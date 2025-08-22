2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Coinbase tightens hiring rules after North Korean infiltration attempts

Coinbase tightens hiring rules after North Korean infiltration attempts

Coinbase is changing its rules. After discovering that North Korean tech workers tried to use the company’s remote work policy to gain access to internal systems, the crypto exchange is locking things down. CEO Brian Armstrong said during a new episode of Stripe president John Collison’s podcast “Cheeky Pint” that the threats are real and […]
RealLink
REAL$0,05892+3,84%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01623+0,99%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 23:05
Aktsia
Trump Fed Governor: Shocking Ultimatum to Lisa Cook Amid Allegations

Trump Fed Governor: Shocking Ultimatum to Lisa Cook Amid Allegations

BitcoinWorld Trump Fed Governor: Shocking Ultimatum to Lisa Cook Amid Allegations The political landscape is buzzing with a startling announcement: former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a direct ultimatum to Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook. According to a report by Walter Bloomberg on X, Trump stated he would fire Cook if she does not resign. This bold declaration puts the spotlight squarely on the role of the Trump Fed Governor and the delicate balance of power between political leadership and independent economic institutions. Trump Fed Governor Cook: The Unprecedented Ultimatum This isn’t just another political soundbite; it’s a significant development that could have far-reaching implications. Donald Trump’s threat to dismiss Lisa Cook stems from his administration’s decision to refer mortgage-fraud allegations against her to the Justice Department for review. Such a direct challenge to a sitting Federal Reserve official is rare and immediately raises questions about the Fed’s independence. Here’s what we know: The Threat: Trump explicitly stated he would fire Governor Cook if she does not step down. The Context: This follows allegations of mortgage-fraud, which have been passed to the Justice Department. The Official: Lisa Cook is a Federal Reserve Governor, a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. The implications of a President directly threatening a Trump Fed Governor are profound, stirring debates about the separation of powers and the sanctity of economic policy-making. Unpacking the Mortgage-Fraud Allegations: What Are They? The core of this controversy lies in the mortgage-fraud allegations. While specific details remain under wraps as the Justice Department reviews the case, these accusations are serious. Any claims of financial misconduct against a high-ranking official like a Federal Reserve Governor warrant thorough investigation. However, the timing and public nature of Trump’s threat add another layer of complexity. It is important to remember that allegations are not convictions. The Justice Department’s review will determine the veracity and extent of these claims. Meanwhile, the public discourse inevitably shifts to whether these allegations are being used as a political tool to exert pressure on the Federal Reserve. What Could This Mean for the Federal Reserve’s Independence? The Federal Reserve operates with a degree of independence from political influence, a design intended to allow it to make monetary policy decisions based on economic data rather than short-term political cycles. This independence is a cornerstone of economic stability, both domestically and globally. Therefore, a presidential threat to a Trump Fed Governor, regardless of the underlying allegations, strikes at the heart of this principle. Potential impacts include: Market Uncertainty: Investors and markets often react negatively to perceived political interference in central bank operations. Policy Shifts: If a Governor is forced out, it could lead to changes in the Fed’s composition and potentially its policy stance. Erosion of Trust: Public trust in the Fed’s ability to act impartially could be damaged. The situation highlights the constant tension between political aims and the need for an apolitical central bank, especially when a figure like a Trump Fed Governor is at the center of such a storm. Navigating Political Tensions in Economic Policy This episode serves as a powerful reminder of how deeply intertwined politics and economics can become. The Federal Reserve’s mandate includes maintaining price stability and maximum employment, crucial functions that affect every American. When a President, past or present, publicly challenges a Fed official, it sends ripples throughout the financial system and political discourse. Moving forward, observers will be closely watching: The outcome of the Justice Department’s review into the allegations. Lisa Cook’s response to the ultimatum. The broader reaction from other Fed officials and political figures. The future of the Trump Fed Governor situation could set an important precedent for the relationship between the executive branch and the nation’s central bank. The ultimatum issued by Donald Trump to Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is a significant event, blending serious allegations with high-stakes political maneuvering. It underscores the fragility of institutional independence and the potential for political pressure to influence critical economic bodies. As the Justice Department reviews the mortgage-fraud allegations, the financial world and political observers will be watching closely to see how this unprecedented situation unfolds and what it means for the future of the Federal Reserve’s autonomy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the role of a Federal Reserve Governor? A Federal Reserve Governor is a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, responsible for setting monetary policy, overseeing the banking system, and ensuring the stability of the U.S. financial system. Why did Donald Trump threaten to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook? Trump’s threat follows his administration’s referral of mortgage-fraud allegations against Lisa Cook to the Justice Department for review. He stated he would fire her if she does not resign. How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? Such a direct threat from a former President to a sitting Fed official raises concerns about political interference in the central bank’s operations, potentially undermining its independence and creating market uncertainty. Are the mortgage-fraud allegations against Lisa Cook proven? No, the allegations have been referred to the Justice Department for review. They are currently unproven claims and are subject to investigation. What could be the long-term consequences of this ‘Trump Fed Governor’ controversy? The controversy could set a precedent for future interactions between the executive branch and the Federal Reserve, potentially influencing public trust, market stability, and the perceived autonomy of the central bank. If you found this analysis insightful, please share it with your network! Stay informed on critical developments shaping the intersection of politics and finance by sharing this article on social media. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the financial markets and institutional policy changes. This post Trump Fed Governor: Shocking Ultimatum to Lisa Cook Amid Allegations first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,01682+1,38%
U
U$0,0115-15,25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,45-2,99%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:05
Aktsia
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Flock to ALL4 Mining, Earning $11,340 in Daily Profits

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Flock to ALL4 Mining, Earning $11,340 in Daily Profits

The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Flock to ALL4 Mining, Earning $11,340 in Daily Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As market volatility increases, long-term cryptocurrency investors are undergoing a major behavioral shift. More and more savvy investors, particularly those holding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP), are abandoning their long-term holding strategies and flocking to the ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, seeking a solution that can consistently generate daily returns of up to $11,340. What is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining? ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that simplifies the cryptocurrency mining process by removing the complexity of traditional setups. Users can rent computing power to mine popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). By managing all technical aspects, including hardware maintenance and energy costs, users can focus on generating passive income and diversifying their investments. ALL4 Mining, a cloud mining service provider officially registered in the UK in 2019, is benefiting significantly from this shift in market sentiment. The company offers a fully automated mining experience to over 9 million users worldwide: no technical hurdles, no hardware purchases, and no time investment. Users simply select the appropriate contract, and the system handles the rest. Profits are paid daily, and principal is fully returned upon contract maturity. According to the latest platform data, over 74% of new registered users in July came from the BTC and XRP communities – a clear sign of growing interest in stable income streams in the crypto space. Start cloud mining with ALL4 Mining in 4 easy steps Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit. Step 2: Top up your account Get a cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (start with $100). Step 3: Choose a Plan Choose from…
Bitcoin
BTC$111 573,76-2,80%
GET
GET$0,010126--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10081+0,43%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:04
Aktsia
Arthur Hayes says Ethereum will go as high as $20,000 this cycle

Arthur Hayes says Ethereum will go as high as $20,000 this cycle

Ethereum is ripping after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a possible interest rate cut during his Jackson Hole speech.It up 8% over the past 24 hours to trade at $4,630, but some analysts say it’s just the beginning.Perennial crypto bull Arthur Hayes, chief investment officer at Maelstrom, now says Ethereum’s momentum is slated for a fivefold move“The chart says it’s going higher, you can’t fight the market,” Hayes said in a recent interview on Crypto Banter, a crypto media channel run by industry promoter Ran Neuner. “I think [Ethereum] goes to $10,000, $20,000, before the end of the cycle.”Hayes didn’t say when the cycle would end, but Ethereum has already outperformed Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, like Solana and XRP, over the last two months. Despite almost doubling in price this quarter, it’s still below its all-time high price of $4,878.But market analysts, including Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets, predict Ethereum will reach and surpass its all-time high.Kendrick has forecasted that Ethereum could reach $7,500 before the end of the year and go as high as $25,000 by 2028.Hayes’ hopiumIn July, Hayes said the price could go as high as $10,000 in 2025 on the back of massive credit expansion in the US.Institutional demand for Ethereum, especially via spot exchange-traded funds, also surged earlier in August, with Ethereum ETFs amassing almost $3 billion in net flows, more than five times the $562 million recorded for Bitcoin ETFs.The broader market experienced a significant pullback this week, with massive outflows from both Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs.Yet, following Powell’s remarks seems to have shifted the narrative.Ethereum surged 8% above $4,600, following Powell’s remarks.While ETF flows might ebb and flow, Ethereum treasury buying by corporations continues to surge. Ethereum treasury companies have increased their stash of the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets by more than 4% in the last 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows.Publicly-traded firms gobbling up Ethereum have now captured about 2.3% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
Threshold
T$0,01682+1,38%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10081+0,43%
Movement
MOVE$0,124-4,39%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:04
Aktsia
Is This AI’s Linux Moment? Inside 0G’s Labs Push for an Open, Verifiable Stack for AI

Is This AI’s Linux Moment? Inside 0G’s Labs Push for an Open, Verifiable Stack for AI

Can decentralized AI beat cloud lock-in? 0G’s “Solana for AI” aims to deliver fast data, cheaper storage, and trustless compute for real-time ML.
RealLink
REAL$0,05892+3,84%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07438-8,21%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03643-3,82%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/22 23:03
Aktsia
Crypto Market Surges as Key Figures Drive Enthusiasm

Crypto Market Surges as Key Figures Drive Enthusiasm

BTC surpassed $115,700, and ETH surged to $4,600. Powell's comments relieved fears, shifting focus to cooling employment levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Surges as Key Figures Drive Enthusiasm The post Crypto Market Surges as Key Figures Drive Enthusiasm appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 573,76-2,80%
Ethereum
ETH$4 608,73-3,51%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:02
Aktsia
Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Lookonchain, updated data from August 22nd showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 2,014 BTC, valued at $234 million. Of this, the iShares (Blackrock) Bitcoin ETF saw an outflow of 1,135 BTC, with a current holding of 746,288 BTC valued at $86.57 billion. Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 64,739 ETH, valued at $299 million. The iShares Ethereum ETF saw a single-day inflow of 55,065 ETH, with a current holding of 3,541,278 ETH, valued at $16.41 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 573,76-2,80%
Ethereum
ETH$4 608,73-3,51%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011066-2,29%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 23:02
Aktsia
Fed Policy Adjustments: Unlocking Cautious Optimism for Global Markets

Fed Policy Adjustments: Unlocking Cautious Optimism for Global Markets

BitcoinWorld Fed Policy Adjustments: Unlocking Cautious Optimism for Global Markets The global financial community recently tuned into U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pivotal Jackson Hole speech, and his message was clear: a remarkably stable U.S. job market provides the central bank with crucial room for careful Fed policy adjustments. This significant pronouncement, initially highlighted by Walter Bloomberg on X, carries profound implications for all markets, including the often-volatile world of cryptocurrencies. Understanding Powell’s Stance on Fed Policy Adjustments During his highly anticipated address, Jerome Powell emphasized that the consistent unemployment rate allows the Federal Reserve to approach its monetary policy with caution and deliberation. This isn’t a signal for immediate action, but rather a commitment to a data-dependent strategy. What does “careful policy adjustments” truly entail? It suggests a measured pace, where the Fed will closely monitor incoming economic data – particularly inflation, employment figures, and consumer spending – before implementing any significant shifts in interest rates or its balance sheet. The goal is to steer the economy toward sustainable growth without triggering an abrupt downturn, often referred to as a “soft landing.” This nuanced approach aims to reduce market uncertainty and foster a more predictable economic environment. Why Does a Stable Job Market Empower the Fed’s Policy Adjustments? A robust and stable employment picture is more than just good news for workers; it’s a vital indicator of economic health. When the job market is strong and unemployment remains low, it signifies a resilient economy with healthy consumer demand and business activity. This economic strength gives the Federal Reserve valuable flexibility. Crucially, it means the Fed isn’t forced into hasty decisions. If inflation persists, a strong job market allows them to continue tightening policy without immediately fearing widespread job losses. Conversely, if inflationary pressures ease, they have the option to pause or slow down rate hikes without signaling economic weakness. This strategic position enables more deliberate and effective Fed policy adjustments, optimizing for long-term economic stability. Broader Market Reactions: A Glimpse of Cautious Optimism Powell’s emphasis on careful policy adjustments often brings a sense of relief to traditional financial markets. Investors typically prefer predictability over sudden shifts. Here’s how various segments might react: Equity Markets: The prospect of less aggressive rate hikes can alleviate pressure on stock valuations, potentially leading to reduced volatility and a more stable growth outlook. Bond Yields: Expect less dramatic fluctuations in bond yields as market participants gain clearer expectations about the Fed’s future actions. U.S. Dollar: The dollar’s strength may stabilize, influenced more by global economic dynamics and less by rapid domestic interest rate changes. This cautious stance helps foster an environment where market participants can plan with greater confidence, reducing knee-jerk reactions to economic news. How Do Powell’s Fed Policy Adjustments Resonate in the Crypto World? The cryptocurrency market, known for its sensitivity to macroeconomic winds, pays close attention to Federal Reserve pronouncements. Powell’s insights into Fed policy adjustments have several key implications for digital assets: Investor Risk Appetite: A less hawkish Fed generally encourages a greater appetite for risk. As the cost of borrowing potentially stabilizes or decreases, investors might reallocate capital from safer assets into more speculative ones, including cryptocurrencies. Impact on Liquidity: When the Fed adopts a cautious approach to tightening, it implies less aggressive withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system. Ample market liquidity is often a positive catalyst for crypto prices, as more capital is available to flow into these assets. Relative Attractiveness: If interest rates on traditional savings or bonds become less appealing due to a slower pace of hikes, non-yielding assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can become relatively more attractive as alternative investments. While these macroeconomic factors are powerful, it’s essential for crypto investors to also consider industry-specific developments, such as regulatory clarity, technological advancements, and adoption rates. Powell’s cautious tone offers a potential tailwind, but it’s one piece of a much larger, intricate puzzle. In summary, Jerome Powell’s affirmation that a stable job market allows for careful Fed policy adjustments is a pivotal message for global finance. This measured, data-driven approach could cultivate an atmosphere of cautious optimism, influencing everything from stock markets to the burgeoning cryptocurrency ecosystem. Investors across all asset classes should remain informed and adaptive, recognizing the profound interconnectedness of monetary policy and market dynamics. The journey ahead promises careful navigation by the Fed, and vigilant observation by market participants. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What was the main takeaway from Powell’s Jackson Hole speech? The main takeaway was that a stable U.S. job market provides the Federal Reserve with room to make careful and data-dependent policy adjustments, rather than hasty decisions. 2. How does a stable job market influence the Fed’s decisions? A stable job market indicates economic resilience, giving the Fed flexibility to adjust policies without immediately fearing widespread job losses. This allows for a more strategic approach to managing inflation and growth. 3. What does “careful policy adjustments” mean for the economy? It means the Fed will likely proceed with a measured pace, closely monitoring economic data before making significant changes to interest rates or its balance sheet. This aims for a “soft landing” to avoid economic shocks. 4. Will Powell’s comments lead to immediate changes in interest rates? Powell’s comments do not signal immediate rate changes but rather a commitment to a data-dependent, cautious approach. Future rate decisions will depend on upcoming economic data. 5. How might these Fed policy adjustments impact cryptocurrency prices? Less aggressive Fed policy can foster greater investor risk appetite, increase market liquidity, and make non-yielding assets like cryptocurrencies relatively more attractive compared to traditional interest-bearing assets. 6. What should investors watch for next regarding Fed policy? Investors should closely monitor upcoming economic reports, especially on inflation and employment, as these will guide the Fed’s next steps in its careful policy adjustments. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share it with your network and help others understand the critical connection between Fed policy and market dynamics! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Fed Policy Adjustments: Unlocking Cautious Optimism for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0,01682+1,38%
U
U$0,0115-15,25%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,0188-2,48%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:00
Aktsia
FTX Fallout: Financial Firm Accused Of Daily Phishing Emails In Exchange’s Collapse

FTX Fallout: Financial Firm Accused Of Daily Phishing Emails In Exchange’s Collapse

Kroll, a financial and risk advisory firm, is facing a class-action suit after a data breach that exposed personal details of creditors tied to FTX, BlockFi and Genesis. Related Reading: First Of Its Kind: Ripple Helps Build Real-Time Crypto Crime Response System According to the complaint, the breach in August 2023 let malicious actors obtain […]
RealLink
REAL$0,05892+3,84%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/22 23:00
Aktsia
SharpLink shares rise 10% as Ethereum treasury firm authorizes $1.5 billion stock buyback

SharpLink shares rise 10% as Ethereum treasury firm authorizes $1.5 billion stock buyback

SharpLink Gaming authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback to cushion its NAV as the ETH treasury firm continues aggressive accumulation.
Navcoin
NAV$0,04808-0,04%
Ethereum
ETH$4 608,73-3,51%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000