Ripple and SBI Holdings bring RLUSD to Japan

Ripple and SBI Holdings bring RLUSD to Japan

The post Ripple and SBI Holdings bring RLUSD to Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and SBI Holdings, one of the main Japanese financial conglomerates, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the distribution of RLUSD in Japan. The agreement also involves SBI VC Trade, the subsidiary of SBI specialized in the exchange of crypto assets, which will be responsible for making RLUSD available in the Japanese market starting from the first quarter of 2026. This collaboration represents a significant step for the stablecoin ecosystem in Japan, expanding the options available for investors and institutions and accelerating the integration between traditional and digital finance. RLUSD: a reliable and transparent stablecoin RLUSD stands out as an enterprise-level stablecoin, designed to ensure compliance and transparency. Each unit of RLUSD is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including deposits in US dollars, short-term US government securities, and other cash equivalents. To strengthen user trust, Ripple commits to publishing monthly attestations by an independent auditing firm, ensuring maximum transparency on the reserves. This focus on regulatory clarity and security differentiates RLUSD from many other stablecoins on the market, offering financial institutions the peace of mind needed to adopt innovative digital solutions. The market context: stablecoin in exponential growth The global stablecoin market has reached a value of nearly 300 billion dollars and, according to forecasts, is set to expand to reach trillions in the coming years. Stablecoins are becoming a central element in the world’s financial infrastructure, and the next wave of adoption will be driven by utility and institutional demand. In this scenario, RLUSD presents itself as a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance, meeting the needs for security, transparency, and compliance that characterize the Japanese financial sector. The statements of the protagonists Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, emphasized how the SBI group has been a pioneer in the development…
‘Wednesday’ Season 2’s Split Release Dates Are A Proven Mistake

‘Wednesday’ Season 2’s Split Release Dates Are A Proven Mistake

The post ‘Wednesday’ Season 2’s Split Release Dates Are A Proven Mistake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At what point, I wonder, will Netflix understand that this idea of splitting its big shows in half is doing more harm than good. I am hoping it will be after Wednesday season 2, but at this point, who knows what might make it through the dense walls of corporate HQ over there. It seems pretty clear that at least in this case, the splitting-up of Wednesday season 2 into two parts, Part 1 on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3, is a mistake. First, I’ve recently covered the fact that viewership across seasons is down. While season 1 and season 2 both started identically, there has been a dramatic falloff for season 2 now while word of mouth was spreading about season 1. That gap could be tightened by Part 2’s arrival in two weeks, but it is far more likely that viewers finish a show in one or three sittings rather than remember to tune in a full month later for the next four episodes. But it goes beyond mere viewership. We’re seeing it play into the story as well. Part of the benefit of all Netflix’s shows being able to be watched in a binge is that they can structure their story however they want with rising action, surprises and climaxes across 6-10 episodes. But with these split seasons, that’s often not true. You want some sort of big reveals and/or cliffhangers at the end of episode 4 in order to ensure viewers stick around for answers when it comes back in a month. With Wednesday, episode 4 was clearly designed this way. It featured the death of at a major character, the escape of last season’s big villain, the arrival of her grandmother, the reveal of the crow-based murderer’s identity and then it wants…
TikTok plans to lay off several hundred staff in place for AI

TikTok plans to lay off several hundred staff in place for AI

TikTok is gradually shifting toward AI-driven content moderation, leading to significant layoffs of human moderators globally as it attempts to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.  According to the Communication Workers Union’s estimates, there are about 300 people employed in the company’s London trust and safety department, and most of them will be affected. Tech advances […]
TRON Spot Market Signals Relief – Seller Dominance Weakens After Cycle High

TRON Spot Market Signals Relief – Seller Dominance Weakens After Cycle High

The post TRON Spot Market Signals Relief – Seller Dominance Weakens After Cycle High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Adele, Future and Michael Jackson Instagram Accounts Hijacked for Crypto Scam

Adele, Future and Michael Jackson Instagram Accounts Hijacked for Crypto Scam

Celebrity social media accounts were hacked yet again Thursday to promote an apparent pump-and-dump Solana meme coin scheme.
Saylor’s Strategy Does Not Aim To Influence Bitcoin’s Price

Saylor’s Strategy Does Not Aim To Influence Bitcoin’s Price

The post Saylor’s Strategy Does Not Aim To Influence Bitcoin’s Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, does not try to influence the price of Bitcoin (BTC) when it executes buys, according to the executive who oversees the company’s massive BTC treasury. “The way we buy Bitcoin is we do not move the price of the Bitcoin,” Strategy’s corporate treasurer and head of investor relations, Shirish Jajodia, told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday. Market participants often speculate that Strategy’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions help push the price of Bitcoin, but Jajodia said the company carefully structures its purchases to avoid impacting the market. Strategy started accumulating Bitcoin in 2020 and, at the time of publication, held 629,376 Bitcoin, worth about $70.85 billion, according to SaylorTracker. Shirish Jajodia spoke to Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast this week. Source: Natalie Brunell “We manage our buys in a way that we are kind of some proportion of the market liquidity,” he explained. “So we do not eat up into the price of Bitcoin,” he added.  One way that companies manage significant transactions without affecting market prices is through over-the-counter (OTC) desks, which allow trades to take place privately rather than on public exchange order books.  All eyes on Strategy’s Bitcoin buys Jajodia may be correct, as Cointelegraph found that Bitcoin has had mixed behavior around Strategy’s most significant purchases, with some instances where Bitcoin rose, and others where it fell after a Strategy buy. On Nov. 25, the company said it had acquired about 55,000 Bitcoin for $5.4 billion between Nov. 18 and 24, at an average price of $97,862 per coin.  Just a few weeks later, on Dec. 17, Bitcoin reached an all-time high above $106,000, amid a broader rally following President Donald Trump’s US election victory, CoinMarketCap data shows. In another case on July…
Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to Intraday Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut Signals

Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to Intraday Highs Amid Fed Rate Cut Signals

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices climbed to intraday highs on Aug. 22, 2025, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts during his Jackson Hole address. The two leading cryptocurrencies rallied alongside growing optimism for a potential September policy shift, with Powell calling the move timely in light of economic […]
Where to Buy SEI Network Crypto in India — Step-by-Step Guide

Where to Buy SEI Network Crypto in India — Step-by-Step Guide

SEI is the token of the Sei Network, a blockchain built for speed and trading. In India, the token is trading around ₹25–₹27 per coin in August 2025. If you are new to crypto, here is a simple guide to buying SEI in India. Step 1: Choose an Exchange The first step is to choose […] The post Where to Buy SEI Network Crypto in India — Step-by-Step Guide appeared first on CoinChapter.
Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens: BTC OG Rotates Into $577M ETH Long

Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens: BTC OG Rotates Into $577M ETH Long

Bitcoin is entering a decisive phase after setting fresh all-time highs last week but failing to trigger a clean breakout. Following the rejection below $125K, the market has shifted into uncertainty, with volatility rising and traders split on what comes next. Analysts are divided: some warn of a breakdown below current range supports, while others […]
BlockchainFX Price Predictions: Can This Top Crypto Presale Hit $1 in the Next Bull Run?

BlockchainFX Price Predictions: Can This Top Crypto Presale Hit $1 in the Next Bull Run?

Every bull market cycle brings new opportunities – tokens that rise from obscurity to deliver life-changing gains. In 2021, meme coins and altcoins stole the spotlight. In 2025, investors are once again searching for the next breakout. With billions flowing into presales and early-stage projects, one question dominates crypto discussions: which project has the potential
