2025-08-25 Monday

Cryptocurrency Surge Sparks Rapid Reactions

Cryptocurrency Surge Sparks Rapid Reactions

Ethereum nears an all-time high as Bitcoin strengthens. Analysts note unexpected market surges post-Powell's commentary.
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om "nog even te wachten", met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op 'nog hoger'. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat.
SharpLink Gaming approves $1.5B buyback backed by $3.2B in ETH

SharpLink Gaming approves $1.5B buyback backed by $3.2B in ETH

SharpLink Gaming, Inc., one of the largest corporate holders of Ether and a renowned industry ETH evangelist, has announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of the company's common stock. According to Sharplink, buybacks will be more value-accretive when the share price trades below its
Lawmakers Push Plan to Make Bitcoin Part of Philippines' National Reserves

Lawmakers Push Plan to Make Bitcoin Part of Philippines’ National Reserves

The proposed legislation — the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act (House Bill 421) — calls for the BSP to purchase 2,000
MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

As per the source, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is expected to launch by the end of August 2025. With over 30 million users worldwide, MetaMask is moving from being just a crypto wallet to offering its stable digital dollar. This launch signals a shift in how stablecoins may be used in both DeFi and daily transactions. What is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin? MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is a dollar-pegged token backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash reserves. It will function as an ERC-20 token, ensuring smooth compatibility across Ethereum and Layer-2 platforms like Linea. Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, mUSD will exist natively inside MetaMask, giving users the ability to mint, store, swap, and spend directly within the wallet. This design positions MetaMask as a full-service hub for stable dollar transactions. What is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin? Who's Behind the Project? Role Partner Responsibility Payments & Issuance Bridge (Stripe) Oversees token issuance and payment infrastructure Infrastructure M^0 Protocol Provides a decentralized issuance framework Custody & Reserves Blackstone Manages reserves and ensures a secure treasury This structure blends institutional oversight with decentralized infrastructure, creating a model that balances compliance with accessibility. When and Where Will It Launch? According to an official source, the launch will follow a phased rollout: Week 1: Announcement and governance details. Week 2: Limited beta release. Week 3: Full availability by late August 2025. September: Integration into DeFi protocols. Q4 2025: Expansion across global networks. An official report confirmed that the stablecoin will go live on Ethereum and Linea first. By the end of the year, MetaMask Card holders will be able to spend mUSD directly at Mastercard merchants worldwide. What Sets It Apart? Seamless Wallet Integration Every function happens within MetaMask. From minting to bridging, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin eliminates the need for external platforms. Yield from Reserves As it is reported, the reserves invested in U.S. Treasuries may generate yield. MetaMask could share parts of this yield with users or reinvest in lowering costs. Compliance and Transparency The launch follows the U.S. GENIUS Act, ensuring strict 1:1 reserve ratios, independent audits, and AML/KYC compliance. This could set a benchmark for wallet-native stablecoins. Market Position With its massive user base, MetaMask is positioned to challenge dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Adoption could be swift since MetaMask already has an enormous user base and a built-in distribution channel that makes access effortless. Projected market share showing how MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could compete with USDT, USDC, and DAI in 2025 What Users Gain Faster on/off ramps without leaving the wallet. Lower transaction fees for swaps and payments. Everyday usability via MetaMask Card and Mastercard network. Regulatory confidence through U.S.-compliant design. Expanded DeFi access with a stable, wallet-native asset. This combination could turn MetaMask mUSD stablecoin into a go-to digital dollar for both traders and everyday users. Conclusion Based on the latest research, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could become a defining force in the stablecoin market. It combines trusted reserves, institutional backing, and wallet-native usability in one package. For users, it promises a more straightforward way to hold, spend, and move digital dollars. For the broader crypto market, it introduces a credible alternative to USDT and USDC—one that lives inside a tool millions already rely on. If adoption scales, mUSD may set a new standard for how digital dollars operate in both DeFi and real-world payments. To get more detailed insights into the world of cryptocurrencies, check out our latest articles. Summary The MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is set to launch on Ethereum and Linea, offering users a dollar-backed token fully integrated into the MetaMask wallet. Backed by U.S. Treasuries and managed by Blackstone, it aims to deliver stability, compliance, and everyday utility. Users will be able to swap, bridge, and even spend mUSD with the MetaMask Card. With regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act and MetaMask's massive user base, mUSD could quickly become a trusted rival to USDT and USDC. FAQs on MetaMask mUSD stablecoin What is MetaMask mUSD stablecoin? A wallet-native, dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash. When will it launch? Mid-to-late August 2025, with full availability by month's end. Where can it be used? On Ethereum, Linea, DeFi protocols, and via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard merchants. How does it differ from USDT or USDC? It is integrated directly into MetaMask, offering compliance and seamless usability. Who manages the reserves? Blackstone manages custody and U.S. Treasury reserves. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A digital asset pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. ERC-20: A token standard on Ethereum for compatibility. Layer-2: A blockchain built on Ethereum to improve speed and reduce costs. On/Off Ramps: Tools to convert between fiat money and crypto. GENIUS Act: U.S. legislation regulating stablecoins with strict reserve rules.
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Accelerated Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Accelerated Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The European Union is speeding up its digital euro project and, in a notable shift, officials are weighing whether to issue the token on a public blockchain—specifically Ethereum or Solana—instead of a closed, private system. The reassessment follows the recent passage of the US stablecoin law (GENIUS Act) and a surge in dollar-denominated tokens, developments
AVAX Drops Below $24, OKB Burns 20M Tokens, But BlockDAG's 2.5M Users Prove Real Utility Beats the Hype

AVAX Drops Below $24, OKB Burns 20M Tokens, But BlockDAG’s 2.5M Users Prove Real Utility Beats the Hype

Price swings are easy to spot, but real adoption is harder to fake. Avalanche has seen bearish momentum build as
Ethereum protocol update details plan to boost transaction capacity with blobs

Ethereum protocol update details plan to boost transaction capacity with blobs

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Ethereum researchers published a new protocol update today, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to expand blob throughput for layer-2 scalability while maintaining decentralization and censorship resistance. Following on from Protocol Update 001, this update details how PeerDAS, the centerpiece design for the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will permit nodes to sample rather than fully download blob data. This enables up to eight times higher throughput without significantly increasing hardware requirements. Between major upgrades, "Blob Parameter Only" (BPO) forks will incrementally raise blob limits, while bandwidth optimizations like cell-level messaging reduce redundant data transfers. According to AllCoreDevs discussions, Fusaka is targeting an early November mainnet launch, just ahead of Devconnect Buenos Aires. PeerDAS (EIP-7594) has been confirmed as Fusaka's headliner, and a BPO mechanism (EIP-7892) has been scheduled for inclusion. Fusaka testing is already underway on devnets, with client teams preparing for public testnet deployments through September and October before mainnet activation.  Meanwhile, developers are preparing Glamsterdam, the subsequent network upgrade expected around mid-2026, which will further extend PeerDAS with advanced networking and pipelining techniques.
Ethena Labs Smashes Records With $500M Revenue, ENA Nears $0.63

Ethena Labs Smashes Records With $500M Revenue, ENA Nears $0.63

Eth
Trump, Putin and Zelensky Try to End the War: What it Means for Crypto

Trump, Putin and Zelensky Try to End the War: What it Means for Crypto

The world is watching closely as Donald Trump has been making the rounds to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moreover, he is looking to bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the table. Ending the war in Ukraine would be a significant geopolitical event, but it would also alter the dynamics of the global economy and the crypto […]
