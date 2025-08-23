2025-08-25 Monday

Justin Bieber’s Nearly-Decade-Old Song Reaches New Peaks

Justin Bieber's Nearly-Decade-Old Song Reaches New Peaks

The post Justin Bieber’s Nearly-Decade-Old Song Reaches New Peaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber’s DJ Snake collaboration “Let Me Love You” hits new highs on Billboard’s global charts as his Swag album campaign continues. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber arrives at the Premiere Of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) WireImage Justin Bieber fans are busy consuming his new album Swag, which dropped about a month ago. The Canadian singer-songwriter had been quiet for years, so it was really pretty thrilling when he delivered the project, which arrived with only a few hours of warning. Multiple tracks from Swag, including the singles “Daisies” and “Yukon,” continue to perform well across a number of Billboard charts, and his current campaign could continue for months. At the same time that those two smashes enjoy their moment in the sun, an almost decade-old cut by the Grammy winner is also on the rise globally. “Let Me Love You” Hits New Peaks Worldwide In 2016, Bieber teamed up with electronic producer DJ Snake for “Let Me Love You.” The tropical house tune went on to become a huge hit all around the world, as it was sonically trendy and Bieber was one of the hottest pop hitmakers of that era. “Let Me Love You” currently appears on both of Billboard’s global tallies, and it reaches new all-time peaks. The DJ Snake/Bieber collaboration returns to the Billboard Global 200 at No. 179. The track has spent just two weeks on the list, which ranks the most consumed songs all around the world, and as it reappears, it sits higher than ever before. On the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart — which focuses on every country except the United States — “Let Me Love You” jumps 20 spaces to No.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
House Republicans push anti-CBDC provision in defense spending bill

House Republicans push anti-CBDC provision in defense spending bill

House Republicans have included an anti-CBDC provision in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2026.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/23
Bitcoin Miner Hits Jackpot With Eight Consecutive BTC Blocks

Bitcoin Miner Hits Jackpot With Eight Consecutive BTC Blocks

The post Bitcoin Miner Hits Jackpot With Eight Consecutive BTC Blocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Foundry USA unexpectedly mined eight Bitcoin blocks in a row, a streak that stood out on explorers’ and social feeds. Controlling roughly a third of the network’s hashrate, the pool’s run was unlikely but still possible. Summary Foundry USA mined eight Bitcoin blocks straight, from heights 910,500 to 910,507, in a run that grabbed crypto feeds. With roughly 36% of the network’s hashrate and about a 30% share of active pool activity, the odds of this streak were around 1 in 12,000 — but still within the realm of chance. The run shows how a few large pools can briefly capture multiple blocks in a row, underlining ongoing centralization concerns in Bitcoin mining. A rare streak of eight consecutive Bitcoin (BTC) blocks — from heights 910,500 to 910,507 — briefly drew attention across feeds and block explorers. The repeated appearance of a single miner made the pattern hard to ignore. The consecutive blocks were striking: one mining pool, Foundry USA, appeared across eight entries in a row, the pattern that was so clear and easy to notice, that it quickly became the focus of attention. Size matters As of late 2024, Foundry USA controlled approximately 36.5% of the Bitcoin network’s total hashrate, translating to about 280 exahashes per second (EH/s). This dominance positions Foundry USA as the largest mining pool globally, surpassing competitors like Chinese Antpool and Luxor Pool. Mining pools by their share | Source: Hashrate Index As of press time, Foundry USA is reported to be one of the largest public mining pools, appearing on most trackers with roughly a 31% share of reported pool activity, per data from Hashrate Index. That reported slice meant Foundry USA was plausibly finding about three out of every 10 blocks on average in that period. The pool’s relative scale is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
What’s required for capital markets union? – Standard Chartered

What's required for capital markets union? – Standard Chartered

The post What’s required for capital markets union? – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The lack of integrated capital markets in the EU is holding back innovation and productivity growth. Despite a renewed push by the European Commission, significant operational barriers to CMU persist. Factors such as incomplete banking union and political disagreements create further headwinds. A single EU financial market remains far off; innovative workarounds could create a catalyst for progress, Standard Chartered’s economists Christopher Graham and Saabir Salad report. EU capital markets fragmented along national lines “EU capital markets remain fragmented along national lines, creating a key barrier to innovation and productivity growth. There has been a renewed push by the European Commission to complete capital markets integration, including the announcement of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) strategy last year, the primary aim of which is to create “a financing ecosystem to benefit investments in the EU’s strategic objectives” by connecting “savings with productive investments”. We take it as a given that the creation of a single, unified financial market would offer significant benefits to the European economy, including lower capital costs, reduced reliance on bank funding, increased cross-border financial flows and stronger innovation. We aim to identify the conditions necessary both for progress towards capital markets union (CMU) and for capital markets to be fully effective.” “Despite successes in recent years, the goals of CMU and the SIU remain a long way off. Technical and regulatory barriers need to be overcome to make further progress on integrating EU capital markets. These include the lack of a single supervisory authority, and the need to harmonise the post-trading environment, tax and insolvency regimes across countries. While any headway on these fronts would be encouraging, broader dynamics will continue to constrain the effectiveness of CMU, including the varying depths of individual countries’ capital markets, the underdevelopment of pension systems, an incomplete banking union…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock: Surges on AI-Driven Growth and “Magnificent 7” Strength

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock: Surges on AI-Driven Growth and "Magnificent 7" Strength

TLDRs; Nvidia stock jumps 1.67%, bolstered by AI sector optimism and strong “Magnificent 7” tech performance. Analysts anticipate 48% earnings per share growth, underscoring Nvidia’s influence on the broader AI market. Q2 results expected to reflect Nvidia’s central role in driving S&P 500 tech gains in 2025. Market concentration risk rises as Nvidia controls nearly [...] The post Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock: Surges on AI-Driven Growth and “Magnificent 7” Strength appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/23
A Major Phishing Attack Drains $1M Crypto and NFTs

A Major Phishing Attack Drains $1M Crypto and NFTs

The crypto community is stuck again with a new wave of phishing threats. PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security breach and reporting system, has shed light on this serious issue by highlighting an attack. In this attack, a crypto investor has lost almost $1M in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through his single wallet address. #PeckShieldAlert The address 0x1526…F32f has fallen victim to a #phishing attack, resulting in an estimated loss of $1M in cryptos and #NFTs.The stolen assets include:623.6K $SPX (worth ~$804K)71.6K $CULT (worth ~$88.87)371.417 $harrypotterobamasonic10in (worth ~$31)0.165… pic.twitter.com/1srVhvOJeF— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) August 22, 2025 These types of sophisticated scams mainly target unsuspecting users who become the prime targets of these malicious actors. This news aims to spotlight the ongoing vulnerabilities in the landscape of Web3. PeckShieldAlert has presented the report through its official X account. Phishing Scams Highlighted Through Stolen Assets According to the report, the assets which are stolen include 623,600 SPX tokens, approximately valued at $804,000. More tokens include 71,600 CULT and over 569 million PORK, valued $89,000 and under $28, respectively. Moreover, the attacker siphoned 371.417 HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu tokens, valued at around $31. 0.165 ETH, valued at about $706.72, had also been stolen by the attacker. There is a diverse portfolio of stolen tokens, ranging from high-value assets to meme coins. This breach represents a quick reminder that after access, cybercriminals can steal any token. Phishing Attacks Grow More Dangerous PeckShieldAlert continuously raises awareness about the rising sophistication of phishing attacks. In the decentralized ecosystem, they target unsuspecting investors. The investors lost a multi-million-dollar investment just because of fake links, wallet-draining scams, and malicious contracts. The recent incident adds to the growing list of losses, making the phishing attempt difficult to spot. The industry experts advise users to remain cautious while clicking on links and not to interact with unknown sources. With the continuous evolution of phishing scams, the crypto community serves to spread strong security alerts. In order to protect digital wealth, investors should adopt safer practices.
Coinstats 2025/08/23
Cryptocurrencies Experience Noteworthy Gains While Investors Analyze Market Movements

Cryptocurrencies Experience Noteworthy Gains While Investors Analyze Market Movements

Bitcoin trades at $116,700 and Ethereum surpasses $4,640. ETHBTC pair is testing the 0.04 level at resistance. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Experience Noteworthy Gains While Investors Analyze Market Movements The post Cryptocurrencies Experience Noteworthy Gains While Investors Analyze Market Movements appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/08/23
Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation

Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation

The post Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cornell-professor-bitcoin-nsa-creation/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Could Win Weekend Box Office With Two-Day Release

Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' Could Win Weekend Box Office With Two-Day Release

The post Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Could Win Weekend Box Office With Two-Day Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Netflix’s smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” could conquer the box office this weekend thanks to a limited sing-along release in movie theaters, adding to its global dominance on Netflix and the music charts with its blockbuster soundtrack. “KPop Demon Hunters” is Netflix’s second most-watched movie of all time. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Key Facts “KPop Demon Hunters” will screen in nearly 2,000 U.S. and Canada theaters this weekend as part of a two-day theatrical release where audiences are encouraged to sing along with the fictional girl group’s chart-topping soundtrack. In just two days, the movie could gross as much as $15 million, Deadline reported, which could beat the projected total of $13.5 million for its closest challenger, horror movie hit “Weapons.” “KPop Demon Hunters” could also win this weekend because of the lack of major releases: “Weapons” is a holdover from two weeks ago, and this weekend’s release schedule is barren aside from “Honey Don’t,” the Ethan Coen-directed film opening in wide release. Conquering the box office would add to the film’s accolades, as it currently sits atop Netflix’s movie charts, and the movie’s soundtrack and song “Golden” both lead Spotify’s weekly global album charts. How Has “kpop Demon Hunters” Dominated? “KPop Demon Hunters,” just two months after release, ranks as Netflix’s second most-watched movie of all time with more than 210 million views. The movie is just 20 million views away from taking the crown from “Red Notice,” a 2021 Netflix original action comedy film. The film has held steady on Netflix’s weekly charts since its release. For the week ending Aug. 17, it earned 26 million views—a slight increase from the week prior. The soundtrack, with original songs sung by the movie’s fictional girl group Huntr/x, has also shattered a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/23
Bitcoin ETF In-Kind Exchange: Bitwise’s Revolutionary First

Bitcoin ETF In-Kind Exchange: Bitwise's Revolutionary First

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin ETF In-Kind Exchange: Bitwise’s Revolutionary First A groundbreaking moment recently unfolded in the world of cryptocurrency investments, signaling a new era for institutional participation. Bitwise, a leading crypto asset manager, has successfully processed a Bitcoin ETF in-kind exchange for its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) shares. This significant development, announced by Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro on X, marks a pivotal shift in how these investment vehicles operate, opening up new avenues for efficiency and engagement. What is a Bitcoin ETF In-Kind Exchange, Exactly? Understanding an in-kind exchange is crucial to appreciating its impact. Traditionally, when investors wanted to create or redeem shares of a spot Bitcoin ETF, it often involved a “cash-create/redeem” model. This meant authorized participants (APs) would send cash to the ETF issuer, who would then buy Bitcoin on the open market, or vice versa for redemptions. This process could introduce complexities, including tax implications and potential market slippage. An in-kind Bitcoin exchange, however, allows APs to directly exchange actual Bitcoin for ETF shares, or vice versa. Instead of cash, the underlying asset—Bitcoin—is transferred. This streamlined approach offers several advantages, making the process more direct and potentially more cost-effective for all parties involved. Bitwise’s Revolutionary First in Bitcoin ETF Operations Bitwise’s recent announcement is not just a procedural update; it’s a historic milestone. Teddy Fusaro highlighted that this is a newly permitted capability by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and to his knowledge, Bitwise is the very first spot Bitcoin ETF issuer to successfully process such an exchange. This achievement underscores Bitwise’s commitment to innovation and its proactive approach in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. The ability to perform an in-kind Bitcoin exchange is a game-changer. It demonstrates a growing maturity in the crypto market infrastructure and a willingness from regulators to adapt to the unique nature of digital assets. For institutions, this means greater flexibility and potentially lower operational costs when managing their Bitcoin ETF positions. Unpacking the SEC’s Evolving Stance on Bitcoin ETFs The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has historically been cautious regarding Bitcoin ETFs, particularly those involving physical Bitcoin. Their initial approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 was a monumental step, but it came with specific operational guidelines. The recent permission for in-kind exchanges suggests a further evolution in the SEC’s understanding and acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class within regulated financial products. This regulatory flexibility is vital for the long-term health and growth of the Bitcoin ETF ecosystem. It builds trust and provides clearer pathways for traditional financial institutions to engage with digital assets, ensuring that operations are as efficient and robust as those for other commodity-backed ETFs. How Does This Impact Investors and the Broader Market? For investors, particularly large institutional players, the introduction of the Bitcoin ETF in-kind exchange capability offers significant benefits: Increased Efficiency: Direct exchange of Bitcoin for ETF shares reduces the number of steps and intermediaries, potentially speeding up transactions. Reduced Costs: Eliminating the need for cash conversions can lead to lower transaction fees and less market impact. Tax Advantages: Depending on jurisdiction, in-kind transfers can sometimes offer more favorable tax treatment compared to cash transactions, though investors should always consult with a tax professional. Market Stability: A more efficient creation/redemption mechanism can help keep the ETF’s price closely aligned with the underlying Bitcoin’s market value, reducing tracking error. This development also signals a broader trend towards greater institutional adoption and integration of Bitcoin into traditional finance. It paves the way for more sophisticated strategies and products, further solidifying Bitcoin’s position as a serious investment asset. In conclusion, Bitwise’s pioneering Bitcoin ETF in-kind exchange is a landmark event. It not only streamlines operations for authorized participants but also reflects a maturing regulatory environment and increasing sophistication in the crypto investment space. This move by Bitwise could set a new standard for the industry, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and ultimately enhancing the appeal of spot Bitcoin ETFs for a wider range of investors. It’s a clear indication that the financial world is continually adapting to embrace the future of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is an in-kind Bitcoin exchange? A1: An in-kind Bitcoin exchange allows authorized participants (APs) to directly swap actual Bitcoin for shares of a Bitcoin ETF, or vice versa, instead of using cash. This streamlines the creation and redemption process for ETF shares. Q2: Why is Bitwise’s in-kind exchange considered a first? A2: According to Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro, it is the first instance of a spot Bitcoin ETF issuer processing such an exchange, a capability newly permitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Q3: How does this development benefit Bitcoin ETF investors? A3: It offers increased efficiency, potentially reduced transaction costs by avoiding cash conversions, and can help maintain a closer alignment between the ETF’s price and Bitcoin’s market value. For institutional investors, it provides greater flexibility. Q4: What was the previous method for Bitcoin ETF creation/redemption? A4: Most spot Bitcoin ETFs previously operated on a “cash-create/redeem” model, where authorized participants exchanged cash for ETF shares, and the issuer would then buy or sell Bitcoin on the open market. Q5: Will other Bitcoin ETF issuers follow suit with in-kind exchanges? A5: Given the potential benefits and the SEC’s new permission, it is highly probable that other spot Bitcoin ETF issuers will adopt in-kind exchange capabilities in the near future to enhance their operational efficiency and competitiveness. Did you find this information insightful? Share this article with your network to help others understand the revolutionary changes happening in the world of Bitcoin ETFs and institutional crypto investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin ETF In-Kind Exchange: Bitwise’s Revolutionary First first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/23
Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.