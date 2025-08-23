2025-08-25 Monday

Zambia dismantles $300m app crypto fraud targeting tens of thousands: Interpol

DeFi Heavyweight Aave Expands Beyond the EVM, Launches on Aptos

The post DeFi Heavyweight Aave Expands Beyond the EVM, Launches on Aptos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Aave has launched on Aptos, its first deployment outside the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem. The protocol re-implemented Aave V3 in the Move programming language to integrate with Aptos. At launch, Aave supports USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe, with liquidity incentives funded by the Aptos Foundation. Aave, one of decentralized finance’s largest lending platforms, has expanded to the Aptos blockchain, marking its first launch on a non-EVM network after more than five years of operating exclusively on Ethereum and compatible chains. The deployment underscores Aave’s multichain strategy and its ambition to support new collateral markets and deepen stablecoin liquidity across diverse ecosystems. Aave is live on @aptos. pic.twitter.com/azgKS0JKFc — Aave (@aave) August 21, 2025 Aave V3 re-engineered for Aptos Unlike Ethereum and its EVM-compatible peers, Aptos runs on the Move programming language, requiring Aave Labs to re-implement Aave V3 from the ground up. The team also developed a new front-end, SDK, and integration tooling to ensure the protocol could operate securely and efficiently within Aptos’s architecture. The launch underwent extensive security reviews, including audits by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. Additional measures included a mainnet capture-the-flag competition and an ongoing $500,000 bug bounty program funded in Aave’s GHO stablecoin. Risk parameters were established by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, while Chainlink provided production-ready price feeds to support lending and borrowing markets. Supported assets and liquidity incentives At launch, Aave supports four assets: Aptos’s native token (APT), stablecoins USDC and USDT, and Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe). To encourage adoption, the Aptos Foundation will provide liquidity incentives and user rewards. The move is expected to bolster Aptos’s growing stablecoin market, which is valued at approximately $1.3 billion and dominated by Tether’s USDT. It also positions Aave to tap into Aptos’s liquid staking ecosystem, where only 8.1% of APT is currently…
Corporate Treasuries Hold $17.6 Billion in Ethereum Led by BitMine; Peter Thiel Boosts Stakes as ETH Price Rises 20%

The post Corporate Treasuries Hold $17.6 Billion in Ethereum Led by BitMine; Peter Thiel Boosts Stakes as ETH Price Rises 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate treasuries have collectively accumulated over 4.1 million Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $17.6 billion, representing about 3.4% of the total supply. BitMine leads this institutional holding with 1.5 million ETH, followed by SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH. This trend indicates a growing institutional embrace of Ethereum, with entities shifting focus from Bitcoin to Ether as a programmable store of value. Notably, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has increased his exposure to Ethereum through his Founders Fund, acquiring significant stakes in Ethereum-related firms such as ETHZilla and BitMine Immersion. ETHZilla’s market capitalization surged from $18 million in July to $741 million, while BitMine Immersion is now valued at $8.3 billion following recent fundraising efforts. Ethereum’s price has risen about 20% this month, outperforming Bitcoin in 2025, and is increasingly viewed as a potential backbone for Wall Street’s financial infrastructure. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/corporate-treasuries-hold-17-6-billion-ethereum-led-bitmine-peter-thiel-boosts-7725643d
Sui Foundation Launches SuiHub Taipei to Propel Blockchain Innovation

The post Sui Foundation Launches SuiHub Taipei to Propel Blockchain Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 22, 2025 09:11 Sui Foundation introduces SuiHub Taipei, aiming to boost blockchain development in Asia’s tech ecosystem with a focus on digital ownership, gaming, and community initiatives. Sui Foundation has announced the opening of SuiHub Taipei, a strategic addition to its global network of community hubs dedicated to fostering blockchain and hardware innovation. Taipei is the fifth city to join this expanding network, following the establishment of hubs in Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Athens, and Lagos, according to Sui Foundation. The introduction of SuiHub Taipei underscores the foundation’s commitment to supporting the developer community in Asia, a region pivotal to the future of Web3. Taipei, renowned for its hardware prowess and active developer community, offers a fertile ground for advancing blockchain technology. Its strategic location, close to key markets in East and Southeast Asia, further enhances its suitability as a hub for blockchain adoption. Tapping into Taipei’s Ecosystem and Talent SuiHub Taipei is designed to serve as a creative and technical sandbox for developers interested in digital ownership, gaming, and blockchain-based user experiences. The anticipated launch of SuiPlay0X1, a blockchain-enabled handheld gaming console, will leverage Taipei’s esteemed hardware industry to push the boundaries of crypto-native gaming. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, highlighted Taipei’s unique blend of technical talent and forward-looking consumers as key factors in its selection as a hub city. He emphasized that SuiHub Taipei would act as a launchpad for innovative ideas, products, and partnerships that will shape the future of blockchain technology in Asia. Building Local Communities with Global Impact The hub will feature a year-round schedule of community-driven activities, including developer meetups, workshops, hackathons, and blockchain forums, all aimed at nurturing the local builder ecosystem. As Taipei takes on a…
Coinbase predicts trillion-dollar stablecoin era by 2028

The forecast, which was published on Thursday, came amid renewed interest in stablecoins from several governments around the world. The total US dollar-pegged stablecoin market is projected to swell to $1.2 trillion by 2028, spurred on by comprehensive crypto regulations in the United States, according to crypto exchange Coinbase.Coinbase said the projections mean the US Treasury issuance would have to be $5.3 billion per week over the next three years to satisfy demand from stablecoin issuers, who use short-term US Treasury bills as backing collateral for their digital fiat tokens.This issuance schedule would cause a minor and temporary drop in three-month Treasury yields of about 4.5 basis points (BPS), contrary to analyst predictions that demand from stablecoin issuers will significantly reduce the interest on US government debt. Coinbase wrote:Read more
Could Moonshot MAGAX Be the Next 20x Opportunity?

The post Could Moonshot MAGAX Be the Next 20x Opportunity? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why early investors are eyeing Moonshot MAGAX as 2025’s next big presale token. Could this Meme-to-Earn project deliver 20x returns? Learn more inside. The crypto market has always rewarded investors who spot opportunities early. History shows that presales often provide the biggest upside, as tokens bought at entry-level prices can multiply in value once they hit major exchanges. In 2025, many eyes are turning toward Moonshot MAGAX, a new Meme-to-Earn token currently in its presale stage. The question is: can MAGAX realistically deliver a 20x return? The Growing Appeal of Presale Tokens Presale phases give investors the chance to buy before mainstream exposure drives demand. According to CoinGecko, presale projects with strong narratives and engaged communities often see massive growth once listed. While not every project succeeds, presales remain attractive because of their low entry cost and high potential reward. MAGAX’s presale is drawing attention for its combination of meme culture and built-in utility. Unlike many meme tokens that rely purely on hype, MAGAX integrates AI-powered features and a reward system designed to sustain long-term engagement. That difference has made it stand out among current presale offerings. Why Meme Culture Still Matters Memes are more than internet jokes—they are a global communication tool. Statista reports that billions of people interact with memes monthly, and platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) are proof of how memes can shape online conversations. This trend gives meme coins a built-in marketing engine, as community-driven humor spreads faster than traditional advertising. MAGAX positions itself directly in this space with a Meme-to-Earn model. Users can create, share, and engage with memes while earning MAGAX tokens as rewards. By rewarding participation, MAGAX turns cultural engagement into a financial incentive, something that earlier meme coins never fully implemented. Utility as the Differentiator The biggest…
In 2021, Solana (SOL) Turned $1400 into $100,000; Here’s the Crypto That Will Do It This Cycle

The post In 2021, Solana (SOL) Turned $1400 into $100,000; Here’s the Crypto That Will Do It This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You know those stories that sound made up but are real? Like someone flipping a few grand into six figures? That was Solana in 2021. If you were in early, say around $1.50 a token, and held on, you let a rocket ride happen—the price shot above $200, up something like 10,000%. Some sources say even 12,000%, depending on your entry point—mind-blowing.  I remember reading that an investor who started with $1,000 would have had over $100,000 by November 2024. Just wild. Now, I bet you’re asking: Is there a coin bubbling right now that could ride a similar shot in this cycle? Hold tight, because I’m about to tell you about one that might just be the next Solana—and it’s a frog with real steam behind it. Meet Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Let me walk you through this with heart, not hype. $LILPEPE is the native token of Little Pepe—a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain built for memes, ultra-low fees, next-level security, and finality so fast it’s practically trolling Elon’s tweeting pace. We didn’t just scale Ethereum—we out-meme it. This isn’t a meme coin with a winky face. $LILPEPE underwent a full CertiK audit and scored an impressive 95.49%—no critical vulnerabilities found. Safer than most tokens out there, that’s real security confidence. It’s also listed on CoinMarketCap, so you’re not chasing invisible hype—you’ve got transparency and visibility. Presale Progress: Wild Momentum It all kicked off in early June with the presale. Over ten stages have already wrapped, and right now we’re in Stage 11, with tokens at $0.0020 each. Stage 10 closed early, raising over $19.3 million across those ten stages. Moreover, Stage 11 is already about 91% filled—seriously fast. That means early investors have already doubled. But here’s the exciting part: you can still hop in now, before launch, at…
Stocks Surge After Powell Signals Likely Interest Rate Cuts In Speech (Live Updates)

The post Stocks Surge After Powell Signals Likely Interest Rate Cuts In Speech (Live Updates) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled openness to possible interest rate cuts in his final appearance at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sparking a broader market rally on the hopes of a loose monetary policy. Powell has faced pressure from Trump to lower interest rates. Getty Images Key Facts “The stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance,” Powell said in prepared remarks, adding, “Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” The labor market was in good shape and the American economy has shown “resilience,” Powell said, noting tariffs “could spur a more lasting inflation dynamic” that may be “a risk to be assessed and managed.” There is a “reasonable base case” that tariff impacts will be “short lived” and a “one-time shift in the price level” that would not support higher interest rates, Powell suggested while reiterating he believed the possible effects of tariffs on prices remains uncertain. Powell said the “balance of risks appear to be shifting” between the central bank’s dual mandate of full employment and stabilized prices, citing “sweeping changes” in trade, immigration and tax policy. Powell, in an apparent pushback to political pressures, emphasized decisions by the Fed on monetary policy are based on economic data: “We will never deviate from that approach.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by more than 860 points (1.9%) to a fresh intraday high in the wake of Powell’s remarks, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.5% and Nasdaq jumped nearly 2%. Crucial Quote Powell’s Jackson Hole speech was “more dovish than markets were braced for,” said Stephen Brown, Capital Economics’ deputy chief North America…
Ethereum Price Live: ETH Hits New All-Time High Above $4,880

Ethereum is on the verge of making history again. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is trading less than $50 below its all-time high, sparking excitement across markets and social media. With momentum building and trading volumes climbing, all eyes are on whether ETH can break through resistance and set a new record. This live blog will track every development as it happens — from sudden price swings and on-chain activity to analyst insights and institutional moves. Stay tuned for real-time updates as Ethereum inches closer to reclaiming its spot in uncharted territory. Ethereum Price Live Updates, August 22
Ethereum Price Live: ETH Nears All-Time High, Just 1% Away

Follow real-time updates as Ethereum edges within striking distance of a new record high.
