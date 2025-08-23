2025-08-25 Monday

Will Pi Coin Increasing Supply Crash Price Further? Here’s What to Know

Pi Network has a maximum of 100 billion coins. Of these, only 7.86 billion tokens are in circulation. With the 100 billion cap, Pi has built-in scarcity, similar to Bitcoin. By carefully controlling how new coins enter the market, the Pi team works to keep the token stable and protect its value. However, one might
2025/08/23 01:00
Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after […] The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/23 00:59
Solana (SOL) Enhances Infrastructure to Boost Internet Capital Markets

The post Solana (SOL) Enhances Infrastructure to Boost Internet Capital Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Aug 22, 2025 08:39 Solana (SOL) is revolutionizing its infrastructure to facilitate global internet capital markets by increasing bandwidth and reducing latency through the innovative P-Token system. Solana (SOL) is making significant strides in scaling its blockchain infrastructure, aimed at enabling seamless operations for internet capital markets worldwide. According to Solana, the latest enhancements are designed to increase bandwidth and reduce latency, ensuring the network can handle an ever-growing volume of transactions efficiently. P-Token: A Revolutionary Upgrade The cornerstone of Solana’s latest update is the introduction of the P-Token, a comprehensive rewrite of the existing SPL Token Program. While not a new token, P-Token serves as a direct code replacement, providing the same functionalities without altering user interactions with tokens, wallets, or decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. This upgrade ensures that current tokens, accounts, and integrations remain fully operational. Efficiency Gains and Network Performance Under the P-Token system, Solana has achieved substantial efficiency improvements by eliminating unnecessary data copying, reducing memory usage, and optimizing execution paths. These enhancements collectively contribute to a massive increase in network capacity, allowing for smoother and faster transactions across the blockchain. Impact on Global Internet Capital Markets By focusing on compounding infrastructure improvements, Solana aims to position itself as a leading platform for internet capital markets. The ability to handle large-scale transaction volumes with reduced latency is crucial for supporting global financial operations and fostering innovation in blockchain technology. Solana’s ongoing developments underscore its commitment to advancing blockchain scalability and efficiency, paving the way for a robust and reliable infrastructure that aligns with the demands of modern internet capital markets. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/solana-enhances-infrastructure-boost-internet-capital-markets
2025/08/23 00:59
Canada drops many of its retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

The post Canada drops many of its retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference about recognizing Palestinian statehood, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 30, 2025. Patrick Doyle | Reuters Canada removed many of its retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. on Friday, marking a significant step forward in the two countries’ relationship. Canada in March imposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a long list of U.S. products that fall in line with the North American trade deal after the U.S. had announced 25% duties on steel and aluminum. Notably, Canada’s 25% tariffs on U.S. autos, steel and aluminum will remain in place for now, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a press conference Friday. The change will go into effect on Sept. 1, Carney added, saying he believes Canada has the best trade deal out of all of the countries working with the U.S. “As we work intensively with the United States, our focus is squarely on the strategic sectors,” Carney said. A White House official told NBC News that Canada’s move was “long overdue.” “We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration’s trade and national security concerns,” the official said. Friday’s announcement follows a phone call between Carney and President Donald Trump, the first known call between the two since failed talks before the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. A readout of the Thursday call from Carney’s office called the conversation “productive and wide-ranging,” with both leaders agreeing to reconvene soon. Carney said Friday that Trump assured him that dropping retaliatory tariffs will kickstart negotiations between the two countries. The move comes as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump negotiated during his first term, is scheduled to undergo a review later this year. Canada was swift to impose its counter-tariffs on the U.S. on CA$30 billion (US$21.7 billion) worth of U.S. goods…
2025/08/23 00:58
XYZVerse (XYZ) Presale Crosses $15M Mark While $ETH Becoming Strategic Investment For Institutional Players and Fuel for Altcoin Rally

XYZVerse has raised over $15 million in its early funding round, drawing attention across markets. At the same time, Ethereum is finding favor among large investors, who are using it both as a key holding and as support for other digital tokens. These shifts hint at bigger changes ahead for digital assets and open new [...]]]>
2025/08/23 00:57
Ethereum Millionaire Reveals How He’d Turn $2,400 Into $2.4M Without Buying ETH

An Ethereum millionaire has unveiled a bold strategy to transform $2,400 into $2.4 million without purchasing Ethereum. His secret lies in the meteoric rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin that has ignited the crypto market with its innovative Layer 2 blockchain.  Currently the presale for Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has concluded for stage 10, […]
2025/08/23 00:56
Kroll Faces Lawsuit as FTX Creditors Report Nonstop Scam Emails Daily

TLDR Kroll faces a class-action lawsuit over alleged negligence in a 2023 data breach. The breach exposed personal data of FTX, BlockFi, and Genesis creditors. FTX creditors report receiving daily phishing emails linked to the breach. Lawsuit claims Kroll’s email-only communication compromised claim verification. Plaintiffs seek damages and operational reforms to improve security. Kroll is [...] The post Kroll Faces Lawsuit as FTX Creditors Report Nonstop Scam Emails Daily appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/23 00:54
Powell’s ‘dovish’ comments trigger crypto market cap climb to above $4 trillion

The post Powell’s ‘dovish’ comments trigger crypto market cap climb to above $4 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market rallied more than 4% to reclaim the $4 trillion mark after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that US interest rates could be lowered in September. In his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, Powell said: “The baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” Following the speech, the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate spiked to around 90%, according to data from the CME Fedwatch tool. Thomas Lee, Chief Investment Officer at Fundstrat, described Powell’s tone as dovish and said the shift would likely support small-cap stocks and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ethereum leads market rally As a result, Bitcoin’s price jumped more than 3% within the last 24 hours, climbing to roughly $117,000 as of press time, according to data from CryptoSlate. Other leading tokens, including Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin, followed BTC’s lead and advanced more than 7% within the same time frame. ETH is trading at more than $4650 as of press time. Meanwhile, the traditional markets also reportedly rallied. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by around 2% each on the news. At the same time, the US dollar weakened against gold and other major assets, reflecting investors’ anticipation of easier monetary conditions. Leveraged traders face $553 million losses The rally inflicted significant damage on leveraged traders positioned against crypto prices. Data from Coinglass shows that more than $553 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours. Short sellers accounted for most of the wipeouts, losing $308 million, while long positions shed about $325 million. Ethereum saw the largest share of liquidations, with $251 million erased. Bitcoin followed with $102 million, while XRP and Solana posted losses of $17…
2025/08/23 00:54
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Stock: Soars 26% on Record $2.6B Revenue, Tax Windfall and $500M Buyback Boost

TLDR Ubiquiti stock rockets 26% on record $2.6B revenue and $500M buyback plan Strong earnings and tax gains fuel Ubiquiti’s 26% stock surge to $492 Ubiquiti wows Wall Street with record revenue, margins, and dividends $2.6B in sales and $500M buyback boost Ubiquiti stock to new heights Ubiquiti stuns with Q4 surge: tax wins, fat [...] The post Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Stock: Soars 26% on Record $2.6B Revenue, Tax Windfall and $500M Buyback Boost appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/23 00:52
VanEck files for JitoSOL ETF after SEC exempts certain liquid staking activities from securities laws

The post VanEck files for JitoSOL ETF after SEC exempts certain liquid staking activities from securities laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways VanEck is seeking SEC approval to launch a JitoSOL ETF, offering exposure to staked SOL and its rewards. The ETF is among the first to focus on a Solana liquid staking token rather than a base crypto asset. Prominent asset manager VanEck has submitted an application with federal securities regulators to offer an exchange-traded fund that will hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token on the Solana blockchain. According to a Form S-1 filed by VanEck Digital Assets on August 22, the proposed JitoSOL ETF aims to track JitoSOL’s price, which represents ownership of staked SOL tokens plus accumulated staking rewards. The fund will be structured to allow investors exposure to SOL and staking yields through traditional brokerage accounts. The move represents one of the first ETF applications designed to wrap a Solana liquid staking token rather than a base crypto asset. It follows the SEC’s recent guidance stating that certain liquid staking activities are not securities transactions and therefore do not require registration. That clarification was issued under the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative, which seeks to modernize rules around activities like staking, custody, and token distribution. The effort could pave the way for approval of crypto-linked products, including Ethereum ETFs that incorporate staking. Commenting on the filing, Jito said that it is the culmination of months of engagement with the SEC and ecosystem partners, helping establish liquid staking tokens as compliant building blocks for ETFs. “The S-1 filing begins a review process prior to possible market listing,” the team said in a Friday statement. “As always, we will continue to work collaboratively with regulators and market participants to ensure high standards of compliance, transparency, and investor protection. This is one step in our ongoing mission to narrow the distance between high-performance, credibly neutral infrastructure and the world’s largest…
2025/08/23 00:51
