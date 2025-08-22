2025-08-25 Monday

Jump Crypto proposes a DFBA mechanism to address the challenges of traditional CLOBs on the blockchain.

Jump Crypto proposes a DFBA mechanism to address the challenges of traditional CLOBs on the blockchain.

PANews reported on August 22 that the market maker Jump Crypto research team published an article proposing a new trading mechanism, Dual Flow Batch Auction (DFBA), which aims to address the challenges of traditional continuous limit order books (CLOBs) on the blockchain. It is reported that CLOBs rely on continuous matching and time priority mechanisms, which leads to latency arbitrage, MEV (miner extractable value) problems and unfavorable trading liquidity, increasing market transaction costs. DFBA conducts two independent auctions every 100 milliseconds, dividing orders into two groups: Makers and Takers, and completing transactions at a single fair clearing price. This mechanism eliminates arrival time priority, avoids competition among liquidity providers, and shifts the focus of competition from speed to price and scale. Compared to traditional designs, DFBA offers tighter quotes and deeper liquidity, while protecting natural traders from latency arbitrage and MEV reordering. Jumpcrypto believes this design inherits the advantages of previous trading models, such as continuous liquidity and auction fairness, while avoiding drawbacks such as high slippage and liquidity fragmentation, providing a fairer and more efficient trading environment for market participants.
PANews2025/08/22 23:43
Bio Protocol surges amid whale buying frenzy, but 1 risk remains

Bio Protocol surges amid whale buying frenzy, but 1 risk remains

Bio Protocol price surged to a record high as recent momentum continued and whale accumulation accelerated. Bio Protocol (BIO) jumped to a high of $0.2390, up more than 450% from its lowest level this year. Its 24-hour volume surged 120%…
Crypto.news2025/08/22 23:42
Powell’s Jackson Hole speech sparks renewed momentum amid rate‑cut hopes

Powell's Jackson Hole speech sparks renewed momentum amid rate‑cut hopes

The post Powell’s Jackson Hole speech sparks renewed momentum amid rate‑cut hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium delivered a cautiously optimistic signal that seems to have renewed momentum across crypto markets.  Bitcoin rebounded to trade near $115,800, up around 2% in the last 24 hours, responding to Powell’s implicit dovish lean on monetary policy. ETH and other major tokens are also showing strength, reflecting renewed investor interest heading into what could be a pivotal September Federal Reserve meeting. Markets had pulled back in the days leading up to the speech, with BTC dipping below $112,000 and ETH sliding over 4%. Traders positioned defensively amid uncertainty, but Powell’s measured tone, emphasizing flexibility and data reliance, appears to have reassured markets enough to trigger a modest relief rally. Price action suggests crypto remains highly sensitive to shifts in central bank policy expectations. Interest rate easing typically increases liquidity and investor risk appetite, which could further boost capital flows into DeFi platforms, stablecoin infrastructure and tokenized financial instruments. Institutions and retail alike may view this environment as more conducive to launching and scaling in Web3.However, market watchers caution that Powell’s approach was more observant and data-driven rather than decisively dovish, suggesting any further rallies could hinge on forthcoming economic data and Fed communication. Source: https://blockworks.co/news/powell-jackson-hole-speech
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:42
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
ETH Treasury Firm SharpLink Announces $1.5B Stock Buyback, SBET Share Jumps 5%

ETH Treasury Firm SharpLink Announces $1.5B Stock Buyback, SBET Share Jumps 5%

Nasdaq-listed ETH treasury firm SharpLink Gaming (SBET) announced a $1.5 billion stock repurchase program to optimize capital allocation. The post ETH Treasury Firm SharpLink Announces $1.5B Stock Buyback, SBET Share Jumps 5% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/22 23:41
XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025

XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025

Pi Network’s price guesses are getting mixed reactions. At the same time, XYZVerse (XYZ) stirs talk as a strong contender […] The post XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 23:41
Hong Kong sees surge in RWA tokenization as Chinese firms pile in

Hong Kong sees surge in RWA tokenization as Chinese firms pile in

Hong Kong’s financial sector is grappling with an unprecedented surge of interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization as mainland Chinese institutions pour resources into developing blockchain-based products in the city. The big moves follow the rollout of its new stablecoin licensing framework. Industry leaders and advisers are now pressing the government to accelerate regulatory measures […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 23:40
Morgan Wallen Ties Adele’s All-Time Record

Morgan Wallen Ties Adele's All-Time Record

The post Morgan Wallen Ties Adele’s All-Time Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With 40 career weeks atop the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen ties Adele for the eighth-most in chart history. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation) Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem is the No. 1 album in America yet again. That’s been the case for most of the project’s life on the Billboard charts, and it refuses to budge once more. As the blockbuster leads the charge again on the Billboard 200, Wallen breaks a tie with one superstar, forms another with one of the most successful women in music history, and earns a new space in American chart history. I’m the Problem Hits 11 Weeks at No. 1 I’m the Problem has now ruled the Billboard 200 for 11 nonconsecutive weeks. The project has spent just 13 frames total on the tally, and it only stepped away from the summit when two of the biggest rap albums of 2025 — Jackboys 2 by Travis Scott and his band Jackboys, and Don’t Tap the Glass by Tyler, the Creator — debuted at No. 1. Morgan Wallen Ties Adele Between his three No. 1 albums, Wallen has now led the Billboard 200 for a milestone 40 weeks throughout his career. As the country powerhouse reaches that figure, he ties Adele for the eighth-most frames spent at No. 1 on the all-encompassing ranking of the biggest albums in the country among all musical acts. I’m the Problem Beats Dangerous: The Double Album I’m the Problem is now Wallen’s second-longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Last week it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:40
Bitcoin price pops and Ethereum jumps 7% as Powell speech buoys crypto markets

Bitcoin price pops and Ethereum jumps 7% as Powell speech buoys crypto markets

Bitcoin price jumped after Powell speech
Crypto.news2025/08/22 23:39
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
