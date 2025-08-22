2025-08-25 Monday

Are Bitcoin Treasury Companies Still A Smart Investment In 2025?

The post Are Bitcoin Treasury Companies Still A Smart Investment In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has recently set new all-time highs, yet many of the leading Bitcoin treasury companies have been underperforming significantly. Despite Bitcoin itself recently pushing well above $120,000, the share prices of firms such as (Micro)Strategy remain far from their peaks. Are these companies likely to see a sustained recovery, or has their period of outperformance already passed? Bitcoin Treasury Companies: Massive BTC Holdings in 2025 Examining the table of Top Public Bitcoin Treasury Companies reveals a total of 79 public companies hold at least 100 BTC, amounting to almost a million Bitcoin, valued at over $110 billion. A monumental amount, considering a majority of these companies only started accumulating in the past couple of years! Figure 1: The Top Public Bitcoin Treasury Companies data illustrates the vast cumulative BTC holdings of these organizations. View Live Data Of these, twenty-three companies are Active Bitcoin Treasury Companies, those that are actively using financing techniques to generate more capital for BTC accumulation, holding a combined 723,000 BTC and growing rapidly. Unsurprisingly, (Micro)Strategy dominates this group with the largest allocation of close to 630,000 BTC. Figure 2: The twenty-three Active Bitcoin Treasury Companies currently hold over $83B worth of Bitcoin, with (Micro)Strategy holding the vast majority. View Live Data This massive level of institutional accumulation highlights the growing importance of Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets. Still, investors have begun to question whether the once-explosive stock performance of these companies can continue. Why Bitcoin Treasury Companies Are Underperforming in 2025 (Micro)Strategy has been the flagship Bitcoin treasury company, but its stock price has not reflected Bitcoin’s strength in recent months. While BTC surged past $124,000 before its recent retracement, MSTR’s share price has languished to as low as $330 recently, well below its $543 highs. In recent weeks, almost all of these treasury companies have…
Morning Minute: Coinbase CEO Calls for Bitcoin to $1M

That's zoomed out. Zoomed in, crypto majors are red and volatile ahead of Jerome Powell's comments at Jackson Hole this morning.
Crypto Market Crash Alert: Will BTC Price, ETH, XRP, Altcoins Tank on Options Expiry?

The post Crypto Market Crash Alert: Will BTC Price, ETH, XRP, Altcoins Tank on Options Expiry? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Investors anticipate a crypto market crash as Bitcoin price could fall with 33,158 BTC options with a notional value of $3.74 billion set to expire on Deribit. Ethereum price is likely to crash next week due to the monthly options expiry. Bearish sentiment prevails for BTC and ETH among derivatives traders. Crypto traders expect significant volatility as more than $4.6 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP options expire on Friday. The massive profit booking could trigger a crypto market crash as investors are cautious and brace for further pullback in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and other altcoins. This crypto expiry will trigger selloffs leading up to the massive $14 billion monthly crypto options expiry on August 29. Crypto Market Crash: BTC Options Expiry Sparks Speculation Over 33,158 BTC options with a notional value of $3.74 billion to expire on Deribit on August 22. The put-call ratio of 1.24 suggests a massive bearish sentiment among derivatives traders. Having said that, a flurry of experts anticipate a potential crypto market crash. At the time of writing, the max pain price was $117,000. Also, Bitcoin price trading below the max paint point indicates selling pressure. The selling pressure could plunge Bitcoin price towards $110K or lower, with $112,000 as the key support level. Matrixport predicted $112,000 as the key level to watch as the crypto investors turned extremely cautious. Bitcoin Options Open Interest | Source: Deribit In the last 24 hours, the put volume was higher than the call volume. The put-call ratio of 1.05 suggests traders remained bearish and bet more put options than calls. Deribit stated that the 6-month outlook for Bitcoin turned bearish. It added that 180-day call-put skew hit -0.42, the most negative print since June 2023. Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe confirmed a…
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Set to Top Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) ROI by 30x in 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale nears $20.5M with 93.79% sold at $0.002. With a launchpad, CertiK audit, and CEX listings ahead, analysts see 30x ROI over ETH and ADA.
Traders expect two rate cuts by year-end

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Jinshi Data, that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell indicated that the Fed may need to take preemptive action if a tight labor market poses risks to price stability. He also emphasized that uncertain estimates of employment exceeding the maximum sustainable level alone do not necessarily warrant policy tightening. Following Powell's remarks, traders once again fully priced in two Fed rate cuts before the end of the year.
Meta Poaches Senior Apple AI Executive Frank Chu to Boost Superintelligence Lab

TLDRs Meta has hired Frank Chu, a senior Apple AI executive, to lead its new AI infrastructure team at MSL. Chu previously managed Apple’s large language models, Siri search functions, and cloud training systems before moving to Meta. Since July, at least six Apple AI engineers have joined Meta, reflecting intensifying competition for elite AI [...] The post Meta Poaches Senior Apple AI Executive Frank Chu to Boost Superintelligence Lab appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Fed Chair Powell delivers key policy speech at Jackson Hole

The post Fed Chair Powell delivers key policy speech at Jackson Hole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his annual address Friday morning at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. With the speech expected to review the economic situation and the Fed’s five-year framework outlook, markets also are looking to Powell to provide strong hints about a September interest rate cut. For their part, the chair and other officials have been cautious about easing monetary policy with the impact of tariffs on inflation still unclear. Still, markets are pricing in a better than 70% probability that the Fed uses its meeting next month to cut interest rates, currently 4.25% to 4.50%, for the first time since December 2024. Along with the outlook for rates, markets will pay close attention to Powell’s assessment of the labor market as well as inflation. At the same time, the Fed has found itself embroiled in several nonpolicy controversies. White House officials have criticized the Fed for a massive renovation project at its Washington, D.C., headquarters, and President Donald Trump and others have called on Governor Lisa Cook to resign amid charges she committed mortgage fraud. Read more:Fed Chair Powell set to deliver big Jackson Hole speech Friday. Here’s what Wall Street expectsKansas City Fed’s Schmid shows hesitation about widely expected September rate cutDivided Fed worried about tariffs, inflation and the labor market, minutes showWho will Trump pick for Fed chair? Hear from all the candidates in their own wordsTrump to nominate economic advisor Stephen Miran to be new Fed governor, replacing Kugler Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.  Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/watch-live-fed-chair-powell-delivers-key-policy-speech-at-jackson-hole.html
Coinbase tightens workforce security after North Korea remote-worker threats

Coinbase is reinforcing security after North Korean hackers exploited its remote work policy, with CEO Brian Armstrong outlining stricter hiring measures. Coinbase, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is seeing a new wave of threats from North Korean hackers seeking remote employment with the company.North Korean IT workers are increasingly targeting Coinbase’s remote worker policy to gain access to its sensitive systems.In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is rethinking the crypto exchange’s internal security measures, including requiring all workers to receive in-person training in the US, while people with access to sensitive systems will be required to hold US citizenship and submit to fingerprinting.Read more
Cardano Whale Accumulation Rockets as ADA Price Plots Rebound To $0.9

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has reported the accumulation of 150 million Cardano ADA $0.89 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $32.17 B Vol. 24h: $1.88 B coins by market whales. They accumulated this 150 million ADA position within just two weeks, during a period when the coin was showing signs of a price rebound. ADA Gets the Attention of Institutional Investors The X post by Ali on ADA accumulation has sparked reactions from the broader crypto community, with many speculating whether a “big move” is looming. 150 million Cardano $ADA accumulated by whales in the last 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/Wf8eBkOmPH — Ali (@ali_charts) August 22, 2025 Some enthusiasts suspect that these whales are loading up ahead of a potential pump. Some analysts predict that ADA is on the verge of reaching a new all-time high, with a potential target of $3. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.8401, down 3.77% over the past 24 hours and 11.24% over the last week. This decline has caused it to underperform relative to Bitcoin BTC $114 880 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $39.01 B and Ethereum ETH $4 549 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $541.03 B Vol. 24h: $35.39 B . Previously, ADA held firm around $0.88, maintaining key support at $0.85, while bulls are targeting a potential $1 breakout. According to analysts, the critical support zone near $0.84 to $0.85 is crucial as it could go a long way in determining the next major move of ADA price. Even with the current performance of the digital assets, there is still a lot of optimism around Cardano. In this year alone, institutional demand and adoption of the coin have seen a notable spike. A few days ago, it was reported that top asset management firm Grayscale is eyeing the listing of a spot Cardano Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). It was confirmed that the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF has been registered in Delaware, further underscoring institutional interest. Generally, ADA’s total institutional holdings in custody have now exceeded $900 million. Large investors are not focused on the short-term speculation around ADA but on the structural value of the coin. This explains their continued large-scale investment in the asset. Cardano seems to have successfully met certain requirements that institutions look for when considering expansion or diversification of their portfolio. These include liquidity, reliable infrastructure, a maturing ecosystem, steady transaction volumes, and ongoing development, among other factors. TOKEN6900 Presale Hits $2.3M as Crypto Investors Rush In Another crypto making waves alongside ADA is TOKEN6900. Smart investors are eyeing both for a well-rounded, high-potential portfolio. TOKEN6900’s presale has already raised $2.3 million, making it one of the best crypto presales of the season. Early backers are jumping in fast to secure their share of this promising project. Current Presale Stats Current Price: $0.00705 Amount Raised So Far: $2.37 million Ticker: TOKEN6900 Hard Cap: $5 million If you’re interested in joining the presale, feel free to check out our guide on how to buy TOKEN6900. nextThe post Cardano Whale Accumulation Rockets as ADA Price Plots Rebound To $0.9 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
