MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
CEO of Solana, the Largest Company, Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction! “It Might Even Be a Little!”
The post CEO of Solana, the Largest Company, Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction! “It Might Even Be a Little!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high last week, surpassing $124,000. However, this was short-lived, as macro data from the US led to a decline in Bitcoin and altcoins. However, analysts state that the correction is normal and they expect the rise to continue. At this point, while predictions for $150,000 and above for BTC are increasing, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald was also among those expecting a further rise. Speaking to CNBC, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald said she believes Bitcoin could see a sharp rise by the end of 2025. Wald, who thinks that Bitcoin could rise to $175,000, stated that this prediction is conservative compared to the predictions of other analysts. Wald stated that increasing institutional participation further strengthens the rise of Bitcoin, and that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. Stating that Bitcoin predictions are no longer limited to speculation, Wald pointed out the robustness of the predictions of giant names such as Cathie Wood and Larry Fink. “Leading investors around the world, such as Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink, are setting astronomically high targets for Bitcoin’s potential. Moreover, their predictions are supported by very solid reasons based on their own models.” The famous CEO finally added that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are no longer speculative assets, but have the potential to transform global finance and that blockchain could be the foundation of markets in the future. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ceo-of-solana-the-largest-company-reveals-bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-it-might-even-be-a-little/
SOL
$200.5
-3.64%
BTC
$111,596.01
-2.79%
COM
$0.020305
-1.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:32
Aktsia
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock May Soon Make A Big S&P 500 Debut, All Criteria Met
The post MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock May Soon Make A Big S&P 500 Debut, All Criteria Met appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: MicroStrategy stock has satisfied every S&P 500 inclusion requirement. MSTR stock is pegged at around $335.86 amid a bearish market shift. The Michael Saylor-led company holds 629,376 BTC worth $26 billion in gains. MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock may soon be included in the S&P 500 after meeting all the set criteria. The update came on August 21, 2025, with indications that the company led by Michael Saylor had satisfied every requirement. If added, it could bring over $10 billion in inflows to the MSTR stock from index funds. MicroStrategy Stock and the S&P 500 Criteria The S&P 500 requires companies to meet strict rules before they can be considered for inclusion. MicroStrategy stock has now checked all the boxes, as highlighted by Bitcoin Archive. The company is based in the United States and makes more than half of its revenue locally. It is also listed on a major U.S. stock exchange. Market value is another key factor. Firms need to have a market capitalization of at least $8.2 billion. MicroStrategy’s market capitalization is pegged at $95.95 billion, far above the requirement. Trading activity also matters as a company must have at least 250,000 shares traded in each of the last six months. Notably, MicroStrategy stock has passed this mark, with strong daily trading volume. The rules also state that at least half of the outstanding shares must be available for public trading. This condition has been met as well. Profitability is another part of the S&P 500 inclusion criteria. A company must report positive earnings in its most recent quarter. MSTR Stock Meeting S& 500 Inclusion Criteria | Source: Bitcoin Archive The sum of its last four quarters must also be positive. MicroStrategy met these conditions, which means it cleared every hurdle for possible entry into the index. The…
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
SIX
$0.02181
-1.93%
BTC
$111,596.01
-2.79%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:31
Aktsia
2025’s Hottest Meme Coin: Move Past Dogecoin (DOGE), This New Token Will Turn $500 into $45,000 Much Sooner
While Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been the face of meme coins, it may be time to shift focus to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). LILPEPE is quickly becoming the new leader in the meme coin industry due to its innovative technology, close-knit community and enormous potential. This token, with less than $0.004, should not be overlooked by [...] The post 2025’s Hottest Meme Coin: Move Past Dogecoin (DOGE), This New Token Will Turn $500 into $45,000 Much Sooner appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.1239
-4.47%
TOKEN
$0.01315
-4.43%
MAY
$0.04685
-3.16%
Aktsia
Blockonomi
2025/08/23 00:30
Aktsia
From Presale to Potential: Could Moonshot MAGAX Be the Next 20x Opportunity?
The crypto market has always rewarded investors who spot opportunities early. History shows that presales often provide the biggest upside, […] The post From Presale to Potential: Could Moonshot MAGAX Be the Next 20x Opportunity? appeared first on Coindoo.
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/23 00:30
Aktsia
Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat wants your neighborhood to run on Bitcoin
Is Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat really a chat app, or an experiment in how digital society might look without central authorities at all? Bitchat moves from offline mesh to city-scale messaging On Aug. 21, Jack Dorsey announced that Bitchat, his experimental…
CITY
$1.0419
-4.80%
CHAT
$0.3265
-3.77%
APP
$0.002809
-16.22%
Aktsia
Crypto.news
2025/08/23 00:30
Aktsia
Shiba Inu Holders Rotate Into Token Being Touted as “SHIB 2.0”
As the market hunts for what’s next, a new Ethereum Layer 2 token—Layer Brett—is being touted as “SHIB 2.0,” and […] The post Shiba Inu Holders Rotate Into Token Being Touted as “SHIB 2.0” appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIB
$0.00001246
-3.70%
TOKEN
$0.01315
-4.43%
SHIBA
$0.000000000559
-2.44%
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/23 00:28
Aktsia
Walmart, Target, Home Depot discuss tariffs
The post Walmart, Target, Home Depot discuss tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Customer with shopping cart in the snack aisle of a Walmart store in Florida City, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. JC Milhet | AFP | Getty Images As some of the biggest names in retail, including Walmart and Home Depot, delivered earnings results in recent weeks, they updated Wall Street on how they and their shoppers are responding to President Donald Trump’s wave of tariff increases. The takeaway? Tariff costs are rising for retailers, and they’ve had to get creative to avoid widespread price hikes. Yet consumer spending has largely stayed strong so far — and the pinch from higher duties hasn’t been as severe as some companies had feared. Compared with their concerns in the spring, retail executives struck a measured tone and said they don’t expect their costs, or customers’ prices, to jump dramatically. Walmart had given one of the strongest warnings in May, as CFO John David Rainey said he expected some prices to rise during the summer. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, however, Rainey said the nation’s biggest retailer has raised prices on some items, but in other parts of its stores has kept prices down or expanded discounts. “There are certainly areas where we have fully absorbed the impact of higher tariff costs,” he said. “There are other areas where we’ve had to pass some of those costs along. But when you look across the basket of items, we’re certainly trying to keep prices as low as we can.” Scot Ciccarelli, a retail analyst for Truist, said retailers are raising prices “but not nearly to the degree that might have been expected in early April” when Trump first announced his steep tariffs on dozens of countries. “Most of the companies are kind of downplaying the impact of tariffs,” he said. “They’ve all talked about…
SCOT
$0.0003009
+0.03%
T
$0.01683
+1.32%
CITY
$1.0419
-4.80%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:28
Aktsia
SBET Shares Jump 5% After SharpLink $1.5B Buyback
The post SBET Shares Jump 5% After SharpLink $1.5B Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The latest move from SharpLink aims at supporting the market and reinforcing long-term shareholder value. Following the buyback announcement, SBET shares jumped 5% in pre-market trading, recovering from a 30% correction. The buyback complements SharpLink’s recent $668 million Ethereum purchases, reflecting the firm’s disciplined capital strategy. Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), an Ethereum ETH $4 632 24h volatility: 9.2% Market cap: $560.11 B Vol. 24h: $43.65 B Treasury firm, has authorized a massive $1.5 billion stock buyback program, sending the SBET share price soaring by 5% in Friday’s pre-market trading session. The recent development boosts confidence in the company’s future plans. SharpLink’s $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback Plan SharpLink Gaming has announced a new stock buyback program aimed at strengthening market support and optimizing capital allocation. This move also reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable shareholder value. The latest announcement comes following the company’s $668 million ETH purchases earlier this week. Under the program, share repurchases may occur through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods allowed under applicable securities laws. SharpLink stated that the timing and amount of buybacks will depend on market conditions, share price, trading volume, and other relevant factors. However, the ETH Treasury made it clear that it is not obligated to repurchase a specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Speaking on the development, Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, said: “At SharpLink, we remain committed to a disciplined capital markets strategy. Should there exist periods where our stock trades at or below the net asset value (“NAV”) of our ETH holdings, it would be dilutive on an ETH per share basis to issue new equity through our capital raising efforts. In this scenario, the accretive course of action may be to…
B
$0.54572
+3.93%
CAP
$0.06592
+0.39%
MOVE
$0.1239
-4.47%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:27
Aktsia
Cleveland Fed’s Hammack casts doubt on interest rate cuts amid inflation worries
The post Cleveland Fed’s Hammack casts doubt on interest rate cuts amid inflation worries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said Friday she would be hesitant about lowering interest rates as long as inflation remains a threat. In a CNBC interview, the policymaker did not share the market’s enthusiasm for a cut, sparked after Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech earlier in the morning stating that current conditions “may warrant” policy easing. “I heard I heard that the chair is open minded about what the right stance of policy is going to be and what the right decision is going to be in September,” Hammack said. “We’ve been above our [inflation] target for four years, and we need to get that under control. So to me, we need to maintain a modestly restrictive stance of policy to get inflation back to target.” Hammack acknowledged that her idea of the “neutral” interest rate that neither boosts nor restricts activity is higher than most other Fed officials. The former Goldman Sachs executive is not a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee but will be in 2026. “So I don’t really think we have that far to go, which is why I want to make sure we’re maintaining that restrictive stance of policy to get inflation back to target,” she said. “I don’t want to move us to a place where we’re being accommodative, because I worry that if we’re accommodative, we could reinvigorate the inflationary pressures.” The Fed has held its benchmark funds rate in a range between 4.25%-4.5% since December 2024. Following Powell’s speech, futures traders priced in a nearly 90% chance that the FOMC would cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch gauge. In a separate CNBC interview Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid also expressed skepticism about cutting. Schmid is an FOMC voters this year but won’t…
T
$0.01683
+1.32%
CITY
$1.0419
-4.80%
GET
$0.010126
--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:25
Aktsia
Together AI Leverages AI Agents for Complex Engineering Automation
The post Together AI Leverages AI Agents for Complex Engineering Automation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Aug 22, 2025 08:02 Together AI utilizes AI agents to automate intricate engineering tasks, optimizing LLM inference systems and reducing manual intervention, according to Together AI. Together AI is pioneering the use of AI agents to automate complex engineering workflows, as detailed in a recent blog post. These agents are designed to handle intricate tasks such as configuring environments, launching jobs, and monitoring processes, which traditionally require substantial human oversight. By leveraging AI agents, Together AI aims to reduce manual intervention and increase efficiency in engineering tasks, particularly in the development of efficient Large Language Model (LLM) inference systems. [source] AI Agents for Complex Workflow Automation In the realm of coding agents, tools like Claude Code and OpenHands have demonstrated their ability to execute complex workflows. Together AI’s approach focuses on embedding these agents within an architecture that allows them to operate effectively. This involves equipping the agents with tools that facilitate their interaction with and modification of the environment, enhancing their ability to perform multi-step engineering workflows. Key to this process is selecting tasks that are verifiable, well-defined, and supported by existing tools. Automating repetitive tasks such as infrastructure configuration and job monitoring allows human teams to focus on strategic decision-making while leaving routine operations to AI agents. Patterns for Building Automation Agents Together AI identifies two sets of core patterns for developing effective autonomous agents: Infrastructure Patterns and Behavioral Patterns. Infrastructure Patterns focus on building a robust agentic system environment, emphasizing the importance of good tools, comprehensive documentation, and safe execution practices. Behavioral Patterns guide the agents on how to act, including managing parallel sessions and wait times, and ensuring effective progress monitoring. A Case Study: Speculative Decoding Speculative decoding serves as a case study in Together AI’s…
COM
$0.020305
-1.60%
LLM
$0.0015392
+1.47%
CORE
$0.46
-4.46%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:23
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.