StandardHash Completes U.S. IPO Assessment, and Is Set to Become the Fastest-Listed Crypto Company

StandardHash Completes U.S. IPO Assessment, and Is Set to Become the Fastest-Listed Crypto Company

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Founded in 2024, StandardHash provides Bitcoin mining services for users and is quickly emerging as a significant player in the field. Despite its recent inception, the company is reported to have already completed its IPO assessment and is poised to go public in the United States- […]
U
U$0,0115-15,25%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00045+32,35%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06179-0,01%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/23 04:00
Zcash [ZEC]: Open Interest hits multi-month high – Is a price move coming?

Zcash [ZEC]: Open Interest hits multi-month high – Is a price move coming?

ZEC rallies 10% with open interest surge to a new multi-month highs indicates fresh institutional interest.
Movement
MOVE$0,124-4,32%
Multichain
MULTI$0,09006+6,98%
Zcash
ZEC$41,88-2,24%
Coinstats2025/08/23 04:00
Did This Federal Reserve Announcement Just Put Ripple In The Ranks Of SWIFT And BRICS?

Did This Federal Reserve Announcement Just Put Ripple In The Ranks Of SWIFT And BRICS?

In a recent short post on its official X account, the Fed confirmed that the migration to the ISO 20022 messaging standard has been completed. The news might sound highly technical, but XRP proponents and payment analysts see it as a quiet milestone that could transform how money moves across borders. Interestingly, this development actually […]
XRP
XRP$2,948-3,01%
Bitcoinist2025/08/23 04:00
Don’t Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), This Early-Stage Crypto Below $1 Will Soar 1500% Much Quicker

Don’t Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), This Early-Stage Crypto Below $1 Will Soar 1500% Much Quicker

The post Don’t Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), This Early-Stage Crypto Below $1 Will Soar 1500% Much Quicker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been the two most prominent names in the cryptocurrency business for more than ten years. They’ve made early investors a lot of money, changed the way the world does business, and become well-known.  But here’s the hard truth: it’s not feasible to anticipate BTC or ETH to go up another 15 times (1,500%) in the immediate future. To put it in perspective, Bitcoin’s market cap would have to add over $15 trillion to deliver a 15x gain. Ethereum would need more than $9 trillion in new value to do the same. That’s not impossible over a decade, but if you’re looking for that kind of explosive upside fast, your best bet lies in the early-stage, low-priced coins, specifically those with powerful narratives, innovative tech, and huge growth potential. And right now, there’s one token that checks every box: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Why LILPEPE Is Turning Heads Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride the hype wave. It’s an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built for the meme economy, combining ultra-low fees, lightning-fast speeds, and unique anti-bot features that keep trading fair. At the time of writing, Stage 11 of its presale is underway: Next Stage Price: $0.0021 Current Price: $0.0020 USD Raised: $20,546,699 Tokens Sold: 13,360,848,723 Those numbers speak volumes. In just a short time, LILPEPE has attracted nearly $21 million in presale funding, without even launching on exchanges. That’s a clear sign that big investors and everyday traders see massive upside here. The Math Behind 1,500% Gains At $0.0020, a 15x gain puts LILPEPE at $0.03. With its total supply of 100 billion tokens, that price would imply a $3 billion market cap, a realistic figure for a hyped Layer 2 meme project, especially when you consider that DOGE, SHIB, and…
Threshold
T$0,01683+1,32%
holoride
RIDE$0,001204+0,08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001246-3,70%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 04:00
Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Over 10% After $4700 Milestone, Investors Gravitating Toward a Viral DeFi Crypto

Ethereum (ETH) Crashes Over 10% After $4700 Milestone, Investors Gravitating Toward a Viral DeFi Crypto

The unexpected 10% decline of Ethereum after a rally to the $4,700 level has sent shockwaves through the crypto market, but focus is quickly shifting elsewhere. While ETH is unable to regain momentum, investors are increasingly turning toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-emerging DeFi protocol building viral levels of popularity for its innovative solution to […]
DeFi
DEFI$0,001694-2,30%
SentraNet
SENT$0,000033-21,42%
Ethereum
ETH$4 608,42-3,55%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 04:00
IRS Confirms Early Termination Dates, Issues Guidance On Energy Credits

IRS Confirms Early Termination Dates, Issues Guidance On Energy Credits

The post IRS Confirms Early Termination Dates, Issues Guidance On Energy Credits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homeowners need to act quickly to meet the new termination dates for energy credits. getty Still have questions about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)? It’s no wonder. Misinformation, mixed with good old-fashioned confusion, was circulating even before President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on Thursday, July 4, 2025. Our Forbes team continues to comb through the new law to provide the information you need (or want) to know about the individual tax cuts. You can take a peek at some of the most popular questions that I’ve received on social media, via email, and in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session—you’ll find those answers here. Last month, the IRS issued guidance with respect to new provisions that take effect for 2025. You can find that guidance and quick summaries about no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security (all of which are actually new, temporary deductions) here. Now, the IRS has issued guidance about the energy credits and deductions that are set to expire under OBBBA. Here’s what you need to know. General Provisions OBBBA eliminated most individual credits for clean energy, including the clean vehicle credits for cars, the energy-efficient home improvement credit, the residential clean energy credit, and the new energy-efficient home credit. Expiring energy credits and deductions under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). Kelly Phillips Erb Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit The credit equals 30% of certain qualified expenses, including qualified energy efficiency improvements installed during the taxable year, residential energy property, and home energy audits. The maximum credit you can claim each year is $1,200 for energy efficient property costs and certain energy efficient home improvements, with limits on exterior doors ($250 per door and $500 total), exterior windows and skylights ($600) and home…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,447-2,97%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006204+0,19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020296-1,62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 03:58
Second Circuit Court officially dismisses Ripple-SEC appeals, ending four-year legal battle

Second Circuit Court officially dismisses Ripple-SEC appeals, ending four-year legal battle

The post Second Circuit Court officially dismisses Ripple-SEC appeals, ending four-year legal battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a mandate on Aug. 22 approving the dismissal of the appeals in the case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court order, shared by lawyer James Filan on X, officially ends one of crypto’s most consequential legal battles.  Despite the news, XRP’s price increased less than 1% within one hour, trading at $3.0694 as of press time. The dismissal follows a joint filing on Aug. 7, in which Ripple and the SEC agreed to end their appeals after a formal Commission vote.  The agreement marks the conclusion of a dispute that began in December 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and co-founder Chris Larsen for allegedly conducting an unregistered securities offering through XRP sales. Legal battle concludes, ETF odds remain high Under the settlement terms, XRP will not be classified as a security, representing a major victory for Ripple. Each side will cover its own legal costs, according to the court filing.  Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty previously described the agreement as closing a chapter that has overshadowed the crypto industry for nearly four years.  The outcome places Ripple alongside other crypto firms like Coinbase that have successfully resolved enforcement actions with the SEC. Further, it removes regulatory uncertainty around XRP’s status, keeping the odds of approval of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) high. In February, Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart predicted 65% odds of approval for spot XRP ETFs in the US.  Polymarket bettors placed their odds of such an approval happening this year at 98% in early June, followed by a 10% slide after the SEC delayed decisions on multiple filings the same month. Despite the sliding odds on the crypto-based prediction market, Balchunas and Seyffart raised…
XRP
XRP$2,948-3,01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020296-1,62%
Wink
LIKE$0,012223-4,21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 03:57
How Hard Could Powell’s Address Hit BTC Prices?

How Hard Could Powell’s Address Hit BTC Prices?

The post How Hard Could Powell’s Address Hit BTC Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole approaches, the key question on everyone’s mind is: how volatile could bitcoin BTC$116,637.55 become? The answer points to moderate volatility, not the extreme swings that the widespread attention on the event might suggest. “BTC options are pricing in about a ±2.0% move around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech,” Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at crypto market maker Orbit Markets, told CoinDesk. Orbit specializes in crypto options and structured derivatives. Traders use the pricing of options with different strike prices and maturities and implied volatility and option greeks to gauge an expected range of price movement. Implied volatility refers to the market’s expectation on how much the underlying asset is expected to move over a specific time frame. Volmex’s one-day implied volatility index (BVIV1D) has increased to an annualized 49% as of writing, the highest since May 26, according to data source TradingView. That equates to a 24-hour price swing of 2.5%. That’s slightly higher than the average daily move of 1.18% over the past 30 days. Note that volatility is direction-agnostic, meaning price swings hinted by options and implied volatility indices can unfold in either direction. That said, downside volatility looks more likely in case Powell sounds balanced, contrasting widespread expectations for rate cut hints. Some traders have been picking up put options preparing for such an outcome. “If his tone leans more balanced than dovish, markets could see a retracement, which has driven demand for downside protection. The skew tells the story: overnight 25-delta risk reversals are currently 6 vols put over call,” Goyal told CoinDesk. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/bitcoin-s-jackson-hole-test-how-hard-could-powell-s-address-hit-btc-prices
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015548-1,48%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 685,2-2,70%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10076+0,31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 03:56
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visits TSMC in Taiwan for a brief meeting ahead of the company’s earnings release

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visits TSMC in Taiwan for a brief meeting ahead of the company’s earnings release

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang touched down in Taipei on Friday to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the key builder behind the company’s most advanced chips. The visit was brief but timed right before Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report next Wednesday. According to Reuters, the meeting comes while the chipmaker is juggling production halts, regulatory […]
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,00072-10,00%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 03:50
Is Shiba Inu Demand Collapsing? PEPE Price Consolidating, While Unilabs Offers 40% Mining Fund Yield

Is Shiba Inu Demand Collapsing? PEPE Price Consolidating, While Unilabs Offers 40% Mining Fund Yield

As Shiba Inu coin demand collapses and PEPE price struggles, Unilabs (UNIL) shines with a $30m Asset Under Management, a 40% Mining Fund yield, and live presale rewards.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000559-2,44%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001036-5,56%
FUND
FUND$0,02282--%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/23 03:50
