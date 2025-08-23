Bundesliga Renews Partnership With DAZN In Canada

Bundesliga fans in Canada will continue to be able to watch Alphonso Davies play for Bayern Munich on DAZN. (Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images via Getty Images The Bundesliga and DAZN have reached an agreement to extend the broadcast rights for an additional two years in Canada. The global streaming service, which is also a partner of the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), the governing body of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, in Germany, has been showing games in Canada since 2023. "With the FIFA 2026 World Cup just around the corner, the appetite for soccer in Canada has never been greater," Bundesliga International CEO Peer Naubert said in a press statement." But to successfully capitalise on such momentum requires a strong partner, and in DAZN, we know we are in a great position to deliver the best of the Bundesliga. Each matchday brings new twists and turns, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with DAZN to make sure that fans across the country never miss a moment of the action." DAZN, in fact, initially signed a deal with the DFL that would run until the end of the 2025/26 season. But that agreement included a break clause forcing both partners to sit down and renegotiate a deal ahead of the 2025/26 season. That, in turn, caused confusion with many Bundesliga fans in Canada, who expected to see 2. Bundesliga games are being made available to the same extent as in the United States, where all second division games are shown on ESPN+. As a result, no 2. Bundesliga games were shown on matchday 1. Then, ahead of matchday 2 some games were once again available in Canada. Although DAZN has rights to all second division games, which are produced for them by…