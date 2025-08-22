‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’
The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden,” the hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, returns to No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. while topping all major rankings for the first time. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation, Netflix and Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation, speak during the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix For several weeks now, “Golden,” the massive hit from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has ranked as one of the biggest songs in the world. At times, the track has even landed at No. 1 on both of Billboard’s global tallies. The tune, which is credited to both the fictional girl group HUNTR/X as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the three vocalists that portray the members of the girl group, has reached the top spot on singles rankings in most of the largest music markets in the world. This week, it’s the biggest cut in the United Kingdom — no matter which list one looks at. “Golden” Hits No. 1 on the Streaming Chart For the first time ever, “Golden” is the top-streamed tune in the U.K. This frame, the HUNTR/X cut leaps from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, officially becoming a champion and finally leading in its seventh frame on the one major tally that the track had yet to conquer. “Golden” Returns to the Top Spot At the same time that “Golden” finds its way to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, the tune also dominates the Official Singles tally, but not for the first time. “Golden” first reached No. 1 two weeks ago and then stepped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:55