Court approves Ripple, SEC’s motion to dismiss appeal in XRP case
The long-running legal battle between Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission has entered its final stage after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint stipulation dismissing the parties' appeals, as confirmed by defense lawyer James Filan on Friday. The settlement requires Ripple to pay the penalty and comply with an injunction from the Southern District of New York. Judge Analisa Torres previously rejected a proposed reallocation that would have split the fine between $50 million to the SEC and $75 million returned to Ripple. The company must now adhere to the original enforcement terms. Judge Torres' July 2023 ruling remains in effect, which determined that XRP is not a security when traded on secondary markets, though institutional sales may still fall under securities regulations.
BitcoinEthereumNews
XRP Price Rockets 10% in Hours After This Vital Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Update
Has the lawsuit finally concluded after almost five years?
CryptoPotato
Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams
The post Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime Australia’s financial regulator is ramping up its campaign against online scams after dismantling more than 14,000 fraudulent websites since July 2023 — over 3,000 of which involved crypto. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said the effort is being extended to target deceptive social media advertisements, which have been increasingly used to push fake investment platforms, phishing schemes, and fraudulent crypto projects. “Scammers are constantly evolving tactics, often adopting the latest technology to dupe victims,” ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said. “We’re monitoring the latest trends and acting to protect Australians from those who try to steal from them.” Rising Crypto Risks Crypto-related scams now make up a larger share of online fraud. ASIC flagged common ploys including fake AI-powered trading bots, fraudulent websites impersonating legitimate firms, and AI-generated deepfake celebrity endorsements. Last year, the regulator warned that AI-driven scams were making it harder for ordinary investors to spot fraud. Despite global crypto scam losses topping $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025 — already higher than all of 2024 — investment scams in Australia appear to be trending downward. The country reported $73 million in losses so far this year, compared with $192 million in 2024 and $291 million in 2023. Crypto ATMs Under Scrutiny Authorities have also zeroed in on crypto ATMs, which they suspect are being misused in online scam networks. Earlier this year, AUSTRAC and the Australian Federal Police led a nationwide operation targeting ATMs linked to pig butchering scams and other fraud. Australia is home to the third-largest number of crypto ATMs worldwide, now nearly 2,000. New operating rules and transaction limits were rolled out in June to curb misuse. Between January 2024 and January 2025, more than 150 scam cases involving crypto ATMs were reported, with losses exceeding $2 million. A…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Ripple and SBI to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by Early 2026
The post Ripple and SBI to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by Early 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Japan’s Payment Services Act amendments, effective since 2023, created a licensing regime for issuing and distributing fiat-pegged stablecoins. SBI VC Trade, the first firm licensed as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, already handles USDC and will now add RLUSD. Japan has a structured and bank-friendly crypto regime, while its local players place a premium on compliance, Decrypt was told. Ripple and SBI Holdings are preparing to launch the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan by early next year, as the country’s freshly crafted stablecoin laws open its market to foreign issuers. The joint move was signed under a memorandum of understanding that will see Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin distributed in Japan through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, Ripple announced late Thursday evening. Ripple’s entry would help step up the “reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market,” SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo said in a statement. It comes as Japan’s Payment Services Act amendment took effect in June 2023, establishing a licensing regime for electronic payment instruments. An earlier version of the stablecoin framework was passed by the Japanese parliament in 2022. The framework has been continuously refined through new amendments set to roll out by 2026, including relaxed reserve requirements and updated licensing tiers, according to a report from Asia Business Law Journal. Under the new rules set to take effect next year, only licensed entities such as fund transfer service providers or trust banks can issue or distribute fiat-pegged stablecoins, a framework that has opened the door to regulated launches like RLUSD. SBI VC Trade was the first in Japan to secure an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider license, allowing it to handle foreign-issued stablecoins. “Japan quietly has a very structured and bank-friendly crypto regime given its continuously revised Payment Services…
BitcoinEthereumNews
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream
TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group to Host “DePIN x AI” R3al World Happy Hour in Japan During WebX2025
The post IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group to Host “DePIN x AI” R3al World Happy Hour in Japan During WebX2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leaders in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) will gather to explore the future of AI and real-world infrastructure in Japan. IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group will host the first-ever R3al World event in Japan, bringing together leaders in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks(DePIN) and Artificial Intelligence(AI). The DePIN x AI – R3al World Happy Hour TOKYO will be held on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM JST(GMT+9:00) at ANdAZ Tokyo, as one of the side events of “WebX,” Asia’s leading Web3 conference. The event is part of the global R3al World series, an initiative founded by IoTeX to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI and decentralized infrastructure. After successful gatherings in over 10 cities, R3al World is coming to Japan with a focus on how the convergence of DePIN and AI can drive the country’s next-generation infrastructure. This event is uniquely tailored for the Japanese market, addressing the current challenge of a limited number of successful DePIN case studies in the country, which prevents Japanese enterprises from developing their new businesses utilizing DePIN and their existing assets. By featuring both top global DePIN projects and leading Japanese enterprises, the event will bridge the gap between emerging technology and real-world application. IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group aim to provide a crucial platform for education and collaboration. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in DePIN, see real-world use cases from top DePIN projects, and hear firsthand from major Japanese enterprises about their strategic interest in this technology. Designed for high-context dialogue in a relaxed setting, the exclusive, invitation-only event will feature a stunning night view of Tokyo. It will facilitate networking and potential partnerships between global DePIN and AI projects and Japanese enterprises, also providing a potential go-to-market opportunity for non-Japanese projects looking to enter the Japanese market.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
SharpLink Gaming Bets Bigger on Ethereum With $1.5B Buyback
The move comes as the company leans harder into Ether as its core treasury reserve asset, seeking new ways to […] The post SharpLink Gaming Bets Bigger on Ethereum With $1.5B Buyback appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
Best Crypto to Buy: Ripple (XRP) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prove Why They’re Top Trending Altcoin Picks for 2025
As the crypto market gets set for another historic year, the focus is on what will lead the new frontier of digital finance. While Ripple’s XRP remains busy leaving its stamp on cross-border payments, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ranks among the most searched altcoins of 2025. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is selling the token for […]
Cryptopolitan
Big Money is Leaving Ethereum: Here is Why This is Not that Bad
Ethereum’s biggest holders appear to be pulling back, as whale wallets are seeing decreasing balances and less activity. At first, it may look shocking but experts say it may not be bad news for the market. Just like in earlier cycles, it seems the momentum drivers for Bitcoin may not necessarily be the whales but […]
Cryptopolitan
7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement
While this shift would “democratize” access to investments once reserved for institutions and the ultra-wealthy, it also brings heightened risks. […] The post 7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
