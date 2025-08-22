2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
Missed Dogecoin in 2014? Analysts Say Layer Brett Could Be the Next Multi-Billion Meme Coin

Now, the Layer Brett presale is gaining momentum, with claims that LBRETT could be the next multi-billion meme coin. Built […] The post Missed Dogecoin in 2014? Analysts Say Layer Brett Could Be the Next Multi-Billion Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 23:28
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Literally Erases Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The post ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Literally Erases Zack Snyder’s Justice League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For months if not years now, it’s been unclear how exactly new DCU head James Gunn was planning to merge his beloved Peacemaker into the new universe, ported over from the old DCEU in which the character, and his supporting cast, were born. Now we have our answer, and it’s genuinely hilarious. He just…did it. In the Peacemaker season 2 premiere, he retconned season 1, and he quite literally erased the guest appearance of the Snyder-era Justice League from the finale of the last season. Previously, after the chaotic events of the finale, the Justice League shows up, mostly in shadow, as he yells at them for taking their sweet time. We got an actual cameo from Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman for a few quips, others like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are only seen in silhouette. Now Gunn simply erased that. Instead, he replaced the old JLA in that scene with Justice Gang members Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Guy Gardner, along with Superman and Supergirl (who he says are not part of the Justice Gang, this was just a “team up”). Here, the non-shadow cameo is from Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion’s Guy, though they had a large role earlier in the episode. You really just don’t see this kind of thing happening in this age of hyper-connected comic book universes, which often bend over backward to try and explain how everything is linked and painstakingly attempting to not break canon or retcon things. Gunn didn’t bother trying and, A) it solves the problem instantly, Peacemaker and all those guys are now DCU, and the idea is that they more or less always have been, and B) the main group who will be super mad about Zack Snyder’s DCEU heroes being deleted are…huge Zack Snyder…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:28
VanEck Submits Application for First Spot Solana ETF Based on JitoSOL

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Jito Foundation, VanEck has submitted an S-1 application to launch the first spot Solana ETF fully supported by the liquid staking token (LST) JitoSOL - VanEck JitoSOL ETF. In 2025, the SEC clarified that protocol staking and liquid staking, under certain structures, do not involve securities transactions, paving a compliant path for the use of LST in an ETF. This ETF will provide investors with liquidity, tax and regulatory clarity, and the economic advantage of offsetting fees through staking income. Furthermore, JitoSOL strengthens the security of the Solana network through decentralized staking, indirectly contributing to the health of the network for investors. The VanEck JitoSOL ETF application, currently under review, is an important step in connecting blockchain infrastructure with institutional investors.
PANews2025/08/22 23:26
Top 3 Meme Coins Under $1 Poised for Explosive Growth – Why MAGAX Leads the Pack

The meme coin market is once again heating up as retail investors search for the next high-growth opportunity.
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:25
AI Replaces Human Moderators in TikTok’s UK Restructuring

TLDRs; TikTok to cut UK safety jobs, shifting content moderation focus to AI systems amid global restructuring. Over 85% of removed TikTok videos are flagged by automated AI systems before users even report them. Communication Workers Union criticizes TikTok’s job cuts, raising concerns about effectiveness and timing tied to union recognition. UK’s new Online Safety [...] The post AI Replaces Human Moderators in TikTok’s UK Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 23:24
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve under House Bill 421

TLDR Philippines plans 10K BTC reserve to hedge debt and future-proof economy. House Bill 421: BSP to buy 2K Bitcoin yearly, securing ₿ as national reserve. Philippines eyes BTC as “digital gold” to cut debt and boost fiscal security. BSP may hoard 10K Bitcoin in 5 years, reshaping Asia’s reserve strategies. Bill 421 makes PH [...] The post Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve under House Bill 421 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 23:22
Ethereum Treasury Firm SharpLink Launches $1.5B Stock Buyback

SharpLink Gaming, one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH), has announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.  In a press release today, the Minneapolis-based company said its board gave the green light to the plan as part of a strategy to manage capital more effectively and strengthen long-term shareholder value. SharpLink Launches Stock Buyback Program The company explained that the program gives it room to repurchase shares whenever market conditions make sense.  SharpLink pointed out that if its stock trades at or below the net asset value of its Ethereum holdings, issuing new equity could reduce the ETH value attached to each share. In that case, buying back stock would present a smarter and more rewarding approach for shareholders. Notably, Co-Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chalom said the program ensures the company can move quickly when opportunities arise. He added that SharpLink views the plan as a way to provide stability in the market, use capital more efficiently, and show its commitment to sustainable growth. Per the press release, SharpLink also clarified that it has several options for carrying out the buyback. Specifically, the company may buy shares directly from the open market, negotiate private transactions, or use other legal methods.  It did not set a fixed number of shares to repurchase. Instead, it said the scale of the program will depend on market trends, stock price, and trading activity. The company also reserved the right to pause or end the program at any time. SharpLink Continues to Expand Its Ethereum Treasury  Meanwhile, market data shows that SharpLink boasts a strong financial standing. Its stock (SBET) currently trades at $18.4, with a net asset value ratio of 1.03 tied to its Ethereum reserves. According to data provider SER, the company has already made a profit of $742.7 million from its ETH holdings. Interestingly, the stock buyback plan comes just days after SharpLink made a massive ETH purchase. On Aug. 19, the company purchased 143,593 ETH for $667 million, lifting its total Ethereum holdings above the $3 billion mark.  SharpLink now holds around 740,800 ETH worth about $3.11 billion, securing its spot as the second-largest Ethereum treasury company in the world. Only BitMine holds more, with 1.5 million ETH valued at $6.76 billion. Speaking on the company's position, Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said SharpLink could grow faster than many of its peers in the Ethereum treasury race. Lubin, who also serves as SharpLink's chairman, has supported the company's decision to align its treasury reserves with Ethereum. Remarkably, data from SER shows that SharpLink is part of a wider trend of corporations building ETH reserves. At the moment, 69 companies hold a combined 4.102 million ETH, which equals about 3.4% of Ethereum's total circulating supply of 120.7 million tokens. SharpLink Ethereum Holdings and NAV SERSharpLink Ethereum Holdings and NAV | SER
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:20
XRP Was Designed for Banks

The post XRP Was Designed for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP is one of the most talked-about digital assets in the crypto space, yet it stands apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum in a fundamental way. Unlike those networks, which grew out of grassroots communities and cypherpunk ideals, XRP was built with a different mission in mind: to modernize and streamline global payments for banks and financial institutions. This institutional-first approach has given XRP undeniable real-world utility, but it also raises a difficult question for the average retail investor: if banks become the main drivers of XRP adoption, will everyday holders be left behind? A Digital Asset for Global Payments At the heart of XRP’s design is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source blockchain that supports fast, low-cost transactions. Its primary role is as a “bridge currency” for cross-border payments. Through Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) system, financial institutions can convert local currency into XRP, send it across the ledger in seconds, and have the recipient convert it back into their own currency. This solves many of the problems plaguing the decades-old SWIFT network, which often requires multiple correspondent banks and several days for settlement. With XRP, institutions can avoid holding large amounts of capital in foreign accounts, freeing up liquidity and reducing costs dramatically. Recent years have seen Ripple expand its partnerships worldwide, with companies like SBI Remit and Tranglo adopting ODL. The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also removed a major cloud of uncertainty, paving the way for potential products such as a Spot XRP ETF backed by giants like BlackRock. For banks and payment providers, XRP is no longer just an experiment – it is becoming an essential piece of global finance infrastructure. The Dilemma for Retail Investors While this growing institutional adoption sounds promising, it doesn’t necessarily translate into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:19
Canada is removing 25% tariffs on U.S. consumer goods that follow USMCA rules

Canada is officially dropping its 25% retaliatory tariffs on a wide list of U.S. consumer goods that meet the terms of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in an attempt to cool things down with the Trump White House. Prime Minister Mark Carney will make the announcement after a cabinet meeting this Friday, according to Bloomberg. The policy […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 23:15
