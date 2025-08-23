native stablecoin on wallet and Stripe
The post native stablecoin on wallet and Stripe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask has announced the launch of mUSD, its stablecoin pegged to the dollar and natively integrated into the wallet. The issuance is managed by Bridge, a business unit belonging to Stripe for licensing and compliance, while the on-chain operations will rely on the decentralized infrastructure of M0. The rollout, scheduled for 2025, will begin on Ethereum and Linea, with a focus on real payments, DeFi applications, and cross‑chain transfers. According to industry data and analysis, MetaMask reaches a significant scale: public reports indicate that the wallet had about 30 million active monthly users in February 2024, a figure that helps to understand the potential adoption pool of mUSD. Analysts also observe that the wallet-native integration of a stablecoin tends to reduce conversion steps and friction in the on-ramp, with positive impacts on conversion times and retention in test and pilot environments. What is the new stablecoin mUSD and what changes for MetaMask users? MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the dollar, designed to be used directly within MetaMask. In this context, it offers a stable medium of exchange for decentralized applications and DeFi protocols, avoiding external steps for on-ramp, swap, bridge, and payments. The native integration into the wallet aims to enhance the user experience, reducing costs and execution times. How it works: issuance, reserves, and transparency Issuance and compliance (Bridge) Bridge manages the issuance of mUSD and regulatory compliance, following rigorous standards of licensing, AML/KYC, and operational controls in line with the requirements for stablecoin supporting payments (internal insight). It should be noted that the setup aims to align operational aspects with the most demanding frameworks. Stiamo aiutando @metamask a lanciare il loro nuovo stablecoin nativo, mUSD! Leggi di più sulla nostra collaborazione con Metamask e @m0, e cosa significa questo per gli utenti – –…
