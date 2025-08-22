2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Unclear if tariffs will ultimately be one-time impact

Unclear if tariffs will ultimately be one-time impact

The post Unclear if tariffs will ultimately be one-time impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beth Hammack, the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland, struck a hawkish tone in remarks on Thursday, stressing the need to keep inflation in check. She warned that tariff impacts are only beginning to show in the economy and may intensify next year. While noting the Fed is close to neutral, Hammack dismissed the case for rate cuts in the near term. Key Quotes Both sides of the Fed mandate are under pressure. Its important to maintain modestly restrictive policy to lower inflation. Firms are trying to withhold passing on tariffs, but that can’t last forever. It’s just now tariff impacts are starting to affect economy. Full tariff impact won’t be clear until next year. Unclear if tariffs will ultimately be one time impact. Biggest concern inflation is too high, and inflation has been trending in wrong direction. Will view job data in context of broader economic changes. Labor supply has come down dramatically. The Fed needs to stay “laser focused” on too high inflation. We have a small distance to get to neutral policy. Does not see any sign of a notable economic downturn. Does not see imminent case for cutting rates based on current data. Doesn’t think Fed policy is far from neutral policy, no need for stimulative policy. US-China Trade War FAQs Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living. An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory…
NEAR
NEAR$2.529-4.34%
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-3.06%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:37
Aktsia
What Investors Need to Know About This Undervalued $0.005 AI-Powered Token in the Booming 2025 Crypto Market

What Investors Need to Know About This Undervalued $0.005 AI-Powered Token in the Booming 2025 Crypto Market

The post What Investors Need to Know About This Undervalued $0.005 AI-Powered Token in the Booming 2025 Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently reached a new all-time high of $124,000, further staying firm in its position in the digital asset market. However, the positive trend in price value does not apply to BTC alone. One such AI-powered blockchain project is Ozak AI, which has seen interest due to its presale and returns. The token is currently trading at a price of $0.005; with analysts using the industry-leading example of Bitcoin and comparing its potential path, they cite a potential 300x earnings for early adopters. Ozak AI’s Presale Growth and ROI Calculations Ozak AI began its presale with an initial token price of $0.001. That stage sold out and moved to the second round at $0.002, representing a 100% increase. The third stage upgraded to $0.003, while the ongoing fourth phase sells tokens at $0.005. This growth from $0.001 to $0.005 equals a 400% rise during the presale alone. The fifth stage will be opened at 0.01, twice the existing price. Investing at a price of $0.005 and following the target price of $1, an investor will potentially gain 300 times that amount should the target be achieved. So far, the presale has raised $2.1 by selling 184 million $OZ. Ozak AI’s listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko adds further visibility. The project is also focused on deflationary economics in that it has a capped supply model, and there is no minting above 10 billion tokens.  Technological Features and Use Cases Ozak AI blends artificial intelligence with blockchain to offer an adaptive and scalable system. Its DePIN system uses blockchain and IPFS for decentralized data storage and processing. This network reduces single points of failure, while smart contracts manage access and secure real-time transactions. It can also run Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a tamper-proof, trustless, information aggregation protocol that combines distributed data sources.…
RealLink
REAL$0.05891+3.82%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04847-0.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.77-2.80%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:36
Aktsia
Bitcoin OG sells another 300 BTC to buy ETH, making a profit of $84 million in 3 days

Bitcoin OG sells another 300 BTC to buy ETH, making a profit of $84 million in 3 days

According to PANews on August 22nd, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a Bitcoin OG recently deposited another 300 BTC (approximately $34.78 million) on the Hyperliquid platform to sell and purchase ETH. Over the past three days, this user has realized $84 million in open interest gains: It holds a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth approximately US$581 million), with an average entry price of US$4,295 and a floating profit of US$49 million. 100,979 ETH (worth approximately $435 million) were purchased in spot trading at an average price of $4,309, resulting in a floating profit of $35 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.77-2.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0273-2.29%
OG
OG$13.149-1.71%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 23:35
Aktsia
Pennsylvania lawmakers attempt to restrict officials’ crypto dealings

Pennsylvania lawmakers attempt to restrict officials’ crypto dealings

The post Pennsylvania lawmakers attempt to restrict officials’ crypto dealings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pennsylvania lawmaker Ben Waxman, a Democrat, has introduced a bill that would prevent public officials from owning or transacting in digital assets while in office. The proposal, known as the House Bill 1812 (HB1812), aims to amend the state’s ethics and financial disclosure laws and extend those restrictions to officials’ immediate families. The legislation covers a broad spectrum of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, memecoins, NFTs, and stablecoins, and would apply both during an official’s term and for one year after leaving office. Under the proposal, public officials must divest any digital holdings within 90 days of assuming office or from the bill’s effective date. The prohibition would extend beyond direct ownership, applying to assets held through companies, trusts, funds, or financial products such as derivatives and ETFs. Lawmakers must also disclose any digital asset holdings worth more than $1,000 in their annual financial statements. Meanwhile, violations of the proposed law could trigger significant consequences. Ethics breaches in Pennsylvania can carry felony charges, meaning that public officials who fail to comply could face civil penalties of up to $50,000 or even prison time. According to the crypto legislation tracking platform Bitcoin Laws, HB1812 has only cleared the first committee stage, the second of six steps required before it could become law. Democrats raise efforts to curb digital asset conflicts Waxman’s proposal aligns with a growing effort among Democratic lawmakers to curb potential conflicts of interest tied to digital assets. Earlier this year, Congressman Sam Liccardo proposed legislation to prevent government officials and their families from profiting from cryptocurrencies, including memecoins. His bill sought to ban elected officials, spouses, and dependent children from issuing, promoting, or financially benefiting from digital securities and commodities, calling the measure “a way to make corruption criminal again.” Over the years, the Democratic Party has taken a…
SIX
SIX$0.02181-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081+0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020305-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:33
Aktsia
Sui Blockchain Hosts XAUm Tokenized Gold Amid Rising Institutional Interest

Sui Blockchain Hosts XAUm Tokenized Gold Amid Rising Institutional Interest

The post Sui Blockchain Hosts XAUm Tokenized Gold Amid Rising Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 22, 2025 07:41 Matrixdock’s XAUm token, backed by 99.99% pure gold, launches on Sui, marking a first for non-EVM chains and expanding DeFi integration. Matrixdock, a leading platform in Asia for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), has launched its flagship XAUm token on the Sui blockchain. This marks the first instance of XAUm being issued on a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, according to the Sui Foundation. XAUm: A New Era of Gold Tokenization XAUm, which is backed 1:1 by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited gold of 99.99% purity, is now available on the Sui blockchain. The token is fully audited by Bureau Veritas, and its physical gold reserve audit report for the first half of 2025 is publicly accessible. This transparency underscores Matrixdock’s commitment to providing a reliable asset for users to hold, trade, lend, and redeem within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Sui, with over $2 billion in total value locked (TVL), is quickly establishing itself as a hub for institutional DeFi activity and RWA deployment. The integration of XAUm into Sui allows for seamless utility across lending, trading, and collateralization, reinforcing Sui’s position as a robust infrastructure for asset-backed tokenization. Strategic Integration and Future Prospects Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock, emphasized the transformative potential of XAUm on Sui, stating, “By bringing gold onchain, XAUm transforms a traditionally static asset into one with expanded digital utility.” The integration is expected to accelerate the development of RWA and broaden access to tokenized gold across global markets. XAUm is designed to serve both as a store of value and a source of liquidity within the Sui ecosystem. The token’s availability is anticipated to enhance DeFi protocols on Sui, enabling features such as trading, lending, and wallet support. Additionally, Matrixdock provides…
RealLink
REAL$0.05891+3.82%
SUI
SUI$3.495-5.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.24%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:32
Aktsia
WLFI purchased 1,076 ETH at an average price of $4,670, with a total investment of $5.025 million.

WLFI purchased 1,076 ETH at an average price of $4,670, with a total investment of $5.025 million.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Trump's World Liberty (WLFI) had just purchased 1,076 ETH at a price of US$4,670 per ETH, with a total cost of US$5.025 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-3.06%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11313+7.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,606.81-3.55%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 23:32
Aktsia
World’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Says Its Buys Don’t Impact Price

World’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Says Its Buys Don’t Impact Price

Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Strategy’s treasurer and head of investor relations, Shirish Jajodia, said the firm carefully manages […] The post World’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Says Its Buys Don’t Impact Price appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.50%
Salamanca
DON$0.000547-0.72%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 23:30
Aktsia
Bitcoin reclaims $116K, Ether, XRP push higher after Fed’s Powell hints at possible rate cuts

Bitcoin reclaims $116K, Ether, XRP push higher after Fed’s Powell hints at possible rate cuts

The post Bitcoin reclaims $116K, Ether, XRP push higher after Fed’s Powell hints at possible rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin surged above $116,000 following Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s signal of possible rate cuts. Powell emphasized a data-driven approach to monetary policy, citing resilience in the economy and ongoing inflation concerns. Bitcoin climbed over 3% on Friday to trade above $116,000 as optimism in crypto markets picked up after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a cautious signal that the central bank could move toward lowering interest rates. Speaking at the Fed’s Jackson Hole event, Powell noted that inflation is still “somewhat elevated” but has eased substantially from post-pandemic highs. The Fed is facing a delicate balance, he said, with upside pressures on inflation and downside pressures on employment. He added that the current policy rate is closer to neutral and the labor market is stable, giving the Fed room to proceed cautiously. “The baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said. “Monetary policy is not on a preset course. FOMC members will make these decisions based solely on their assessment of the data and its implications for the economic outlook and the balance of risks,” Powell stressed. According to the central bank leader, tariffs could push inflation higher, but the base case is that price increases will be short-lived. The Fed remains vigilant against stagflation and is committed to its 2% inflation target. Powell’s remarks quickly lifted crypto and stock markets as investors read the speech as more dovish than expected. Bitcoin hit $116,000 after retreating below $112,000 earlier this week in anticipation of Powell’s hawkish stance, while other major crypto assets also moved higher following the speech. Ethereum jumped 7% to $4,600. XRP, Solana, and Chainlink each gained over 6%, while Dogecoin and Cardano rose around 8% on the speech. The total crypto market capitalization surpassed $4 trillion,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081+0.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.47%
XRP
XRP$2.9473-3.03%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:30
Aktsia
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$555 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$555 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $555 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $308 million in long positions and $246 million in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $103 million, while ETH liquidations totaled $252 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,573.77-2.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,606.81-3.55%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 23:30
Aktsia
Top 4 AI and Mainstream Cryptocurrencies to Watch in August 2025 — Why Nexchain AI’s Crypto Presale Success Could Lead the Next Wave Higher

Top 4 AI and Mainstream Cryptocurrencies to Watch in August 2025 — Why Nexchain AI’s Crypto Presale Success Could Lead the Next Wave Higher

This August, investors are turning to projects that combine innovation with practical adoption. Four cryptocurrencies stand out in this wave: […] The post Top 4 AI and Mainstream Cryptocurrencies to Watch in August 2025 — Why Nexchain AI’s Crypto Presale Success Could Lead the Next Wave Higher appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-2.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 23:29
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.