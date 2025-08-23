2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Federal Reserve Expected to Cut Rates by Year’s End

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-2025-3/
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:09
AUD/USD trades with caution near 0.6400 as Fed Powell’s speech takes centre stage

The post AUD/USD trades with caution near 0.6400 as Fed Powell’s speech takes centre stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6400 as the US Dollar trades firmly ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. Fed dovish speculation has slightly cooled ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Preliminary Australian PMI data grew at a faster pace in August. The AUD/USD pair trades cautiously near a fresh two-month low around 0.6400 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair is expected to remain on tenterhooks as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium at 14:00 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech to get fresh cues about whether the United States (US) central bank will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting. Ahead of the Fed Powell’s speech, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh 10-day high around 98.80. Meanwhile, traders have trimmed bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Fed in September. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in September has eased to 73.3% from 85.4% seen a week ago. On Thursday, Kansas City Fed Bank President Jeffrey Schmid stated that there is no rush for interest rate cuts as inflation is still above the central bank’s target of 2%. In Australia, upbeat flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August has failed to lift the Australian Dollar. The agency reported on Thursday that the Composite PMI came in at 54.9, higher than 53.8 in July. Robust business activity in both the manufacturing and the services sectors contributed to a strong growth in the private sector.   US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency…
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:07
native stablecoin on wallet and Stripe

The post native stablecoin on wallet and Stripe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask has announced the launch of mUSD, its stablecoin pegged to the dollar and natively integrated into the wallet. The issuance is managed by Bridge, a business unit belonging to Stripe for licensing and compliance, while the on-chain operations will rely on the decentralized infrastructure of M0. The rollout, scheduled for 2025, will begin on Ethereum and Linea, with a focus on real payments, DeFi applications, and cross‑chain transfers. According to industry data and analysis, MetaMask reaches a significant scale: public reports indicate that the wallet had about 30 million active monthly users in February 2024, a figure that helps to understand the potential adoption pool of mUSD. Analysts also observe that the wallet-native integration of a stablecoin tends to reduce conversion steps and friction in the on-ramp, with positive impacts on conversion times and retention in test and pilot environments. What is the new stablecoin mUSD and what changes for MetaMask users? MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the dollar, designed to be used directly within MetaMask. In this context, it offers a stable medium of exchange for decentralized applications and DeFi protocols, avoiding external steps for on-ramp, swap, bridge, and payments. The native integration into the wallet aims to enhance the user experience, reducing costs and execution times. How it works: issuance, reserves, and transparency Issuance and compliance (Bridge) Bridge manages the issuance of mUSD and regulatory compliance, following rigorous standards of licensing, AML/KYC, and operational controls in line with the requirements for stablecoin supporting payments (internal insight). It should be noted that the setup aims to align operational aspects with the most demanding frameworks. Stiamo aiutando @metamask a lanciare il loro nuovo stablecoin nativo, mUSD! Leggi di più sulla nostra collaborazione con Metamask e @m0, e cosa significa questo per gli utenti – –…
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:06
Breaking: VanEck Files JitoSOL ETF After SEC Says Liquid Staking Isn’t a Security

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:06
Filipino Congressman Files Legislation to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve

Philippine lawmakers introduced new legislation to establish the National Bitcoin Reserve, with an aim to boost financial stability and match global trends. The post Filipino Congressman Files Legislation to Establish National Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:05
Ethereum Tops $4,600 as Derivatives Markets Hit Record Levels

The post Ethereum Tops $4,600 as Derivatives Markets Hit Record Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is trading at $4,642 per coin as of 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, with futures and options data showing significant growth in open interest and overall positioning. Traders Boost ETH Options Calls as Futures Open Interest Nears $66B According to Coinglass figures, ethereum futures open interest across exchanges now totals $65.87 billion, representing more […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-tops-4600-as-derivatives-markets-hit-record-levels/
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:05
YZY Token Hits $3B Before Crashing on Centralization Concerns

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, entered the cryptocurrency market with a splash after unveiling his YZY token on Solana. Within 40 minutes of its launch, the token briefly reached a market capitalization of $3 billion. But momentum soon died away when news leaked out about insider control and suspect trading practices arousing suspicion amongst traders and analysts. L’article YZY Token Hits $3B Before Crashing on Centralization Concerns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:05
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now as Whale Investors Snub Shiba Inu (SHIB) for New Projects in 2025

The post Best Meme Coin to Buy Now as Whale Investors Snub Shiba Inu (SHIB) for New Projects in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, whale investors are changing direction. The big wallets that once supported Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now redirecting their capital toward newer, utility-backed meme coins. At the top of that list is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a project combining meme culture with advanced blockchain technology. Built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, Little Pepe features scalability, speed and virtually zero fees – features that’s why it has become the top meme coin whales buy on. Why Whales Are Moving from SHIB to Little Pepe Whales are looking for new opportunities with better infrastructure and long-term potential. While SHIB has cultural relevance, it lacks the technical updates whales are looking for. Little Pepe fills that gap with its own Layer 2 blockchain, fast transactions, low fees and security. $LILPEPE is the utility token powering this ecosystem, for transactions, staking and governance. No transaction fees and anti-bot protections, conditions that whales look for when entering a position. The project roadmap has themed stages like “Pregnancy”, “Birth” and “Growth” and has staking programs, decentralized voting and a meme-focused launchpad. These are pulling capital away from SHIB and into $LILPEPE. Presale Attracting Whale Capital The presale is now in Stage 11 at $0.0020 per token, with Stage 12 set for $0.0021. To date, Little Pepe has raised $20.5 million, selling 13.3 billion of the 14.25 billion tokens allocated for the presale stage. Large investors are taking advantage of multiple payment options—ETH, USDT (ERC-20) and credit/debit cards. USDT buyers are advised to keep ETH for gas fees. The tokenomics have been designed to appeal to long-term holders, including whales shifting away from SHIB: Presale: 26.5 billion tokens Staking & Rewards: 13.5 billion CEX Reserves: 10 billion Liquidity: 10 billion Chain Reserves: 30 billion Marketing: 10 billion Such a balanced distribution enhances liquidity, rewards holding and…
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:04
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:03
Trump’s Bitcoin Bet Sparks $300K BTC Price Calls As Chainlink and Remittix Ready To Go Parabolic in August

Bitcoin (BTC) is back in the limelight as traders consider the possibility of shooting to an all-time high of 300K amid the August volatility. As BTC fails to revisit its retracement levels, institutional data indicate that open interest is increasing, indicating that new positions are being opened during the pullback. Meanwhile, Chainlink continues to expand real-world data access on-chain, and Remittix is quietly positioning itself as one of the breakout altcoins this month. Bitcoin Faces Bearish Pressure Despite Dip Buyers The open interest for Bitcoin is increasing despite the price falling, showing that people are taking on new short positions. The BTC price has been unable to rally above key retracement levels and the daily RSI is at 43, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Technical indicators imply that unless the August lows are held with strength, then BTC price may drop to as low as $112,000. In the meantime, the trading volume declined marginally, which indicates uncertainty in the market and a neutral mood. The fear and greed index stands neutral at 50, highlighting uncertainty about whether this move is temporary or the beginning of a deeper correction. Regardless of this, BTC rebounded to $119,350 as dip buyers briefly re-entered the market, pushing the long/short ratio to 1.7. Chainlink Expands On-Chain Data Capabilities Chainlink (LINK) has just announced a partnership with the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to supply quality forex and precious metals data on-chain. The integration will merge the consolidated feed of ICE with the Chainlink infrastructure which will enable institutional-grade transparency to blockchain markets. The partnership aims to support both established financial institutions and Web3 developers with real-time market information. Technical analysis points to immediate support at $25.40, with resistance at $26.72. Fibonacci retracement targets suggest a potential move toward $30.55 if LINK maintains momentum.  Remittix Gains Momentum While BTC and Chainlink Focus Shifts Remittix (RTX) is quietly building momentum as a high-utility altcoin ready for exponential growth. The project has sold over 612 million tokens at a current price of $0.0969, raising over $20.6 million.  With real-world applications in cross-border payments, crypto-to-fiat transfers, and decentralized finance, Remittix is increasingly attracting institutional and retail investors looking for a solid hedge and high upside in 2025. Why Investors Are Eyeing Remittix Now Positioned for adoption in cross-border crypto payments and remittances. Q3 wallet beta launch with multi-currency support across 30+ countries. Real-time FX conversion with low fees, ideal for global earners. Institutional-grade infrastructure with audited security standards. Second CEX listing scheduled at $22M to boost liquidity and visibility. As BTC price navigates uncertainty and Chainlink expands its market data footprint, Remittix stands out as a utility-driven altcoin with the potential for parabolic growth, capturing the attention of investors seeking the next breakout in August. Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here: Website: https://remittix.io/   Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix $250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway
Aktsia
2025/08/23 00:03
Trendikad uudised

