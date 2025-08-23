Digital Euro, EU turning point underway

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for stablecoin in dollars is estimated to be around $288 billion (data to be verified Reuters, June 2025). After the approval of the GENIUS Act – the US law on stablecoin signed by the President in 2025 Cryptonomist –, Brussels and the ECB are accelerating the dossier, also putting on the table the hypothesis of implementations on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Industry analysts note that political and market urgency has pushed the BCE and national authorities to intensify technical tests and operational impact assessments. According to data collected from comparative studies between institutions and research centers, over 80% of central banks have initiated forms of exploration or design of CBDC (see report by the Bank for International Settlements, 2021). The experiments in the preparation phase of the BCE include tests on privacy, scalability, and integration with European instant payments, with results that will be crucial for architectural choices. In brief: the 3 key facts EU Acceleration: the technical phase of the digital euro is driven by increasing regulatory pressure and international competition. Open technological options: public networks (Ethereum, Solana), permissioned platforms, and hybrid solutions are being evaluated. Strategic objective: ensure monetary sovereignty, interoperability, and privacy in line with the EU regulatory framework (MiCA and proposals on the digital euro). What changes for Europe (and why now) The new U.S. regulation has raised the bar for competition. For this reason, European institutions are intensifying work on the project of CBDC, to prevent the global infrastructure of digital payments from revolving exclusively around the dollar. In this context, the BCE continues in the preparation phase of the digital euro, experimenting with architectures, privacy-by-design models, and integrations with existing systems; meanwhile, the European Commission refines the regulatory framework…