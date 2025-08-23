2025-08-25 Monday

Best Altcoins This Week — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & KASPA Ranked for 30x Growth Outlook

When traders look for the best altcoins this week, the spotlight usually falls on heavyweights like Solana and Kaspa. Both tokens continue to capture investor attention with upcoming milestones that could influence the broader altcoin market outlook 2025. Solana is tied to the long-awaited ETF decision, while Kaspa is preparing for its smart contract expansion [...] The post Best Altcoins This Week — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Solana & KASPA Ranked for 30x Growth Outlook appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin Treasury Companies Curb Their Enthusiasm as BTC Price Slips

The post Bitcoin Treasury Companies Curb Their Enthusiasm as BTC Price Slips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Publicly listed Bitcoin treasury companies are hitting pause as BTC loses ground, raising early red flags for institutional demand. As Bitcoin (BTC) slid from $124,000 to around $113,426 this month, another signal of cooling momentum is emerging: the number of publicly listed companies actively buying Bitcoin appears to be falling sharply. Data from Capriole Investments, a hedge fund specializing in Bitcoin, tracks this activity through its “BTC Treasuries Companies Buying Per Day” indicator, which measures the rolling average of daily buyers among publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin. Capriole founder Charles Edwards explained in an interview with The Defiant that a value above 1 indicates that, on average, at least one company has been purchasing BTC daily over the past month. The data is drawn from press releases, corporate statements, and reported balances across all 153 publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies worldwide. BTC Treasuries Companies Buying Per Day The metric has declined from roughly four companies buying daily in late June to 2.67 as of press time, marking a clear slowdown. Edwards suggests that the trend is unlikely to have been triggered by Strategy’s recent controversial update to its equity issuance policy, which allowed the company to issue shares even when MSTR trades below 2.5 times its net asset value (mNAV). “[The fall in Bitcoin treasury companies buying BTC is] unrelated to strategy as it has been trending down for a few weeks, but it is a warning sign,” Edwards said. “Want to see this number pick up again soon, otherwise it could be the early stages of a more serious pull back – too early to tell and dips (in all metrics) are normal. But it’s a first red flag of reduced treasury company activity, which could be a symptom of other concerning factors,” he added. BTC ETF Weekly Flows…
Bitcoin (BTC) 2025 Market Projections Released by Bitwise

The post Bitcoin (BTC) 2025 Market Projections Released by Bitwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Aug 22, 2025 10:04 Bitwise Investments unveils its long-term market assumptions for Bitcoin, covering price, volatility, and correlations through 2035. Bitwise Investments, a prominent player in the crypto asset management sector, has released its long-term capital market assumptions for Bitcoin (BTC), extending projections through the year 2035. This comprehensive report provides insights into expected price trends, volatility, and correlations within the cryptocurrency market, according to Bitwise Investments. Price and Volatility Forecasts The report outlines Bitwise’s expectations regarding Bitcoin’s price trajectory over the next decade. With the increasing institutional adoption and regulatory developments, the asset manager anticipates notable shifts in Bitcoin’s valuation. Volatility, a crucial factor for investors, is also addressed, with forecasts suggesting potential stabilization as the market matures. Market Correlations Bitwise’s analysis further examines the correlations between Bitcoin and other asset classes. The report suggests that as Bitcoin becomes more integrated into traditional financial systems, its correlation with other market assets may evolve, impacting portfolio diversification strategies. Bitwise’s Role in the Crypto Space Bitwise Asset Management, headquartered in San Francisco, is recognized for its extensive crypto investment product suite, managing over $15 billion in client assets. The firm supports more than 4,000 private wealth teams, registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices, and institutional investors, highlighting its significant influence in the industry. With a team of over 100 technology and investment professionals, Bitwise continues to shape the future of crypto asset management. Its strategic offices in San Francisco, New York, and London bolster its global presence, facilitating a robust approach to managing the evolving crypto landscape. As the crypto market continues to grow, Bitwise’s long-term projections for Bitcoin provide valuable insights for investors looking to navigate this dynamic environment. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-2025-market-projections-released-by-bitwise
New Pepe Coin (PEPE) Killer Meme Coin Predicted to Explode 100x in the next 100 Days

The meme coin market is never short on surprises, but now and then, a new contender emerges that shifts the entire conversation.
Powell and Cook Resist Trump’s Pressure Amid Mortgage Allegations

The post Powell and Cook Resist Trump’s Pressure Amid Mortgage Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook face political pressure from Trump. Fed leadership continues amid external threats. Uncertainty over Fed independence affects crypto volatility. Federal Reserve Governors Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook face dismissal threats from President Trump, intensifying political pressures on the Fed amidst public allegations of financial misconduct (BlockBeats News). These tensions may influence market volatility, particularly impacting USD-denominated assets and cryptocurrency markets sensitive to central banking policy shifts. Powell Remains Firm Amid Trump’s Dismissal Threats Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook, leaders at the Federal Reserve, have confronted political pressure from President Donald Trump, who threatened to dismiss them over mortgage allegations. Powell emphasized his commitment to the Fed’s independence and stated, “no intention of resigning due to threats.” Lisa Cook echoed this sentiment, saying, “I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.” The Federal Reserve’s independence is critical, particularly as Powell offers the possibility of future rate cuts. Such political dynamics could influence USD-denominated markets, exacerbating volatility amid policy uncertainties. The incident has drawn responses from various sectors. Powell stands firm, while Cook, addressing the allegations, declared she wouldn’t be “bullied to step down.” Market participants remain reactive to these leadership controversies, affecting crypto pricing and volatility uniquely tied to monetary policies. Economic Uncertainty Influences Bitcoin and Market Sentiments Did you know? In 2007, the Federal Reserve cut rates amidst rising inflation, a rare move that preceded the global financial crisis. Such historical actions inform current risk assessments in both traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin (BTC) prices, adjusted from CoinMarketCap, noted $116,861.87 on August 22, 2025. As a dominant crypto asset with a market cap of $2.33 trillion, BTC has seen a 3.48% rise over 24 hours despite broader uncertainty. Bitcoin(BTC), daily…
Must-Buy Meme Coin in 2025: $100 Invested in This ETH Token Will Be More Profitable Than $750 in Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Little Pepe is moving faster than anyone expected, having sold out presale stage 10 ahead of schedule and now entering stage 11 at $0.0020, up 100% from its initial price.
XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street – Spot ETF Plans Hit the SEC Again

The updated filing highlights plans to list the fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange, giving traditional investors direct exposure to […] The post XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street – Spot ETF Plans Hit the SEC Again appeared first on Coindoo.
Where to watch live speech today?

The post Where to watch live speech today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jackson Hole’s stage is set for a historic finale. As Jerome Powell prepares his final act as Fed chair, the digital asset market holds its breath, awaiting a single cue that could dictate its next volatile move. Summary Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers his final Jackson Hole speech today at 10 a.m. ET, streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel. Markets, including crypto, are bracing for signals on rate cuts, inflation, and future policy direction. On August 22, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver his final Jackson Hole keynote at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by the Kansas City Fed. This eighth and likely last appearance as chair carries immense weight, set against a complex backdrop of political pressure, conflicting economic signals, and his looming departure next spring. For the crypto market, this moment transcends a simple interest rate debate. Powell’s tone will directly influence the dollar’s strength and global liquidity expectations, both critical for digital asset valuations. A hawkish stance could reinforce the macro headwinds pressuring Bitcoin and tech assets, while a dovish lean might be the catalyst for a significant leg higher. Where to watch Jerome Powell’s speech and what to expect? Powell’s final Jackson Hole address will be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s official YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday. Media outlets like Bloomberg will also be streaming the event on YouTube. The event’s theme, “Labor Markets in Transition,” provides the formal framework, but the real focus will be on the subtext of every word Powell chooses. Expectations among analysts are sharply divided, creating uncertainty that has already contributed to market unease. The consensus view suggests Powell will adhere to the Fed’s script of data dependency, refusing to pre-commit to a course of action for the…
Intel will sell 10% of its company to the U.S. government

Intel is about to give up a tenth of itself to the U.S. government. The company’s stock shot up nearly 6% on Friday after Bloomberg broke the story. The report said the Trump administration is preparing to announce that it’s taking an equity stake in the chipmaker. This isn’t a bailout. This is ownership. A […]
Best Crypto to Buy as Allianz Says Bitcoin is ‘Credible Store of Value’

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Allianz Says Bitcoin is ‘Credible Store of Value’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as Allianz Says Bitcoin is ‘Credible Store of Value’ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-allianz-praises-bitcoin/
