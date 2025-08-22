MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
RLX Technology Inc. ($RLX) Stock: Q2 Earnings Miss on EPS, Revenue Beats, Dividend Announced
TLDR: Q2 2025 EPS of $0.14 missed estimates of $0.18 Revenue of $881.9M beat expectations by $148.2M Net income rose to RMB218.5M ($30.5M) Dividend of $0.01 per share announced, payable in September Stock trades at $2.42 pre-market, up 8.04% RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings on Friday, August 22. As of [...] The post RLX Technology Inc. ($RLX) Stock: Q2 Earnings Miss on EPS, Revenue Beats, Dividend Announced appeared first on CoinCentral.
ROSE
$0.02591
-4.88%
SECOND
$0.0000067
-8.21%
NET
$0.00011066
-2.29%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 22:40
Aktsia
Kin price prediction 2025-2031: Will KIN recover?
Key takeaways Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 by Kik Interactive, it was designed to enable global transactions without intermediaries. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, Kin later migrated to Solana in 2020 to benefit from its scalability and low transaction costs. This migration has positioned Kin (KIN) as a viable solution for micropayments […]
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 22:40
Aktsia
Fed Chair Powell Signals September Rate Cut at Jackson Hole, Warns on Inflation Risks
The post Fed Chair Powell Signals September Rate Cut at Jackson Hole, Warns on Inflation Risks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech gave traders clarity on what’s next for U.S. rates and a reason for crypto markets to cheer. Speaking at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell said a 25bps rate cut in September is highly likely. But he also made it clear this isn’t the start of a long series …
T
$0.01683
+1.44%
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
CLEAR
$0.02027
+0.64%
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/22 22:39
Aktsia
Rolling Brother’s ETH long position has a floating profit of $1.7 million, and the liquidation price is only $60 away from the current price.
PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Ember, a trader who opened a long position on ETH with $740,000 in the morning, initially at $4,247, initially bought ETH. As ETH prices rose that evening, he rolled over his position from 4,026 ETH to 15,800 ETH, generating a $1.7 million profit. However, due to his aggressive rollover, his liquidation price approached the current ETH price, with a difference of only $60, reaching $4,502.
ROSE
$0.02591
-4.88%
TRADER
$0.000876
+1.50%
ETH
$4,608.68
-3.51%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 22:38
Aktsia
EU Speeds Up Digital Euro Plans Amid US Regulatory Push
The European Union (EU) is accelerating efforts to introduce a digital euro, spurred by recent regulatory moves in the United States that have strengthened the position of dollar-pegged stablecoins.
PUSH
$0.03644
-3.72%
Aktsia
Cryptodaily
2025/08/22 22:38
Aktsia
Top Altcoin Investment Strategy: Split 1 BTC Between OZAK AI and Ripple (XRP)
The post Top Altcoin Investment Strategy: Split 1 BTC Between OZAK AI and Ripple (XRP) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto investors protecting Bitcoin in 2025 are increasingly exploring new approaches to diversify their portfolios without forsaking the safety and liquidity that Bitcoin affords. While Bitcoin remains the undisputed marketplace leader, its sheer size makes large percentage gains harder to acquire in comparison to advanced cycles. This is in which altcoin investments turn out to …
BTC
$111,590.02
-2.80%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006087
-3.13%
XRP
$2.9487
-2.99%
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/22 22:36
Aktsia
AsiaStrategy Embraces BTC Payments For Luxury Goods
The post AsiaStrategy Embraces BTC Payments For Luxury Goods appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of luxury goods is often seen as traditional, but a significant shift is underway. Nasdaq-listed Top Win International, known for its luxury watch distribution, has rebranded as AsiaStrategy and is now making waves by embracing BTC payments. This strategic move signals a forward-thinking approach to consumer transactions in the digital age, promising a new era for high-end retail. What’s Behind AsiaStrategy’s Bold Move to BTC Payments? According to JinSe Finance, Top Win International (ticker: SORA) officially rebranded to AsiaStrategy, though its Nasdaq ticker remains unchanged. This isn’t just a name change; it’s a fundamental pivot. The Hong Kong-based company, a prominent luxury watch distributor, has announced its decision to accept Bitcoin payments directly. Moreover, AsiaStrategy plans to expand its integration of digital assets across various consumer transactions. This initiative highlights a growing trend where established businesses are recognizing the power and potential of cryptocurrencies. It’s a clear signal that digital assets are moving beyond niche investments and into mainstream commerce. Why Embrace Digital Assets for Luxury Transactions? The decision to accept BTC payments offers several compelling benefits for both the company and its customers: Global Accessibility: Bitcoin transcends traditional banking borders, making luxury watches accessible to a wider international clientele without the complexities of foreign exchange. Reduced Transaction Fees: Compared to some traditional payment processors, Bitcoin transactions can offer lower fees, potentially benefiting the company’s bottom line. Enhanced Security: Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent ledger for transactions, reducing fraud risks for all parties involved. Innovation and Modernity: Accepting cryptocurrencies positions AsiaStrategy as an innovative leader in the luxury market, appealing to tech-savvy consumers. Investing in the Future: Beyond Direct BTC Payments AsiaStrategy’s commitment to digital assets extends beyond simply accepting them at the point of sale. The company recently raised a substantial $10 million specifically to…
T
$0.01683
+1.44%
WAVES
$1.2007
-6.34%
CHANGE
$0.002257
-3.55%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:36
Aktsia
Bermuda gives the green light: Haycen obtains the license for multi-currency stablecoin and aims to unlock B2B trade finance
Haycen has obtained from the Bermuda Monetary the license for the issuance of fully collateralized and multi-currency stablecoins.
LIGHT
$0.0965
-37.66%
MULTI
$0.09
+6.91%
TRADE
$0.14301
-4.53%
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 22:35
Aktsia
Cryptoquant: Whale Investors Cash Out $2B as Bitcoin Momentum Slows
The post Cryptoquant: Whale Investors Cash Out $2B as Bitcoin Momentum Slows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is facing a clear demand slowdown paired with a strong wave of profit-taking, according to the latest weekly analysis from onchain data provider Cryptoquant. ETF Appetite Hits Multi-Month Low, Contributing to Bitcoin’s Pullback A new institutional insights report from Cryptoquant shows bitcoin locked in a pronounced profit-taking cycle amid a broad slowdown in demand. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cryptoquant-whale-investors-cash-out-2b-as-bitcoin-momentum-slows/
COM
$0.020316
-1.67%
MULTI
$0.09
+6.91%
CLEAR
$0.02027
+0.64%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:35
Aktsia
Bitcoin OG, which holds approximately $577 million in ETH longs, currently has a floating profit of over $40 million.
According to PANews on August 22nd, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the price of Ethereum has just surpassed $4,600. Bitcoin OG, which holds 135,265 ETH longs (worth approximately $577 million), has a current floating profit of over $40 million.
OG
$13.145
-1.63%
ETH
$4,608.68
-3.51%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 22:33
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000