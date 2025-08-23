MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Billy Joel’s Fan-Favorite Album Returns To Multiple Charts At Once
The post Billy Joel’s Fan-Favorite Album Returns To Multiple Charts At Once appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the premiere of HBO’s Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the legendary artist sees a resurgence in chart success as fans rediscover classics like The Stranger and The Hits. Musician Billy Joel performs onstage during the first Farm Aid benefit concert at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, September 22, 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Ever since HBO began unveiling its docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes in July, the piano player and singer-songwriter’s catalog has been benefiting from the production. The two-part program caused millions of people around the world to turn to streaming platforms and digital download sites to listen to Billy Joel’s most famous tracks, the ones that made him a superstar decades ago, and which helped him continue one of the longest and most successful concert residencies of all time. This week in America, Joel scores a pair of charting albums as one declines and the other surges back onto multiple tallies. Billy Joel’s The Hits Returns Joel’s compilation The Hits, which of course features many of his most famous singles, reappears on two Billboard rosters. The project reenters the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 44, and it’s back on the Billboard 200 — the ranking of the most consumed projects regardless of style — at No. 173. The Hits Has Lived on the Billboard Charts for Months The Hits has now spent 36 weeks on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, and it previously peaked at No. 30, back in 2018. The set has racked up 29 stays on the Billboard 200, climbing as high as No. 34. The Stranger Hangs On Joel fills two spaces on both rankings where The Hits returns, as his traditional studio album The Stranger is still present, though it does fall from…
FARM
$29.11
-2.64%
PHOTO
$1.4376
+2.10%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:25
Aktsia
State Duma deputies suggest legalizing crypto exchange in Russia
A group of Russian lawmakers has called on their central bank to facilitate the establishment of legal crypto trading platforms in the country. The move is challenging the monetary authority’s longstanding position against providing ordinary Russians free access to cryptocurrencies. State Duma deputies suggest legalizing crypto exchange in Russia Several members of the State Duma, […]
MOVE
$0.124
-4.39%
BANK
$0.06533
-2.53%
FREE
$0.00012335
-4.73%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 01:23
Aktsia
Bitcoin Whales Quietly Stack 16,000 BTC During Downtrend
The post Bitcoin Whales Quietly Stack 16,000 BTC During Downtrend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF
$0.00436
-4.80%
MODE
$0.002212
-4.77%
BTC
$111,661.98
-2.73%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:23
Aktsia
Ripple to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through Partnership With SBI Holdings
The post Ripple to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through Partnership With SBI Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Ripple and SBI Holdings plan to launch the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan by Q1 2026, with SBI VC Trade acting as the distributor. RLUSD, backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, is designed to meet regulatory standards and institutional compliance. The move reflects Japan’s evolving stablecoin regulations and SBI’s expanding role in the digital asset space. Ripple has announced plans to introduce its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to the Japanese market in partnership with SBI Holdings. The stablecoin is expected to go live in Japan as early as the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory processes. Ripple and SBI expand longstanding partnership The rollout will be conducted through SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency arm of SBI Holdings, which recently became Japan’s first licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider. This regulatory status allows it to distribute foreign-issued stablecoins, including RLUSD, to Japanese users. The $300B stablecoin market is set to grow into the trillions. Together with @sbivc_official, we’re bringing $RLUSD to Japan in early 2026, offering users and institutions a trusted, regulated and fully-backed stablecoin built for enterprise use cases. https://t.co/htcrMiQkTe — Ripple (@Ripple) August 22, 2025 Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, said: “SBI Group has been leading the development of the cryptocurrency and blockchain field in Japan. The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins.” The move extends the longstanding collaboration between Ripple and SBI Holdings, which have been close partners in Asia’s blockchain ecosystem for several years. RLUSD aims for compliance and transparency Launched in December 2024, RLUSD is Ripple’s first stablecoin. The token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. Ripple provides monthly attestations by a third-party…
T
$0.01685
+1.38%
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
MOVE
$0.124
-4.39%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:22
Aktsia
Breaking: U.S. Appeals Court Approves Dismissal of XRP Lawsuit, XRP Price Up 8%
Read the full article at coingape.com.
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
XRP
$2.9489
-3.00%
COM
$0.020312
-1.54%
Aktsia
CoinGape
2025/08/23 01:21
Aktsia
EU Weighs Ethereum or Solana as It Fast-Tracks Digital Euro
The post EU Weighs Ethereum or Solana as It Fast-Tracks Digital Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Union officials have accelerated work on a digital version of the single currency after the United States enacted its ‘Genius Act’, a federal law that sets ground rules for dollar-backed stablecoins European Union officials have accelerated work on a digital version of the single currency after the United States enacted its ‘Genius Act’, a federal law that sets ground rules for dollar-backed stablecoins. The new U.S. framework has heightened concerns in Brussels that euro-denominated tokens could lose ground to their dollar rivals, prompting policymakers to speed up technical and policy deliberations. Sources cited by the Financial Times said the European Central Bank is now considering issuing the digital euro on an open, public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana rather than the private rails previously favoured. A move to a permissionless network would mark a significant shift in central-bank digital-currency design and could make the token immediately interoperable with existing wallets, exchanges and decentralised-finance applications. The ECB remains in a ‘preparation phase’ that runs until October 2025, during which it is drafting a rulebook, conducting user research and testing with about 70 market participants. Any launch would still require EU legislation, and officials stress that no final decision on architecture, privacy safeguards or holding limits has been taken. The exploration of public chains nonetheless signals the bloc’s determination to preserve the euro’s relevance in an increasingly tokenised payments landscape governed by MiCA. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/eu-weighs-ethereum-or-solana-fast-tracks-digital-euro-69ec9a71
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
MORE
$0.10084
+0.53%
MOVE
$0.124
-4.39%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:21
Aktsia
Australian Regulator Removes 3,000 Crypto Scams
The post Australian Regulator Removes 3,000 Crypto Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s markets regulator is set to expand its campaign against online scams after taking down 14,000 of them since July 2023, with over 3,000 purporting to involve crypto. They also include investment scams and phishing websites found in online advertisements. ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement that ASIC’s investment scam enforcement efforts will now be expanded to include social media ads. “The takedown capability is one example of how we are monitoring the latest trends and acting to protect Australians from those who try to steal from them.” Worldwide losses from crypto hacks, scams and exploits hit $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 3% increase over the $2.4 billion stolen in 2024. Crypto is a larger portion of scams this year ASIC launched its scam disruption operation in July 2023, when it started using new takedown powers that involve referring suspicious websites to a third-party company specializing in cybercrime detection for investigation and removal. ASIC’s scam update released in August last year revealed that about 8% of the scams it took down were crypto-related as it averaged around 140 takedowns a week in 2024. This year, the average number has fallen slightly to 130 weekly takedowns. ASIC said some of the most common schemes included fraudsters pretending to use artificial intelligence-powered trading bots to generate returns, fake websites impersonating legitimate ones and hoax news articles with fraudulent AI-generated celebrity endorsements. Last year, ASIC flagged deepfakes and other AI-generated images as a growing concern because they made it more difficult for the average person to detect fraud. Investment scams lead losses, trend downward Investment scams remain the leading type impacting Australians, with over $73 million in losses reported so far this year, according to the country’s National Anti-Scam Centre. Still, losses appear to have…
MORE
$0.10084
+0.53%
COM
$0.020312
-1.54%
AI
$0.1226
-2.15%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:20
Aktsia
TOKEN6900 Raises $2.4 Million with Just 5 Days to Go in Presale: Next Crypto to Explode?
TOKEN6900 has raised $2.4M with 5 days left in presale. Priced at $0.00705, the SPX-inspired meme coin offers staking up to 33% APY and aims to replicate viral success.
SPX
$1.2582
-4.14%
GO
$0.00045
+32.35%
MEME
$0.003606
-0.33%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 01:20
Aktsia
China FDI – Foreign Direct Investment (YTD) (YoY) up to -13.4% in July from previous -15.2%
The post China FDI – Foreign Direct Investment (YTD) (YoY) up to -13.4% in July from previous -15.2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.020312
-1.54%
WELL
$0.0002699
+52.22%
FORWARD
$0.0001385
-1.14%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:19
Aktsia
Ripple, SBI Plan RLUSD Stablecoin Distribution in Japan by 2026
The post Ripple, SBI Plan RLUSD Stablecoin Distribution in Japan by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and SBI Holdings plan to roll out Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan, aiming to tap into the country’s emerging stablecoin market under new regulatory frameworks. The two companies announced on Friday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding, in which SBI VC Trade’s role is that of distributor. SBI VC Trade, a licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, aims to make RLUSD to go live in Japan during the first quarter of 2026. RLUSD is Ripple’s first stablecoin initiative, launched in December 2024. The token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents, with monthly attestations from a third-party firm. Ripple says this structure offers regulatory clarity and institutional-grade compliance — traits it argues will differentiate RLUSD from peers. SBI executives framed the partnership as a step in strengthening Japan’s digital finance infrastructure. “The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins,” said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo. Ripple executives echoed the compliance focus. “RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins. The rollout also highlights the deepening ties between Ripple and SBI, longtime partners in Asia’s blockchain ecosystem. It also comes as Japan approved the first yen-denominated stablecoin for issuance in the country earlier this week. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/ripple-sbi-plan-rlusd-stablecoin-distribution-in-japan-by-2026
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
VICE
$0.0122
-7.99%
TAP
$0.465
-0.21%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:17
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000
New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.