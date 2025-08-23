US spot ether etfs rebound with $287.6 million inflows after four days of outflows
After four straight days of outflows, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, per SoSoValue's data. BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) dominated those inflows, pulling in $233.5 million. Meanwhile, Fidelity's FETH only added $28.5 million while other Ether ETFs saw modest inflows, averaging about $6 million. From Aug. 15 through Wednesday, spot Ether ETFs bled over $924 million, making Thursday's rebound a notable turnaround. Tuesday alone saw $429 million in withdrawals, the month's second-heaviest outflow after the $465 million on Aug. 4. Nonetheless, before outflows started on August 15, August 14 ranked the fourth-highest day for spot ETH ETFs since their launch. Even then, BlackRock's ETHA led with $519.7 million of the total $639.6 million in net inflows recorded that day. Spot ether ETFs holdings are valued at close to $28 billion Thursday's ETF gains pushed cumulative net inflows above $12 billion. Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH, valued at about $27.66 billion, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). Also, spot Ether now makes up almost 6% of total Ether circulation. Meanwhile, corporate treasury reserves and other long-term institutional holdings have reached 4.10 million ETH — equal to about $17.66 billion and about 3.39% of Ether's cumulative supply, per SER. Firms, including SharpLink Gaming, have been increasingly making Ethereum purchases. With a fresh $667 million Ether buy on Tuesday, SharpLink Gaming lifted its reserves to over 740,000 ETH worth $3.2 billion. It now ranks as the second-largest ETH holder among corporates, after Bitmine Immersion Tech's 1.5 million ETH. However, corporations' buildup of ETH reserves has drawn community attention, fueling discussions on whether these moves provide meaningful value to the network. For starters, on Wednesday, a Reddit community member opened a discussion on whether treasury companies accumulating ETH actually strengthen Ethereum. To which…
