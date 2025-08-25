2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) crawls towards its potential breakout, traders are shifting their focus to a new DeFi contender that’s building viral momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Existing investors are set for a 300% ROI minimum profit at listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed more than $14.8 million and has over 15600 investors to date.  Promising aggressive 50x growth projections as ETH makes its systematic ascent. As decentralized finance ecosystems mature at a frenzied pace, Mutuum Finance’s new model is taking liquidity and headlines by storm, setting itself up for a dramatic shift in crypto market sentiment. Ethereum Trades Near $4,296 as Market Cautious, with Mutuum Finance on the Fringe Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at approximately $4,295.94 with some intraday stability after corrections and ETF-driven volatility recently. The broader crypto market has been defined by muted investor sentiment as Ethereum finds it difficult to consolidate near the $4,100–$4,300 zone amid short-term pressure and macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, the narrative wraps up with an update on emerging interest in a viral DeFi project, Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in the sixth presale round, priced at $0.035 per token. Following this round, the price increases by 14.29% to $0.04, reflecting growing demand and confidence by early adopters. The presale has already garnered over 15,600 investors and over $14.8 million in funding, reflecting strong early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain with the objective of providing a stable, transparent, and secure store of value. The stablecoin will act as a stable digital asset for everyday transactions, decentralized applications, and portfolio stability over the long term. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, which have always proven to be vulnerable to market volatility, this asset is designed with the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.53-4.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008+0.37%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01289-1.75%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:38
Aktsia
Big Banks Moving Into Crypto — Here’s Why Ripple Could Be the Biggest Winner

Big Banks Moving Into Crypto — Here’s Why Ripple Could Be the Biggest Winner

Ripple is no longer just a blockchain experiment, it is quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern banking infrastructure. Over 300 financial institutions are now using RippleNet for cross-border payments, processing billions in settlements with remarkable efficiency. Reports confirm that in Q2 2025, institutional purchases of XRP reached more than $7.1 billion, underlining its growing acceptance […] Continue Reading: Big Banks Moving Into Crypto — Here’s Why Ripple Could Be the Biggest Winner
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008+0.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21982-2.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9471-3.03%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 09:30
Aktsia
A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence

A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence

The post A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence Skip to content Home Crypto News Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/raydium-ray-token-buyback/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01315-4.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020305-1.60%
Raydium
RAY$3.443-5.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:25
Aktsia
Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence

Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence

BitcoinWorld Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence The crypto world is buzzing with news of a monumental financial move. Raydium, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana blockchain, recently completed an astounding Raydium RAY token buyback. This isn’t just a routine financial maneuver; it’s a powerful statement of strength and commitment within the DeFi space. What Exactly is This Raydium RAY Token Buyback? Raydium’s developer, known as @0xINFRA on X, recently announced a significant milestone. Over the past 90 days, the platform expended an impressive $196.3 million to repurchase 71 million RAY tokens. This massive repurchase represents roughly 26.4% of the token’s circulating supply. To put this into perspective, a token buyback occurs when a project uses its funds to buy back its own tokens from the open market. This action reduces the total supply of tokens, which can, in turn, increase the value of the remaining tokens. It’s a strategy often employed to benefit existing token holders and demonstrate confidence in the project’s future. Why is Raydium’s Buyback So Significant for the Market? Raydium currently leads the industry in buyback profitability, a testament to its robust financial health and strategic execution. This substantial Raydium RAY token buyback offers several key benefits: Increased Scarcity: By reducing the circulating supply of RAY tokens, Raydium makes each remaining token more scarce. This can lead to increased demand and potentially higher prices. Enhanced Investor Confidence: A large-scale buyback signals to the market that the project team believes the token is undervalued and has strong future prospects. This boosts trust among current and potential investors. Demonstrated Profitability: Leading the industry in buyback profitability suggests that Raydium’s operational model is highly effective and generates significant revenue, which it then reinvests into its ecosystem and community. Moreover, this move showcases Raydium’s dedication to long-term value creation for its community, distinguishing it in a competitive decentralized finance landscape. How Does This Raydium RAY Token Buyback Impact the Solana Ecosystem? Raydium’s position as a cornerstone of the Solana DeFi ecosystem means its actions have broader implications. The success of this Raydium RAY token buyback reflects positively on the overall health and maturity of Solana’s decentralized finance sector. It highlights the network’s capacity to support large, profitable DApps. A strong Raydium attracts more liquidity and users to Solana, fostering a vibrant environment for innovation and growth. Other projects on Solana might look to Raydium’s strategy as a benchmark for their own tokenomics and community engagement efforts. What’s Next for Raydium and RAY Holders After This Major Event? The completion of this substantial Raydium RAY token buyback positions the platform for continued success. For RAY token holders, this could mean sustained value appreciation and a more stable investment. Looking ahead, Raydium will likely continue to innovate within the Solana ecosystem, expanding its offerings and reinforcing its market leadership. Investors and users should remain informed about future developments and community proposals. The proactive approach to token management demonstrated by this buyback suggests a commitment to ongoing growth and value for the Raydium community. In conclusion, Raydium’s $196.3 million RAY token buyback is a powerful display of financial strength and strategic vision. By significantly reducing its circulating supply, Raydium has not only demonstrated impressive profitability but also reinforced investor confidence and solidified its leading position within the Solana DeFi landscape. This move sets a high standard for tokenomics in the decentralized exchange space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a token buyback in cryptocurrency? A token buyback is when a project repurchases its own tokens from the open market, typically to reduce the circulating supply, which can increase the value of the remaining tokens and demonstrate confidence in the project. Q2: How much did Raydium spend on its recent RAY token buyback? Raydium spent $196.3 million over the past 90 days to repurchase RAY tokens. Q3: What percentage of RAY’s circulating supply was repurchased? Raydium repurchased approximately 26.4% of the RAY token’s circulating supply. Q4: Why is Raydium considered a leader in buyback profitability? Raydium is recognized for its industry-leading buyback profitability because it has successfully executed a large-scale buyback that significantly benefits its token holders and demonstrates strong financial health. Q5: What blockchain is Raydium built on? Raydium is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant crypto news and analysis. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana’s DeFi future. This post Raydium RAY Token Buyback: A Staggering $196.3M Repurchase Ignites Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.38%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0188-2.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.89%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 09:25
Aktsia
The Beatles Unveil Trailer For ‘Anthology’ Music Collection

The Beatles Unveil Trailer For ‘Anthology’ Music Collection

The post The Beatles Unveil Trailer For ‘Anthology’ Music Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Beatles (L-R) Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. credit: Bruce McBroom/© Apple Corps Ltd. It had been a very eventful week for Beatles fans, as another new band-related project will be arriving this fall. Last Thursday, Apple Corps Ltd. announced the return of The Beatles Anthology documentary series, this time as an expanded nine-part series starting Nov. 26 on Disney+. Marking that occasion will be the re-release of the three Anthology albums, remastered by Giles Martin along with the addition for a fourth volume containing 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and rarities. First airing 30 years ago in the U.S. on ABC, The Beatles Anthology not only told the history of the Fab Four through then-new interviews with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr along and archival footage/audio with the late John Lennon — but it also unveiled two new Beatles songs that revolved around late 1970s-era demos that Lennon recorded: “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” Serving as musical companions to the documentary, the three Anthology volumes — featuring a treasure trove of never-before-released demos, alternate takes and rare tracks — became hugely successful. On Sunday, Aug. 24, a new trailer was shared on the Beatles’ YouTube channel highlighting the new musical Anthology collection scheduled for Nov. 21 in the format of 12 LPs, 8 CDs and digital, including the new Anthology 4, curated by Martin. In addition to the aforementioned 13 previously unreleased tracks from the archives (see tracklisting below), this new installment will feature new 2025 mixes of “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” overseen by Jeff Lynne (who co-produced the original 1995 versions) using the demixed Lennon vocals — similar to the approach heard on the final Beatles song “Now and Then,” which first appeared on the 2023…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.05893+3.82%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05475-3.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:20
Aktsia
See Photos Of Celebrities Attending Early Tennis Matches

See Photos Of Celebrities Attending Early Tennis Matches

The post See Photos Of Celebrities Attending Early Tennis Matches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christie Brinkley attends the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Michael LeBrecht/USTA The 2025 U.S. Open officially got underway with Round 1 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., on Sunday. Mixed Doubles play kicked off the 145th annual event last week, and like the 2025 Wimbledon tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club outside of London in July, the 2025 U.S. Open is attracting major celebrities. Forbes$39 Cocktails, $90 Million In Prize Money: The 2025 U.S. Open By The NumbersBy Sofia Chierchio At stake at the 2025 U.S. Open is $90 million in prize money. The U.S. Open marks the fourth and final Grand Slam event in tennis this year, following the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. See photos below of the various celebrities who caught mixed doubles play. Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20. Michael LeBrecht/USTA Hamilton star and Moana composer Lin-Manuel Miranda was in the stands at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Andy Roddick, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lena Hall at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Mike Lawrence/USTA Lina-Manuel Miranda and Lena Hall (Your Friends & Neighbors, Snowpiercer) clowned around with retired pro tennis great Andy Roddick at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Joy Sunday and Michael Longfellow at the 2025 U.S. Open, Wednesday, Aug. 20. Michael LeBrecht/USTA Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Longfellow and Wednesday star Joy Sunday were in the stands at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Billie Jean King attended the 2025 U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Darren Carroll/USTA Tennis legend Billie Jean King watched the action at a mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2025 U.S. Open on…
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04547-14.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020305-1.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:14
Aktsia
The ETF Store President: Institutional barriers to cryptocurrency investment are "rapidly" collapsing, with regulations shifting to allow direct investment or ETFs

The ETF Store President: Institutional barriers to cryptocurrency investment are "rapidly" collapsing, with regulations shifting to allow direct investment or ETFs

PANews reported on August 25 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, wrote on the X platform that institutional barriers to investing in cryptocurrencies are "rapidly" crumbling. While many institutions may currently only be able to invest in DATs, regulations are "rapidly" shifting toward allowing direct investment (or at least ETFs).
MAY
MAY$0.04685-3.16%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 09:12
Aktsia
Stablecoins’ U.S. Treasury Holdings Near $200 Billion Mark

Stablecoins’ U.S. Treasury Holdings Near $200 Billion Mark

The post Stablecoins’ U.S. Treasury Holdings Near $200 Billion Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stablecoins hold nearly $200 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds. They are now the 17th largest holders of U.S. Treasury bonds globally. Stablecoin reserve allocations are shifting towards U.S. Treasuries. Bitwise Asset Management reports that, as of March 31, stablecoin issuers hold nearly $200 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds, ranking 17th globally. This reflects strategic diversification amidst regulatory pressures, boosting Treasury demand and affecting stablecoin market dynamics. Stablecoins Emergent as Major U.S. Treasury Bond Holders U.S. Treasury bonds held by stablecoins are now slightly under $200 billion, according to Bitwise Asset Management’s data. This substantial figure recently emerged from routine financial disclosures, elevating stablecoins to the 17th largest holders of these assets. With this update, Bitwise’s systematic methodology, traditionally used for crypto index weights, sheds light on how reserve requirements influence market capabilities. Stablecoin issuers have increasingly shifted their reserve allocations towards U.S. Treasuries. New reserve proposals, like the GENIUS Act, emphasize investment in short-duration T-bills. This has ignited demand within both government and private sectors seeking asset security. Stablecoin circulation doubling over 18 months has significantly raised Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi, with potential for faster growth. Market analysts observe no significant public comments from crypto industry leaders or regulatory figures in response to Bitwise’s findings. However, regulatory bodies continue enforcing stablecoin compliance in financial markets. Developers and community members focus on enhancing yield-bearing strategies over short-term reactions, underscoring confidence in long-term strategies. Regulatory Adaptations and Strategic Financial Shifts Did you know? The 2025 increase in stablecoins’ U.S. Treasury holdings echoes strategic financial shifts seen in 2022, marking parallels to previous regulatory challenges and liquidity trends. Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a price of $1.00, with a market cap of approximately $167.12 billion, accounting for a 4.27% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a substantial 24-hour trading volume…
NEAR
NEAR$2.53-4.31%
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.38%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:10
Aktsia
Telegram founder claims case is baseless and criticizes French government

Telegram founder claims case is baseless and criticizes French government

The post Telegram founder claims case is baseless and criticizes French government appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram founder Pavel Durov has provided an update on his legal battle with the authorities in France, claiming that a criminal investigation into the case has not unearthed any proof of foul play on his part. Durov, in a post on Telegram on Sunday, called his arrest last month by French police “unprecedented,” and insisted that it was “legally and logically absurd” to punish a tech chief for acts of independent site users. “A year later, the ‘criminal investigation’ against me is still struggling to find anything that I or Telegram did wrong. Our moderation practices align with industry standards, and Telegram has always responded to every legally binding request from France.” Durov said he still has to report to France every two weeks and that there was no date for an appeal, describing the case as a “weird detention” and saying it had done “irreparable damage” to France’s reputation as a free country. Durov pushes back as France intensifies scrutiny over Telegram’s content moderation The crypto community has widely condemned the Telegram CEO’s arrest. Human rights activists and free speech campaigners have also accused the French government of forcing him to censor Telegram.  Durov was then charged and initially stopped from exiting France, while investigators probed the platform’s content moderation rules, accusing it of featuring harmful content. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed allegations of political motivation in the arrest when he said in an August 26 X post that freedoms must be protected “within a legal framework” to guarantee citizens and their rights. His comments drew backlash, including Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz, who responded: “Why aren’t you personally in jail for not controlling 100% of all crime in France?”. Durov has said Telegram obeys “all” legal requests but will leave all jurisdictions where censorship is mandated. He…
Threshold
T$0.01684+1.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04547-14.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020305-1.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 09:08
Aktsia
"Rolling Brother" closed his 2,000 ETH position to lower the liquidation price, and his current floating profit is $2.63 million

"Rolling Brother" closed his 2,000 ETH position to lower the liquidation price, and his current floating profit is $2.63 million

PANews reported on August 25th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a "Roller" (a cryptocurrency trader) liquidated 2,000 ETH during the market's rapid decline, lowering the liquidation price by $10, from $4,668 to $4,658. Currently, his open position, using $740,000 in margin, still holds 23,100 ETH, valued at $108 million. This represents a floating profit of $2.63 million.
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000876+1.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,606.19-3.53%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000782-6.90%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 09:08
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.