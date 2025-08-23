2025-08-25 Monday

Next Crypto to Explode by 2026

The post Next Crypto to Explode by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every cycle, thousands of people hunt for the next crypto coin set to explode, the one that turns a small bag into a life-changing win. And here’s the twist: it’s rarely the ones you already know. By the time everyone and their grandma is talking about Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana, the biggest gains are already gone. That’s why fresh eyes should be on the new names rising quietly under the radar like EarthMeta that is often described as the next crypto coin set to explode. So, how do you spot them before the fireworks begin?  Why could 2025 be the turning point for altcoins? Here’s the deal: crypto runs in cycles. It’s not random chaos (well, it looks like chaos sometimes, but it’s organized chaos). Every four years, Bitcoin goes through what’s called a halving cycle. That’s when the reward for mining Bitcoin gets cut in half, making it scarcer. Historically, this has always triggered the next big bull run. Think of it like Starbucks announcing they’re only going to make half the amount of pumpkin spice lattes this fall. People will panic, stock up, and suddenly your $5 latte is selling on eBay for $50. Scarcity breeds demand. Same logic. In 2025, ETFs (exchange-traded funds) will likely be fully rolled out in traditional markets, and institutions will have one foot (or maybe both feet) firmly planted in crypto. Translation: more money flooding in, more attention, more legitimacy. That sets the stage for altcoins : the smaller cryptos to shine. Because once Bitcoin soaks up the first wave of attention, people start looking at the smaller coins and asking: “Okay, where’s my 100x?” That’s when things get really interesting. Altcoin season vs Bitcoin dominance: The big switch Here’s something that confuses newcomers: why do some coins moon while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:07
XRP faces downward pressure, and APT Miner cloud mining model attracts investors’ attention

XRP dips below $2.90, fueling uncertainty, while APT Miner draws investors with clean-energy cloud mining, daily payouts, and low-barrier contracts.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 02:06
MetaMask Steps Into Stablecoins With mUSD

The announcement of the launch of mUSD, Metamask's native stablecoin, marks a strategic milestone for the crypto ecosystem. Indeed, by partnering with Bridge, a Stripe subsidiary, and the decentralized infrastructure M0, Metamask is not just adding a feature: it is reshaping the contours of decentralized finance as we know it. L’article MetaMask Steps Into Stablecoins With mUSD est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/23 02:05
US spot ether etfs rebound with $287.6 million inflows after four days of outflows

The post US spot ether etfs rebound with $287.6 million inflows after four days of outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After four straight days of outflows, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, per SoSoValue’s data. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) dominated those inflows, pulling in $233.5 million. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FETH only added $28.5 million while other Ether ETFs saw modest inflows, averaging about $6 million.  From Aug. 15 through Wednesday, spot Ether ETFs bled over $924 million, making Thursday’s rebound a notable turnaround. Tuesday alone saw $429 million in withdrawals, the month’s second-heaviest outflow after the $465 million on Aug. 4. Nonetheless, before outflows started on August 15, August 14 ranked the fourth-highest day for spot ETH ETFs since their launch. Even then, BlackRock’s ETHA led with $519.7 million of the total $639.6 million in net inflows recorded that day. Spot ether ETFs holdings are valued at close to $28 billion Thursday’s ETF gains pushed cumulative net inflows above $12 billion. Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH, valued at about $27.66 billion, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). Also, spot Ether now makes up almost 6% of total Ether circulation. Meanwhile, corporate treasury reserves and other long-term institutional holdings have reached 4.10 million ETH — equal to about $17.66 billion and about 3.39% of Ether’s cumulative supply, per SER.  Firms, including SharpLink Gaming, have been increasingly making Ethereum purchases. With a fresh $667 million Ether buy on Tuesday, SharpLink Gaming lifted its reserves to over 740,000 ETH worth $3.2 billion. It now ranks as the second-largest ETH holder among corporates, after Bitmine Immersion Tech’s 1.5 million ETH. However, corporations’ buildup of ETH reserves has drawn community attention, fueling discussions on whether these moves provide meaningful value to the network. For starters, on Wednesday, a Reddit community member opened a discussion on whether treasury companies accumulating ETH actually strengthen Ethereum. To which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:04
Analysts See Potential Rally to $0.40 After Major Update

The post Analysts See Potential Rally to $0.40 After Major Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kaspa is preparing for one of the most significant updates in its history, with smart contracts scheduled to go live on August 31. Investors are closely watching the rollout, with many speculating that this milestone could help Kaspa reclaim its all-time highs and potentially accelerate listings on tier-1 exchanges. At the same time, the broader market is also tracking emerging opportunities such as TOKEN6900, a meme coin presale that has already raised more than $2 million and is entering its final six days. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Kaspa Struggles Ahead of Major Update Kaspa’s recent price performance has been under pressure. The token has declined 22% over the past month and remains down 44% year-on-year. Despite these setbacks, optimism persists around the project’s long-term potential, largely due to its underlying BlockDAG technology. Unlike traditional blockchains that process blocks sequentially, BlockDAG enables multiple blocks to be confirmed in parallel. This design allows for higher throughput while maintaining decentralization and security. Already recognized as one of the fastest proof-of-work blockchains, Kaspa has demonstrated scalability advantages even compared to high-speed networks like Solana. Price Predictions: Can Kaspa Double? Kaspa is currently trading at around $0.08, with analysts suggesting a potential rebound in the weeks ahead. By the end of August, Kaspa could retest its previous all-time high of $0.20, which previously corresponded to a market capitalization of roughly $5 billion. Looking further, Kaspa has the potential to reach a $10 billion market cap, translating to a price of about $0.40. This projection is based on historical valuation dynamics: when Kaspa peaked at $0.20, its market cap stood at $5 billion, so a doubling in valuation would naturally align with a $0.40 price point. From current levels, a move to $0.20 would represent a gain of approximately 150%, or a 2.5x increase, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:03
Jay-Z’s Decades-Old Song Grows By 300% On Streaming, And He Had Some Help

The post Jay-Z’s Decades-Old Song Grows By 300% On Streaming, And He Had Some Help appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B’s new single “Imaginary Playerz” is reviving interest in Jay-Z’s 1997 track “Imaginary Players,” with streams skyrocketing by more than 300%. TOPSHOT – US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It’s now been eight years since Jay-Z released his last solo album, 4:44. Since then, he teamed up with his wife Beyoncé and formed a group titled The Carters. Their joint project Everything Is Love managed a very short shelf life. In the years since those two efforts came and went, the celebrated hip-hop star has largely been focused on his various business ventures, although he has contributed verses to a handful of tracks by fellow stars like Pusha T, Childish Gambino, and DJ Khaled. Now one of Jay’s own songs is enjoying a surge in popularity, but he had little to do with its comeback. “Imaginary Playerz” Vs. “Imaginary Players” Cardi B recently released her single “Imaginary Playerz,” which borrows heavily from Jay-Z’s track of almost the same name – his is titled “Imaginary Players.” Cardi sampled Jay’s early-career cut, and her reinvention has helped his version explode on streaming platforms. Billboard reports that the weekend before Cardi released “Imaginary Playerz,” Jay’s track earned 103,000 streams in the United States. Thanks to renewed attention via Cardi, that figure increased to 427,000 between August 15 and 18, the first four days in which her song was available. That’s an increase of 313% in terms of total plays. Jay-Z’s Decades-Old Song “Imaginary Players” was originally released on Jay-Z’s album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, which arrived in November 1997 and which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:01
Shiba Inu Sustains Accumulation: ‘Alpha Price’ Metric Says 125% Surge Is Coming

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular memecoin that made headlines in 2021, could be on the verge of another significant moment in 2025. According to market expert Joao Wedson, it is showing signs of renewed interest, and the price could rise sharply. The coin is currently in an accumulation phase, and even with short-term market uncertainty, […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 02:00
Could USELESS coin reclaim $0.37 after 10% drop? Data suggests…

Despite the sharp decline in USELESS Coin’s price, whales sare beginning to accumulate positions, signaling renewed interest and potential support at current levels.
Coinstats2025/08/23 02:00
AsiaStrategy Rebrands and Goes All-In on Bitcoin After Nasdaq Pivot

The company officially rebranded as AsiaStrategy on August 22, keeping its Nasdaq ticker symbol SORA while also announcing it will […] The post AsiaStrategy Rebrands and Goes All-In on Bitcoin After Nasdaq Pivot appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 02:00
Why Holding Ripple Tokens Won’t Make Many XRP Investors Rich

Many people could believe that buying into XRP today could secure them life-changing wealth in the future. The idea sounds tempting: what if $3,000 in XRP could turn someone into a millionaire?  At the time of writing, the XRP price sits around $2.86. That means anyone who spends $3,000 would end up with about 1,049
Coinstats2025/08/23 02:00
