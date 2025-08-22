2025-08-25 Monday

XRP Remains In The Range Above $2.60

XRP Remains In The Range Above $2.60

The post XRP Remains In The Range Above $2.60 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 22, 2025 at 13:30 // Price The price of Ripple (XRP) has fallen below the moving average lines, and is forming a sideways trend below the $3.40 mark. Since July 24, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading sideways between the $2.60 support and the $3.40 resistance. Buyers have made three unsuccessful attempts to resume the uptrend above the $3.40 level. XRP long-term analysis: bearish Today, XRP fell and found support below the moving average lines, but above the $2.80 level. Selling pressure has eased and XRP is consolidating above the $2.80 support.  XRP will resume its positive momentum when it recovers and breaks above the moving average lines. Moreover, the altcoin will gain value if buyers hold the price above the moving average lines. Meanwhile, the decline above the current support level of $2.80 has reached bearish fatigue. If XRP loses its current support, it will drop to $2.60. Currently, XRP is $2.85. XRP price indicators analysis After the recent decline, XRP price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks are forming on the 4-hour chart as the altcoin consolidates above its current support level. This will force the altcoin to remain in the bearish trend zone. Technical indicators:   Key Resistance Levels – $2.80 and $3.00 Key Support Levels – $1.80 and $1.60 What is the next direction for XRP? The price is currently trading below its moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin has dipped into a narrow range between the $2.80 support and the moving average lines. It will be forced to trade in a narrow range below the moving average. However, since the price range is so narrow, XRP will see a rally or a breakdown. …
2025/08/22 22:32
Bitcoin Price Explodes as Fed Chair Powell Opens the Door for Rate Cuts in September

BTC had retraced to under $112,000 before the speech.
2025/08/22 22:30
Jensen Huang Urges Taiwan to Reconsider Nuclear Amid Rising Power Demand

TLDRs; Taiwan faces surging electricity demand from AI and semiconductors, raising urgent debates over nuclear energy’s future role. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang suggests Taiwan consider nuclear alongside solar and wind to ensure reliable energy supply. A national referendum will decide whether to restart one nuclear reactor after years of phase-outs. Historical nuclear weapons ties complicate [...] The post Jensen Huang Urges Taiwan to Reconsider Nuclear Amid Rising Power Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/22 22:30
Cardano Whales Accumulate as ADA Hits $0.9

The post Cardano Whales Accumulate as ADA Hits $0.9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Market analyst Ali Martinez reports whales have accumulated 150 million Cardano. ADA is on the verge of pushing for a new local high with an immediate $3 target in view. Currently, the coin is trading at $0.8401 in line with the bearish market trend. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has reported the accumulation of 150 million Cardano ADA $0.84 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $30.59 B Vol. 24h: $1.28 B coins by market whales. They accumulated this 150 million ADA position within just two weeks, during a period when the coin was showing signs of a price rebound. ADA Gets the Attention of Institutional Investors The X post by Ali on ADA accumulation has sparked reactions from the broader crypto community, with many speculating whether a “big move” is looming. 150 million Cardano $ADA accumulated by whales in the last 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/Wf8eBkOmPH — Ali (@ali_charts) August 22, 2025 Some enthusiasts suspect that these whales are loading up ahead of a potential pump. Some analysts predict that ADA is on the verge of reaching a new all-time high, with a potential target of $3. At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $0.8401, down 3.77% over the past 24 hours and 11.24% over the last week. This decline has caused it to underperform relative to Bitcoin BTC $113 115 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $36.04 B and Ethereum ETH $4 365 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $517.79 B Vol. 24h: $32.16 B . Previously, ADA held firm around $0.88, maintaining key support at $0.85, while bulls are targeting a potential $1 breakout. According to analysts, the critical support zone near $0.84 to $0.85 is crucial as it could go a long way in determining the next major move of ADA price. Even with…
2025/08/22 22:30
Why is the crypto market down today? (Aug. 22)

The crypto market is down today, August 22, as sentiment wanes and participants await Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to the important support at $112,000, down by 10% from its highest…
2025/08/22 22:29
Luxury Meets Blockchain: EstateX and Melia Hotels Deliver Second U.S. Tokenized Resort Offering

EstateX, the property tokenization platform which allows people to invest in real-estate for as little as $100, has signed a strategic tokenization partnership with global hospitality leader Melia Branded Resorts in Cape Verde to bring a luxury beachfront resort in Cape Verde on-chain as its second U.S. property offering. This follows the overwhelming success of [...] The post Luxury Meets Blockchain: EstateX and Melia Hotels Deliver Second U.S. Tokenized Resort Offering appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/22 22:29
Wage growth now favors job stayers over job switchers

The post Wage growth now favors job stayers over job switchers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “Now Hiring” sign hangs in the window of a hair salon in the Greater Boston town of Medford, Massachusetts, August 12, 2025. Brian Snyder | Reuters Wage growth is doing something odd these days. Typically, wages grow at a faster clip each year for workers who switch jobs, compared to those who stay in their current role. That makes sense: Workers generally leave a job when they find something better for them, which often includes a higher salary, according to labor economists. But in 2025, the roles have reversed as workers, faced with a souring job market, shift from job-hopping to “job hugging” — that is, clinging to their current roles. Annual wage growth for so-called “job stayers” has eclipsed that of “job switchers” for the past six months, since February, according to data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The margins aren’t huge: For example, in July, job stayers saw wages grow at a 4.1% annual pace, versus 4% for workers who switched jobs, according to the Atlanta Fed data. However, that sustained reversal points to an underlying weakness in the labor market, economists said. Since the late 1990s, a prolonged reversal in wage growth trends for job “switchers” versus “stayers” has only happened in periods around the Great Recession and the dot-com bust in the early 2000s, the Atlanta Fed data shows. The last time a drawn-out reversal occurred was in and immediately following the Great Recession, during an 18-month period from February 2009 to July 2010, according to the data. “We only tend to see it around other times when the labor market has been weak,” said Erica Groshen, a senior economics advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from…
2025/08/22 22:28
Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts – Wall Street and Bitcoin Surge Higher

This year, however, his tone was notably different. Powell suggested that the Fed could soon pivot toward easing, sparking a […] The post Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts – Wall Street and Bitcoin Surge Higher appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/22 22:27
Andrew Tate Shorts Kanye West’s YZY, Gains $16K But Loses $699K on Hyperliquid

The post Andrew Tate Shorts Kanye West’s YZY, Gains $16K But Loses $699K on Hyperliquid appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Kanye West’s recently launched YZY token quickly grabbed attention in the crypto space. It shot up 1,400% shortly after its launch, but has significantly declined over 74% from its peak. Top wallets made $24.5 million in profits, while other traders saw mixed results.  Initially, the token’s market value surged to $3 billion, but it has …
2025/08/22 22:27
DEAL Mining’s AI Cloud Mining Strategy Generates $6,000 in Reliable Passive Crypto Income

The post DEAL Mining’s AI Cloud Mining Strategy Generates $6,000 in Reliable Passive Crypto Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the demand for stable and predictable returns in the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, cloud mining has emerged as a preferred solution for investors seeking passive income. DEAL Mining, a global leader in AI-driven cloud mining, is reshaping the way users participate in digital asset generation. By combining artificial intelligence with advanced cloud infrastructure, the platform enables investors to earn up to $6,000 in reliable passive crypto income—without the need for expensive hardware, technical expertise, or constant market monitoring. This innovative approach positions DEAL Mining as one of the most trusted strategies for those looking to balance profitability with long-term stability in the fast-evolving crypto economy. DEAL Mining: Where AI Meets Cloud Mining Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining has established itself as a trusted global platform with over 6.8 million registered users across 200 countries. By integrating AI into its operations, the company ensures: AI-Optimized Mining Allocation — Smart algorithms analyze real-time network conditions to maximize profits. Green Energy Infrastructure — Mining farms powered by renewable energy for sustainable growth. Smart Contract Automation — Transparent, secure, and fully automated payouts. User-Friendly Access — Zero hardware setup, one-click mining for both beginners and professionals. How to Get Started with DEAL Mining Joining DEAL Mining is simple, even for first-time crypto investors: Register for Free — Visit https://dealmining.com and sign up with your email. Claim Your $15 Bonus — Instantly credited to your account for purchasing a sign-in contract. Activate Mining — Your contract begins generating $0.60 per day in real cryptocurrency rewards. Upgrade Anytime — Choose from premium contracts starting at $100 for higher daily payouts and long-term returns. Example Contracts for Every Investor To demonstrate how investors can scale earnings, here are some sample contracts available on the platform: M30s++ Bitcoin Contract — $100, 2-day term, $4 per day,…
2025/08/22 22:27
