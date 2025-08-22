2025-08-25 Monday

Crypto Rallies as Powell Signals Rate Cuts Ahead

ETH prices surged nearly 10% and BTC popped 3% as the Fed chair set the stage for a September rate cut.
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:55
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden,” the hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, returns to No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. while topping all major rankings for the first time. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation, Netflix and Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation, speak during the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix For several weeks now, “Golden,” the massive hit from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has ranked as one of the biggest songs in the world. At times, the track has even landed at No. 1 on both of Billboard’s global tallies. The tune, which is credited to both the fictional girl group HUNTR/X as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the three vocalists that portray the members of the girl group, has reached the top spot on singles rankings in most of the largest music markets in the world. This week, it’s the biggest cut in the United Kingdom — no matter which list one looks at. “Golden” Hits No. 1 on the Streaming Chart For the first time ever, “Golden” is the top-streamed tune in the U.K. This frame, the HUNTR/X cut leaps from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, officially becoming a champion and finally leading in its seventh frame on the one major tally that the track had yet to conquer. “Golden” Returns to the Top Spot At the same time that “Golden” finds its way to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, the tune also dominates the Official Singles tally, but not for the first time. “Golden” first reached No. 1 two weeks ago and then stepped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:55
Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo

Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo

TLDR Eric Trump will visit Tokyo in September to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting. The shareholder meeting will vote on new capital raising methods to support Bitcoin acquisitions. Eric Trump will also speak at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28 and 29. Metaplanet has accumulated 18,888 Bitcoin valued at more than 2 [...] The post Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 23:54
Analyst Calls SOL a Buy Before Potential $360 Rally

Analyst Calls SOL a Buy Before Potential $360 Rally

Analyst Ali sees Solana at $181 as a buy before a $360 rally, with mixed indicators and EU exploring Solana for digital euro.
CryptoPotato2025/08/22 23:52
Tesla Faces Cost Pressures as Cybertruck Discounts and Price Hikes Collide

Tesla Faces Cost Pressures as Cybertruck Discounts and Price Hikes Collide

TLDRs; Tesla hikes Cyberbeast price by $15,000 while discounting unsold Cybertrucks, signaling major cost pressures. Cybertruck sales remain sluggish, with just 50,000 deliveries from 1 million reservations, far below Tesla’s capacity. A March recall affecting 46,000 Cybertrucks highlights production struggles and weak consumer adoption despite heavy hype. Discounts and luxury add-ons reveal Tesla’s balancing act [...] The post Tesla Faces Cost Pressures as Cybertruck Discounts and Price Hikes Collide appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 23:51
France Business Climate in Manufacturing in line with expectations (96) in August

France Business Climate in Manufacturing in line with expectations (96) in August

The post France Business Climate in Manufacturing in line with expectations (96) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:49
Interpol cracks down on African crypto crime: over 1,200 arrested, $37 million in mining and IT equipment confiscated

Interpol cracks down on African crypto crime: over 1,200 arrested, $37 million in mining and IT equipment confiscated

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Interpol, a joint operation codenamed "Serengeti 2.0" cracked a series of cryptocurrency-related criminal cases, arrested 1,209 suspects, involved nearly 88,000 victims, and recovered funds of US$97.4 million. During the operation, Zambian authorities dismantled a large-scale cryptocurrency investment fraud ring that had defrauded investors through advertisements totaling $300 million. Additionally, Angolan police seized 25 illegal cryptocurrency mining centers, arrested 60 Chinese nationals, and confiscated mining and IT equipment worth $37 million. This operation, involving 18 African countries and the United Kingdom, has been ongoing since June of this year.
PANews2025/08/22 23:47
U.S. Justice Department Official Says Writing Code Without Bad Intent ‘Not a Crime’

U.S. Justice Department Official Says Writing Code Without Bad Intent ‘Not a Crime’

The post U.S. Justice Department Official Says Writing Code Without Bad Intent ‘Not a Crime’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A senior official at the U.S. Department of Justice knew the crypto audience in Wyoming had fresh software developer convictions on its mind when he told them on Thursday that his department doesn’t want to go after digital assets software developers who don’t have money-laundering intentions. Matthew Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s criminal division, made those assurances at an event hosted by the new crypto group American Innovation Project, drawing vigorous applause. “The department will not use federal criminal statutes to fashion a new regulatory regime over the digital asset industry,” he said. “The department will not use indictments as a lawmaking tool. The department should not leave innovators guessing as to what could lead to criminal prosecution.” He added that “merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime.” Those sentiments arrive against the backdrop of a couple of recent courtroom developments in which U.S. prosecutors won convictions against crypto developers. Most prominently, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm was found guilty of running an unlawful money transmitting business. That followed closely on the heels of a plea agreement involving the developers behind Samourai Wallet pleading guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business — a significantly lesser charge to what they’d originally faced. Galeotti directly addressed concerns about that specific criminal code they were all convicted under. He said the DOJ wouldn’t use it in crypto cases unless prosecutors have “evidence that a defendant knew of the specific legal requirements and willfully violated it.” He said new charges won’t be pressed under that code in cases in which “software is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third party does not have custody and control over user assets.” An April memo issued by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had set…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:47
Trump Tariffs: Canada to Lift Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods, Boosting Crypto Market Rally

Trump Tariffs: Canada to Lift Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods, Boosting Crypto Market Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/22 23:46
Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger

Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger

The post Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Core issue How is crypto affected?  An urgent security update for iOS 18.6 has been released by Apple, 2. iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS to address a critical zero-day vulnerability in its ImageIO framework (CVE-2025-43300). This vulnerability, which has already been used in the wild, allowed hackers to exploit such a primitive functionality as image opening to jeopardize device security and possibly empty wallets for cryptocurrency users. Core issue The flaw is caused by an out-of-bounds write problem in ImageIO, which is Apple’s system for handling image files on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Malicious images could be created by attackers with the intention of corrupting memory when viewed or opened. You Might Also Like According to Apple, a highly sophisticated attack that targeted particular individuals has already exploited this vulnerability. Despite the lack of specifics, Apple acknowledged that it is aware of active exploitation. How is crypto affected?  This kind of zero-day exploit is particularly risky for cryptocurrency owners. An effective exploit might allow hackers to gain access to the device and use it to act like spyware, record keystrokes or steal authentication information. In essence, hackers would have access to someone’s cryptocurrency holdings if private keys, seed phrases or exchange login credentials were made public or stored poorly. You Might Also Like Because mobile and desktop apps are essential to cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, a compromised iPhone, iPad or Mac provides direct access to a user’s assets. In many situations, just receiving or opening an image could have activated the exploit due to memory access. Phishing campaigns could therefore be distributed by disguising themselves as harmless image attachments, social media posts or even artwork associated with an NFT. You should update right away if you are using iOS, iPadOS or macOS. As the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, attackers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:44
