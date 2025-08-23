Bitcoin Treasury Companies Curb Their Enthusiasm as BTC Price Slips

As Bitcoin (BTC) slid from $124,000 to around $113,426 this month, another signal of cooling momentum is emerging: the number of publicly listed companies actively buying Bitcoin appears to be falling sharply. Data from Capriole Investments, a hedge fund specializing in Bitcoin, tracks this activity through its "BTC Treasuries Companies Buying Per Day" indicator, which measures the rolling average of daily buyers among publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin. Capriole founder Charles Edwards explained in an interview with The Defiant that a value above 1 indicates that, on average, at least one company has been purchasing BTC daily over the past month. The data is drawn from press releases, corporate statements, and reported balances across all 153 publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies worldwide. BTC Treasuries Companies Buying Per Day The metric has declined from roughly four companies buying daily in late June to 2.67 as of press time, marking a clear slowdown. Edwards suggests that the trend is unlikely to have been triggered by Strategy's recent controversial update to its equity issuance policy, which allowed the company to issue shares even when MSTR trades below 2.5 times its net asset value (mNAV). "[The fall in Bitcoin treasury companies buying BTC is] unrelated to strategy as it has been trending down for a few weeks, but it is a warning sign," Edwards said. "Want to see this number pick up again soon, otherwise it could be the early stages of a more serious pull back – too early to tell and dips (in all metrics) are normal. But it's a first red flag of reduced treasury company activity, which could be a symptom of other concerning factors," he added. BTC ETF Weekly Flows…