2025-08-25 Monday
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin
Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
2025/08/23 03:29
Bundesliga Renews Partnership With DAZN In Canada
The post Bundesliga Renews Partnership With DAZN In Canada appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bundesliga fans in Canada will continue to be able to watch Alphonso Davies play for Bayern Munich on DAZN. (Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images via Getty Images The Bundesliga and DAZN have reached an agreement to extend the broadcast rights for an additional two years in Canada. The global streaming service, which is also a partner of the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), the governing body of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, in Germany, has been showing games in Canada since 2023. “With the FIFA 2026 World Cup just around the corner, the appetite for soccer in Canada has never been greater,” Bundesliga International CEO Peer Naubert said in a press statement.” But to successfully capitalise on such momentum requires a strong partner, and in DAZN, we know we are in a great position to deliver the best of the Bundesliga. Each matchday brings new twists and turns, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with DAZN to make sure that fans across the country never miss a moment of the action.” DAZN, in fact, initially signed a deal with the DFL that would run until the end of the 2025/26 season. But that agreement included a break clause forcing both partners to sit down and renegotiate a deal ahead of the 2025/26 season. That, in turn, caused confusion with many Bundesliga fans in Canada, who expected to see 2. Bundesliga games are being made available to the same extent as in the United States, where all second division games are shown on ESPN+. As a result, no 2. Bundesliga games were shown on matchday 1. Then, ahead of matchday 2 some games were once again available in Canada. Although DAZN has rights to all second division games, which are produced for them by…
2025/08/23 03:28
VanEck Files JitoSOL ETF After SEC Says Liquid Staking Isn’t a Security
The post VanEck Files JitoSOL ETF After SEC Says Liquid Staking Isn’t a Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager VanEck has filed for a JitoSOL ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks a historic shift as this fund could become the first to invest mainly in a liquid staking token (LST). VanEck Files S-1 For JitoSOL ETF With SEC A SEC filing has shown that the asset manager has filed its registration statement to offer a JitoSOL with the Commission. This fund will primarily hold the liquid staking token, providing institutional investors with spot exposure to the token. This move follows the SEC’s guidance on liquid staking activities, in which the Commission clarified that they do not classify them as securities. This paves the way for the potential approval of the JitoSOL ETF since LST doesn’t qualify as a security. Furthermore, VanEck noted in the filing that the fund expects to receive certain staking rewards through its ownership of JitoSOL. The LST is the native token of the liquid staking protocol Jito, which users receive when they stake their Solana tokens. This means that VanEck will need to acquire Solana for its JitoSOL ETF, which it will then stake with the Jito protocol and receive these LSTs in return. The asset manager will also receive staking rewards in the process, while they may use their tokens for other DeFi purposes. Notably, the asset manager was one of those who had urged the SEC to approve LSTs in Solana ETFs. Following the S-1 filing, a stock exchange is expected to file the 19b-4 form to list and trade shares of this JitoSOL ETF. The 19b-4 filing will also kickstart the review process, with the SEC having to deny or approve the proposed rule change eventually. TradingView data shows that the JitoSOL price is up amid this filing. The LST is currently trading at around…
2025/08/23 03:26
First buyer of Kanye West crypto token YZY previously made $100 million trading TRUMP: Bubblemaps
An experienced memecoin sniper appears to be the first to buy Kanye West's recently-launched YZY token, according to Bubblemaps.
2025/08/23 03:24
South Park’s Latest Episode Throws Trump, Bitcoin, and AI Into a Satirical Blender
The post South Park’s Latest Episode Throws Trump, Bitcoin, and AI Into a Satirical Blender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The creators of the animated comedy South Park took a dive into artificial intelligence (AI), spotlighting entrepreneur and U.S. Crypto Czar David Sacks gifting U.S. President Donald Trump a bitcoin. South Park Roasts Tech Titans, Trump, and Crypto With AI-Fueled Parody The newest South Park episode, “Sickofancy,” centers on Randy Marsh and his Tegridy Farms […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/south-parks-latest-episode-throws-trump-bitcoin-and-ai-into-a-satirical-blender/
2025/08/23 03:23
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026
Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations. As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
2025/08/23 03:20
Quarterbacks Williams, Bagent Build Confidence For Bears’ Future
The post Quarterbacks Williams, Bagent Build Confidence For Bears’ Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 17: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears and Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears walk through the tunnel before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Scoff, if you will. It’s too early to know how things will look after the Bears’ opener on Monday Night Football. The Vikings have plans of their own, after all. But entering the last of three exhibition games, Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent and offensive wizard Ben Johnson have created at least as much excitement about the quarterback position as the franchise has known since 2009. That was the year Jerry Angelo traded for a 26-year-old Jay Cutler, who was coming off a 4526-yard passing season in Denver. You probably remember how that worked out, as they still haven’t had a 4,000-yard season by a quarterback. But Williams and Bagent, the third-year backup, executed the offense installed by their new head coach with precision in last week’s 38-0 victory over Buffalo. While Williams was working with the first team offense against the Bills’ backups, he was sharp in putting together a 130.0 quarterback rating and an 88.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. This was in contrast to the headlines earlier in camp, which chronicled more down days than good ones for the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. But you wonder if that feedback was more about the standard Johnson has set for Williams than his play. “He’s really been locked in,” Johnson said after the Buffalo game. “Anytime you’re a young player, there’s usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that’s really been the story of this training camp.…
2025/08/23 03:19
1,200 Criminals Arrested in Crypto Clampdown: Interpol
The post 1,200 Criminals Arrested in Crypto Clampdown: Interpol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Interpol’s Operation Serengeti 2.0 resulted in arrests of over 1,200 cybercriminals across 18 African countries and the U.K., with $97.4 million confiscated. Angola dismantled 25 illegal crypto mining centers run by Chinese nationals, seizing $37 million worth of equipment and power stations. Zambian authorities broke up a massive online investment fraud scheme that defrauded 65,000 victims of $300 million through fake crypto investments. Interpol has arrested more than 1,200 cybercriminals who have collectively targeted 88,000 victims—including through cryptocurrency scams. A “sweeping” effort saw 18 African countries and the U.K. unite for Operation Serengeti 2.0, with more than $97.4 million confiscated as a result. In Angola, 25 crypto mining centers were dismantled, amid allegations that 60 Chinese nationals had been illegally validating blockchain transactions and earning digital assets as a result. Officials say mining equipment and 45 illicit power stations worth over $37 million were seized, which will now be used to distribute power in poorer areas. Meanwhile, Zambian authorities broke up a “large-scale online investment fraud scheme” that led 65,000 people to lose $300 million. Victims were encouraged to invest in digital assets after being lured in by aggressive advertising campaigns that promoted attractive returns. “Authorities arrested 15 individuals and seized key evidence including domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators,” the Interpol statement added. In separate developments, a suspected human trafficking network was disrupted in the country, with 372 forged passports from seven countries seized as a result. Prior to Operation Serengeti 2.0 taking place, investigators had undergone training in blockchain analytics and ransomware analysis—familiarizing themselves with open-source intelligence tools. “Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries,” said Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza. The law enforcement…
2025/08/23 03:18
The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement
The post The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News A new executive order signed by former President Trump could reshape how Americans save for retirement by allowing 401(k) plans to include alternative assets such as cryptocurrency, private equity, and real estate alongside traditional stocks and bonds. While this shift would “democratize” access to investments once reserved for institutions and the ultra-wealthy, it also brings heightened risks. Private equity funds often come with steep fees and decade-long lockups, while crypto’s volatility and lack of regulation make it a risky bet for retirement portfolios. Experts caution that while these assets might appeal to younger investors willing to take on higher risk, they may not always be the “best” opportunities, with employers ultimately responsible for offering prudent options under fiduciary law. This policy change reflects a broader trend where digital assets are increasingly woven into mainstream finance. With crypto gaining traction in treasury strategies, ETFs, and now potentially retirement plans, investor exposure to the sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Within this landscape, projects like Tapzi stand out for building real utility beyond speculation. Unlike tokens tied purely to price swings, Tapzi’s focus on skill-based Web3 gaming, transparent prize pools, and developer integration points to a structural model where token value is tied to ecosystem growth. For long-term investors weighing which altcoins could move from niche assets to foundational infrastructure, Tapzi provides a case study in how gaming and blockchain would intersect in the next cycle of adoption. Hence, it emerges as one of the best crypto coins to buy now, amongst others. Discover 6 other promising crypto coins to buy in August that can drive similar results. 7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now With Low Entry Point For Early Retirement Below is a list of the 7 best crypto coins to buy now: Tapzi (TAPZI) Kaspa (KAS)…
2025/08/23 03:16
Ethereum Rises Toward New ATH: Exciting Price Forecasts Ahead!
ETH neared its ATH, reaching $4,849 with strong daily gains. Price predictions suggest potential targets of $6,833 and $9,530 for ETH. Continue Reading:Ethereum Rises Toward New ATH: Exciting Price Forecasts Ahead! The post Ethereum Rises Toward New ATH: Exciting Price Forecasts Ahead! appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/23 03:12
