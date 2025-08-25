MEXC börs
Ethereum Falls Below $4,800, But Dominance Remains
Ethereum fell below $4,800 before rebounding. Tom Lee's $6 billion purchases boost momentum as Ethereum secures over 80% market dominance.
TOM
$0,000279
+2,19%
LEE
$1,81
-1,20%
Aktsia
Tronweekly
2025/08/25 10:00
Aktsia
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Slip After Whale Dumps BTC Worth $2.7 Billion: ETH Hits Record High, Analyst Predicts $5,000 'Really Soon'
Leading cryptocurrencies fell on Sunday after a massive billion-dollar Bitcoin sale sparked a flash crash.read more
BTC
$111 662,46
-2,73%
MORE
$0,10085
+0,54%
XRP
$2,9484
-3,02%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 09:58
Aktsia
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total inflow of $341 million on August 22, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net inflow of $118 million.
PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$341 million on August 22, Eastern Time, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow. On August 22, the Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$118 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.656 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$109 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.157 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.576 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.430 billion.
SECOND
$0,0000067
-8,21%
NET
$0,00011066
-2,45%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/25 09:56
Aktsia
LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war
The community for the cross-blockchain platform Stargate has greenlit LayerZero's $110 million acquisition, despite interest from three other rivals. Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero has won the bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate after a shaky first offer and a late four-way bidding war.Stargate's community voted on Sunday with a 95% majority to greenlight the LayerZero Foundation's $110 million acquisition proposal, which it amended after holders of the Stargate (STG) token said the original deal was unfair.Three of LayerZero's rivals also put in last-minute bids or intent-to-bids to acquire Stargate, with one bidder, Wormhole, unsuccessfully asking for the vote on LayerZero's acquisition to be paused.Read more
BID
$0,10096
+8,00%
STG
$0,1715
-4,93%
MORE
$0,10085
+0,54%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 09:52
Aktsia
Raydium has spent $196.3 million to repurchase 71 million RAY, accounting for 26.4% of the circulating supply.
PANews reported on August 25 that according to SolanaFloor data cited by 0xINFRA, a contributor on the X platform, Raydium has spent a total of US$196.3 million to repurchase 71 million RAY, accounting for 26.4% of the circulating supply.
RAY
$3,445
-5,22%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/25 09:48
Aktsia
Dogecoin Price Holds Between Support And Resistance Levels
The post Dogecoin Price Holds Between Support And Resistance Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin traded in a limited range during 2025. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price held near $0.22 while the DOGE/BTC pair showed modest gains. Analysts said the token displayed relative stability despite uncertain market conditions. The question was whether buyers could maintain support and eventually break above resistance. Dogecoin Price Stayed Within a Narrow Range At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price moved between support near $0.21 and resistance close to $0.24. This defined corridor marked the boundaries where buyers and sellers acted most strongly. Analysts said that support near $0.21 represented the level where demand consistently returned. On the other side, sellers stepped in close to $0.24, preventing further upside progress. Over several sessions, the range held. Analysts noted that participation increased when the price neared either boundary. The steady interaction suggested a balance of interest on both sides of the market. In previous years, Dogecoin showed similar extended consolidation phases. Those periods often came before more significant moves. At present, however, the token continued to trade inside its defined levels without a clear breakout. Consolidation Pattern Repeated on Weekly DOGE/BTC Chart On the weekly DOGE/BTC chart, Dogecoin showed a repeating pattern of extended consolidation. Analysts described the formation as a descending trendline that acted as resistance and a horizontal line that served as support. This structure mirrored earlier phases in the token's history. In past cycles, such setups had preceded stronger upward moves. However, the latest pattern still required confirmation before any new direction could emerge. The current support zone showed continued buyer activity. This zone was often marked in green on trading charts. It reflected the point where demand outweighed supply. Repeated rejections near the descending trendline reinforced the role of sellers. Each time the price approached the line, momentum weakened. The inability to…
NEAR
$2,53
-4,31%
BTC
$111 662,46
-2,73%
MORE
$0,10085
+0,54%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 09:47
Aktsia
Bitcoin's ETFs Kill the Transaction Fees, Punishing the Miners More
The post Bitcoin's ETFs Kill the Transaction Fees, Punishing the Miners More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas. Bitcoin's price is holding near records, but the chain itself is quiet. Glassnode data shows transaction fees have collapsed back toward decade lows, even as BTC flirts with six figures. In past cycles, fee spikes tracked bull markets as traders bid for blockspace. This year, the fee curve is flat while price rises, a clear sign that onchain demand is no longer driving the market. (Glassnode) A new report from Galaxy Research shows median daily fees have fallen more than 80% since April 2024, with as much as 15% of daily blocks now clearing at just 1 satoshi per vbyte. Nearly half of recent blocks are not full, signaling weak demand for blockspace and a dormant mempool. This is a sharp contrast to prior bull cycles, where price rallies translated into congestion and fee spikes. The data confirms a structural shift: spot ETFs and custodians now hold more than 1.3 million BTC, and coins parked in those wrappers rarely touch the chain again. At the same time, retail activity that once clogged the Bitcoin blockchain has migrated to Solana, where memecoins and NFTs benefit from cheaper and faster execution. The result, Galaxy notes, is that the bitcoin price is being set by custodial inflows while the network's onchain demand – once a proxy for price movement – has slowed down. For miners, this dynamic is particularly punishing. With rewards halved to 3.125 BTC and fees contributing less than 1% of block revenue in July, profitability is under strain. That stress is pushing listed miners to diversify…
NEAR
$2,53
-4,31%
U
$0,0115
-15,25%
SIX
$0,02181
-1,93%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 09:45
Aktsia
Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years
PANews reported on August 25th that Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz stated in an interview that Pudgy Penguins is on track to hit a record $50 million in revenue this year and hopes to see its stock trade on a public exchange by 2027. He added that the specific timeline for the IPO depends on Pudgy's revenue growth. "If we don't go public within the next two years, I'll be very disappointed in myself," he said.
T
$0,01683
+1,26%
GO
$0,00045
+32,35%
DON
$0,000548
-0,54%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/25 09:43
Aktsia
Philippines to Consider Strategic Bitcoin Reserve With 20-Year Lockup
The bill proposes terms for how the country's central bank could be tasked with buying Bitcoin and locking the holdings for two decades.
BANK
$0,0653
-2,58%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/25 09:41
Aktsia
Heritage Distilling and Story Foundation Initiate $82M IP Token Buyback
The post Heritage Distilling and Story Foundation Initiate $82M IP Token Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Heritage Distilling's $82M IP token buyback starts on Aug 15. Initiates new treasury strategy shift. Market signals change in financial dynamics. Heritage Distilling (Nasdaq: CASK) completed a $220 million PIPE financing, focusing on $IP tokens with an $82 million buyback from August 15 to November 16, 2025. This move positions Heritage as the first Nasdaq-listed firm using tokens as a core reserve, potentially influencing tokenized asset strategies in traditional finance. Heritage Distilling's $82M Buyback Strategy with Story Foundation Heritage Distilling, a Nasdaq-listed firm, along with the Story Foundation, completed a $220 million PIPE financing. The focus of this deal is an $82 million IP tokens buyback program set to occur in the open market between mid-August and mid-November. Heritage Distilling's move targets strategic asset diversification with IP tokens as a principal component. This positions the firm uniquely in the realm of tokenized real-world financial products, highlighting a calculated shift influenced by Michael Saylor's Bitcoin strategy, often referred to as "Saylor mode." Heritage to allocate $82 million of proceeds from the PIPE financing to purchase $IP tokens from Story Foundation at a fixed price of $3.40 per $IP token. Investor and community responses have been measured, with no significant declarations from regulatory bodies or key stakeholders. Information from the Story Foundation indicates periodic updates will assist in navigating market perceptions. Story Token Price Trends and Expert Forecasts Did you know? Michael Saylor's Bitcoin-centric strategy has influenced Heritage Distilling's novel approach in executing IP token buybacks, highlighting a growing trend of real-world asset tokenization on Nasdaq listings. As of August 25, 2025, Story (IP) shows a trading price of $6.23 with a market cap nearing $1.89 billion and a trading volume increase of 54.74%, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent price trends indicate gains over both the short and medium-term periods. Story(IP),…
MODE
$0,002212
-4,77%
REAL
$0,05901
+3,98%
CHANGE
$0,00225779
-3,46%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 09:40
Aktsia
