Bitcoin Hyper’s $11M Presale Is the Best Bitcoin Solution Today

Bitcoin Hyper’s $11M Presale Is the Best Bitcoin Solution Today

The post Bitcoin Hyper’s $11M Presale Is the Best Bitcoin Solution Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper’s $11M Presale Is the Best Bitcoin Solution Today Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-11m-presale-best-bitcoin-solution/
2025/08/23 00:50
Crypto Scam Sites Make Up a Fifth of ASIC’s Two-Year Takedown

Crypto Scam Sites Make Up a Fifth of ASIC’s Two-Year Takedown

The post Crypto Scam Sites Make Up a Fifth of ASIC’s Two-Year Takedown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ASIC has removed more than 14,000 scam and phishing websites in two years, with crypto scams making up about 20%. The regulator will now target fraudulent ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Investment scams cost Australians nearly $1 billion in 2024, with tactics like “AI washing” emerging as new threats. Australia’s securities regulator has taken down more than 14,000 scam and phishing websites over the past two years, with crypto schemes accounting for about one-fifth of the total, it said Thursday. ASIC said it will expand its investment scam website takedown capability to include social media advertisements, in efforts to protect Australian consumers from increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes. Roughly 3,015 crypto scam websites have been removed, the regulator said. “ASIC could play a more active role in highlighting the differences between unregulated trading platforms (where investors are much more exposed to scam activities and bad actors) and regulated instruments,” Bridget Nichols, chief commercial officer at Australian crypto asset manager Monochrome, told Decrypt. ﻿ The regulator continues removing an average of 130 malicious sites weekly, it said, with the expanded powers aimed at disrupting scammers who use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to direct victims to fraudulent investment sites, according to the statement. Regulated instruments provide “standard protections for investors,” including disclosures, custody rules, and conflict management, Nichols added. Investment scams remain the most financially damaging type of fraud affecting Australians, with victims losing $945 million to these schemes in 2024 alone.  “Expanding our investment scam takedown capability to social media ads will help safeguard Australian consumers,” ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement. ASIC identified five prominent trends in online investment fraud over the past six months with “AI washing” is emerging as a key tactic where scammers falsely claim their…
2025/08/23 00:48
ETH Price Breaks $4800 as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Breaks $4800 as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/08/23 00:47
Next Crypto to Explode by 2026 – Coins to Keep on Your Radar

Next Crypto to Explode by 2026 – Coins to Keep on Your Radar

And here’s the twist: it’s rarely the ones you already know. By the time everyone and their grandma is talking […] The post Next Crypto to Explode by 2026 – Coins to Keep on Your Radar appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/23 00:46
300 Billion Dump Puts Shiba Inu Price on Edge of Range Break

300 Billion Dump Puts Shiba Inu Price on Edge of Range Break

The post 300 Billion Dump Puts Shiba Inu Price on Edge of Range Break appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price has been under pressure this year. The token is down almost 12% on the yearly chart, while many other major assets are in green. In the last 30 days, SHIB has dropped 18.1%, and over the past week, it has slipped another 6%. At press time, SHIB trades near $0.0000123. One big question is whether large holders — often called whales — are showing conviction or stepping back. The data suggests the latter, which could put key levels at risk. Whales Dropping SHIB Holdings Wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion SHIB have reduced their bags. On July 21, they held 17.72 trillion SHIB. By July 28, that dropped to 17.63 trillion SHIB. Even that small reduction triggered a sharp price pullback, with the SHIB price falling from $0.000014 to $0.000012 (a 14.29% drop) by August 2. Shiba Inu whales dumping SHIB: Santiment Now the drop is larger. These wallets have cut holdings further to 17.33 trillion SHIB as of August 21. That’s about 300 billion SHIB, worth $3.7 million unloaded. With SHIB already in a weak trend, this drop hints that the token could face deeper corrections if selling continues. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Heatmap Shows Accumulation and Risk Zones The Cost Basis Distribution Heatmap from Glassnode shows where SHIB has strong accumulation. About 19.99 trillion SHIB is stacked around $0.00001212, making it a heavy support zone. This area already cushioned the price during the August 19 dip. SHIB Heatmap Highlighting Key Levels: Glassnode On the upside, about 11.83 billion SHIB sits at $0.00001269, acting as resistance. SHIB has failed to move above this range in the recent week. With whales cutting their positions, a break below the…
2025/08/23 00:45
One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record

One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record

The post One-Of-A-Kind Kobe-MJ Card Expected To Break Basketball Card Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card. Heritage Auctions. The NBA may be on hiatus, but the world of sports memorabilia never sleeps, and this weekend, history is set to be made in the basketball card space. This weekend (August 22-24), this 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card (the only one of its kind) is on auction at Heritage Auctions, as part of its Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. Before this, the highest-selling card was Stephen Curry’s Logoman, which was sold for 5.9 million in 2021. As of now, the Bryant-Jordan card is currently bidding at nearly $ 7.1 million (including Buyer’s Premium). This makes this weekend a notable one in the history of sports cards. But if your brain works anything like mine, you may be wondering how one card could be so valuable. What Makes This Card So Special Since I am nowhere near qualified enough to speculate on this subject matter, I went straight to the source – speaking with Chris Ivy, the Director of Sports at Heritage Auctions. “What Upper Deck did was they got a game-worn jersey from Jordan and a game-worn jersey from Bryant, and they cut those jerseys to create patch cards. The logo patches – which is what is featured on this card – are seen as the pinnacle of the patch cards because they could only make one from each jersey, since there is only one Logoman logo on each jersey,” Ivy explained to me over the phone. “So, the fact that this is the only known Upper Deck Logoman card to feature both Jordan and Bryant’s uniforms, and it has both of their signatures on it, makes this card immensely valuable.” Upper Deck first introduced its first game-worn jersey cards in 1996, with its NHL and NFL…
2025/08/23 00:43
Investors Pile Into TOKEN6900 as Presale Enters Final 6 Days

Investors Pile Into TOKEN6900 as Presale Enters Final 6 Days

The post Investors Pile Into TOKEN6900 as Presale Enters Final 6 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is showing signs of a potential altcoin season, a period when cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin (BTC) experience significant gains. This often occurs when Bitcoin dominance, the percentage of the total crypto market capitalization held by Bitcoin, begins to decline. As Bitcoin’s dominance decreases, capital tends to flow into altcoins, driving their prices higher. Recently, Bitcoin dominance has been trending downward, nearing a key support level of 59%. A break below this level could trigger a major surge for altcoins, particularly meme coins like SPX6900. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel The market is already showing strong positive momentum, with major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana bouncing back. This movement suggests a broader market rally is underway, with money shifting from Bitcoin into higher-reward assets. One example is the new crypto coin TOKEN6900, which some traders have labeled the best crypto presale to buy now. TOKEN6900 Rises as Michael Saylor’s Strategy Nears S&P 500 Entry Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is once again in the spotlight. Reports indicate that Strategy now meets all the requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500, with a market cap above $8.2 billion, four consecutive quarters of positive earnings, and sufficient trading activity. If added to the index, analysts estimate it could draw more than $10 billion in passive inflows, further strengthening the company’s Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet. This milestone highlights the growing influence of Saylor’s vision across both traditional finance and the crypto market. For those interested in Bitcoin, there are ways to buy it anonymously, unlike Strategy. This guide explains how people maintain privacy while entering the market. Strategy’s influence has even spilled into crypto culture, inspiring meme coins like SPX6900. This satirical token parodied the S&P 500 ticker, blending Wall Street’s fixation on the index with crypto’s love for absurdity. Its appeal came from…
2025/08/23 00:42
Powell puts September rate cut on the table as Bitcoin rises 2% and Fed odds swing to 90%

Powell puts September rate cut on the table as Bitcoin rises 2% and Fed odds swing to 90%

The post Powell puts September rate cut on the table as Bitcoin rises 2% and Fed odds swing to 90% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin rises 2% to $114,200 after speech. Ether rebounds 8% after 12% correction. US stocks gain 1%, yields drop to 4.27%, gold up 0.6%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shifted the market narrative on Friday by signalling that a September rate cut is under active consideration, a move that quickly altered expectations across global financial markets. Speaking at the Kansas City Fed’s Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Powell highlighted that downside risks to employment are rising and could accelerate in the form of layoffs and higher unemployment. This shift in tone sent shockwaves through both traditional and digital markets, with Bitcoin, equities, bonds, and gold all responding within minutes of his remarks. Bitcoin rebounds 2% after recent 10% slide Bitcoin (BTC) climbed about 2% to $114,200 following Powell’s comments, reversing part of a steep decline earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency had touched a record high above $124,000 roughly a week ago when market confidence in a September rate cut was near 100%. However, as expectations cooled to 69% in the hours before Powell’s address, Bitcoin slumped nearly 10% to $112,000. Data from CME FedWatch showed that immediately after Powell’s speech, the probability of a September rate cut jumped back to nearly 90%. This surge in confidence provided support to digital assets, which had been under pressure from fading hopes of imminent monetary easing. Ether bounces 8% after 12% correction Ethereum (ETH) experienced sharper volatility than Bitcoin in the same period. The coin corrected by about 12% after nearly reaching its all-time high, reflecting a deeper pullback in speculative tokens. However, ETH bounced nearly 8% following Powell’s remarks, highlighting how sensitive cryptocurrencies remain to Federal Reserve signals. The rebound suggests that traders are still positioning around policy expectations, with Ether’s sharper swings reflecting higher risk sentiment. Stocks, bonds, and commodities…
2025/08/23 00:36
Ripple CTO Says Simplicity and Custody Solutions Drive Crypto Adoption

Ripple CTO Says Simplicity and Custody Solutions Drive Crypto Adoption

TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz said mass crypto adoption depends on making blockchain simple for ordinary people. He stated that Ripple is only a couple of months away from major advancements in usability. HighVibeAssets argued that mass adoption will happen when institutions can securely custody digital assets. Ripple has built custody infrastructure through acquisitions to [...] The post Ripple CTO Says Simplicity and Custody Solutions Drive Crypto Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/23 00:35
Over $100 Million Vanishes Swiftly

Over $100 Million Vanishes Swiftly

The post Over $100 Million Vanishes Swiftly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market just experienced a jarring moment, with a massive crypto futures liquidation event seeing an astounding $118 million worth of futures contracts vanish in just one hour. This sudden downturn, which contributed to a staggering $420 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours across major exchanges, left many traders reeling. But what exactly drives such rapid market movements, and what does it mean for your crypto portfolio? What is a Crypto Futures Liquidation and Why Does It Happen? When you trade crypto futures, you are essentially betting on the future price of a cryptocurrency. Many traders use leverage, which means they borrow funds to amplify their potential gains. However, leverage also magnifies losses. A crypto futures liquidation occurs when a trader’s leveraged position is automatically closed by an exchange because their margin balance falls below the maintenance margin requirement. This happens when the market moves significantly against their prediction. Imagine you open a long position (betting on price increase) with 10x leverage. If the price drops by just 10%, your entire initial capital could be wiped out, triggering a liquidation. Exchanges execute these liquidations to prevent traders from incurring negative balances, protecting both the exchange and other market participants. The Immediate Impact of Sudden Crypto Futures Liquidation A large-scale crypto futures liquidation wave, like the one we just witnessed, has immediate and dramatic effects on the market. Primarily, it means significant losses for the traders whose positions were closed. Moreover, these forced sell-offs can create a cascading effect, pushing prices down further and triggering even more liquidations. This creates heightened volatility, making the market unpredictable. For instance, a sudden drop can lead to a ‘liquidation cascade,’ where one liquidation triggers another, creating a rapid downward spiral. This is precisely what often happens during periods of intense market…
2025/08/23 00:33
