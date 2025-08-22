2025-08-25 Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks in Jackson Hole! Here Are the Highlights and Bitcoin's First Reaction!

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell begins his highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bitcoin is rising. Continue Reading: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks in Jackson Hole! Here Are the Highlights and Bitcoin's First Reaction!
Spot Arctic Pablo’s 11263% ROI Presale Before Stage 37 Ends as Dogecoin Rises and Brett Weakens—Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

What happens when a presale flips the usual script and starts throwing double-token rewards at buyers while whales scramble to load their bags? That’s exactly what’s happening with Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) right now. Meme coins always bring fireworks—Dogecoin (DOGE) is pushing higher with whale backing and Elon Musk’s stamp, while Brett (BRETT) just can’t shake its […]
FED Başkanı Jerome Powell Jackson Hole’de Konuşuyor! İşte Satır Başları ve Bitcoin’in İlk Tepkisi!

FED başkanı Jerome Powell, Wyoming Jackson Hole’daki merakla beklenen konuşmasına başladı. Powell, faiz indirimlerine ilişkin ılımlı bir sinyal verirken, para politikası yapıcılarının işini zorlaştıran yüksek düzeydeki belirsizliğe dikkat çekti. Powell’ın Jackson Hole sempozyumundaki konuşmasının satır başları şu şekilde: “İşgücü piyasasına yönelik aşağı yönlü riskler artıyor. Son veriler, 12 aylık PCE enflasyonunun Temmuz ayında %2,6 arttığını […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Where to buy GateToken without KYC Verification in 2025

GateToken (GT) is a native cryptocurrency of the GateChain, a public blockchain that facilitates digital asset transfers, and claims to be dedicated to asset safety. Furthermore, the GateChain claims to offer infinite possibilities thanks to its fast, secure, and reliable infrastructure that supports dApps and the smooth transfer of digital assets.  GateToken sits at the […]
EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana

The post EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jolting EU into action  Global stablecoin race  According to a Friday report by the Financial Times, the European Union might launch the much-talked-about digital euro project on Ethereum or Solana instead of opting for a private blockchain.  Issuing a digital euro on a public blockchain could significantly boost its accessibility, but there are some concerns about privacy-related issues.  Jolting EU into action  The world’s biggest trading bloc has been rattled by the quick passage of the GENIUS Act, a comprehensive stablecoin legislation, in the US.  The EU is now worried that it might fall behind the US in the stablecoin race, which has prompted its officials to accelerate the development of the digital euro.  You Might Also Like The rapid embrace of the stablecoin sector in the US could threaten the dominance of the euro within the EU, according to the officials.  Even though there are some euro-backed stablecoins, their market cap represents only a tiny fraction of dollar-backed ones.  Global stablecoin race  As reported by U.Today, even China, which is known as one of the most anti-crypto jurisdictions, is now reportedly mulling greenlighting yuan-backed stablecoins in a major reversal due to concerns that dollar-backed stablecoins would further boost the hegemony of the greenback.  Japan, the fifth-largest economy, has also recently approved the very first dollar-pegged stablecoin.  Source: https://u.today/eu-might-launch-digital-euro-on-ethereum-or-solana
SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) Stock: Surges on $1.5B Buyback Approval and Ethereum Strategy

TLDR SharpLink launches $1.5B buyback, leaning into Ethereum-fueled growth. $1.5B buyback and ETH strategy send SharpLink (SBET) soaring early Friday. SharpLink backs stock with ETH and $1.5B buyback to boost long-term value. SBET jumps on bold $1.5B buyback tied to Ethereum treasury strategy. SharpLink bets big on ETH with $1.5B buyback, reshaping gaming finance. SharpLink [...] The post SharpLink Gaming Inc. (SBET) Stock: Surges on $1.5B Buyback Approval and Ethereum Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why

XRP rich list shows majority hold crumbs, not life-changing wealth. Analyst says wallet distribution proves only few can become wealthy. Ripple’s $10 trillion vision contrasts with limited holder wealth reality. The XRP community often speculates about a dramatic price surge, with predictions ranging from $100 to even $1,000 per token. Although such projections are very exciting to investors, critics argue that the valuation is unrealistic, and even if it happens, only a few people will become rich, as opposed to the general assumption. According to market commentator 24hrsCrypto, this assumption is misleading. In a recent broadcast, he dissected the XRP rich list to show that only a few holders could reasonably profit from a significant rally. XRP Wallet Data Reveals Uneven Distribution 24hrsCrypto highlighted that more than 3 million wallets currently hold between 0 and 20 XRP. These accounts are what he termed as residuals, and they usually reflect small exchange balances or test wallets. The average amount of XRP in each is approximately 8 XRP, or less than $25 today. Also Read: Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Sells BTC to Snap Up Millions in Ethereum The second bracket of 2.5 million wallets is between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these accounts possess more than 210 million tokens and have an average balance of 83 XRP, which is approximately $240. Together, these two categories account for 81 percent of all XRP wallets. Their tokens total almost 234 million, but their average balances are unlikely to make them rich even at the price of XRP, which is $1000. In addition, 24hrsCrypto pointed out that higher wallet values are deceptive. Most people separate their holdings into several accounts, so wallet numbers overestimate the number of wealthy investors. Due to this, very few people worldwide have sufficient XRP to get a good reward. Ripple’s Larger Ambition Provides Context While the XRP rich list analysis shows limited wealth potential for most, Ripple continues to pursue its broader vision. Its executives describe their mission as building the “Internet of Value,” a financial network designed to transform how money moves globally. They liken this phase to Amazon’s initial concentration on books and then growth into a one-trillion-dollar powerhouse. Today’s financial system has trillions of dollars invested in it, and Ripple believes that its technology has the potential to rival systems such as SWIFT. Analyst Remains Confident in Price Growth Despite stressing that few people will get rich, 24hrsCrypto expressed confidence in XRP’s future. He predicted that the token would hit $100 and rise to $2000 or even $3000. He argued that the math behind distribution proves mass billionaire creation is impossible, but a small group of well-positioned holders could see life-changing gains if those projections materialize. The XRP rich list indicates that the distribution of wealth in the ecosystem is skewed into the hands of a few investors. According to 24hrsCrypto, while XRP may achieve high valuations, only a limited number of holders have enough tokens to benefit on a transformative scale. Also Read: MetaMask Set to Launch Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD With Major Partners The post XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.
BTC Plummets as Powell Speaks: Market Reactions Unfold

BTC's price dropped significantly, raising concerns in the market. Jackson Hole meeting highlights included reduction in GDP growth. Continue Reading:BTC Plummets as Powell Speaks: Market Reactions Unfold The post BTC Plummets as Powell Speaks: Market Reactions Unfold appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin treasury companies: Hedge or house of cards?

The post Bitcoin treasury companies: Hedge or house of cards? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Bitcoin treasury companies have changed how TradFi interacts with digital assets. What began with Strategy’s decision to reallocate its treasury into Bitcoin has evolved into a global phenomenon that, by August 2025, encompasses 156 publicly traded companies holding nearly 950,000 BTC valued at more than $100 billion. These companies now account for over 5% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, placing them among the most influential participants in market liquidity and price formation. Their aggregated buying power has, at times, absorbed multiple times the daily new supply of Bitcoin, making them both market drivers and market risks. The corporate strategies behind these treasuries vary, but the core model is consistent: raise capital and deploy that capital directly into Bitcoin. Some companies use additional treasury management techniques, such as options or yield generation, to amplify exposure. Others simply adopt a buy-and-hold stance. The outcome is the same in both cases: they create a high-beta equity proxy for Bitcoin within regulated markets, offering investors access to digital asset exposure without the complexities of custody or direct ownership. This has positioned these companies as a de facto bridge between traditional capital markets and the crypto ecosystem. The ecosystem supporting these companies has expanded in parallel. Custodians, brokerages, and major banks are capturing fee revenue by servicing corporate Bitcoin holdings, embedding the asset deeper into the financial system. However, this expansion is now without strain. Valuation pressures are mounting, with a record 27% of these companies now trading at market capitalizations below the value of their Bitcoin holdings. This metric, referred to as mNAV, raises questions about sustainability: companies below this threshold face shrinking ability to raise new capital, and in extreme cases may be pressured to liquidate reserves. Conditions like this could set off reflexive loops, where falling Bitcoin prices erode equity valuations, trigger…
YZY Tate, fatal short: almost $699K up in smoke on the wallet linked to Andrew Tate

Approximately $699,000 in losses recorded on Hyperliquid from a wallet linked to Andrew Tate after a short on YZY.
