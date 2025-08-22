MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Chainlink, Layer Brett and Cardano Backed By Analysts As The Coin To Watch In Q3 2025
Cardano is banking on ecosystem growth to reignite price momentum. Chainlink is climbing fast on technical strength and real institutional […] The post Chainlink, Layer Brett and Cardano Backed By Analysts As The Coin To Watch In Q3 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
REAL
$0.05893
+3.80%
LAYER
$0.5467
-4.57%
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/22 21:59
Aktsia
Why You Should Invest 20% of Your BTC in This New AI Altcoin
The post Why You Should Invest 20% of Your BTC in This New AI Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin stays the king of cryptocurrencies, but smart investors realize that protecting only Bitcoin limits their upside potential. While BTC affords stability and long-term value, it does not give the massive percent profits it once did throughout early cycles. That’s why diversification into high-increase altcoins has turned out to be a popular strategy amongst pro traders. In 2025, one project sticks out above the relaxation: Ozak AI (OZ), an emerging AI-powered altcoin currently in its presale. Allocating just 20% of your Bitcoin portfolio to Ozak AI may want to offer an appropriate blend of safety and explosive boom potential. Ozak AI’s Presale Success Shows Early Momentum Ozak AI is rapidly gaining traction among retail and institutional investors. Currently in its 4th Ozak AI presale stage, the project has already raised more than $2 million and sold over 190 million tokens. At just $0.005 per token, Ozak AI is still accessible to investors who want to secure a strong early entry before prices climb. With launch projections aiming for $1 per token, this translates to a potential 200x return for presale buyers. The growth is pushed through the strong narrative surrounding Ozak AI. Combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, the project seeks to deliver AI-driven predictive analytics, automated crypto trading equipment, and sensible portfolio control solutions. These functions appeal to both rookies looking for simplified investment-making strategies and advanced traders seeking out powerful analytical gear. Why 20% Allocation Makes Strategic Sense Allocating 20% of your Bitcoin holdings into Ozak AI creates a balanced hazard-reward profile. For example, if an investor holds 1 BTC (worth around $113,000), transferring 0.2 BTC ($22,600) into Ozak AI ought to yield about 2.4 million OZ tokens at the presale price of $0.5. If Ozak AI hits its $1 release intention, that 0.2 BTC allocation ought to develop…
GEAR
$0.004444
+17.53%
BTC
$111,589.53
-2.82%
BOOM
$0.01296
-4.00%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:58
Aktsia
Gala Games Unveils VEXI Broxi Mystery Box with Limited Supply
The post Gala Games Unveils VEXI Broxi Mystery Box with Limited Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Aug 22, 2025 07:05 Gala Games introduces the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box, offering 200 units with varied rarity levels, enhancing the upcoming Fitness Fest event. Available from August 21, 2025. Gala Games has announced the release of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box, a limited-time offer set to enhance the gaming experience for its community. According to Gala News, this exclusive item will be available starting August 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM PST. Details of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box The VEXI Broxi Mystery Box is a unique offering, featuring Broxi, a character known for his gym enthusiasm and energy. Each box is priced at a base of $109.99 USD, with a discounted rate of $79.99 USD, and only 200 units are available for purchase. Rarity and Odds Inside each Mystery Box, buyers will find one VEXI Broxi of a random rarity. The odds of obtaining different rarity levels are as follows: Uncommon (60%), Rare (25%), Epic (10%), and Legendary (5%). This range of possibilities adds an element of surprise and excitement for collectors and players alike. Broxi’s Role in the Fitness Fest Event Broxi’s association with the gym makes him a central figure in the anticipated Fitness Fest event. His presence in the game is expected to provide a strategic advantage, enhancing players’ capabilities during the event. This release is part of Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to engage its community with innovative and engaging content, offering players new ways to interact with the game environment. The introduction of the VEXI Broxi Mystery Box is a testament to Gala Games’ commitment to enriching the player experience with diverse and exclusive items. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-vexi-broxi-mystery-box-limited-supply
EPIC
$2.5066
-5.95%
GAME
$26.7331
-1.04%
GALA
$0.01725
-2.70%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:56
Aktsia
Jerome Powell speech time: Where to watch live speech today?
Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole
Aktsia
Crypto.news
2025/08/22 21:55
Aktsia
SBI enters deals with Circle, Startale, and Ripple as Japanese bank forms crypto ties
Japan’s SBI Holdings is expanding its crypto footprint through partnerships with blockchain firms Circle, Startale, and Ripple. The financial giant said it will develop new platforms for tokenized trading with more stablecoin products, pending changes in Japan’s digital asset market regulations. SBI Holdings, a global financial services group with over 11 trillion yen ($75 billion) […]
MORE
$0.1009
+0.59%
BANK
$0.06536
-2.59%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 21:55
Aktsia
Philippines House Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
The post Philippines House Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawmakers in the Philippines have introduced a bill calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, according to multiple announcements on 22 Aug 2025 Lawmakers in the Philippines have introduced a bill calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, according to multiple announcements on 22 Aug 2025. The measure seeks to add the cryptocurrency to the country’s holdings, positioning it alongside traditional foreign-exchange and gold reserves. The proposal must still pass both chambers of Congress and secure presidential approval before it can take effect. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/philippines-house-proposes-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-f5dd7ec6
MORE
$0.1009
+0.59%
EFFECT
$0.006204
+0.25%
COM
$0.020316
-1.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:54
Aktsia
Unlock Your 100x Gains with BlockchainFX: The Hottest Crypto Presale You Can’t Afford to Miss
BlockchainFX presale at $0.02 has raised $5.7M+ from 5,600+ investors. With 500+ assets, staking rewards, and a BFX Visa Card, it’s a 100x crypto play for 2025.
T
$0.01684
+1.56%
PLAY
$0.04543
-14.98%
GAINS
$0.02731
-2.25%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 21:53
Aktsia
What Is OpenMiner And How Does It Offer Automated Crypto Returns In 2025?
The post What Is OpenMiner And How Does It Offer Automated Crypto Returns In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of August 22, 2025, cryptocurrency investors are increasingly seeking low-barrier, automated methods for generating passive income. This guide is for investors and newcomers to the crypto space who want to understand how cloud mining platforms can provide daily returns without the need for expensive equipment or technical expertise. OpenMiner, a leading cloud mining platform, offers a practical solution for this demand. What is OpenMiner? OpenMiner is a one-stop, intelligent cloud mining platform designed to simplify the process of earning cryptocurrency. It allows users to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies like XRP, ETH, and BTC using only a mobile phone. Core Function: The platform utilizes a distributed computing power network to perform 24/7 automatic mining on behalf of its users. Target Audience: It is an ideal asset appreciation tool for both novices looking for an easy entry into crypto and experienced coin holders aiming to diversify their income streams. Key Advantage: Users do not need to purchase or maintain physical mining machines or possess complex technical knowledge. A Three-Step Guide to Starting Your Daily Income Getting started with OpenMiner is a straightforward process designed for immediate activation and returns. Step 1: Register Your Account: Sign up on the OpenMiner website to instantly receive a $500 welcome bonus in cloud computing power, enabling a zero-cost start to your earnings. Step 2: Select a Mining Contract: Browse the platform’s various mining contracts and choose a plan that aligns with your investment budget. Placing an order is a one-click process for immediate effect. Step 3: Enjoy Daily Automated Income: Once a contract is activated, the platform automatically calculates and distributes profits to your account daily. Users can then choose to withdraw their earnings or reinvest them to create a continuous cash flow. OpenMiner Cloud Mining Contract Options OpenMiner…
STOP
$0.14221
-6.37%
BTC
$111,589.53
-2.82%
MOBILE
$0.0003475
-3.57%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:51
Aktsia
China Prepares to Unveil Domestic AI Chips, DeepSeek Confirms
TLDRs; DeepSeek confirms China will soon unveil domestically made AI chips optimized for its new V3.1 AI model. The firm’s adoption of UE8M0 FP8 scaling could cut memory use by 75%, boosting efficiency on local processors. Huawei and other firms are racing to adapt chips for Chinese AI models amid tightening U.S. export controls. Despite [...] The post China Prepares to Unveil Domestic AI Chips, DeepSeek Confirms appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
DEEPSEEK
$0.000473
-5.40%
AI
$0.1225
-2.15%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:50
Aktsia
Invest in the Future: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token – Best Cryptos for 100x Gains
BlockchainFX presale hits $5.7M+ with 5,600+ investors in at $0.02. Unlike Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token, BFX offers multi-asset trading, staking rewards, and 100x potential.
HYPER
$0.30642
-4.33%
TOKEN
$0.01318
-4.35%
GAINS
$0.02731
-2.25%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 21:49
Aktsia
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000