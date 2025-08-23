One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record

2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card. Heritage Auctions. The NBA may be on hiatus, but the world of sports memorabilia never sleeps, and this weekend, history is set to be made in the basketball card space. This weekend (August 22-24), this 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card (the only one of its kind) is on auction at Heritage Auctions, as part of its Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. Before this, the highest-selling card was Stephen Curry's Logoman, which was sold for 5.9 million in 2021. As of now, the Bryant-Jordan card is currently bidding at nearly $ 7.1 million (including Buyer's Premium). This makes this weekend a notable one in the history of sports cards. But if your brain works anything like mine, you may be wondering how one card could be so valuable. What Makes This Card So Special Since I am nowhere near qualified enough to speculate on this subject matter, I went straight to the source – speaking with Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports at Heritage Auctions. "What Upper Deck did was they got a game-worn jersey from Jordan and a game-worn jersey from Bryant, and they cut those jerseys to create patch cards. The logo patches – which is what is featured on this card – are seen as the pinnacle of the patch cards because they could only make one from each jersey, since there is only one Logoman logo on each jersey," Ivy explained to me over the phone. "So, the fact that this is the only known Upper Deck Logoman card to feature both Jordan and Bryant's uniforms, and it has both of their signatures on it, makes this card immensely valuable." Upper Deck first introduced its first game-worn jersey cards in 1996, with its NHL and NFL…