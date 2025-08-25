2025-08-25 Monday

Telegram founder reflects on arrest anniversary: French authorities find no evidence of wrongdoing, appeal date unknown

PANews reported on August 25th that, according to The Block, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has posted a message recalling his arrest by French authorities a year ago, claiming that they have yet to find any evidence of wrongdoing. "Arresting the CEO of a major platform for the actions of its users is not only unprecedented, but also legally and logically absurd," he wrote. "A year later, the 'criminal investigation' against me still struggles to find any fault with me or Telegram." "A year after this bizarre arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no date for an appeal in sight." Durov was arrested on August 24, 2024, and subsequently charged with 12 counts related to crimes facilitated by Telegram, ranging from money laundering to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Durov is formally under investigation for these charges.
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Blasts French Government, Claims Case Stalled

In a recent uproar in the cryptocurrency world, Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging app Telegram, has publicly criticized the French government for its handling of his case. The controversy centers around the French authorities’ treatment of the tech entrepreneur, which Durov deems severely unjust. This incident raises larger questions about the treatment of the [...]
Bitcoin: Assessing the impact on BTC fees as investors move to altcoins

Bitcoin fees plummet to decade-lows as traders and investors appear to be rotating capital into altcoins.
Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Now — BNB, Cardano & Stellar (XLM) Poised for Breakouts

The altcoin market has been heating up again, with several projects showing strong signs of momentum heading into Q3 and Q4. Traders are on the lookout for the best altcoins to buy now, focusing on coins with breakout setups and strong analyst forecasts. BNB, Cardano, Stellar, and Pi Coin are all drawing attention. At the […] Continue Reading: Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Now — BNB, Cardano & Stellar (XLM) Poised for Breakouts
Key Economic Events: Your Crucial Guide to This Week’s Market Movers

BitcoinWorld Key Economic Events: Your Crucial Guide to This Week’s Market Movers Get ready, crypto enthusiasts! This week brings a series of key economic events that could significantly sway traditional markets and, by extension, the volatile world of digital assets. Understanding these pivotal moments is crucial for navigating potential shifts in investor sentiment and market liquidity. From central bank insights to critical economic data, staying informed is your best strategy. What Key Economic Events Are Shaping Monday’s Outlook? The week kicks off with significant commentary from Federal Reserve officials, offering valuable insights into the U.S. monetary policy landscape. These key economic events often provide clues about future interest rate decisions, which directly influence the strength of the dollar and investor appetite for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Monday, August 25 (All times UTC): 19:15 U.S. Fed Logan Speaks: Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan’s remarks can shed light on the Fed’s perspective on inflation and economic growth. Traders often scrutinize these speeches for any hawkish or dovish leanings. 23:15 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks: New York Fed President John Williams, a permanent voting member of the FOMC, offers another crucial perspective. His comments can carry significant weight regarding the Fed’s policy path. These early week speeches are important because they help set the tone for market expectations. A hawkish stance could strengthen the dollar, potentially creating headwinds for crypto prices, while a dovish tone might have the opposite effect. Mid-Week Market Movers: More Fed Insights and Beyond As the week progresses, central bank communication remains a focal point. Continuous dialogue from Federal Reserve members helps market participants build a comprehensive picture of the economic outlook and policy direction. Monitoring these ongoing key economic events is essential for any informed investor. Tuesday, August 26: 12:30 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks: Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin’s insights will contribute further to the ongoing discussion about economic conditions and monetary policy. His remarks can offer regional perspectives that inform the broader Fed narrative. Wednesday, August 27: 15:45 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks: Barkin delivers another speech, providing an additional opportunity for markets to gauge the Fed’s sentiment. Consistent messaging or any shift in tone from officials can trigger market reactions. These speeches are not just academic exercises; they are powerful signals. Investors actively listen for nuances that could indicate a change in the Fed’s strategy, impacting everything from bond yields to equity valuations and, ultimately, the crypto market. Critical Data Releases: How Will Key Economic Events Impact Thursday? Thursday is packed with crucial economic data releases, moving beyond just central bank speeches. These quantitative key economic events provide concrete evidence of economic health and inflationary pressures, often leading to immediate market volatility. Prepare for potential shifts as these numbers hit the wire. Thursday, August 28: 01:00 S. Korea Interest Rate Decision (Aug.): An interest rate decision from a major Asian economy like South Korea can impact global sentiment, especially for emerging markets and currencies. 12:30 U.S. GDP (QoQ) (Q2): Gross Domestic Product is the broadest measure of economic activity. This second-quarter reading will indicate whether the U.S. economy is expanding, contracting, or stagnating. A strong GDP report suggests economic resilience, while a weak one could fuel recession fears. 12:30 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: This weekly report provides a real-time snapshot of the labor market’s health. A rise in jobless claims indicates a weakening job market, which can signal broader economic slowdown. 20:00 U.S. Fed Waller Speaks: Another influential voice from the Federal Reserve, Governor Christopher Waller, will offer his perspective. His remarks are closely watched for insights into the Fed’s current thinking on inflation and employment. Collectively, these Thursday releases offer a comprehensive view of the U.S. economic landscape. Strong data might reinforce expectations for higher interest rates, while weaker figures could prompt discussions of potential rate cuts, both of which have profound implications for market risk appetite. The Week’s Grand Finale: Understanding Friday’s Key Economic Events The week concludes with a highly anticipated inflation report, often considered the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for price stability. This particular key economic event is pivotal for understanding the ongoing battle against inflation and its potential impact on future monetary policy decisions. Friday, August 29: 12:30 U.S. Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (Jul.): The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, particularly the ‘Core’ reading (excluding volatile food and energy prices), is the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measure. A higher-than-expected reading could reinforce the need for tighter monetary policy, while a lower figure might offer some relief. This data directly influences interest rate expectations. The Core PCE report is a significant market mover. Its outcome can solidify or shift market expectations for the Fed’s next moves, influencing everything from the dollar’s value to stock market performance and, importantly, the sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies. Be prepared for potential volatility following this release. Staying informed about these crucial economic releases is not just for traditional investors; it is equally vital for those in the crypto space. These key economic events collectively paint a picture of global economic health and monetary policy direction, which inevitably ripples through all asset classes. By understanding these dynamics, you can make more informed decisions and better position your portfolio for the week ahead. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the FOMC and why are their members’ speeches important? The FOMC, or Federal Open Market Committee, is the monetary policy-making body of the Federal Reserve System. Speeches by FOMC members are crucial because they communicate the Fed’s outlook on the economy, inflation, and future interest rate policy. These insights can significantly influence market sentiment and asset prices, including cryptocurrencies. How do U.S. GDP reports impact financial markets and crypto? The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report measures the total value of goods and services produced in the economy. It’s a key indicator of economic health. Strong GDP can lead to a stronger dollar and potentially higher interest rates, which might put pressure on risk assets like crypto. Conversely, weak GDP could signal a slowdown, potentially leading to a weaker dollar and a more favorable environment for some crypto assets. What is the Core PCE Price Index and why is it significant? The Core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Price Index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices. It’s significant because the Fed uses it to guide its monetary policy decisions, particularly regarding interest rates. A higher-than-expected PCE can signal persistent inflation, potentially leading to more aggressive rate hikes and impacting market sentiment. How do interest rate decisions, like South Korea’s, affect global markets? Interest rate decisions by central banks, even in smaller economies, can create ripple effects globally. They influence currency strength, capital flows, and investor confidence. For instance, a rate hike in South Korea could strengthen the Won and potentially draw capital away from other markets, indirectly affecting global liquidity and investor appetite for risk, including crypto. Why should crypto investors pay attention to traditional economic events? While cryptocurrencies are a distinct asset class, they do not exist in a vacuum. Macroeconomic factors, central bank policies, and global economic health significantly influence investor sentiment and liquidity across all markets. Traditional key economic events can drive changes in the dollar’s strength, risk appetite, and overall market stability, all of which impact crypto valuations. Did you find this guide to the week’s key economic events helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others stay informed and navigate the markets with greater confidence! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Key Economic Events: Your Crucial Guide to This Week’s Market Movers first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance In Crypto

The post Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance In Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season: Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance In Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season: Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance in Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-dominance/
Altcoin Season: Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance in Crypto

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season: Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance in Crypto Are you wondering what the current cryptocurrency market sentiment is telling us? The latest data reveals a fascinating shift: the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 49, signaling that we are firmly entrenched in what’s known as Bitcoin Season. This critical metric helps investors understand whether altcoins or Bitcoin are leading the charge in the volatile crypto landscape. What Exactly is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index is a crucial tool provided by CoinMarketCap (CMC), a leading cryptocurrency price data platform. It helps investors gauge the market’s prevailing trend by comparing the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens, over the past 90 days. Here’s how this insightful index works: If at least 75% of these top 100 altcoins outperform Bitcoin during that 90-day period, the market enters a definitive Altcoin Season. Conversely, if 25% or fewer of these altcoins manage to outperform Bitcoin, we are in Bitcoin Season. The index itself ranges from 1 to 100, providing a clear numerical snapshot of the market’s pulse and helping identify key trends. Decoding the Current Bitcoin Season: Why is the Index at 49? With the Altcoin Season Index registered at 49 at 00:32 UTC on Aug. 25, the message is clear: Bitcoin is currently dictating market momentum. A score of 49 falls well below the 75% threshold required for an Altcoin Season, indicating that a significant majority of altcoins have not surpassed Bitcoin’s performance in recent months. This period often sees investors consolidating their positions into Bitcoin, viewing it as a more stable asset during times of uncertainty or as a primary driver of market liquidity. Understanding this trend is vital for making informed investment decisions and adapting your portfolio strategy. Why Does Bitcoin Season Occur and What Drives It? Several factors can contribute to Bitcoin’s sustained dominance during a Bitcoin Season. These influences often stem from broader economic conditions and specific crypto market dynamics: Market Uncertainty: In times of global economic instability or heightened regulatory concerns, investors often flock to Bitcoin. They perceive it as a “safe haven” asset within the inherently volatile crypto landscape due to its larger market cap and established presence. Institutional Inflows: Large institutional investments frequently target Bitcoin first. These significant capital injections establish a strong foundation before potentially diversifying into smaller, more speculative altcoins. Pre-Halving Cycles: Historically, Bitcoin tends to show strong performance leading up to its halving events. These events reduce the supply of new Bitcoin, which can pull capital away from altcoins as anticipation builds. Macroeconomic Factors: Broader economic trends, such as interest rate changes or major geopolitical events, can significantly influence investor sentiment. These often favor Bitcoin due to its perceived resilience and liquidity. Navigating the Market During Bitcoin Season: Actionable Insights For investors, a prevailing Bitcoin Season requires a thoughtful and strategic approach. While altcoins might experience less growth, it doesn’t mean they are without opportunity. However, the investment focus often shifts significantly. Consider these actionable insights to manage your portfolio effectively: Focus on Bitcoin: Naturally, strengthening your Bitcoin position can be a sensible strategy during this time. Bitcoin’s performance often sets the tone for the entire market. Research Strong Altcoins: Identify altcoins with robust fundamentals, strong development teams, and clear, innovative use cases. These projects may be more resilient or offer better recovery potential when market sentiment shifts. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Continue to invest a fixed amount regularly, regardless of price fluctuations. This disciplined strategy can mitigate risk and build positions over time, averaging out your entry price. Risk Management: Be mindful of increased volatility. Set clear stop-loss orders and avoid over-leveraging, especially with smaller, less liquid altcoins. Prudent risk management is key. Looking Ahead: When Will Altcoin Season Return? The crypto market is inherently cyclical, and Bitcoin Season does not last forever. Predicting the exact return of an Altcoin Season is challenging, but certain indicators often precede it, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics: Bitcoin Price Consolidation: After a significant run-up, Bitcoin often enters a period of consolidation or sideways trading. This allows capital to flow out of Bitcoin and into altcoins, seeking higher returns. Increased Risk Appetite: A general increase in investor confidence and willingness to take on more risk can fuel altcoin rallies. This often follows periods of Bitcoin stability or growth. Technological Breakthroughs: Major advancements, successful network upgrades, or significant project launches within specific altcoin ecosystems can attract substantial attention and investment, kickstarting individual altcoin runs. Historically, a strong Bitcoin rally often precedes an Altcoin Season, as profits from Bitcoin are then used to invest in promising altcoin projects, driving their prices higher. Embracing the Crypto Cycles with the Altcoin Season Index Understanding the dynamics of the Altcoin Season Index and recognizing whether the market is in a Bitcoin Season or an Altcoin Season is paramount for any crypto enthusiast. While the index currently points to Bitcoin’s dominance, this is a natural phase in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. By staying informed, adapting your strategies, and conducting thorough research, you can navigate these market cycles effectively and position yourself for future opportunities, regardless of which season prevails. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index is a metric from CoinMarketCap that tracks the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) against Bitcoin over the past 90 days. It helps indicate whether altcoins or Bitcoin are currently dominating the market. 2. What does an Altcoin Season Index of 49 mean? An index of 49 signals that the market is currently in Bitcoin Season. This means that fewer than 75% (specifically, more than 25% but less than 75%) of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin in the last 90 days, indicating Bitcoin’s stronger performance. 3. How long does Bitcoin Season typically last? There’s no fixed duration for Bitcoin Season. Market cycles are influenced by numerous factors, including macroeconomic conditions, technological developments, and investor sentiment. Bitcoin Season can last for weeks or months before a shift occurs. 4. Should I sell all my altcoins during Bitcoin Season? Not necessarily. While Bitcoin may be outperforming, it’s an opportunity to re-evaluate your altcoin holdings. Focus on projects with strong fundamentals, consider dollar-cost averaging, and manage your risk effectively. Selling all altcoins might lead to missing out on potential future gains. 5. What usually triggers the next Altcoin Season? An Altcoin Season often follows a period of Bitcoin consolidation after a strong rally. Increased investor risk appetite, significant technological breakthroughs within altcoin ecosystems, or major positive news for specific projects can also act as triggers. If you found this analysis helpful, share it with your fellow crypto enthusiasts! Understanding market cycles like Altcoin Season and Bitcoin Season is crucial for everyone navigating the exciting world of digital assets. Spread the knowledge and help others make informed decisions! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Altcoin Season: Decoding Bitcoin’s Unstoppable Dominance in Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
An unknown hacker sold 5,001 ETH purchased 4 days ago, making a profit of $2.04 million

PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [an unknown hacker who received funds on March 28] sold 5,001 ETH purchased four days ago, making a profit of US$2.04 million. 4 days ago (8/21) used 21.76 million DAI to purchase 5,001 ETH at a price of $4,352; 4 hours ago, all 5,001 ETH were sold for 23.8 million DAI at a price of $4,760. The band profit was US$2.04 million. The hacker currently holds $46.13 million in assets (36.54 million DAI + 9.59 million SUSDS).
Bitwise: Stablecoin holdings of US Treasury bonds rank 17th globally

PANews reported on August 25 that graphic data released by Bitwise Asset Management showed that as of March 31, the value of U.S. Treasury bonds held by stablecoins was slightly less than $200 billion, ranking 17th.
