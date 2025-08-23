2025-08-25 Monday

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De XRP derivatenmarkt laat in augustus 2025 nieuwe pieken zien. Volgens gegevens van de CME Group is de open interest in XRP futures naar 6.000 contracten gestegen, een all-time high. Tegelijkertijd bedroeg de totale notionele handelsomzet ruim $9 miljard. Dit markeert een belangrijk moment, omdat het product deze maand zijn vijfjarig bestaan nadert. Kan de XRP koers van deze institutionele belangstelling profiteren? XRP koers test opnieuw zijn weerstandsniveaus De XRP koers bewoog opnieuw richting de grens van $3. Op de dagelijkse koersgrafiek ligt de eerstvolgende weerstand bij de 9-daagse SMA rond $3,04. Aan de onderkant zijn $2,75 en $2,50 belangrijke steunpunten. Sinds de top van ongeveer $3,65 in juli staat de XRP koers onder druk. Meerdere pogingen om door de zone van $3,25 te breken mislukten, waardoor daar een duidelijke barrière is ontstaan. Dit prijsniveau wordt nu gezien als een regio waar veel verkopen plaatsvinden en waar de bulls moeite hebben om grip te krijgen.Sterke groei van institutionele futures De CME Group meldde dat de XRP futures sinds de lancering al meer dan 251.000 contracten hebben verwerkt. De oplopende open interest suggereert dat steeds meer professionele partijen handelsposities openen. Dit wijst erop dat XRP niet langer alleen een speculatief product voor retail investeerders is, maar ook een plaats in institutionele handelsstrategieën heeft veroverd. JUST IN: $XRP has set a new trading record on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). pic.twitter.com/Mt1H3k8EFS — Crypto Briefing (@Crypto_Briefing) August 21, 2025 De stijging naar 6.000 open interest contracten valt bovendien samen met hogere handelsvolumes. Alleen in augustus ging dit om meer dan $9 miljard aan notionele waarde. Voor veel analisten bevestigt dit dat XRP futures bij CME een volwassen product zijn geworden binnen de digitale activa markt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De technische indicatoren bevestigen een afkoelperiode Naast de weerstanden en steunpunten speelt ook de MACD indicator een voorname rol. De MACD lijn ligt momenteel onder de signaallijn. Dit betekent dat de opwaartse kracht afneemt en de bears ruimte krijgen om de XRP markt te domineren zolang er geen nieuwe koopdruk verschijnt. De candles tonen daarnaast dat de verkopers bij prijsniveaus boven $3,20 actief blijven. Dit geeft aan dat een echte trendomslag pas mogelijk wordt als de XRP koers overtuigend door deze zone breekt. Wat betekent dit allemaal voor de XRP koers? De combinatie van een oplopende institutionele interesse en zwakke technische signalen zet de XRP koers in een spanningsveld. Aan de ene kant is er duidelijke vraag vanuit grote partijen, zichtbaar in de futuresmarkt. Aan de andere kant blijft de spotmarkt gevangen tussen stevige weerstandsniveaus en een terugkerende verkoopdruk. Een doorbraak boven $3 kan ruimte openen richting $3,25 en mogelijk $3,50. Blijft die doorbraak echter uit, dan ligt de kans op een terugval richting $2,75 of $2,50 voor de hand. De komende candles rond deze prijszone zullen uitwijzen of de bulls de controle kunnen heroveren. Outlook XRP koers voor de komende weken XRP staat op een technisch keerpunt. De futuresmarkt geeft een sterk signaal van institutioneel vertrouwen, met een all-time high in open interest en miljarden aan handelsvolume. Tegelijkertijd blijft de XRP koers onder druk door weerstandszones rond $3 en een negatieve MACD trend. Daarbovenop vertoont het handelsgedrag op spotmarkten een afwachtende houding, wat wijst op onzekerheid onder particuliere beleggers ondanks het institutionele momentum. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. EU Accelerates Digital Euro on Public Blockchains

EU Accelerates Digital Euro on Public Blockchains

The post EU Accelerates Digital Euro on Public Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: EU plans digital euro on public blockchains post-US GENIUS Act. EU considers Ethereum, Solana for digital euro. Increased urgency due to US stablecoin dominance. European Union officials are expediting plans for a digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana in response to the United States’ new regulatory approach to stablecoins. This urgency reflects concerns over US dollar dominance in cryptocurrencies and highlights a strategic pivot to ensure the euro’s relevance in increasingly digital financial markets. EU’s Strategic Shift to Public Blockchains for Digital Euro EU officials are rethinking their strategy, emphasizing quick deployment of the digital euro on Ethereum or Solana. Public blockchains are being prioritized over previously considered private ones due to privacy concerns. The GENIUS Act has driven the EU to speed up digital euro deployment, amid fears of USD’s crypto dominance. This act regulates a market worth $288 billion, predominantly controlled by USD stablecoins. “Our strategy is now urgently re-evaluated in light of the GENIUS Act, pushing us to accelerate digital euro deployment and consider integrating public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.” – Unnamed EU Policy Official Public Blockchains: Privacy, Transparency, and Financial Autonomy Did you know? Since China’s digital yuan launch, the EU had considered a similar approach but shifted to public blockchains like Ethereum, underlining privacy and accessibility debates. Ethereum (ETH) currently prices at $4,253.95, with a market cap of $513.48 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume is $38.19 billion, representing a drop of 14.27%. Recently, its value saw a decrease of 0.56% over the past 24 hours, sourced from CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:34 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s research, embracing public blockchains for a digital euro may enhance transparency and user trust. Potential regulatory adaptations could align with broader global cryptocurrency…
Why stablecoin issuers are spinning up their own blockchains

Why stablecoin issuers are spinning up their own blockchains

Stablecoin issuers are building their own blockchains to snap up a bigger chunk of the massive transaction fees generated by the $277 billion market.“Launching a dedicated chain gives issuers more control over settlement and compliance, but it also opens the door to new revenue from fees and network activity,” Ben Reynolds, managing director of stablecoins at BitGo, a crypto custody company, told DL News.That would be great for those individual issuers, but it also poses a massive challenge for Ethereum and Tron, which have captured more than 80% of the stablecoin market.If issuers move off these blockchains, it could punch a hole in their fee revenue, especially as stablecoins are projected to account for 12% of global payments by 2030.And for Ethereum itself, the trend could dampen the expectation of its biggest proponents like Young Cho, CEO of StablecoinX, an Ethena treasury company, that it will become the financial substrate of the future. Tether, Circle and StripeTether is already working with startups like Plasma to create dedicated blockchains for its $167 billion USDT stablecoin. In August, Circle and fintech giant Stripe announced plans to create their own stablecoin blockchains.Tether and Circle are the two biggest stablecoin issuers, and they account for almost a quarter of the daily transaction fees across the entire DeFi sector, data from DefiLlama shows.To them, this is as much about controlling the infrastructure as it is about profit, according to Aishwary Gupta, global head of payments, exchanges and real-world assets at Polygon Labs.“It’s always said in the payment world, ‘he who controls the rails, controls everything,’’’ Gupta told DL News.Bad for Ethereum?Cho said these newer blockchains optimised for stablecoin-specific use cases like payments and yield could “fragment activity and reduce Ethereum’s centrality,” in the market.Ethena also has its purpose-built stablecoin blockchain called Converge but as an Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, Cho said it is interoperable with Ethereum.“The intent is not to undermine Ethereum, but to complement it by extending its reach and functionality in the stablecoin ecosystem,” Cho told DL News.Ethereum is the biggest DeFi chain, and with stablecoins a major part of the DeFi market, a large volume of stablecoin transactions happens on Ethereum. It even accounts for more than half of the stablecoin market, DefiLlama data shows. Tron, the next major blockchain for stablecoin settlements, accounts for barely half of Ethereum’s.Still, these seemingly separate stablecoin blockchains might converge to have some sort of interoperability among themselves, according to Thomas Cown, head of tokenisation at Galaxy Digital.“The rise of issuer-owned [or] operated blockchains could create competitive dynamics with the openness of fully public chains like Ethereum,” Cowan told DL News.Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
ETH ‘god candle’ emerges amid Fed rate cut hopes: Is $6K Ether next?

ETH ‘god candle’ emerges amid Fed rate cut hopes: Is $6K Ether next?

Rising spot ETF demand, extremely strong technicals and a supply shortage could push ETH price to $6,000 before the end of 2025. Key takeaways:ETH surged 13% on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech hinted at an interest rate cut in September.Onchain and technical indicators signal Ether’s potential to hit $6,000 in the short term.Read more
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Pivots to Ethereum After Exiting 7 Years of Dormancy

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Pivots to Ethereum After Exiting 7 Years of Dormancy

The post Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Pivots to Ethereum After Exiting 7 Years of Dormancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A dormant Bitcoin (BTC) whale investor has returned to the market after remaining inactive for seven years. In his latest move, the whale investor shifted attention to Ethereum (ETH), the leading market altcoin. Dormant BTC whale pivots to Ethereum According to data provided by Lookonchain, the Bitcoin whale left the market seven years ago after receiving 100,784 BTC, valued at $642 million. Now, the whale is back to the market, recently selling his BTC to buy ETH. The whale investor purchased 62,914 ETH, valued at about $267 million, through spot trading.  You Might Also Like Subsequently, he opened a massive 135,265 ETH, worth approximately $577 million — a long position. Lookonchain also spotted another whale that deposited BTC into Hyperliquid to sell and buy ETH. This investor received 85,947 BTC seven years ago, matching the trading pattern of the recently reported whale. On-chain tracking showed that six of their wallets still hold a massive 83,585 BTC, which is worth about $9.42 billion. While the move appears to be a trade, the shift toward Ethereum is telling. It suggests that institutional players are rebalancing, possibly due to rising momentum on the ETH market. Ethereum makes big moves Ethereum has continued to make waves in key metrics over the past few days, despite a recent downtrend in its price.  As U.Today reported earlier, ETH set a new record on the leading Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on Aug. 20.  You Might Also Like According to the details provided, over $8.3 billion worth of ETH was committed in active futures contracts on CME. This marks the highest level of open interest ever recorded for ETH derivatives on the exchange. Ethereum’s recent performance has helped to fuel an optimistic outlook among market participants. Citing massive inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs this August, Crypto Godfather Michael Terpin said ETH…
Trade War Shocker: Canada Drops Tariffs on US Goods – Is This Surrender?

Trade War Shocker: Canada Drops Tariffs on US Goods – Is This Surrender?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday that Canada will drop most of its retaliatory 25% tariffs on U.S. goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, effective Sept. 1, in a bid to ease escalating trade tensions with the United States. The move, affecting billions in consumer products like food, beverages, and textiles, follows a cabinet […]
New Bill Seeks National Bitcoin Reserve in Philippines

New Bill Seeks National Bitcoin Reserve in Philippines

The post New Bill Seeks National Bitcoin Reserve in Philippines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Philippine lawmakers propose a National Bitcoin Reserve with annual purchases of 2,000 BTC for five years. The reserve would be locked for 20 years, with BTC sales only allowed to retire government debt. The plan aims to diversify national reserves and position the Philippines as a leader in digital asset adoption. Miguel Luis “Migz” Villafuerte, a Filipino congressman and former youngest-elected governor in the nation’s history, has filed new legislation that would make Bitcoin BTC $116 539 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $47.03 B part of the Philippines’ sovereign reserves. The proposal, filed under House Bill 421, directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to purchase up to 2,000 BTC annually for five years, establishing a 10,000 BTC reserve. To protect the holdings, the central bank would custody the Bitcoin in cold storage, distributed across multiple secure facilities to minimize systemic risks. Why the Philippines Is Considering a Bitcoin Reserve Villafuerte, who sits on the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology, argued that the Philippines, which recently adopted Polygon MATIC $0.25 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $327.53 M Vol. 24h: $756.11 K for document verification, must diversify beyond its heavy reliance on US dollar and gold reserves. He described Bitcoin as a form of “digital gold” that can safeguard the nation’s financial security against external shocks and currency dependency. The congressman pointed to a growing list of global precedents: El Salvador’s state accumulation strategy, policy discussions in Brazil, Switzerland, and Poland, as well as US Senator Cynthia Lummis’ proposal to revalue Fed Gold for Bitcoin reserves now openly backed by President Donald Trump. Under the proposed framework, the BSP would be prohibited from selling or using the Bitcoin holdings for 20 years, except in cases where sales directly retire government debt. One year…
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Radical Changes to Our Operating Policy Due to North Korean Hackers! Here Are the Details

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Radical Changes to Our Operating Policy Due to North Korean Hackers! Here Are the Details

Armstrong said North Korean computer experts were aiming to gain employment at Coinbase and gain access to sensitive systems. Continue Reading: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Radical Changes to Our Operating Policy Due to North Korean Hackers! Here Are the Details
Chipotle Launches 'Zipotle' Drone Deliveries in Texas

Chipotle Launches 'Zipotle' Drone Deliveries in Texas

Look! In the sky! It's a flying burrito! Chipotle's drone test with Zipline starts this week in Rowlett, Texas, promising faster food deliveries.
Bitcoin Price Rips Higher As Fed Signals Dovish Shift

Bitcoin Price Rips Higher As Fed Signals Dovish Shift

The post Bitcoin Price Rips Higher As Fed Signals Dovish Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin surged 5% (about $5,000) following Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, igniting fresh momentum in a bull market that has been quietly grinding higher since early 2024. For much of this cycle, bitcoin’s rise has come against a headwind of monetary tightening. The story of this bull run began when BlackRock filed its spot Bitcoin ETF application in June 2023, which marked the institutional green light for Bitcoin adoption. Since then, despite persistent inflation concerns, rate hikes and constant talk of “higher for longer,” Bitcoin has continued to march higher, shaking off the macro drag. Today could mark a turning point. Powell’s speech hinted at what markets have been waiting for: the Fed preparing to pivot. After nearly two years of restrictive policy aimed at cooling inflation, the Fed Chair acknowledged that conditions have shifted. Inflation has cooled from its peak, economic growth is slowing, and the burden of tighter monetary policy is showing cracks in the system (see recent employment numbers).  For the first time in this cycle, Powell’s tone suggested the Fed is ready to ease its grip. The market reaction was immediate. Bitcoin ripped higher (~$117,000 as of this writing), as traders recognized what this means: the “monetary headwinds” narrative could be giving way to the tailwinds of easier liquidity. Risk assets thrive when central banks blink, and bitcoin, the hardest money in existence, tends to be the fastest horse when the Fed caves to its own new reality. This is more than just a short-term rally. It could be the inflection point that turns a steady, resilient bull market into a raging one. The Fed’s posture has been the one remaining damper on bitcoin’s upside. If Powell and the FOMC are now signaling a shift toward accommodation, bitcoin stands to…
