2025-08-25 Monday

Next-Generation Cloud Mining Arrives: XRP Mining Empowers Global Investors to Earn Tens of Thousands in Daily Passive Income

Next-Generation Cloud Mining Arrives: XRP Mining Empowers Global Investors to Earn Tens of Thousands in Daily Passive Income

The post Next-Generation Cloud Mining Arrives: XRP Mining Empowers Global Investors to Earn Tens of Thousands in Daily Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the global cryptocurrency market continues to heat up, more and more investors are hoping to achieve long-term, stable returns in the digital economy. However, traditional mining methods, due to their expensive equipment, complex technology, and high power consumption, have deterred ordinary investors. To address this challenge, XRP Mining, an international blockchain innovation platform, has officially launched a new generation of cloud mining platform, creating a low-barrier, highly efficient, and sustainable passive income engine for global investors. A New Era of Cloud Mining: Breaking Down Traditional Barriers and Enabling Everyone to Participate Over the past few years, the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP have continued to climb, reaching new highs in market value. However, the number of people who can truly profit from mining is very limited. Traditional mining machines are expensive, requiring not only thousands to tens of thousands of dollars in hardware investment but also high electricity and maintenance costs, as well as specialized blockchain and programming knowledge. This forces most investors to wait and see. The XRP Mining cloud mining platform was created to break this mold. Users don’t need to purchase mining machines, build a computer room, or master complex technical skills. Simply use a mobile app or website to participate in mining with a single click, and easily reap the benefits of computing power provided by globally distributed data centers. This approach makes “mining for everyone” more than just a slogan; it becomes a truly accessible investment opportunity. Earn tens of thousands of dollars a day: A new option for stable returns Since its launch, the XRP Mining platform has provided investors with a stable income channel, leveraging its powerful global computing power pool and efficient smart contract system. According to data released by the platform, some users have achieved daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 01:48
Following the US, the European Union Pushes the Button for Stablecoins! Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin Are Being Considered for the Digital Euro!

Following the US, the European Union Pushes the Button for Stablecoins! Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin Are Being Considered for the Digital Euro!

The European Union (EU) may opt for public networks like Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL) instead of a private blockchain for the digital euro. Continue Reading: Following the US, the European Union Pushes the Button for Stablecoins! Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin Are Being Considered for the Digital Euro!
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:48
Coinbase scherpt beveiliging aan na dreiging door Noord-Koreanen

Coinbase scherpt beveiliging aan na dreiging door Noord-Koreanen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Coinbase voert strengere beveiligingsmaatregelen in nadat Noord-Koreaanse hackers probeerden te infiltreren via het remote-werkbeleid. CEO Brian Armstrong kondigde aan dat de exchange voortaan veel strikter zal controleren wie toegang krijgt tot gevoelige systemen. Coinbase is de populairste beurs in Amerika en ook de keuze voor veel grote bedrijven om hun bitcoin te stallen. In een podcast met Stripe vertelt Armstrong over zijn plannen. Ook is de zaak opmerkelijk omdat Coinbase recentelijk uithaalde naar het (Britse) banksysteem in een reclamepspotje. Daar klaagde het bedrijf indirect over de lekke infrastructuur en fouten in de systemen. Verplichte training en strengere selectie Volgens Armstrong moeten alle medewerkers voortaan een in-person training volgen in de Verenigde Staten. Daarnaast geldt dat werknemers met toegang tot kritieke systemen alleen in dienst mogen zijn als zij het Amerikaanse staatsburgerschap bezitten en bereid zijn hun vingerafdruk af te staan. Deze regels moeten voorkomen dat kwaadwillende actoren, vermomd als onschuldige sollicitanten, de interne infrastructuur van Coinbase binnendringen. Noord-Korea jaagt actief op crypto Armstrong benadrukte in een podcast dat Noord-Korea een uitgesproken interesse heeft in het stelen van cryptovaluta. Volgens hem worden er elk kwartaal honderden nieuwe IT-specialisten klaargestoomd in Noord-Korea, met als enige doel het misleiden van bedrijven en het bemachtigen van digitale middelen. Daarbij is er vaak sprake van dwang: families van programmeurs worden bedreigd of vastgehouden om medewerking af te dwingen. Infiltratie van andere bedrijven De dreiging is breder dan Coinbase alleen. In juni kwamen vier Noord-Koreaanse freelancers onder valse identiteiten bij meerdere cryptobedrijven binnen. Zij wisten gezamenlijk zo’n 900.000 dollar buit te maken. Amerikaanse autoriteiten waarschuwen dat inmiddels honderden bedrijven, waaronder technologiebedrijven en defensiecontractanten, slachtoffer zijn van soortgelijke pogingen tot infiltratie. Extra urgentie door eerder datalek bij Coinbase De nieuwe maatregelen van Coinbase volgen slechts enkele maanden na een groot datalek. Toen raakte minder dan 1 procent van de gebruikers betrokken, maar de financiële schade kan oplopen tot 400 miljoen dollar. Nog zorgwekkender is dat er ook privégegevens, zoals adressen en accountbalansen, op straat kwamen te liggen. Analisten waarschuwden dat dit niet alleen een digitaal risico vormt, maar ook een fysiek gevaar kan zijn voor getroffen gebruikers. I am a long time investor in and champion of @coinbase. Something that has to be said though – this hack – which includes home addresses and account balances – will lead to people dying. It probably has already. The human cost, denominated in misery, is much larger than the $400m… pic.twitter.com/ruSYKAGH7x — Michael Arrington ‍☠️ (@arrington) May 19, 2025 Toenemende druk op de sector en Coinbase De combinatie van datalekken, phishingcampagnes en doelgerichte infiltratiepogingen zet de cryptosector zwaar onder druk. Coinbase was de meest geïmiteerde Amerikaanse cryptomerknaam in phishingaanvallen van de afgelopen jaren. De aanpak van Armstrong laat zien dat beurzen niet alleen hun digitale infrastructuur moeten beveiligen, maar ook hun personeelsbeleid en interne processen. Met de nieuwe regels kiest Coinbase voor een strengere, meer gecentraliseerde aanpak. Daarmee lijkt het bedrijf niet alleen zijn eigen systemen te willen beschermen, maar ook een signaal af te geven aan de hele sector dat de grootste dreiging steeds vaker van binnenuit komt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Coinbase scherpt beveiliging aan na dreiging door Noord-Koreanen is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:47
United States 4-Week Bill Auction up to 4.3% from previous 4.28%

United States 4-Week Bill Auction up to 4.3% from previous 4.28%

The post United States 4-Week Bill Auction up to 4.3% from previous 4.28% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 01:46
ABD’nin Ardından Avrupa Birliği de Stablecoinler İçin Düğmeye Bastı! Dijital Euro İçin Ethereum (ETH) ve Bu Altcoin Düşünülüyor!

ABD’nin Ardından Avrupa Birliği de Stablecoinler İçin Düğmeye Bastı! Dijital Euro İçin Ethereum (ETH) ve Bu Altcoin Düşünülüyor!

Financial Times’ın haberine göre Avrupa Birliği (AB), uzun zamandır beklenen dijital euro için çalışmalara başladı. Yakın zamanda ABD’de GENIUS Act isimli stablecoin yasasının yürürlüğe girmesi, AB’yi harekete geçiren en önemli etkenlerden biri oldu. Dünyanın en büyük ticaret bloğu olan AB, stablecoin yarışında geride kalmamak için dijital euro çalışmalarını hızlandırdı. Bu noktada Avrupa Merkez Bankası (ECB), […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:45
XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons

XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons

BitcoinWorld XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a truly significant development: the official registration of an XRP ETF by 21Shares in Delaware, USA. This exciting news, initially reported by JinSe Finance, marks a pivotal moment for Ripple’s native digital asset, XRP, and its journey towards broader institutional acceptance. For investors and enthusiasts alike, this move signals a growing maturity in the digital asset landscape and potentially opens new avenues for mainstream investment. What Does the 21Shares XRP ETF Registration Mean? When a major player like 21Shares, a prominent issuer of crypto ETPs (Exchange Traded Products), registers an XRP ETF, it’s a big deal. Essentially, an ETF allows investors to gain exposure to an asset, in this case, XRP, without directly owning or managing the underlying cryptocurrency. This structure offers several advantages, particularly for traditional investors who might be hesitant about the complexities of direct crypto purchases and storage. Simplified Access: Investors can buy and sell shares of the ETF through conventional brokerage accounts. Regulatory Comfort: ETFs operate within regulated frameworks, potentially easing concerns for institutional investors. Diversification Potential: Offers a straightforward way to add digital asset exposure to a diversified portfolio. The registration in Delaware, a state known for its business-friendly legal environment, is a crucial first step in the lengthy process of bringing such a product to market. It doesn’t mean the ETF is immediately available for trading, but it certainly indicates serious intent and progress. Why is this a Game-Changer for XRP Investment? The potential launch of an XRP ETF could dramatically alter the investment landscape for XRP. Currently, many institutional investors face hurdles due to regulatory uncertainties or the operational complexities of holding digital assets. An ETF provides a regulated, accessible, and familiar vehicle. Consider the impact Bitcoin ETFs had on BTC’s price and institutional adoption. While not a direct comparison due to XRP’s ongoing legal situation with the SEC, the principle remains: increased accessibility often leads to increased demand and liquidity. This registration could be a powerful catalyst for XRP, drawing in a new wave of capital from traditional finance. This development is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing legal battles surrounding XRP. The fact that 21Shares is moving forward suggests a degree of confidence in XRP’s future regulatory clarity, especially after recent court rulings provided some positive momentum for Ripple. Navigating the Path to a Live XRP ETF While the Delaware registration is a positive indicator, it is just one step. The journey to an actively traded XRP ETF involves several regulatory hurdles, most notably approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s stance on various cryptocurrencies, including XRP, has been a significant factor in the delay of many crypto-related investment products. However, the landscape is evolving. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year has set a precedent, potentially paving the way for other single-asset crypto ETFs. The crypto community will be closely watching for further announcements and filings, particularly with the SEC, to understand the timeline and likelihood of this XRP ETF becoming a reality. This initiative by 21Shares demonstrates a proactive approach, anticipating future market demands and regulatory clarity. It highlights the growing institutional interest in digital assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, signaling a broader acceptance of the asset class. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges of an XRP ETF? An XRP ETF offers several compelling benefits: Increased Liquidity: A successful ETF can significantly boost XRP’s trading volume and market liquidity. Price Discovery: Enhanced institutional participation can lead to more efficient price discovery. Mainstream Adoption: Bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto, fostering wider acceptance. However, challenges remain: Regulatory Approval: The SEC’s final decision is paramount and can be unpredictable. Market Volatility: XRP, like other cryptocurrencies, is subject to high price volatility, which an ETF would also reflect. Competition: Other firms might also pursue similar products, leading to a competitive market. Despite these challenges, the registration of the 21Shares XRP ETF is undeniably a significant milestone, reflecting growing confidence in XRP’s potential as a viable investment asset. In conclusion, 21Shares’ registration of an XRP ETF in Delaware is a powerful statement about the future of digital asset investments. It represents a proactive move by a major financial institution to meet evolving investor demand and embrace the potential of cryptocurrencies. While the road to full regulatory approval is still ahead, this development injects renewed optimism into the XRP community and underscores the irreversible trend of digital assets integrating into mainstream finance. This is more than just a registration; it’s a glimpse into a future where accessing innovative digital assets like XRP becomes as straightforward as investing in traditional stocks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is an XRP ETF? An XRP ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is an investment vehicle that allows investors to gain exposure to the price movements of XRP without directly owning or managing the underlying cryptocurrency. It trades on traditional stock exchanges. 2. Does this registration mean the XRP ETF is available for trading? No, the Delaware registration is an initial legal step. The ETF still requires further regulatory approvals, most notably from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), before it can be listed and traded on exchanges. 3. Why is Delaware significant for this registration? Delaware is known for its business-friendly corporate laws and is a common jurisdiction for registering trusts and funds. This registration signifies a formal intent by 21Shares to pursue the launch of an XRP ETF. 4. How might an XRP ETF impact XRP’s price? The potential launch of an XRP ETF could lead to increased institutional investment and broader market access, which historically has contributed to higher demand, liquidity, and potentially a positive impact on XRP’s price. 5. What are the main challenges for the 21Shares XRP ETF? The primary challenge is securing regulatory approval from the SEC, which has historically been cautious about cryptocurrency ETFs. Other challenges include market volatility and competition from other potential crypto investment products. If you found this insight into the 21Shares XRP ETF registration valuable, share it with your network! Help us spread awareness about these exciting developments in the cryptocurrency investment space. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping XRP institutional adoption. This post XRP ETF: 21Shares’ Momentous Delaware Registration Unlocks New Investment Horizons first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:45
5 Reasons Analysts Believe Moonshot MAGAX Could Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025

5 Reasons Analysts Believe Moonshot MAGAX Could Outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025

Analysts highlight five reasons why Moonshot MAGAX could outpace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025, making it a strong meme coin contender.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 01:45
Curve debates 60M crvUSD pre-mint for Yield Basis amid governance pushback

Curve debates 60M crvUSD pre-mint for Yield Basis amid governance pushback

The post Curve debates 60M crvUSD pre-mint for Yield Basis amid governance pushback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A proposal to pre-mint 60 million crvUSD to bootstrap Curve’s new Yield Basis AMM is sparking debate across the governance forum and social media, raising deeper questions about the DAO’s authority, risk management, and how to safely scale the protocol’s stablecoin footprint. Yield Basis, led by Curve founder Michael Egorov, is a new Curve-native AMM that uses constant leverage to eliminate impermanent loss in Bitcoin pools. To launch its first three pools — wBTC, cbBTC and tBTC — Yield Basis is asking for a 60 million crvUSD allocation, which it says would be borrowed and paired with BTC to create LP positions on Curve without selling the stablecoin into the market. CrvUSD currently has a market cap of about $127 million, placing it around the 25th-largest stablecoin. Among decentralized stablecoins, however, it’s the third-largest behind USDS/DAI and GHO. Proponents argue the Yield Basis design solves a key bottleneck for scaling crvUSD: demand-side absorption.  “In a way, the pre‑mint is just a borrowing cap,” community member Llamaste wrote, since crvUSD is paired with BTC inside Curve pools rather than sold. Other backers compare the mechanism to Curve’s existing PegKeepers, which also hold pre-allocated crvUSD that doesn’t count toward circulating supply.  But some are more skeptical. TokenBrice, a builder of the DeFi transparency tool DeFiScan, called it “a proposal suggesting to mint out-of-thin-air, unbacked, 60M crvUSD,” adding that this kind of “upgradability risk” contributed to Curve’s “Stage 0” rating in DeFiScan’s decentralization framework. That designation reflects Curve’s powerful DAO permissions, including the ability to arbitrarily mint crvUSD or assign control of key contracts. Curve contributor Saint Rat, who helped draft Curve’s DeFiScan profile, defended the DAO’s structure but acknowledged the optics.  “The Curve DAO could choose to mint $1 trillion crvUSD… but that would kill the DAO,” they wrote. Still, perception matters.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 01:42
BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Investment for 2025 vs. Little Pepe and Jet Bolt

BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Investment for 2025 vs. Little Pepe and Jet Bolt

BlockchainFX outshines Little Pepe and Jet Bolt with multi-asset trading, staking rewards, CertiK audits, and 100x growth potential for 2025 investors.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 01:41
Chaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance Issues

Chaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance Issues

The post Chaos Continues In American Cricket Amid Governance Issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trouble is brewing in American cricket (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images Continuing the never-ending tumult, USA Cricket faces increased scrutiny after the governing body terminated its 50-year commercial agreement with American Cricket Enterprises, its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket. USA Cricket alleges several breaches, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities. It is a significant development that has far-ranging ramifications and will be monitored closely in Dubai – the headquarters of the International Cricket Council – and Lausanne, the Olympic capital. Selected in grandiose fashion back in 2019, private consortium ACE was set to invest more than $1 billion into the development of cricket domestically in the U.S. with the flagship being MLC, a lucrative T20 domestic tournament hoped to ignite the bat and ball game in the world’s biggest sports market. With more than $100 million already invested, aided by influential Indian businessmen some of whom are ensconced in Silicon Valley, the six-team tournament over its first three seasons has been able to lure high-profile international cricketers through attractive salaries. But long-held tensions between the partners have boiled over and a resolution might still be a way off with ACE likely to challenge the termination. Major League Cricket has proven popular (AP Photo/LM Otero) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. “USA Cricket entered into this partnership with ACE in good faith, with the shared vision of building sustainable infrastructure, providing competitive opportunities for our athletes, and creating commercial growth for the sport in America,” USA Cricket chair Venu Pisike said in a statement. “We are supportive for the growth and success of Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket. But, when it comes to USA Cricket, ACE has consistently failed to meet its obligations under the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 01:37
