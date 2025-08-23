2025-08-25 Monday

200% Bonus Tokens Await: Arctic Pablo Coin Surges in Presale as Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week With Dogecoin and Snek Heat Up

Every week in crypto, the landscape shifts. Just days ago, Dogecoin climbed the trending charts again after whale wallets accumulated millions in DOGE, sparking chatter of a mini-bull run. At the same time, smaller but loud communities like Snek’s army on Cardano have been creating buzz across Telegram and X, showing that the meme coin […]
XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BONUS100 Ignites Arctic Pablo’s Presale: $2K Becomes $36K Before Listing at $0.008 – The Best Crypto to Buy Today as Baby Doge and Dogecoin Roar

Arctic Pablo shines as the best crypto to buy today with a 100% presale bonus, while Baby Doge Coin and Dogecoin show strong updates. Don’t miss APC’s surge.
House Puts CBDC Ban in Must-Pass Defense Bill

The post House Puts CBDC Ban in Must-Pass Defense Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US House added a provision banning the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) into an almost 1,300-page bill setting the country’s defense policy for the 2026 fiscal year. A revision of HR 3838, the House’s version of a bill implementing the National Defense Authorization Act, was shared on Thursday by the House Rules Committee to include sweeping language banning the Federal Reserve from studying or creating digital currency. The House passed a similar Republican-backed bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, in July with a slim vote of 219 – 210, which now has an uncertain future in the Senate. The National Defense Authorization Act and related appropriations bills are seen as “must-pass” national security legislation as they outline how the military will be funded and how it will spend its budget. It’s typical of lawmakers to add non-defense-related provisions that could otherwise be stalled or heavily revised if passed as standalone bills. House leaders promised CBDC ban in defense bill Top House Republicans had promised to include a CBDC ban in the military spending bill in a deal with conservative hardliners in July. A group of Republican holdouts had refused to move three crypto bills forward unless a CBDC ban was guaranteed to pass, stalling a vote to set up floor debate on the bills for over nine hours, the longest in the House’s history. At the time, the House passing the CBDC-banning bill on its own was seen as unlikely due to a lack of support. Debate on the bills eventually moved forward after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the CBDC ban would be added to the National Defense Authorization Act. Source: Tom Emmer Provision would stop Fed-issued digital currency The provision in the defense policy bill would ban the Fed from issuing…
DOGE Surges 5% Amid Trump-Affiliated Dogecoin Mining Deal and Fed Comments

The post DOGE Surges 5% Amid Trump-Affiliated Dogecoin Mining Deal and Fed Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin rallied on Tuesday after a string of regulatory and corporate catalysts shifted sentiment across the crypto sector. A $50 million Trump-linked acquisition of a DOGE mining firm, Wyoming’s launch of a state-backed stablecoin, and comments from Federal Reserve officials signaling a softer stance on digital assets all converged to trigger fresh institutional flows. News Background • Thumzup, a Trump-affiliated entity, acquired Dogehash for $50 million, creating what executives described as the largest DOGE mining operation. The deal signals deep-pocketed confidence in Dogecoin infrastructure.• Wyoming unveiled the Frontier Stable Token, the first government-backed state stablecoin, reinforcing the U.S. regulatory pivot toward digital assets.• Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman warned banks about competitive risks from delaying digital asset adoption, signaling a more crypto-accommodative posture.• SoFi Technologies integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, targeting the $740 billion remittance market — another signal of traditional finance edging deeper into crypto rails. Price Action Summary • DOGE traded in a $0.01 band from $0.21 to $0.22 between Aug. 20 15:00 and Aug. 21 14:00, marking ~4–5% intraday volatility.• The token rallied 5% from $0.21 to $0.22 during the Aug. 20 evening session, establishing $0.22 as near-term resistance.• A late-session 60-minute window (Aug. 21 13:22–14:21) saw DOGE surge 1% from $0.22 to $0.22 with volume spikes above 61.8 million, confirming institutional activity.• Support consistently held in the $0.21–$0.22 zone with bounces on 320–380 million volume across key testing points. Technical Analysis • Support: $0.21–$0.22 established as reliable floor with repeated high-volume retests.• Resistance: $0.22 key pivot cleared, but bulls need follow-through toward $0.225 to confirm breakout.• Volume: Peak surges of 61.8 million and 378.6 million confirm institutional buying interest.• Pattern: Classic consolidation followed by impulsive breakout; upward trajectory if support base holds.• Futures OI: Stable around $3 billion, reflecting sustained leveraged interest despite macro volatility. What Traders…
Canary Capital Files Amended S-1 For XRP ETF, Boosting Approval Hopes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
3 Meme Coins to Build Six-Figure Portfolio by 2026 from Just a $300 Investment

The post 3 Meme Coins to Build Six-Figure Portfolio by 2026 from Just a $300 Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you have been watching the markets lately, you know the wildest gains have not been in the so-called “serious” projects but in the meme coin space. It feels like being in a crowded street market where laughter, chaos, and deals happen simultaneously. This is where small bets sometimes grow into life-changing portfolios.  Right now, three coins, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BRETT, and MOG, are stealing that spotlight. And here is the kicker: with just $300 spread across them, there is a real shot that one could turn into a six-figure story by 2026. LILPEPE is showing the momentum that could see investors who join today making a projected 50% gain before launch and potentially pushing toward $1.2 post-launch if hype meets reality. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Frog That Is Hopping Past the Giants Little Pepe is having the kind of presale run most projects dream of. Stage 10 sold out early, pulling in over $19.3 million. We are deep into Stage 11 with tokens for $0.0020 each. At the time of writing, more than 13.35 billion tokens have been sold out of the 14.25 billion available for this round, which means the stage is 93.74% filled. Once it closes, the price jumps to $0.0021 in Stage 12, a neat 10% rise before the final push to the launch price of $0.0030. If you got in at Stage 1, your gains are already 100%. Stage 11 investors still have a comfortable path to a 50% upside before launch. And here is what makes it even more exciting: LILPEPE recently peaked higher than PEPE, DOGECOIN, and SHIBA INU in ChatGPT-5’s memecoin trend volume between June and August this year. In plain terms, the internet is talking about this frog more than the big names, which can indicate where the next rush might…
Sunny Mining Launches Weekend Bonus Contracts to Boost Crypto Earnings

As digital assets gain increasing attention, more and more cryptocurrency enthusiasts are hoping to achieve stable short-term returns without having to frequently monitor the market in the face of market fluctuations. Sunny Mining has launched the “Weekend Welfare Contract” to provide users with a convenient investment method, allowing them to easily obtain returns on weekends and enjoy the advantages of simple operation and flexible participation. Sunny Mining Weekend Bonus Contract Overview Sunny Mining’s “Weekend Bonus Contract” is designed specifically for cryptocurrency users. Users only need to use their mobile phones to remotely start contracts and invest in digital assets to easily obtain higher short-term returns on weekends. No technology or equipment is required, which greatly lowers the threshold for participation. Weekend Bonus Contract Advantages High Yield: Weekend contracts offer shorter periods and higher returns, providing opportunities for higher returns compared to regular contracts. Low threshold to participate: No mining machine or complex configuration is required, just register and you can get a $15 bonus. Cash Incentive: Purchase contracts and receive additional cash bonuses ranging from $100 to $2,500, further increasing user returns. Asset security: The Sunny Mining platform adopts multiple security measures, and the profit settlement is transparent and reliable. Steady value-added: Optimized contract structure helps users achieve more controllable profit growth in volatile markets. How to participate in the weekend benefits contract It is very simple to participate in the Sunny Mining Weekend Bonus Contract: 1. Log in to the Sunny Mining platform and register an account. New users will receive an instant $15 bonus. 2. Fund your Sunny Mining contracts using BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, or other major cryptocurrencies. 3. Choose a weekend bonus contract or other contract that suits you. 4. Wait for the daily settlement of the contract to enjoy stable returns and receive additional cash rewards. Weekend Bonus Contract Examples Sunny Mining offers three types of weekend bonus contracts to meet different user needs: Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($3,000): Receive a $100 cash bonus upon purchase. Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($10,000): Receive a $500 cash bonus upon purchase. Weekend Higher Benefits Contract ($35,000): Receive a $2,500 cash bonus upon purchase. In addition to weekend bonus contracts, Sunny Mining also provides users with a variety of basic and long-term income contracts: Trial Contract: $100 investment, 2-day contract, daily return $4, total return $100+$8 BTC Basic Contract: $600 investment, 7-day contract, daily return $7.5, total return $600+$37.5 BTC Enhanced Contract: $5,200 investment, 21-day contract, daily return $78, total return $5,200+$1,638 For more contract details, please visit the Sunny Mining website Sunny Mining’s cloud mining is designed to serve more people Sunny Mining Cloud Mining is suitable for different types of users: New users: No equipment or experience required, just register and participate in cloud mining for free. Retail investors: Small investments are a low barrier to entry into the crypto market. Passive income people: get continuous income through automatic mining. Mobile phone users: Use your mobile device to track your progress anytime, anywhere. Invited users: Have a wide social network following and are willing to promote links to earn additional rewards. Sunny Mining: Making Digital Asset Growth Easier Whether you’re a cryptocurrency newbie, a part-time investor, or a seasoned user seeking steady growth, Sunny Mining offers secure, convenient, and intelligent cloud mining contract services. Log in to the Sunny Mining platform to learn more about digital asset growth opportunities and begin your smart investment journey. Visit now: www.sunnymining.com Email: info@sunnymining.com App download: https://www.sunnymining.com/download/
US House Slips CBDC Ban Into Defence Spending Bill

The post US House Slips CBDC Ban Into Defence Spending Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief House Republicans have attached anti-CBDC measures to an upcoming Defense Bill. The U.S. remains the only major economy to halt retail CBDC development. Stablecoins have gained traction in the U.S. as lawmakers cite fears over the privacy and control of CBDCs. House Republicans have added a provision banning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) into a 1,300 page bill which lays out defense spending and priorities for the next financial year. The amendment, included in bill H.R. 3838, would prohibit the Federal Reserve from testing, developing or implementing a CBDC under any label. It adds an exception for “any dollar-denominated currency that is open, permissionless, and private, and fully preserves the privacy protections of United States coins and physical currency.” “Attaching our Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the NDAA will ensure unelected bureaucrats are NEVER allowed to trade Americans’ financial privacy for a CCP-style surveillance tool,” GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer said last month, referring to the bill. Attaching our Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the NDAA will ensure unelected bureaucrats are NEVER allowed to trade Americans’ financial privacy for a CCP-style surveillance tool. @POTUS has made it clear: our legislation is a key piece of our America First agenda, and we… — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 17, 2025 The charge to stop CBDCs in the U.S. is a largely Republican-led effort. Emmer himself attempted to introduce a CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act in 2023 but it failed to gain momentum. It was reintroduced upon Trump coming to office and is currently making its way through the Senate. CBDCs around the world Globally, however, CBDCs are advancing rapidly. According to the Atlantic Council, 137 countries are exploring digital versions of their currencies, up from just 35 in 2020, and with 72 already in advanced stages of development. The U.S. remains…
XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week’s Teaser

The post XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week’s Teaser appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz has been working on a hands-on test of XRPL’s backbone, running a hub server and keeping an eye on it, checking out the bandwidth charts, latency graphs, peer connections and even the rate of dropped links. After three days of flawless performance, Schwartz let the community know that the system could be ready for production as early as next week. You Might Also Like As you can see on the charts, the peer numbers climbed without a hitch, the bandwidth stayed within safe ranges and disconnections never spiked beyond noise level. Latency was the only thing that showed the occasional bump, and even then Schwartz said it was due to heavier outbound traffic, not any problem with setup. Since a full restart five days ago, latency has not gone above 33 milliseconds — far below the line that would cause any trouble. This is more than just a technical thing; the hub is meant to play a role. It is designed to help XRP Ledger nodes stay connected, reducing the risk of sudden sync drops and keeping the network stitched together under stress. Is stability synonym for XRP and XRP Ledger? Since 2012, the ledger has been operating without pause, and stability has always been one of its main selling points. Adding a hidden layer that strengthens those connections could matter more than a shiny new feature. You Might Also Like Schwartz did not give a launch date, but the main point of his update is that the next round of XRPL improvements is already being tested. If the results keep going the way they are, this hub might slip seamlessly into the live infrastructure that powers the network. Source: https://u.today/xrp-community-mark-your-calendar-ripple-cto-drops-next-weeks-teaser
