednesday, authorities stopped a man in Seoul’s Gwanak District after he tried to run away from a cigarette he’d just discarded. Local outlets report that the man, identified only by his surname “A,” pleaded with police to “let me go just this once” while trying to hail a taxi. The man refused to give up his ID and told the officers, “I will give you money.” He then tried to flee the scene and was arrested. After subsequent questioning, investigators discovered that the careless smoker was also behind a 17.7 billion won ($12.6 million) crypto scam that defrauded roughly 1,300 people between 2018 and 2019.  Read more: Europol bounty for Russian crypto ransomware gang wasn’t real Another crypto criminal who was unexpectedly caught by police was James Zhong. In 2012, Zhong stole 50,000 bitcoin (BTC), now worth $5.6 billion, from the criminal marketplace Silk Road and stashed the loot in physical wallets around his house.  Unfortunately for him, his house was burgled in 2019 and after calling the police to report the theft, the Internal Revenue Service became involved and his assets were traced back to the Silk Road hack. He was arrested and sentenced in 2023 to one year in prison. The man arrested this week faces 10 charges, including assault and fraud, and has been on the run since 2020. Following his arrest, he’s now in the custody of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 21:39
Ripple and SBI Holdings bring RLUSD to Japan: a new era for stablecoins

Ripple and SBI Holdings have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the distribution of RLUSD in Japan.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/22 21:38
