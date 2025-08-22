2025-08-25 Monday

Crucial Fed Policy Shift: Powell Signals Market-Moving Adjustments

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Policy Shift: Powell Signals Market-Moving Adjustments The financial world is buzzing with recent statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, hinting at a potentially crucial Fed policy shift. This news, initially reported by Walter Bloomberg on X, suggests the central bank is closely monitoring evolving economic conditions, particularly concerning employment risks and the temporary impact of tariffs on inflation. For anyone tracking market movements, especially in the dynamic cryptocurrency space, understanding these signals is paramount. Understanding the Fed Policy Shift Signals Jerome Powell recently highlighted growing risks to employment, a significant concern for the U.S. economy. He also noted that while tariffs do impact prices, their effect on inflation is expected to be temporary. These insights collectively suggest that the Federal Reserve is carefully evaluating the economic landscape. The overall balance of these risks, according to Powell, could indeed justify future policy adjustments. However, he carefully avoided committing to immediate rate cuts, leaving the door open for flexibility. This nuanced stance is typical of the Fed, aiming to manage expectations without locking into specific actions too soon. What Drives a Potential Fed Policy Shift? Several factors contribute to the Fed’s decision-making process regarding a Fed policy shift. It’s not just about one indicator but a holistic view of the economy. Here are some key drivers: Employment Risks: A weakening job market can signal broader economic slowdowns, often prompting the Fed to consider easing monetary policy to stimulate growth. Inflation Outlook: While tariffs might cause temporary price bumps, the Fed focuses on persistent inflation trends. If core inflation remains stable or declines, it provides more room for policy adjustments. Global Economic Conditions: International trade tensions and global growth rates also play a role, as they can indirectly affect U.S. economic stability. Data Dependency: The Fed emphasizes its data-dependent approach, meaning future decisions will hinge on upcoming economic reports and indicators. Navigating Market Implications of a Fed Policy Shift Any indication of a Fed policy shift can send ripples through financial markets. Investors, particularly those in the cryptocurrency sector, closely watch these developments because they influence liquidity, risk appetite, and the perceived value of different assets. When the Fed hints at potential easing, it often leads to a “risk-on” environment. This means investors might become more willing to allocate capital to assets like cryptocurrencies, which are often considered higher-risk, higher-reward investments. Conversely, a hawkish stance or tightening signals can dampen this enthusiasm. Your Actionable Insights Amidst the Fed Policy Shift Talk Staying informed about the Federal Reserve’s stance is crucial for making sound investment decisions. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Fed Communications: Pay close attention to speeches, meeting minutes, and press conferences from Fed officials. These provide direct clues about their thinking. Track Economic Data: Keep an eye on key economic indicators such as job reports, inflation data (CPI, PCE), and GDP growth. These are the very metrics the Fed uses to guide its decisions. Diversify Your Portfolio: In times of uncertainty, a diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks. Consider how different asset classes might react to a Fed policy shift. Stay Agile: Markets can react quickly to new information. Being prepared to adjust your strategy based on evolving economic signals is key. While Jerome Powell’s recent comments did not commit to specific rate cuts, they undeniably opened the door to future policy adjustments. This potential Fed policy shift signals a careful watch on employment risks and a nuanced view on inflation from tariffs. For investors, particularly in the fast-paced crypto world, understanding these signals is not just beneficial, but essential for navigating the evolving economic landscape effectively. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What did Jerome Powell say about job risks? Jerome Powell highlighted growing risks to employment, indicating that the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the health of the job market as a key factor in its economic outlook and potential policy decisions. Will the Fed cut interest rates soon? While Powell acknowledged that the overall balance of risks could justify policy adjustments, he stopped short of committing to immediate rate cuts. This means the possibility exists, but no firm commitment has been made yet. How do tariffs affect inflation, according to Powell? Powell stated that the impact of tariffs on inflation is expected to be temporary. This suggests the Fed does not see tariffs as a long-term driver of sustained inflation, giving them more flexibility in their monetary policy. What does a ‘policy adjustment’ mean for the Fed? A ‘policy adjustment’ for the Fed can mean several things, including changes to the federal funds rate (interest rate cuts or hikes), adjustments to quantitative easing/tightening programs, or changes in forward guidance. It refers to modifying their monetary strategy based on economic conditions. Why is the potential Fed policy shift important for cryptocurrency investors? The Fed’s monetary policy significantly influences overall market liquidity and investor risk appetite. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Fed Policy Shift: Powell Signals Market-Moving Adjustments first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Tezos’ Evolution: A Journey Through 18 Cities and Their Impact on Blockchain

Felix Pinkston Aug 22, 2025 07:22 Explore Tezos' transformation through its journey across 18 cities, each contributing to its evolution into a fast, secure, and adaptable blockchain network. Tezos, a prominent blockchain network, has embarked on an extensive journey through 18 cities, each playing a pivotal role in its evolution. This ambitious tour, detailed by Tezzard #1650, highlights the significant protocol upgrades that have shaped Tezos into a dynamic and adaptable network. Athens to Rio: The Milestones The journey began in Athens in May 2019, marking the first protocol upgrade that raised the gas limit per block and reduced the validator roll size. This set the stage for Tezos' on-chain governance capabilities. By October 2019, Babylon introduced the Emmy+ consensus algorithm, which facilitated smoother network operations and enhanced smart contract development. In March 2020, Carthage improved the network's capacity and fairness by boosting gas limits per block and refining the formula for rewards. By September 2020, Delphi further optimized gas and storage costs, making transactions more affordable. The journey continued to Edo in February 2021, where privacy-preserving smart contracts were introduced alongside updates to the amendment process. Innovations and Upgrades The Florence upgrade in May 2021 doubled the maximum operation size, enhancing smart contract capacity. Granada followed in August 2021, launching Liquidity Baking to foster decentralized liquidity. By December 2021, Hangzhou laid the foundation for advanced contracts, while Ithaca in April 2022 introduced the Tenderbake consensus algorithm, boosting scalability. Jakarta's upgrade in June 2022 experimented with enshrined rollups, paving the way for long-term scalability. Kathmandu, in September 2022, prepared for Smart Contract Optimistic Rollups, marking a leap in scalability. Lima's December 2022 upgrade focused on improving validation and throughput, strengthening the network's foundation. Recent Developments In March 2023, the Mumbai upgrade halved…
After Powell's speech, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September rose to 91.1%

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Jinshi Data, CME's "FedWatch" data showed that after Powell's speech, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September rose to 91.1%, and the probability of keeping rates unchanged was 8.9%. Looking ahead to October, the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged was 4.3%, the probability of cumulative rate cuts of 25 basis points was 48.9%, and the probability of cumulative rate cuts of 50 basis points was 46.8%. According to previous news, after Powell's speech, the market expected the probability of a rate cut in September to rise to 90% .
Philippines HB 421 files to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

A Philippine lawmaker has filed a bill in the Philippines Lower House asking the government to establish a government-run Bitcoin reserve. The proposed legislation, labelled the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, was introduced in congressional session on Friday.  House Committee on Information and Communications Technology chairperson and Camarines Sur Representative Migz Villafuerte tabled House Bill 421,
Powell’s Dovish Jackson Hole Shift Sparks Rally Across Markets; BTC Blasts to $116K

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck one of his most dovish tones in recent memory Friday, calming investors and igniting rallies across stocks and bitcoin, which climbed from the $112,000 range to an intraday high of $116,063. Fed Chair Soothes Markets at Jackson Hole Retreat In his Jackson Hole speech, Powell stressed the Fed will
Powell indicates conditions ‘may warrant’ interest rate cuts as Fed proceeds ‘carefully’

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday gave a tepid indication of possible interest rate cuts ahead as he noted a high level of uncertainty that is making the job difficult for monetary policymakers. In his much-anticipated speech at the Fed's annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the central bank leader in prepared remarks cited "sweeping changes" in tax, trade and immigration policies. The result is that "the balance of risks appear to be shifting" between the Fed's twin goals of full employment and stable prices. Watch Powell deliver his remarks live While he noted that the labor market remains in good shape and the economy has shown "resilience," he said downside dangers are rising. At the same time, he said tariffs are causing risks that inflation could rise again — a stagflation scenario that the Fed needs to avoid. With the Fed's benchmark interest rate a full percentage point below where it was when Powell delivered his keynote a year ago, and the unemployment rate still low, conditions allow "us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance," Powell said. "Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance," he added. That was as close as he came during the speech to endorsing a rate cut that Wall Street widely believes is coming when the Federal Open Market Committee next meets Sept. 16-17. However, the remarks were enough to send stocks soaring and Treasury yields tumbling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a gain of more than 600 points following the public release of Powell's speech while the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note saw a 0.08 percentage point fall to around 3.71%. In addition to market expectations, President Donald Trump has demanded aggressive cuts from…
Global cryptocurrency market capitalization returns to $4.01 trillion, up 2.16% in 24 hours

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Coingecko data, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization returned to $4.01 trillion today, up 2.16% over the past 24 hours and 79.04% compared to a year ago. Bitcoin (BTC) has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, accounting for 57.11% of the total. Stablecoins have a market capitalization of $280 billion, accounting for 6.98% of the total.
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
Bitcoin selling pressure from shorts ease as dip buyers return

Key Takeaways Bitcoin Futures sentiment turns positive after five consecutive days in negative territory. Buyers returned after nine days, pushing Bitcoin's funding rate to a weekly high. Since hitting $124k a week ago, Bitcoin [BTC] has experienced a strong downtrend, reaching a low of $111.9k. In fact, at the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $112,920, marking a 5.3% decline on weekly charts.  Amid this price drop, investors are rushing into futures, and demand has recovered significantly.  Selling pressure from shorts cool down According to CryptoQuant's analysis, Bitcoin's Futures Composite Sentiment Index turned positive after being negative for five days.  A shift into the positive zone indicates that aggressive buyers now dominate futures trade at the margin. Therefore, selling pressure from shorts has eased, and dip buyers have jumped to fill the gap.  Source: CryptoQuant When market sentiment shifts, it often drives the spot price in the same direction, triggering short covering and attracting liquidity that chases momentum. For instance, during the dip in early August, the sentiment metric fell below -1, then quickly rebounded into positive territory, pushing Bitcoin up to $124k.  More recently, after dipping to -0.7, the metric has again turned positive. Could this signal another rally? Buyers step in Notably, with selling pressure from shorts easing, buyers jumped into the market. According to CryptoQuant's data, the Taker Buy Sell Ratio spiked into positive territory after being negative for nine consecutive days.  Source: CryptoQuant On the 22nd of August, this metric saw around 1.05, indicating a higher buying pressure compared to selling, a clear accumulation signal.  On top of that, Bitcoin's Funding Rate surged to a weekly high of 0.0095, reflecting a higher demand for longs. Thus, these buyers entered the market to take longs in an attempt to cover easing shorts.  Source: CryptoQuant Not in…
Powell Signals Interest Rate Cuts In Jackson Hole Speech (Live Updates)

Topline Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled openness to possible interest rate cuts in his final appearance at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sparking a broader market rally on the hopes of a loose monetary policy. Powell has faced pressure from Trump to lower interest rates. Getty Images Key Facts "The stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance," Powell said in prepared remarks, adding, "Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance." The labor market was in good shape and the American economy has shown "resilience," Powell said, noting tariffs "could spur a more lasting inflation dynamic" that may be "a risk to be assessed and managed." There is a "reasonable base case" that tariff impacts will be "short lived" and a "one-time shift in the price level" that would not support higher interest rates, Powell suggested while reiterating he believed the possible effects of tariffs on prices remains uncertain. Powell said the "balance of risks appear to be shifting" between the central bank's dual mandate of full employment and stabilized prices, citing "sweeping changes" in trade, immigration and tax policy. Powell, in an apparent pushback to political pressures, emphasized decisions by the Fed on monetary policy are based on economic data: "We will never deviate from that approach." The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by more than 700 points (1.6%) to a fresh intraday high in the wake of Powell's remarks, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.2% and Nasdaq jumped 1.3%. Big Number 91.3%. Those are the odds the Fed lowers interest rates by a quarter-point in September, according to CME's FedWatch. Odds surged earlier…
