2025-08-25 Monday

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
RIKEN Collaborates with Fujitsu and NVIDIA for Next-Gen Supercomputer FugakuNEXT

The post RIKEN Collaborates with Fujitsu and NVIDIA for Next-Gen Supercomputer FugakuNEXT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 09:39 RIKEN partners with Fujitsu and NVIDIA to develop FugakuNEXT, a cutting-edge supercomputer to enhance Japan’s scientific research and innovation capabilities. Japan’s prominent research institute, RIKEN, has announced a collaboration with technology giants Fujitsu and NVIDIA to develop FugakuNEXT, a state-of-the-art supercomputer. This initiative is not merely focused on speed but is aimed at addressing Japan’s crucial scientific challenges, according to a report from NVIDIA. Collaboration for Advanced Computing The FugakuNEXT International Initiative Launch Ceremony, held in Tokyo on August 22, 2025, marked the beginning of this ambitious project. RIKEN President Makoto Gonokami and Satoshi Matsuoka, Director of the RIKEN Center for Computational Science, highlighted the project’s significance in enhancing Japan’s research capabilities. Fujitsu’s Chief Technology Officer, Vivek Mahajan, and NVIDIA’s Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing, Ian Buck, were also present to discuss the collaborative effort. Innovative Design and Capabilities FugakuNEXT is designed to be a hybrid AI-HPC system, seamlessly integrating simulation and AI workloads. It will feature FUJITSU-MONAKA-X CPUs, which will be paired with NVIDIA technologies using NVLink Fusion, a new silicon that allows high-bandwidth connections between the CPUs and NVIDIA’s architecture. This design ensures the system’s speed, scalability, and efficiency. Applications and Impact The supercomputer will support diverse applications, including scientific research, manufacturing, and earth systems modeling. It will accelerate simulations with surrogate models and physics-informed neural networks, enable AI-driven design in manufacturing, and aid in disaster preparedness and prediction. RIKEN, Fujitsu, and NVIDIA will work together on software advancements, including tools for mixed-precision computing and performance optimization. The project is supported by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), and will serve universities, government agencies, and industry partners across the nation. FugakuNEXT represents a strategic investment in Japan’s future,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:47
BlockFi Judge Urged to Approve $13 Million Settlement as Last Objector Withdraws

The post BlockFi Judge Urged to Approve $13 Million Settlement as Last Objector Withdraws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Lead plaintiffs notified the court that Yacov Baron withdrew his intervention motion and settlement objections, removing the final barrier to approval. The settlement covers roughly 89,000 BlockFi Interest Account holders who lost access to funds when the platform collapsed in November 2022. BlockFi’s bankruptcy was triggered by its $680 million exposure to FTX, which filed for bankruptcy one day after BlockFi froze customer withdrawals. A $13.2 million class action settlement for BlockFi investors moved closer to approval after the sole remaining objector abandoned his challenge. That could remove the final hurdle for compensation to thousands who lost access to funds when the crypto lender imploded in 2022. Attorneys for lead plaintiffs filed a letter on Wednesday with U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi, confirming that Yacov Baron had withdrawn both his motion to intervene and his objections to the proposed deal. “Rapid resolution of the Preliminary Approval Motion will allow Plaintiffs to commence issuing notice to class members and will reduce the potential for complications to arise in connection with the closing of the bankruptcy of BlockFi, Inc.,” the letter said. The proposed settlement covers all U.S. holders of BlockFi interest accounts between March 2019 and November 2022. With Baron’s opposition removed, roughly 89,000 holders of BlockFi Interest-bearing Accounts could soon receive compensation for investments that were frozen when the New Jersey-based lender imploded. “Those who have opted out of class settlements can pursue an individual claim and seek compensation for specific harm, rather than being bound by the terms of the class settlement,” Navodaya Singh Rajpurohit, legal partner at Coinque Consulting, told Decrypt. “Usually when there is a criminal charge against the officer of a company under bankruptcy, it is treated as a separate case,” he said, citing how Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:45
Avoid Getting Caught in Price Trap – Here’s The Best Token to Accumulate During Steady Times On Market

ENA, BONK, RAY, and SEI stay steady, but XYZVerse stands out—sports-powered meme coin with $15M+ raised and 20,000% upside makes it the top token to stack.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 02:40
Digital Euro, EU turning point underway

The post Digital Euro, EU turning point underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for stablecoin in dollars is estimated to be around $288 billion (data to be verified Reuters, June 2025). After the approval of the GENIUS Act – the US law on stablecoin signed by the President in 2025 Cryptonomist –, Brussels and the ECB are accelerating the dossier, also putting on the table the hypothesis of implementations on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Industry analysts note that political and market urgency has pushed the BCE and national authorities to intensify technical tests and operational impact assessments. According to data collected from comparative studies between institutions and research centers, over 80% of central banks have initiated forms of exploration or design of CBDC (see report by the Bank for International Settlements, 2021). The experiments in the preparation phase of the BCE include tests on privacy, scalability, and integration with European instant payments, with results that will be crucial for architectural choices. In brief: the 3 key facts EU Acceleration: the technical phase of the digital euro is driven by increasing regulatory pressure and international competition. Open technological options: public networks (Ethereum, Solana), permissioned platforms, and hybrid solutions are being evaluated. Strategic objective: ensure monetary sovereignty, interoperability, and privacy in line with the EU regulatory framework (MiCA and proposals on the digital euro). What changes for Europe (and why now) The new U.S. regulation has raised the bar for competition. For this reason, European institutions are intensifying work on the project of CBDC, to prevent the global infrastructure of digital payments from revolving exclusively around the dollar. In this context, the BCE continues in the preparation phase of the digital euro, experimenting with architectures, privacy-by-design models, and integrations with existing systems; meanwhile, the European Commission refines the regulatory framework…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:39
2-way trades are likely – OCBC

The post 2-way trades are likely – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) continued to trade subdued. Pair was last at 1.16 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Daily momentum is not showing a clear bias “Daily momentum and RSI indicators are not showing a clear bias for now. 2-way trades likely. Support here at 1.1630/40 levels (21, 50 DMAs) and 1.1570 levels. Resistance at 1.1730, 1.18 levels. We look for recent range in 1.1580 – 1.1700 to hold. EUR’s directional bias in the near term is largely dependent on USD.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-2-way-trades-are-likely-ocbc-202508220926
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:37
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Is Ethereum About to Set a New Record? Fed Speech Sends ETH Into Overdrive

The rally added $65 billion to its market capitalization, lifting the total value of ETH in circulation to $581.75 billion. […] The post Is Ethereum About to Set a New Record? Fed Speech Sends ETH Into Overdrive appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 02:34
Philippines Bill Seeks 10,000-Bitcoin Reserve for National Security

The post Philippines Bill Seeks 10,000-Bitcoin Reserve for National Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Philippine Congressman Migz Villafuerte has filed House Bill 421 seeking to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve managed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Philippine Congressman Migz Villafuerte has filed House Bill 421 seeking to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve managed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. The measure directs the central bank to purchase 2,000 Bitcoin each year for five years—10,000 Bitcoin in total—and to hold the stockpile for 20 years. Proponents say the reserve would strengthen national security, diversify the country’s reserves and provide a hedge against debt pressures. If enacted, the initiative would place the Philippines among the earliest Asian nations to formally accumulate Bitcoin for sovereign purposes. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/philippines-bill-seeks-10000-bitcoin-reserve-national-security-1e4b61b5
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:33
Canada Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods, Boosting Crypto Market

The post Canada Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods, Boosting Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada is on the path of removing retaliatory tariffs on United States goods to diffuse the tense trade situation between the two nations. The crypto market has shot up as Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded sharp gains. Move Shows Softening Approach As Crypto Market Responds A Bloomberg report revealed that the decision is anticipated to be announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney after cabinet meetings, proving a huge shift in Canadian tariff policy. The modification will eliminate a 25% tariff on several U.S. produced consumer items so long as they are within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA). This is viewed as a symbolic move towards President Donald Trump who has persistently announced stronger trade measures against many countries. Meanwhile, investors have noticed the implication of this decision on the crypto market. However, Ottawa is maintaining tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and automobiles. The government of Canada is committed to keeping these duties as a means of protecting its home industries. Accordingly, the crypto market has already with notable price gains. Officials familiar with the matter say Canada’s counter-tariff strategy will now stress the importance of preserving that agreement, while maintaining flexibility on politically sensitive sectors. Analysts believe the softer tone could indirectly influence investor confidence in the crypto market. Carney previously threatened to escalate retaliation after the White House doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum, but ultimately refrained. Canada also did not adjust tariffs when the Trump administration increased duties on Canadian fentanyl-related exports. Economists note that despite years of tariffs, Canada has avoided significant inflationary fallout. Statistics Canada reported consumer prices rose just 1.7% in July, below the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target. Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Strong Crypto Market Rally on Trade Optimism Based on TradingView data, the expected decision has stirred optimism in financial markets, including the crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:32
