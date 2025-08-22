2025-08-25 Monday

'Code Alone Is Not a Crime': DOJ Clarifies Stance Following Tornado Cash Case

‘Code Alone Is Not a Crime’: DOJ Clarifies Stance Following Tornado Cash Case

The US Department of Justice has clarified it will no longer pursue charges against developers for the unintended misuse of decentralized protocols, following the Tornado Cash verdict that convicted co-founder Roman Storm on a money transmission charge. DOJ Signals Shift in Approach Weeks after Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was convicted on a money transmission charge, a senior Department of Justice official indicated that prosecutors would not pursue similar cases in the future. Speaking at the American Innovation Project (AIP) Summit in Jackson, Wyoming, acting assistant attorney general Matthew Galeotti said that software developers should not be criminally liable for the actions of users who misuse their code. Galeotti’s comments came as he addressed industry concerns about prosecutorial overreach against developers of decentralized tools. Concerns Over Developer Accountability Crypto advocacy groups have long argued that holding developers responsible for third-party misuse of open-source protocols threatens innovation. Amanda Tuminelli, executive director of the DeFi Education Fund, welcomed the DOJ’s remarks, saying the statement aligned with what the sector had been “advocating for years.” The remarks follow a DOJ memo issued in April, prior to Storm’s trial, which outlined that the department would no longer pursue cases targeting crypto mixers based solely on user behavior or unintentional regulatory violations. The Tornado Cash Case Roman Storm, co-founder of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, was convicted in New York earlier this month of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. He faced additional charges of money laundering and sanctions evasion, but jurors failed to reach a verdict on those counts. Prosecutors may seek a retrial. The trial centered on 18 U.S.C. 1960, a federal statute covering unlicensed money transmission. Galeotti clarified that new charges under this law would not be approved where protocols are “truly decentralized” and operate without custody or control of user assets. However, he emphasized that cases involving clear criminal intent would still be subject to prosecution. Industry Fallout Storm’s conviction has raised alarm across the crypto industry, with critics arguing that the money transmission charge mischaracterizes Tornado Cash’s decentralized design. Supporters said the verdict could discourage developers from building privacy-preserving applications, despite their legitimate uses. Prosecutors countered that Storm maintained meaningful control over Tornado Cash, challenging claims of complete decentralization. The protocol, originally created to enhance privacy on Ethereum, became a tool for laundering over $500 million in stolen crypto in 2022, including funds linked to North Korean hackers. Looking Ahead It remains unclear whether Galeotti’s clarification would have shielded Storm from prosecution. His legal team has confirmed plans to appeal the conviction, while the industry continues to watch closely for precedent-setting implications. The DOJ’s revised stance signals a potential recalibration of its enforcement strategy. By distinguishing between intentional misconduct and the unintended misuse of open-source software, the department appears to be drawing new boundaries around developer liability in the crypto space. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. 
Fed Chair Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Fed Chair Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Fed Chair Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that changing economic conditions may prompt an interest rate cut at the upcoming September FOMC meeting. Powell emphasized the "shifting balance of risks" between inflation and employment, noting that a softening labor market and cooling inflation could warrant policy adjustment. Economists widely expect a rate reduction as the Fed …
DOJ Declares Blockchain Developers Won’t Face Prosecution

DOJ Declares Blockchain Developers Won’t Face Prosecution

DOJ Declares Blockchain Developers Won't Face Prosecution

A high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has sparked fresh crypto regulatory chatter after stating that the department will not prosecute blockchain software developers who do not hold criminal intentions. As expected, this statement has triggered mixed reactions from different corners of the cryptosphere.
FBI Raids John Bolton’s Home, Reports Say

FBI Raids John Bolton’s Home, Reports Say

FBI Raids John Bolton's Home, Reports Say

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton—who served during President Donald Trump's first administration but has since become critical of the president—in Bethesda, Maryland, early on Friday, according to reports, as FBI Director Kash Patel made a cryptic social media post about no one being above the law. Former National security adviser John Bolton served in the White House during a part of Trump's first term, but he has since become a vocal critic of the president.

According to the New York Post, which first reported the purported raid, Bolton was being targeted as part of a high-profile national security probe. Reports of the raid were also confirmed by CNN, which also reported that Bolton was "unaware of the FBI activity" at his Bethesda, Maryland, residence, and he is looking into it further. Sources cited by The New York Times said the investigation into Bolton concerns "whether he illegally shared or possessed classified information," and CNN reported the administration is reopening a previous investigation from Trump's first term into whether Bolton disclosed classified information in his 2020 book "The Room Where It Happened." ABC News reported a federal magistrate judge in Maryland signed off on the search, but the Associated Press reports the former advisor has not been charged with any crimes. While the agency has not issued a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel made a cryptic post on X, saying "NO ONE is above the law…FBI agents on mission"—which Attorney General Pam Bondi then shared, adding, "America's safety isn't negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always." Bolton has not yet publicly responded to the probe but had been posting on social media as the search of his home reportedly…
After Powell's speech, the market expects the probability of a September rate cut to rise to 90%.

After Powell's speech, the market expects the probability of a September rate cut to rise to 90%.

After Powell's speech, the market expects the probability of a September rate cut to rise to 90%.

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Jinshi Data, that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell stated that the price effects of tariffs are short-lived and represent a reasonable base case scenario, and that the stable unemployment rate allows the Fed to be more cautious in adjusting its policy stance. He emphasized that a one-off price increase cannot be allowed to escalate into a persistent inflationary problem, and introduced a new framework to accommodate a variety of economic conditions. Powell also noted downside risks to the employment situation. Following Powell's remarks, traders' expectations for a September Fed rate cut rose from 75% to approximately 90%.
Ethereum L2 Meme Coin Poised For 150x Q4 Gains Over Shiba Inu

Ethereum L2 Meme Coin Poised For 150x Q4 Gains Over Shiba Inu

Ethereum L2 Meme Coin Poised For 150x Q4 Gains Over Shiba Inu

The crypto world is abuzz as the Layer Brett presale surpasses $850K, putting this Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin in the spotlight. With analysts projecting possible 150x gains in Q4, early backers are rushing to secure LBRETT at just $0.0047 per token during the ongoing Crypto Presale.  Unlike established names like Shiba Inu and Bonk, Layer Brett combines viral meme energy with real blockchain utility, creating a new standard for Meme Token launches. Layer Brett (LBRETT) leads the next big meme coin wave Layer Brett stands apart by leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 for lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees, a major leap over Shiba Inu's traditional ERC-20 model. While Shiba Inu has built a strong community with over 1 million holders and innovative token burns, it remains limited by Ethereum Layer 1 congestion and high costs.  Layer Brett processes activity off-chain but remains secured by Ethereum, reducing transaction fees to pennies and making large-scale participation accessible to all. Here are some of the features driving Layer Brett's appeal: Fast, scalable, and secure on Ethereum Layer 2 Crypto Presale live at $0.0047 per token Early staking rewards exceeding 12,580% APY for LBRETT holders $1 million giveaway engaging the meme community LBRETT high-yield staking rewards early buyers One of the standout features of Layer Brett is its high-yield staking. Early adopters staking LBRETT can earn APY rates that have exceeded 55,000%, far outpacing staking incentives from Bonk or Brett (original). With no complex lock-up periods, users stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet using ETH, USDT, or BNB. This seamless process contrasts with more technical or restrictive staking seen with Pepe or Bonk. The Layer Brett ecosystem is designed to keep engagement high. Gamified staking, NFT integrations, and community-driven rewards set it apart from Shiba Inu and Brett (original), whose recent developments have…
Cardano Founder Proposes Automated Global Compliance System, Here’s Why

Cardano Founder Proposes Automated Global Compliance System, Here’s Why

Cardano Founder Proposes Automated Global Compliance System, Here's Why

As international trade, finance, and digital assets grow more intertwined, the idea of creating a global automated system for smooth compliance is quickly gaining steam. At the forefront of this move is Cardano, which is currently making efforts to bring this key concept to life, offering a safe and reliable framework.
XRP Was Designed for Banks – But It Could Leave Retail Investors Behind

XRP Was Designed for Banks – But It Could Leave Retail Investors Behind

XRP Was Designed for Banks – But It Could Leave Retail Investors Behind

Unlike those networks, which grew out of grassroots communities and cypherpunk ideals, XRP was built with a different mission in […]
PA Lawmakers Push to Stop Public Employee Crypto Profits

PA Lawmakers Push to Stop Public Employee Crypto Profits

PA Lawmakers Push to Stop Public Employee Crypto Profits

Pennsylvania State Representative Ben Waxman, joined eight Democrat co-authors, has roll out HB1821 — an ambitious bills to stop public employees and their immediate familys from personally profit by cryptocurrencies. This move is reflect surge in concern about conflicts of interest and corruption tied to rapidly grew digital asset industry, with cues from recent federals actions and scandal seen at New York and Floraida where officials face scrutiny over un-disclose crypto holdings. How HB1812 Disrupt Status Quos The new measure put teeth behind ethic rule by hold violation accountable with fine up $50,000 and maximum jail for 5 years. The bills would force public officials to divest crypto within 90 day and prohibits "prohibit financial transactions" above $1,000. Notable, the bills amended Title 65 of Pennsylvaania Code, increasing oversight during, at a time when such as Texas moved clarifying crypto holding for government bank. Lesson from Trump and Other Figure This bill referenced accusation against Donald Trumps, who allegedly earned 2.4 billions from crypto's projects while in offices, fuel debate on how power is intersect with digit riches. This echoes earlier controversy, like Miami's failed "CityCoin" launching and SEC's warning to "pump & dump" scheme mentioning politicians—collective shape publics skepticism. The Promises of HB1812: A Future Accountabilities HB1812 arrives amidst mounting anxieties about conflict of interest, with some analysts compared it to land mark reform after Enron scandal—another moments when lawmakers scrambled to closed ethical loopholes. The bills is part of nation wave' efforts to regulated digital assets, which Democrats championed with parallel initiative…
Ethena (ENA) Struggles Near $0.64: Is a Deeper Fall on the Horizon?

Ethena (ENA) Struggles Near $0.64: Is a Deeper Fall on the Horizon?

Ethena (ENA) Struggles Near $0.64: Is a Deeper Fall on the Horizon?

Ethena (ENA) is currently trading at $0.6461, representing a decrease of 0.75% over the last 24 hours. Trading volume is also weak, decreasing by 31.76% and currently at $415.92 million. A lower price indicates weak purchase power and greater selling pressure in the market. During the last 7 days, ENA has experienced a […]
