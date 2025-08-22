MEXC börs
Crypto PR in 2025: From Trust to Media Partnerships
As the crypto market evolves, communication challenges grow sharper. In 2022, the industry was still recovering from the collapse of Terra and FTX, the market sank into a bear cycle, and companies’ main task was survival and preserving community trust. By 2025, the reality has shifted: Bitcoin is once again in the spotlight of global […]
Cardano (ADA) Holders Pivot to Ethereum DeFi Powerhouse Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger ROI in 2025
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has become the alternative destination of choice for Cardano (ADA) investors reallocating capital in search of increased on-chain returns in 2025 DeFi. Built on the immense infrastructure of Ethereum, Mutuum Finance is set to become a large decentralized lending and yield optimization player. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale stage 6 […]
Bitcoin, Solana, and Wider Crypto Market Fall: Has the Bull Run Ended?
Bitcoin price has seen a lot of volatility recently. It spiked to an all-time high of around $124,533 but has now dropped to about $112,000 at the time of writing. That’s roughly a 10% decrease. For Solana, the story is even tougher. SOL hit its ATH back in January at about $295, but today it
Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live
It’s not just faith in Ethereum that’s driving their interest, but a project that promises utility outside the speculative loop. […] The post Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin Dominance Breaking Down: Why I’m All-In on Altcoins Right Now
Bitcoin dominance is crashing to 59% — here’s why I’m going all-in on altcoins as we approach the biggest breakout since 2021.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
SharpLink Approves $1.5B Stock Buyback Backed by Ethereum Holdings
The post SharpLink Approves $1.5B Stock Buyback Backed by Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post SharpLink Approves $1.5B Stock Buyback Backed by Ethereum Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SharpLink’s board approved a stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion in common shares. The firm said buybacks are most value-accretive when its share price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. According to SER data, SharpLink holds 740.8k ETH with a current NAV of 1.06. For context, Bitmine’s NAV stands at 1.17. The plan signals confidence in SharpLink’s balance-sheet-backed value and aims to enhance shareholder returns through disciplined buybacks. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-approves-1-5b-stock-buyback-backed-by-ethereum-holdings/
Ensemble integrates XMTP to bring AI Agents to decentralised messaging
Ensemble integrates with XMTP
Aktsia
Huang Licheng's five long positions, which had previously suffered a floating loss of 9.17 million, now have a floating profit of 1.52 million US dollars. Only the PUMP and YZY positions are still in
PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Aiyi's monitoring, Huang Licheng's five long positions, which had previously incurred a paper loss of $9.17 million this morning, have now turned a profit, totaling $1.52 million. ETH long positions contributed the most, with a paper gain of $1.645 million. Currently, only his PUMP and YZY positions remain in a paper loss.
Carly Simon Earns Her First Top 10 Hit On An American Chart
The post Carly Simon Earns Her First Top 10 Hit On An American Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Carly Simon and Alanis Morissette debut at No. 6 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with “Coming Around Again,” with both earning a career-first top 10. NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Carly Simon performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Gala premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Getty Images Carly Simon’s hitmaking days were centered in the 1970s and ’80s, when she ranked as one of the most successful female voices in the American music industry. Simon remains active to this day, but she doesn’t produce new music as often as she used to. The Grammy winner is back on a Billboard chart this week with a reworking of one of her most famous tracks, and she has a fellow singer-songwriter to thank for helping her reach a new all-time high on one of the company’s most competitive rosters. “Coming Around Again” with Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette recently released her take on Simon’s “Coming Around Again” for the movie My Mother’s Wedding. She follows in Simon’s tradition, as the original was also created for a film. Simon is credited on Morissette’s updated cut, and both women score an important top 10 hit in America. “Coming Around Again” Debuts Inside the Top 10 “Coming Around Again” launches at No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s list of the best-selling tunes of any style or in any language in America (though purchases on physical formats such as CD or vinyl are not counted). The duet opens with a little more than 2,700 pure purchases, according to Luminate. Carly Simon’s Second Career Bestseller As “Coming Around Again” debuts, Simon earns her first top 10 hit on the Digital…
Ethena greenlights BNB for USDe backing under new framework, signals possible XRP and HYPE onboarding
Ethena approved BNB as eligible collateral for the perpetual-futures portion of USDe’s backing, hinting that XRP and HYPE may be next in line.
