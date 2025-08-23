2025-08-25 Monday

VanEck files to launch first-ever spot Solana ETF fully backed by liquid staking tokens

VanEck has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the first-ever spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) fully backed by liquid staking tokens. The JitoSol ETF is in partnership with Jito Labs. According to a Form S-1 filed by VanEck Digital Assets on August 22, the proposed JitoSOL ETF aims to track […]
4 Cryptos to Invest in Before This Weekend: Each Could Pump 25x Before Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $135,000

Hey, crypto pal. Hope you’re catching a breath between charts, family time, or that cup of coffee. Let’s talk about where the next real moves might be before Bitcoin hits that magic $135,000 mark. That’s the milestone everyone’s eyeing. Right now, BTC is dancing around $116,000–$117,000, inching toward 135, and while that’s epic for the [...] The post 4 Cryptos to Invest in Before This Weekend: Each Could Pump 25x Before Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $135,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Netflix’s ‘Hostage’ Ending Explained—Breaking Down Every Twist, Betrayal And Death

The post Netflix’s ‘Hostage’ Ending Explained—Breaking Down Every Twist, Betrayal And Death appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Hostage” on Netflix. Des Willie/Netflix Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hostage on Netflix. From the very first seconds, Netflix’s new political thriller Hostage will keep you on your toes. Who lives, who dies and who are the masterminds behind the Prime Minister’s hostage crisis and military coup? Here’s a full breakdown of Hostage’s action-packed ending. The five-episode series follows British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton as she faces an unthinkable crisis. Her husband, Dr. Alex, has been taken hostage while working with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders) in French Guiana. The devastating news arrives just as French President Vivienne Toussaint is visiting for a summit addressing Britain’s health crisis and limited access to life-saving medicines. Dalton’s relationship with Toussaint doesn’t start on a positive note, with both politicians using each other for their own gain. After the French President agrees to help Abigail and sends a rescue mission, she aborts it at the last minute after receiving a blackmail video showing her affair with her stepson, Matteo. She is forced to call off the mission. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix, HBO Max And More In August 2025By Monica Mercuri Ultimately, Abigail and Vivienne become a team, and they are forced to identify moles within their ranks. Alex is eventually rescued, but the Prime Minister’s problems are far from over. It turns out Matteo’s girlfriend, Saskia, is a traitor working across enemy lines. She receives orders to kill the Prime Minister’s father, who is sick in the hospital. Protests and chaos erupt in London, and with order falling apart around the Prime Minister, the cabinet makes sure she understands that she doesn’t have control over her country. The cabinet advises that she step down, but Dalton doubles down: someone is orchestrating all of this to force her out of…
VanEck pushes liquid staking into ETFs with JitoSOL filing

VanEck filed an S-1 for a JitoSOL-only ETF, leaning on new SEC guidance for liquid staking tokens.
Why Caution Prevails And September Looks Unlikely

The post Why Caution Prevails And September Looks Unlikely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipation around Fed rate cuts has been a dominant theme in financial markets, especially for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Recently, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester Hammack delivered a clear message: exercise caution. Her statement, reported by Walter Bloomberg on X, indicates that a September rate cut appears unlikely based on current economic data. This crucial insight could significantly influence investor sentiment and market strategies across the board, including the volatile crypto landscape. Why is the Cleveland Fed President Cautious on Fed Rate Cuts? President Hammack’s remarks highlight a prudent approach to monetary policy. She emphasized that the Federal Reserve must remain vigilant, ensuring that inflation is definitively on a sustainable path toward its 2% target before considering any adjustments to interest rates. This cautious stance suggests that the Fed is prioritizing long-term price stability over immediate market demands for lower borrowing costs. Her assessment that a September Fed rate cut is improbable stems from a careful evaluation of recent economic indicators. While some data points suggest a cooling economy, others indicate persistent inflationary pressures. The Fed’s mandate requires a balanced perspective, avoiding hasty decisions that could either reignite inflation or unnecessarily stifle economic growth. What Does the Broader Economic Landscape Mean for Future Fed Rate Cuts? The Federal Reserve operates under a dual mandate: achieving maximum employment and maintaining price stability. Navigating these objectives requires careful consideration of various economic factors. The current environment presents a complex picture, with robust job growth coexisting with inflation that, while declining, remains above the Fed’s comfort zone. Market participants often anticipate Fed rate cuts to stimulate economic activity. However, the Fed’s primary concern is to avoid a resurgence of inflation, which could erode purchasing power and destabilize the economy. Therefore, any move to cut rates will be data-dependent, reflecting a clear and sustained…
Trump Threatens Fed Chair, Demands Cook’s Resignation

The post Trump Threatens Fed Chair, Demands Cook’s Resignation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump demands the resignation of Fed Governor Cook, threatening Chair Powell. Market uncertainty leads to volatility in crypto assets. Fed’s rate policies remain a pivotal market focus. U.S. President Donald Trump demands Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s resignation, threatens to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell if non-compliant, raising concerns over central bank independence as of August 2025. Trump’s threats to disrupt Fed leadership spark potential cryptocurrency market volatility amid interest rate policy speculation and political interference in economic decisions. Trump Challenges Fed’s Leadership with Resignation Demand Donald Trump has demanded the resignation of Fed Governor Lisa Cook and threatened to fire Chair Jerome Powell. This escalation came amidst broader pressures for lower interest rates. Trump has often criticized Jerome Powell and now targets Lisa Cook without substantiated claims. The financial sector is bracing for potential shifts due to this conflict, with Trump’s call creating tensions over central bank independence. Despite pressure, both Powell and Cook maintain they will not yield to political demands. According to Adriana Kugler, a Former Board Governor of the Federal Reserve, the independence and policy focus are crucial to the Fed’s functioning. Markets have reacted cautiously to Trump’s threats. Speculative activity is evident in crypto markets, with BTC and ETH showing increased volatility. Lisa Cook stated, “I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.” source Crypto Market Volatility Amid Political Interference Fears Did you know? In the Nixon-Eccles era, political interference in the Federal Reserve was common, significantly affecting market credibility and asset valuations. Bitcoin is currently priced at $115,369.07, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion and a trading volume surge of 11.77%. Although BTC’s 24-hour change marks a 1.59% increase, it faces a 2.16% decline over the past week, as…
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: Lawmakers Split on Crypto Policy and Wyoming Launches Stablecoin

The past week has seen a flurry of crypto policy and regulatory moves in the U.S., showing both momentum and division in Washington. The Treasury Department is seeking public feedback on the newly passed GENIUS Act, hailed by SEC Chair Paul Atkins as a “seminal” step, while Wyoming has made history with the launch of the first state-issued stablecoin. Meanwhile lawmakers remain split on broader market structure legislation: Senator Tim Scott accused Elizabeth Warren of blocking progress, even as Senator Cynthia Lummis set a Thanksgiving deadline for passage. U.S. Treasury Calls For Comments On GENIUS Act The U.S. Treasury has taken the next step in implementing the recently passed GENIUS Act, formally requesting public comments on how financial institutions can strengthen protections against illicit finance risks tied to digital assets. In its August 18 notice, the Treasury Department invited individuals and organizations to share insights on the effectiveness, costs, and risks of tools used to detect unlawful activity in crypto. Officials said the process is designed to help shape future research and regulation, ensuring that methods are not only innovative but also compliant with cybersecurity and privacy standards. “This request for comment offers the opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to provide feedback on innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies that regulated financial institutions use, or could potentially use, to detect illicit activity involving digital assets,” the department stated. Investor and hedge fund manager Scott Bessent praised the law as an “essential” policy for modernizing U.S. financial oversight. With regulators seeking more public-private collaboration, industry participants are now faced with an opportunity to influence how Washington balances innovation with enforcement. Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin In a landmark moment for state-level crypto adoption, Wyoming has officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first state-issued stablecoin in the U.S. The token, rolled out on mainnet by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by short-term Treasury assets. Governor Mark Gordon described the launch as a natural extension of Wyoming’s leadership in digital asset regulation. Since 2016, the state has passed more than 45 crypto-related laws, building a reputation as one of the most blockchain-friendly jurisdictions in the country. The FRNT stablecoin shows how U.S. states may carve out their own role in shaping crypto adoption, even as federal lawmakers continue to wrangle over market structure. Elizabeth Warren Stands In Way of Market Structure Bill, Sen. Tim Scott Says Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) used the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium to double down on his support for the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. Scott predicted that as many as 12 of the 18 Democrats on the committee could be open to supporting the bill, suggesting momentum is building for bipartisan progress. Still, he acknowledged that opposition remains, particularly from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who he said is “standing in the way” of Democratic consensus. “The forces against it, let me just say clearly, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate, it is a real force to overcome,” Scott remarked. The CLARITY Act aims to define which digital assets fall under securities or commodities laws, providing long-awaited rules for exchanges, custodians, and token issuers. But with Warren maintaining a tough stance on crypto, the political path forward remains complicated. Chair Paul Atkins Praises The GENIUS Act As A ‘Seminal’ Step For Crypto SEC Chair Paul Atkins also addressed the symposium, hailing the GENIUS Act as a “seminal” moment in U.S. crypto regulation. Atkins highlighted the importance of moving beyond fragmented case law and inconsistent court rulings toward a more unified framework. “You’ve needed it so badly, you’ve paid enough in legal fees and whatnot,” he said, acknowledging industry frustration. He added that the SEC is preparing new approaches to help streamline oversight, though he admitted “a lot of spring cleaning” still needs to be done within the agency. Atkins’ remarks show a shift in tone at the SEC, a potential pivot away from years of enforcement-first strategies toward more constructive engagement with Congress and industry. Senator Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Deadline For Crypto Market Structure Bill Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), one of the most vocal crypto advocates in Congress, said she expects market structure legislation to reach President Biden’s desk before the end of the year. Speaking at the Wyoming symposium, Lummis stressed that her goal is to see a finished bill by Thanksgiving. She noted that the proposal is slated to move through the Senate Banking Committee in September, before heading to the Agriculture Committee in October. “We will have the market structure to the president’s desk before the end of the year,” she said. “I hope it’s before Thanksgiving. That’s our goal.” Her remarks reflect growing urgency among lawmakers to address crypto oversight in a more comprehensive way, particularly as state-level initiatives like Wyoming’s stablecoin gain traction and global rivals press ahead with digital asset frameworks. Outlook The week’s developments highlight the stark divide in Washington over how to regulate digital assets. While the Treasury and SEC seek to align frameworks through the GENIUS Act, lawmakers remain split over market structure reforms. At the same time, Wyoming’s stablecoin launch demonstrates how state-level innovation can outpace federal action. With Senators Scott and Lummis pushing for near-term progress — and Warren still standing firm in opposition — the remainder of 2025 will be pivotal for U.S. crypto policy
India’s New Crypto Policy: “Regulate, Not Prohibit”

The post India’s New Crypto Policy: “Regulate, Not Prohibit” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended the country regulate cryptocurrency instead of banning it The recommendation comes after a report detailed crypto’s role in a $3.8 billion cybercrime wave The proposal suggests treating crypto as “digital assets” under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended that cryptocurrencies be regulated under a clear legal framework rather than being outlawed. This recommendation comes even as the committee’s own report detailed the alarming role of digital currencies in fraud, money laundering, and organized crime.  The panel’s 254th report, which focuses on cybercrime, suggests that crypto should be formally recognized as “digital assets” under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This move would subject the entire industry to strict government oversight, including anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) norms. 🚨 BREAKING: 🇮🇳 Indian Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee calls for crypto regulation instead of a ban! In its 254th Report on Cybercrime, it flags serious risks from scams & laundering, but recommends regulating crypto as digital assets under FEMA. A full breakdown 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/bW7GGm2upW — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) August 22, 2025 Sobering Take at Crypto-Fueled Crime The report paints a grim picture, cataloging a wide range of cybercrimes enabled by crypto. These included cryptojacking, Ponzi-style trading apps, ransomware payments, and the use of tokens on the dark web for drugs, weapons, and child exploitation.  Investigators from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation also warned of laundering networks, where mule bank accounts and crypto wallets are layered through shell companies, peer-to-peer transfers, and even gold purchases. Additionally, scams such as “digital arrests,” human trafficking, and fake job rackets have exploited cryptocurrencies for extortion and fraud.  The scale of the problem is staggering. The committee noted that between 2019 and 2024, over 5.3 million…
Alphractal Says Resilient Dogecoin Metrics Could Lead To Price Breakout

The post Alphractal Says Resilient Dogecoin Metrics Could Lead To Price Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) is again drawing attention with new analysis from an investment data analysis platform, Alphractal points to strengthening network metrics that could pave the way for a significant price breakout. With miners driving hash rate levels toward record highs and long-term valuation models signaling room for growth, the popular meme coin appears to be building a solid base for its next potential move higher. Dogecoin Market Metrics To Spark Breakout In an X social media post on Thursday, Alphractal highlighted that Dogecoin’s underlying blockchain strength may set the stage for a potential breakout. Despite being one of the most volatile assets in the crypto market, Dogecoin’s mining network continues to showcase resilience, with hash rate activity trending toward record highs.  Related Reading: Dogecoin Targets $1.25, But This 170% Move Is The Start The latest data shows that Dogecoin’s mean hash rate has steadily climbed since 2020, closely mirroring its price growth, and signaling that miner commitment has persisted and intensified even during long consolidations. This level of mining participation demonstrates miners’ continued confidence and reflects the DOGE network’s growing robustness. With hash rate trending near its highest historical levels, the meme coin’s security and transaction reliability remain well-supported, mitigating concerns over structural weakness.  At the core of Alphractal’s analysis is its newly developed Network Stress Index, a metric designed to gauge blockchain health by combining multiple key stress indicators. Higher readings on the stress index typically point to turbulence or instability, while lower values reflect a balanced and secure network environment. Recent readings show that Dogecoin’s network is currently stable, with no immediate signs of systemic stress, opening the door for potential upward momentum. The resilience of Dogecoin’s network metrics may also play a key role as it continues trading around what Alphractal calls the True Market Mean Price.…
If Bitcoin Hits $1,000,000, Here’s How Much 1 Ethereum Could Be Worth

The $1,000,000 Bitcoin debate has resurfaced with new intensity. With institutional adoption soaring, ETFs breaking records, and sovereign wealth funds dipping into crypto reserves, a seven-figure Bitcoin no longer feels like fantasy, it feels like an eventuality. The real question for investors is what such a milestone would mean for other assets, particularly Ethereum, the [...] The post If Bitcoin Hits $1,000,000, Here’s How Much 1 Ethereum Could Be Worth appeared first on Blockonomi.
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.