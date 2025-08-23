2025-08-25 Monday

Final Alert: The Assets Everyone Will Regret Missing This Bull Run

Some assets are set to take the spotlight as prices rise across the market. Missed chances in the past have left many wishing they acted sooner. This time, certain picks are attracting special attention. Which tokens and coins might spark the strongest moves? The coming weeks may reveal the answers—and possibly new fortunes. Toncoin’s Road Ahead: Fast Rails, Big Dreams, Bold Prices Toncoin powers The Open Network, an online rail first built by Telegram in 2018. After a court halt in 2020, volunteers renamed it and kept coding. The coin now runs on a stake-based system that speeds up checks and cuts power use. Users can send cash-like transfers in seconds and pay only tiny fees. Plans reach far beyond payments: cloud storage, friendly names, private surfing, and small apps can all sit on the same chain. This wide vision gives Toncoin a lively, growing crowd of fans and builders. Price watchers see wide moves ahead. Models that follow bitcoin’s halving rhythm place Toncoin near $6.45 at the low and $30.30 at the high in 2025, a jump of over threefold from today. Later years swing, with lows of $5.39–$16.27 and highs of $12.04–$40.52 through 2030, yet the top calls stay well above current levels. In a market where older coins fight to stay fresh, TON’s fresh code and busy updates stand out. If the network keeps adding tools, those bold targets may look less like dreams and more like milestones. Hyperliquid: The Gas-Free Highway for Perpetual Crypto Trading Hyperliquid is a new base network built only for fast money apps. Its secret sauce is a fresh way for computers to agree, so trades lock in almost at once. All orders sit on the chain, not on side lists, so anyone can check them. Because the team controls the whole stack, they cut fees to zero. You pay no gas to place or close a trade. Behind the code stand builders from Harvard, Caltech, and MIT who left big tech and Wall Street to chase a bold idea. In a market that loves speed, Hyperliquid could steal users from giants like Ethereum, where busy days still cost a few dollars per click. It also rivals Solana’s pace while offering full openness in its order book. Fresh coins that solve pain points often run hard when the wider crypto cycle turns up, and many watchers see early signs of that turn now. If volume keeps rising and the zero-fee promise holds, the token may ride the next wave with energy. As always, buyers should look past buzz and watch real use grow. $XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game. With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project. What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth. Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto. $XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price. Launch Price: $0.0001 Price Now: $0.005 Next Stage: $0.01 Final Presale Price: $0.02 Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries. So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch. Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns. Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions! Mantle (MNT): A Lean Rollup Riding the New Wave of Ethereum Growth Mantle is a new helper chain that works with Ethereum. It bundles many steps into one, so moves and trades happen fast and cost less. The chain is made of parts that can be swapped without harm. This helps builders create apps that feel smooth. Users can lock their ETH through Mantle’s staking plan and earn extra coins while still using their money. A big pool of funds backs the project. People who hold the MNT coin vote on how that money and the tech are used, so all plans stay open to the public. Speed, clear rules, and deep pockets make Mantle stand out. Many helper chains focus only on code, yet few give everyday users a loud voice. Money is now flowing back to fast chains that also bring in fees, like Arbitrum and Optimism. Mantle’s coin still trades cheaper than those rivals even though its fund is larger. If more action shifts to side chains and coin locking stays hot, need for MNT may grow. Still, success hangs on builders picking the chain and on voters guiding the fund with care. Conclusion TON, HYPE, and MNT shine this cycle, yet XYZVerse stands apart, blending sport and meme culture, community-led, GameFi ready, eyeing 20,000% gains to eclipse PEPE and MOG. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:00
XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios

Remittix (RTX) is quietly becoming a top option for whales seeking smooth cross-border transactions, while XRP is having difficulty regaining […] The post XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/23 02:59
Intel stock pops 7% as Trump confirms stake, but some say it’s a ‘recipe for disaster’

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is rallying late on Friday after President Donald Trump confirmed the US government has finalised a deal to take a 10% equity stake in the beleaguered chipmaker.The aforementioned agreement marks an extraordinary federal intervention in corporate America.The announcement, expected to be formalized later in the day, follows a $2.0 billion boost INTC received from Softbank – signalling renewed investor confidence in its turnaround efforts.Intel’s stock has been in a sharp uptrend in August. Including today’s rally, it’s up roughly 30% versus the start of this month.At the time of writing, the stock was up 7% at $25.15.Why a government stake may prove positive for Intel stock?Federal support could offer INTC stock the much-needed breathing room as it attempts to revive its foundry division and compete with global rivals.Experts anticipate capital infusion and political backing to help secure new customers for Intel’s advanced manufacturing facilities, despite its weak product roadmap.The move also signals a broader commitment to reshoring semiconductor production, which could benefit Intel as a strategic national asset.With geopolitical tensions rising and chip supply chains under scrutiny, INTC’s alignment with national security goals may enhance Intel stock’s long-term valuation.Why Professor Walter Isaacson isn’t in favor of INTC-US dealWhile the Trump administration taking a stake in the semiconductor firm sure could prove positive for Intel shares, critics warn the deal reflects a troubling shift toward state capitalism.In a recent CNBC interview, Tulane University professor Walter Isaacson expressed concern over the precedent. “You’re seeing state capitalism here, where the government is interfering in all sorts of ways in corporate decisions,” he said.Isaacson cautioned that such interventions often evolve into crony capitalism, where favoured companies benefit from political ties rather than market merit.“That is a recipe for not only disaster but just sort of a corrupt sense of messiness,” he added.According to the industry expert, direct equity stakes risk undermining free-market dynamics and investor confidence. Note that INTC shares are still down nearly 9.0% versus its year-to-date high.Are INTC shares worth investing in today?Intel stock may look attractive in the short term, buoyed by federal backing and strategic relevance.However, long-term investors should weigh the risks of political entanglement and execution challenges. The foundry business remains unprofitable, and the company’s product roadmap lags behind competitors like Nvidia and TSMC.While government support could stabilize operations, it may also introduce regulatory overhang and distort competitive incentives.For risk-tolerant investors betting on US manufacturing revival, INTC shares offer upside. But for those wary of policy-driven volatility, it may be wise to wait for clearer signs of operational turnaround and market-driven growth.Note that Wall Street also currently rates Intel shares at “hold” only, with the mean target of about $22 indicating potential “downside” of roughly 8.0% from here.The post Intel stock pops 7% as Trump confirms stake, but some say it's a 'recipe for disaster' appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/08/23 02:59
Bitcoin News: Owning BTC Disallowed For Lawmakers Per Pennsylvania HB 1812 Bill

The post Bitcoin News: Owning BTC Disallowed For Lawmakers Per Pennsylvania HB 1812 Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news on the regulatory front, Lawmakers in the U.S might soon not be allowed to buy Bitcoin. This is because of the Pennsylvania HB 1812 bill which proposes banning public officials and their families from owning BTC. The Pennsylvania HB 1812 bill proposed restricting government officials from accessing to Bitcoin and other digital assets. This includes owning or transacting cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and ETFs during their tenures and at least 12 months after leaving office. Source: X Moreover, the bill also proposes extending the ban on to family members of the public officials. Proxies that can be used to bypass the ban are also under the purview of this ban. According to the bill, any public officials found to be in violation of the bill will be fined as much as $50,000. They will also be required to disclose any holdings above $1,000. Moreover, any crypto holdings that politicians own must be sold off at least 90 days before they assume office. Bitcoin News: Here’s the Motive Behind the Pennsylvania HB 1812 Bill The Pennsylvania HB 1812 bill was a nod to similar bills introduced in the past, with intent to block lawmakers from trading stocks. This bill was introduced because politicians were previously using privileged information to make trades. The bill was introduced because politicians were using their positions for insider trading. This was likely the same reason why the Pennsylvania HB 1812 bill was introduced especially now that digital currencies are going mainstream. According to the state website, the bill was in the first committee assessment stage, in other words, it was still too early to tell whether it would eventually be ascended into law. Meanwhile, the bill’s effectiveness was also in question. The aforementioned law banning lawmakers from investing in stocks did not yield much…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:58
Trump Says He’ll Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook If She Doesn’t Resign

The post Trump Says He’ll Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook If She Doesn’t Resign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Friday he would fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she doesn’t resign voluntarily, as Cook is facing allegations of mortgage fraud, which she has denied. Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks with Lisa Cook, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as he chairs a Federal Reserve Board open meeting discussing proposed revisions to the board’s supplementary leverage ratio standards at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump told reporters, “I’ll fire her if she doesn’t resign,” adding what Cook “did was bad,” referring to allegations brought by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that Cook committed mortgage fraud by claiming two properties as her primary residence. Cook said in a statement Wednesday she has “no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet,” referring to Pulte’s tweet in which he brought the initial allegations. Cook has denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations were “based on a mortgage application from four years ago, before I joined the Federal Reserve.” Trump said on Truth Social earlier this week Cook “must resign, now!!!” Tangent Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested Friday in his final appearance at the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he could lower interest rates, citing a temporary effect in prices from Trump’s tariffs that might not support a long-term rate hike, though he maintained that tariff impacts are still uncertain. Trump has been feuding with Powell for months over his decision not to lower interest rates sooner and has threatened to fire him before his term is up in May next year. Key Background…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:55
BREAKING: Ripple Vs SEC Lawsuit Concludes As Court Approves Dismissal

The legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain payment company Ripple Labs has officially come to an end as of August 22.  After four years of intense litigation over the status and sales of its associated cryptocurrency, XRP, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 02:53
Analysts see massive potential in 10 weeks for this under $0.0025 token

After DOGE and SHIB made millionaires, new token Little Pepe under $0.0025 is capturing investor attention. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/23 02:53
Prospects on of any near-term improvement in Ukraine fade – ING

The post Prospects on of any near-term improvement in Ukraine fade – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD is edging lower, driven both by the dollar and fading prospects of any near-term improvement in Ukraine, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Powell’s tone may push EUR/USD back to the 1.1500/1520 area “Elsewhere, the EU and US put some more flesh on the bones of a trade deal yesterday. Europe would like to move on, but there still seems to be some uncertainty as to whether pharma and semiconductor tariffs will be capped at 15% or whether US Section 232 investigations could result in higher tariffs after all.” “For today, Powell’s tone will determine whether EUR/USD has to trade all the way back to the 1.1500/1520 area, which is the outside risk should he manage to swing market pricing back to 50:50 for a restart to the Fed easing cycle in September.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-prospects-on-of-any-near-term-improvement-in-ukraine-fade-ing-202508220928
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:52
Scaliable Capital Makes Smart Investing Accessible to All

The post Scaliable Capital Makes Smart Investing Accessible to All appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bid to democratize wealth creation, Scaliable Capital offers a technology-driven investment platform aimed at making intelligent, secure investing accessible to a wider audience, regardless of their financial background or experience level. With the guiding principle of “Making Smart Investing Simple,” the platform offers users a streamlined gateway to both traditional and digital assets, combining ease of use with rigorous security standards. Investing Reimagined For The Modern Era Scaliable Capital is positioned as a comprehensive investment and wealth management platform that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s investors. Through strategic partnerships with reputable financial institutions and a strong emphasis on compliance and risk management, the company aims to simplify the investing process while maintaining transparency and control. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to grow their wealth, not just those with deep pockets or financial expertise,” said a Scaliable Capital spokesperson. The platform’s mission is to make investing smarter, safer, and more inclusive. What Sets Scaliable Capital Apart Scaliable Capital differentiates itself through a range of key features designed to attract and retain a broad user base: Low Entry Barrier: Users can start investing with as little as $100, making the platform accessible to beginners and experienced investors alike. Flexible Return Options: Investment products offer potential daily returns of up to 30%, catering to users looking for high-growth opportunities. Multi-Asset Support: Users can deposit and withdraw using USD, USDT, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH), bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Robust Security Framework: The platform employs KYC verification, bank account binding, and multi-layered risk controls to ensure user safety. Fast, Flexible Withdrawals: Funds can be withdrawn at any time, with prompt processing to both bank accounts and crypto wallets. User-Friendly Design: A clean, intuitive interface combined with dedicated 1-on-1 support ensures a seamless experience…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:51
AVAX Price Forecast, OKB Token Burn, and 2.5M X1 App Users

The post AVAX Price Forecast, OKB Token Burn, and 2.5M X1 App Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the latest Avalanche AVAX price forecast, the impact of the OKB token burn, and why BlockDAG’s 2.5 million X1 App users position it as a top crypto for 2025. See how real adoption sets BlockDAG apart. Price swings are easy to spot, but real adoption is harder to fake. Avalanche has seen bearish momentum build as it dips below key technical levels, while OKB’s deflationary token burn is drawing attention to long-term value plays. Both moves reflect shifting sentiment, yet neither is tied to organic user growth. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is riding a different metric altogether. With the X1 Miner App crossing 2.5 million users before its mainnet even launches, BlockDAG is building traction from the ground up. When most projects rely on speculation, this kind of pre-launch utility is setting a rare early foundation. 2.5M Users and Counting: The X1 App Just Put BlockDAG in a Different League Crossing the 2.5 million user mark, the X1 Miner App has become a powerful signal of real traction for BlockDAG, not just as a presale coin, but as a rapidly scaling ecosystem. In contrast to typical mining apps, X1 integrates daily mining, gamified rewards, and social incentives in a mobile-first package. As a result, that makes it less of a tool and more of a gateway, onboarding users long before mainnet even arrives. To put it in perspective, this isn’t just impressive; it’s rare. Very few presale-stage projects show this level of adoption before their token even hits the market. Rather than waiting for exchanges to start its network effects, BlockDAG is already bootstrapping them through X1’s viral growth engine. Importantly, each user on the app represents a potential validator, promoter, and investor in the wider BDAG network. That user momentum is translating into real-world results.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:49
