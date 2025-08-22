2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Ripplecoin Mining Cloud Mining Removes Barriers for XRP, BTC, and ETH Holders

Ripplecoin Mining announced the official integration of XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum into its cloud mining platform. This service leverages cloud computing power and an efficient computing power allocation algorithm.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.76-2.80%
XRP
XRP$2.9488-2.98%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07438-8.21%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:13
Aktsia
DOGE Price Prediction for August 22

Can rise of DOGE continue to $0.24 zone?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22127-4.76%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:13
Aktsia
Investor Demand Doubles Anthropic’s Raise to $10B Amid AI Boom

TLDRs; Anthropic nears a historic $10B funding round, doubling initial targets as global investor demand for AI startups surges. Funding escalation highlights AI’s booming market, with Anthropic outpacing expectations despite lagging consumer adoption versus OpenAI. Anthropic’s Claude AI platform trails ChatGPT in traffic but earns strong enterprise revenue, driving investor confidence in its strategy. Backed [...] The post Investor Demand Doubles Anthropic’s Raise to $10B Amid AI Boom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boom
BOOM$0.013-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-2.07%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:12
Aktsia
What’s Driving This Remarkable Ascent?

The post What’s Driving This Remarkable Ascent? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Price Surges Above $113,000: What’s Driving This Remarkable Ascent? Skip to content Home News Crypto News BTC Price Surges Above $113,000: What’s Driving This Remarkable Ascent? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-price-surges/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.76-2.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.57%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:12
Aktsia
Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Public Officials Trading Crypto

The post Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Public Officials Trading Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ben Waxman, a Democrat representing District 182 in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, has introduced legislation “to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.” Waxman introduced HB1812 on Wednesday with eight Democratic co-sponsors in response to what he called “corruption” perpetuated at the federal level by US President Donald Trump. The Pennsylvania lawmaker accused Trump of financially benefiting from crypto projects like his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), and pushing policies to “roll back federal oversight of crypto markets, shielding these schemes from scrutiny.” “In Pennsylvania, no public official should be allowed to use their office to enrich themselves through cryptocurrency schemes,” said Waxman. “That’s why I’m introducing legislation to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office. This includes launching, promoting, or trading in coins where they hold a personal financial interest.” The claims that Trump and his family have used his presidential campaign and office to personally profit from crypto ventures have prompted pushback from many at the state and federal levels. Several Democrats in the US Congress have proposed legislation similar to Waxman’s in the federal government to ban public officials, including the president, from issuing, sponsoring, or endorsing digital assets while in office. Related: Crypto miner deserts Pennsylvania site, fails to plug wells: Report Waxman’s bill, if passed, would amend Title 65 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to bar public officials and their immediate families from engaging in “prohibited financial transactions” involving more than $1,000 in crypto while in office and for a year after finishing their terms. It would also require them to divest from their crypto holdings within 90 days of the bill becoming law. Potential penalties included fees up to $50,000, though some violations of restricted activities under the law could mean up to five years in prison. Pennsylvania rejects…
MemeCore
M$0.43502+1.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.449-3.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081+0.43%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:11
Aktsia
Post Malone’s First Country Album Hits A Landmark Number

The post Post Malone’s First Country Album Hits A Landmark Number appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Post Malone’s country album F-1 Trillion celebrates 52 weeks on the Billboard 200, living inside the top 40 a year after release. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Post Malone took a huge risk when he decided to release a country album. After first breaking into mainstream consciousness as a hip-hop artist and then finding great commercial success with both pop and rock music, he opted to try his hand at something else. In mid-2024, he dropped F-1 Trillion, a country project he’d been teasing for some time and which, by that point, had already produced one of his biggest singles. F-1 Trillion has turned out to be another longstanding win for the Grammy nominee, and this frame, Malone celebrates as the chart-topper reaches a special landmark. F-1 Trillion Celebrates a Year on the Billboard 200 F-1 Trillion narrowly holds on inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200, as it drops three spaces to No. 39. The country set has now occupied space on Billboard’s all-encompassing albums roster for 52 weeks. A Year on Multiple Billboard Charts A year into its life on the Billboard charts, F-1 Trillion is enjoying an anniversary lap on not just the Billboard 200, but two other tallies as well. Malone has kept F-1 Trillion on both the Top Streaming Albums and Top Country Albums rankings for 52 weeks. This time around, it dips to Nos. 35 and 6, on those lists, respectively. F-1 Trillion Continues to Move Huge Numbers Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, F-1 Trillion moved 17,400…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03263-3.97%
SynFutures
F$0.007569+0.10%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4342+1.86%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:10
Aktsia
Dormant BTC Whale’s Astounding $74.7M Ethereum Pivot

BitcoinWorld Dormant BTC Whale’s Astounding $74.7M Ethereum Pivot The cryptocurrency world is currently captivated by an extraordinary event: a Dormant BTC Whale, inactive for a remarkable seven years, has re-emerged to execute a stunning strategic pivot. This astute move involved rotating a significant portion of their assets into Ethereum (ETH), resulting in an astonishing $74.7 million in unrealized gains in a mere three days. This rapid and massive profit highlights the immense potential and dynamic opportunities within the crypto markets for those with sharp timing and substantial capital. How Did This Dormant BTC Whale Achieve Such Rapid Gains? The details of this incredible maneuver come from renowned on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, who shared insights on X. The analyst meticulously tracked the activities of this particular Dormant BTC Whale, revealing a precise and highly effective market entry. This whale, after years of holding Bitcoin silently, decided it was time for a change, shifting focus to Ethereum. The whale initiated a massive withdrawal of 93,402 ETH. This significant acquisition took place since August 20th. The average purchase price for this substantial ETH holding was approximately $4,284 per coin. Presently, the whale commands an impressive 105,599 ETH, which translates to an estimated $495 million across two primary wallets. Such a well-timed and executed strategy underscores the power of conviction and precise market analysis, especially when dealing with the substantial sums managed by a Dormant BTC Whale. It’s a testament to how quickly fortunes can change in the volatile crypto landscape. Understanding the Strategic Ethereum (ETH) Rotation The strategy employed by this particular Dormant BTC Whale was not merely a simple purchase; it was a calculated rotation from their long-held Bitcoin assets into Ethereum. This shift represents a strategic re-allocation, aiming to capitalize on specific market conditions. Furthermore, on-chain analysis indicates that five ETH-long accounts on Hyperliquid, strongly linked to this entity, are collectively showing approximately $45 million in paper profits. This suggests a sophisticated, multi-pronged approach to maximize returns on their Ethereum position. Why did this Dormant BTC Whale choose Ethereum? At the time of this pivot, Ethereum was demonstrating robust market momentum and strong fundamentals, making it an exceptionally attractive asset for a large-scale investor seeking substantial upside potential. The decision to deploy such a massive amount of capital strongly suggests a high conviction in Ethereum’s immediate or medium-term price appreciation. Key Lessons from the Dormant BTC Whale’s Masterclass This remarkable event provides invaluable insights for all participants in the cryptocurrency market, from retail investors to institutional players. The actions of this Dormant BTC Whale offer a compelling case study in strategic investing: Masterful Market Timing: The whale’s entry point into ETH was exceptionally precise, demonstrating that even long-term holders can significantly benefit from active and intelligent asset management. Conviction in Altcoin Potential: While Bitcoin is often revered as the premier digital store of value, this bold move highlights a profound belief in Ethereum’s growth trajectory and its capacity to outperform. The Power of On-Chain Analysis: The ability of expert analysts like @ai_9684xtpa to meticulously track and report such large-scale movements provides unparalleled transparency and critical insights into market sentiment and dynamics. Patience as a Virtue: The whale patiently held BTC for seven years, waiting for the optimal moment to act. This exemplifies the importance of long-term vision combined with opportunistic short-term execution in crypto investing. It’s a powerful reminder that while passive holding is a valid strategy, strategic re-allocation can unlock truly immense value. Broader Market Implications and Ethereum’s Strength The movements of a significant Dormant BTC Whale inevitably send ripples across the entire cryptocurrency market. Such large-scale capital shifts, particularly from long-term, previously inactive holders, are often closely observed as they can signal broader changes in market sentiment or highlight potentially undervalued assets. For smaller investors, carefully observing these patterns can offer valuable directional clues, though it is always crucial to conduct independent research and understand that whale movements do not guarantee similar outcomes for individual portfolios. Furthermore, this incident emphatically reinforces Ethereum’s standing as a dominant and attractive force within the crypto ecosystem. Its robust technological foundation, continuous development, and expanding utility continue to draw substantial capital, even from those who have been on the sidelines for years. The sheer scale of the profit generated in such a compressed timeframe is a compelling testament to both the inherent volatility and the extraordinary reward potential that characterizes the digital asset world. In conclusion, the astounding $74.7 million profit generated by a Dormant BTC Whale through a swift and strategic Ethereum pivot is more than just a headline; it’s a captivating narrative that profoundly underscores the unpredictable yet immensely lucrative nature of cryptocurrency markets. This event not only showcases the strategic prowess of seasoned, large-scale investors but also offers invaluable insights into the critical importance of market timing, asset allocation, and the power of on-chain data. It serves as a compelling, real-world example of how calculated risks, underpinned by deep market understanding, can indeed lead to extraordinary financial success in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a Dormant BTC Whale? A Dormant BTC Whale refers to an individual or entity holding a very large amount of Bitcoin that has remained untouched in their wallet for an extended period, often several years. How did the whale make $74.7M in three days? The whale strategically moved a significant portion of their assets from Bitcoin into Ethereum (ETH) at an opportune moment. They acquired 93,402 ETH at an average price of $4,284, and the subsequent rise in Ethereum’s price led to $74.7 million in unrealized gains within three days. What is on-chain analysis? On-chain analysis involves examining data directly from a blockchain’s public ledger, such as transaction volumes, wallet activity, and asset flows, to gain insights into market trends and participant behavior, like that of a Dormant BTC Whale. Should I follow whale movements for my investments? While observing whale movements can offer valuable insights into market sentiment and potential trends, it’s crucial to conduct your own thorough research (DYOR). Whale actions do not guarantee similar outcomes for smaller investors, and the market can be highly volatile. What does this mean for Ethereum’s market position? This significant pivot from a Dormant BTC Whale into Ethereum reinforces ETH’s strong market position and its attractiveness as a high-potential asset. It suggests continued institutional and large-investor confidence in Ethereum’s ecosystem and future growth. Did you find this incredible story insightful? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about the amazing opportunities in the digital asset space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Dormant BTC Whale’s Astounding $74.7M Ethereum Pivot first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05892+3.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.002257-3.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.76-2.80%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:10
Aktsia
Fed Rate Cut Odds Surge After Powell’s Speech

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-expectations-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.57%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:09
Aktsia
Crypto Prices Surge as Enthusiasm Grows

Cryptocurrency markets are experiencing an extraordinary rise, with Bitcoin soaring beyond $115,700 and Ethereum climbing to $4,600, marking significant gains. The recent surge in Ethereum has sparked optimism regarding the ETHBTC trading pair.Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Surge as Enthusiasm Grows
GAINS
GAINS$0.0273-2.29%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:08
Aktsia
Showing signs of topping at 1.6190 YTD highs

The post Showing signs of topping at 1.6190 YTD highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro clings to support above 1.6125 after having been rejected at 1.1690 for the second consecutive time. Weak German Gross Domestic Product data is likely to weigh on the Euro on Friday. EUR/CAD; A break below 1.6080 would confirm a Double top pattern. The Euro is losing momentum against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The common currency was rejected at the 1.6190 long-term highs for the second time this week, suggesting that the rally from late July highs is over, but bears should break below 1.6125 nd 1.6080 support levels to confirm a corrective reversal. On the fundamental front, the cautious market is weighing both currencies against a stronger USD, but the downward revision of the German Q2 GDP seen earlier on Friday is likely to weigh on the Euro. Later today, Canada’s retail sales might help the CAD to extend its recovery. Technical Analysis: Key support is at the 1.6080 area The technical picture shows signs of topping at 1.6190. A potential double top at 1.6190 is a common sign of a trend shift, an idea supported by the bearish divergence in the 4-Hour RSI and the break of the ascending trendline. Bears are being contained above the August 20 low, at 1.6125 so far, with a key support looming at the 1.6070-1.6080 area, where the August 14 and 19 lows meet the neckline of the above-mentioned DT pattern. The figure’s measured target is coincident with the August 11 low, at 1.5975. On the flip side, the Euro should regain a reverse trendline, now at 1.6155, which is holding bulls so far on Friday, before aiming for a retest of the August 17 and 21 highs of 1.6190. Beyond here, the 127.2 Fibonacci retracement of the late-July bearish cycle, at 1.6225, is a plausible target. Euro Price Today…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.57%
Sign
SIGN$0.07071-1.40%
Aktsia
2025/08/22 23:07
Aktsia

