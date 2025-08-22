2025-08-25 Monday

SharpLink Authorizes $1.5B Stock Buyback

The ETH treasury firm's stock is up nearly 12% following the news.
Ethereum
ETH$4,605.45-3.58%
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:02
RioDeFi (RFUEL): A Comprehensive DeFi Ecosystem

The post RioDeFi (RFUEL): A Comprehensive DeFi Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RioDeFi is a blockchain-based project that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering a range of DeFi-related services and products. RioDeFi is focused on creating a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that provides various financial services, including lending, borrowing, staking, and more. It aims to bring the benefits of DeFi to a broader audience. RFuel is the native cryptocurrency token of the RioDeFi ecosystem. It can be used for transactions within the RioDeFi network, including fees for using its various DeFi services. RFuel token holders can stake their tokens to participate in network security, governance, and consensus processes, potentially earning rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/riodefi-rfuel-token/
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.35%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-4.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 00:02
The HackerNoon Newsletter: The One Question I Ask Before Investing in Any AI Company (8/22/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 22, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer User Group Was Founded in 1955, First Person to Enter Space Twice in 1963, Masatoshi Shima Birthday in 1943, and we present you with these top quality stories. From How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder to One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI, let’s dive right in. One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 5 Min read ] What happens when you put ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok through the Big Five personality test? Spoiler: they’re eager, brown-nosing, and unhinged. Read More. The One Question I Ask Before Investing in Any AI Company By @hacker90235211 [ 4 Min read ] Before you start an AI company or invest in one, always imagine a moment when the AI component is available to everyone tomorrow for free. Read More. From the Big Bang to Superintelligence: A Story of Inevitability By @3l4d [ 6 Min read ] An essay on how the second law of thermodynamics shape the long arc from the Big Bang to AGI, suggesting superintelligence as a physical inevitability. Read More. How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder By @johnwrites [ 4 Min read ] Discover how SocialFi crowdfunding platforms like SeedList are disrupting traditional VC funding in crypto. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-2.23%
Hackernoon2025/08/23 00:02
Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said the effort is being extended to target deceptive social media advertisements, which […] The post Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 00:00
New York Approves Waymo’s Eight-Car Pilot for Self-Driving Future

TLDRs; Waymo has received approval to begin New York City’s first autonomous vehicle pilot with eight cars in Manhattan and Brooklyn. State law requires trained specialists behind the wheel, marking a step back from Waymo’s fully driverless operations in other cities. NYC’s 2024 permit program enforces strict safety, reporting, and coordination requirements for all AV [...] The post New York Approves Waymo’s Eight-Car Pilot for Self-Driving Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0427-4.72%
CAR
CAR$0.011708-2.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Coincentral2025/08/23 00:00
CFTC unveils phase 2 of ‘Crypto Sprint’ to back Trump’s vision – Details

CFTC has began seeking public input on recommendations by Trump's digital asset working group
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-3.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002525-10.93%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0618+0.04%
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:00
Ripple (XRP)  Bulls Pull Back Under $3 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surges With Unmatched Potential

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also quickly gaining the crypto market’s attention, hogging the limelight as Ripple’s XRP bulls take a backseat below $3. Over 15500 investors have already invested in the presale of the project, and over $14.7 million has already been raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently moved into presale phase 6.  Phase 7 will see price rise 14.29% to $0.04. As XRP retracement is also a gauge of overall market conservatism, investor attention is now shifting towards Mutuum Finance, a DeFi token that is buzzed for transforming decentralized lending and also paradigms of liquidity. With growing trade volumes and community attention building, Mutuum Finance stands to be a disruptor in a space where the incumbents are increasingly under pressure. XRP Market Update Ripple’s XRP is down at around $2.88 after dropping below the psychological level of $3 in the last few days. It is only part of the overall market stress and profit-taking being experienced by other top cryptocurrencies. With XRP below this key benchmark, the focus turns quietly to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the narrative rescales on what’s next in the charts. Mutuum Finance Pre-empts to Phase 6 of Its Presale Mutuum Finance has recently completed Phase 5 of its presale and transitioned to Phase 6. Tokens are bought during Phase 6 for $0.035 per token. The presale alone has been an enormous success, with over $14.7 million in capital and over 15,500 holders worldwide. This level of ramping shows the complete confidence placed by the community in the project as well as the prospects of the project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. With every subsequent presale round, demand for the tokens continues to grow, reflecting a strong level of consumer demand and rising adoption levels for Mutuum Finance. The transition to Phase 6 isn’t just the crossing point of community expectation but also a strategic development plan that has been adhered to by the project.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Joins Forces with CertiK for a $50K Bug Bounty In line with its quest for utmost security and transparency, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK, a leading blockchain security and auditing firm. It also initiated a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program to incentivize security researchers and white-hat hackers to spot any probable loopholes in the ecosystem. Further measures have been undertaken to increase security. Reward pool will be distributed in four levels of severity, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical, depending on the scale and type of severity of the issue faced. This comes after Mutuum Finance completed a certification audit by CertiK, which went on to ensure that the platform is devoted to user funds security, smart contract stability, and blockchain integrity. Mutuum Finance Launches MUTM Giveaway Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also offering a $100,000 giveaway where 10 of their members are receiving $10,000 worth in MUTM tokens. It also announced to be having a leaderboard system where it will be offering bonus tokens to the top 50 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) token holders. Mutuum Finance is a P2C and P2P lending protocol where the customers own their money. It is a full DeFi process that is more secure, easy, and transparent compared to the conventional lending products of a centralized entity. It is becoming popular as a DeFi project that can make more profit in comparison to most of the older altcoins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $14.7M from over 15,500 investors, showing strong momentum as XRP slips under $3. At $0.035 in Phase 6, early buyers face a 14.29% rise to $0.04 in Phase 7 and potential 400%+ ROI long term. Backed by a $100K giveaway and CertiK’s $50K bug bounty, MUTM is emerging as DeFi’s next big disruptor. Join the presale now and secure your spot early. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005137+1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.35%
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:00
How Ozak AI’s $0.01 Entry in Today’s Hot AI Crypto Presale Could Turn $1,000 Into a $280,000 Windfall—Outclassing Even Shiba Inu’s Meteoric Rise and Beating Solana by 2027

Ozak AI ($OZ) is becoming an outlier AI-enabled crypto project because of the intersection between artificial intelligence and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network). Such a groundbreaking combination uses highly developed AI, distributed physical structure, and tokenized expansion dynamics to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that is geared towards scale and intelligent automation. With AI-driven crypto projects
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-1.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-2.23%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009653-1.70%
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:00
Unlocking Cautious Optimism For Global Markets

The post Unlocking Cautious Optimism For Global Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global financial community recently tuned into U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pivotal Jackson Hole speech, and his message was clear: a remarkably stable U.S. job market provides the central bank with crucial room for careful Fed policy adjustments. This significant pronouncement, initially highlighted by Walter Bloomberg on X, carries profound implications for all markets, including the often-volatile world of cryptocurrencies. Understanding Powell’s Stance on Fed Policy Adjustments During his highly anticipated address, Jerome Powell emphasized that the consistent unemployment rate allows the Federal Reserve to approach its monetary policy with caution and deliberation. This isn’t a signal for immediate action, but rather a commitment to a data-dependent strategy. What does “careful policy adjustments” truly entail? It suggests a measured pace, where the Fed will closely monitor incoming economic data – particularly inflation, employment figures, and consumer spending – before implementing any significant shifts in interest rates or its balance sheet. The goal is to steer the economy toward sustainable growth without triggering an abrupt downturn, often referred to as a “soft landing.” This nuanced approach aims to reduce market uncertainty and foster a more predictable economic environment. Why Does a Stable Job Market Empower the Fed’s Policy Adjustments? A robust and stable employment picture is more than just good news for workers; it’s a vital indicator of economic health. When the job market is strong and unemployment remains low, it signifies a resilient economy with healthy consumer demand and business activity. This economic strength gives the Federal Reserve valuable flexibility. Crucially, it means the Fed isn’t forced into hasty decisions. If inflation persists, a strong job market allows them to continue tightening policy without immediately fearing widespread job losses. Conversely, if inflationary pressures ease, they have the option to pause or slow down rate hikes without signaling economic…
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.50%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 23:57
XRP, Ethereum spike as investors bet on dovish Powell and September interest rate cut

Major cryptocurrencies skyrocketed on Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted that the organisation might be closer to interest cuts than previously thought.“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said during his annual address at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Current conditions, said Powell, allow “us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance.” What are those conditions? Elevated inflation risks, said Powell, while unemployment numbers remain low. The Federal Reserve has a mandate to keep full employment and stable prices. Ethereum is leading the way, up 9% on the day. Ether trades at about $4,645. Ripple-linked XRP spiked nearly 5%, changing hands for $3.03. Bitcoin is up 3.4% to about $116,611. Jackson HolePowell’s speech was the talk of the town this week.That’s because Jackson Hole, the Fed’s annual gathering in Wyoming, carries outsized weight for high-risk assets, like cryptocurrencies, since they’re largely conditioned to what the Fed’s monetary policy is. Looser financial conditions are favoured by crypto investors since they allow for more liquidity to flow within financial markets. When conditions are tight, it’s harder for money to go in and out of the system, leading investors to restrict themselves to more conservative instruments. Across assetsThe colour green didn’t just drape cryptocurrencies, however. The bellwether S&P 500 is up 1.5%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.9%, and gold also rose about 1%.Before Powell’s speech, there was an 83% chance of an interest rate cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. After his remarks, the odds jumped to around 90%,Powell also stressed the importance of the Fed’s independence, a feature of the US central bank that has come under fire since President Donald Trump took office for his second term. Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him atpsolimano@dlnews.com.
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.35%
Coinstats2025/08/22 23:56
